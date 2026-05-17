Happy birthday to Nikki Reed , Derek Hough , and Passenger ! May 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress, Singer, and Screenwriter Nikki Reed, 38 American actress, screenwriter, and entrepreneur Nicole Houston Reed burst into the spotlight co-writing and starring in the powerful 2003 film Thirteen. She is recognized for her role as Rosalie Hale in The Twilight Saga and her work in sustainable jewelry.



Little-known fact: She once directed a music video for a friend, expressing a desire to learn more about filmmaking.

RELATED:

#2 American Actor, Singer, and Dancer Derek Hough, 41 Renowned for his captivating artistry, American dancer and choreographer Derek Hough redefined ballroom dance for a global audience. He achieved record-breaking success on Dancing with the Stars, winning six Mirrorball Trophies and earning four Primetime Emmy Awards for choreography. Beyond the ballroom, Hough has graced Broadway stages and appeared in television dramas.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on dance, Derek Hough participated in karate, acrobatics, football, and basketball as a child.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 English Singer-Songwriter and Musician Passenger, 42 Renowned for his earnest storytelling, English singer-songwriter Passenger (Michael David Rosenberg) captivates audiences with his distinctive indie folk sound. His global breakthrough came with the chart-topping 2012 single “Let Her Go,” and he has since released numerous studio albums, showcasing a prolific musical journey.



He notably began his career busking on streets in England and Australia.



Little-known fact: Before his global fame, Michael David Rosenberg spent several years busking on streets in both England and Australia.

#4 American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actress Kandi Burruss, 50 A multifaceted American singer and songwriter, Kandi Burruss rose to fame as a member of the platinum-selling R&B group Xscape. Beyond her musical success, she has become a prominent television personality and a Grammy-winning songwriter. She also earned a Tony Award nomination for her work as a Broadway producer.



Little-known fact: Before her music career took off, Kandi Burruss appeared on the BET series *Teen Summit* at the age of 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Producer Josh Homme, 53 Renowned for his distinctive guitar riffs, American musician, singer, and songwriter Josh Homme is best known as the founder of Queens of the Stone Age. He also co-founded Eagles of Death Metal and the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures, earning a Grammy Award with the latter. His artistic vision has profoundly influenced desert rock.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on music, Joshua Michael Homme III worked on his grandfather's farm until he was 25 years old.

#6 American Politician Gina Raimondo, 55 An influential American politician and businesswoman, Gina Marie Raimondo has carved a distinguished career path from venture capital to high-level government. She served as the 40th US Secretary of Commerce, focusing on economic growth and innovation.



Before her federal appointment, Raimondo made history as Rhode Island's first female Governor, where she implemented significant pension reforms and championed education initiatives. She also notably played rugby at Harvard.



Little-known fact: Gina Marie Raimondo played rugby while attending Harvard, jokingly calling it good training for politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Actor Jordan Knight, 56 Known for his distinctive falsetto, American singer and songwriter Jordan Knight captivated audiences as the lead vocalist for New Kids on the Block. He rose to fame in the late 1980s, helping the group sell millions of records globally.



Beyond his boy band success, Knight launched a solo career with his Top 10 single "Give It to You" and continues to record and tour. He is also recognized for his acting work.



Little-known fact: Jordan Knight wore clear braces on his teeth for two years while performing with New Kids on the Block.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 American Singer-Songwriter, Multi-Instrumentalist, and Producer Trent Reznor, 61 Renowned for his intense artistry, Michael Trent Reznor is an American singer-songwriter and composer who founded the industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails. He is celebrated for albums like The Downward Spiral and for his Academy Award-winning film scores with Atticus Ross.



Reznor’s work includes acclaimed soundtracks for The Social Network and Soul, demonstrating his versatile and influential creative vision across genres.



Little-known fact: Before forming Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor worked as a handyman at a Cleveland recording studio, using off-hours to record early demos.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Scottish-American Comedian, Actor, and Talk Show Host Craig Ferguson, 64 With a distinct Scottish accent and a knack for sharp humor, Craig Ferguson rose to fame as an American television host, comedian, and actor. He anchored The Late Late Show for nine years, earning critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. Ferguson is also an accomplished author and voice actor.



Little-known fact: Before his late-night success, Craig Ferguson toured as a drummer for punk bands in Glasgow.

#10 Irish Singer-Songwriter and Producer Enya, 65 Renowned for her serene, multi-layered vocal compositions, Irish singer and composer Enya has carved out a distinct niche in the music world. Her breakthrough album, Watermark, and its hit single “Orinoco Flow,” introduced a unique blend of Celtic, classical, and ambient sounds to millions globally. Enya has earned four Grammy Awards and an Academy Award nomination.



Little-known fact: Despite her immense global success and millions of album sales, Enya has never embarked on a concert tour.

ADVERTISEMENT