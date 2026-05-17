Who Is Passenger? Michael David Rosenberg is an English singer-songwriter known for his soulful voice and poignant indie folk narratives. His introspective lyrics often explore themes of love, loss, and personal growth, resonating deeply with a global audience. He rose to international fame with his 2012 hit single “Let Her Go,” which topped charts in sixteen countries worldwide. The song quickly became a viral phenomenon, accumulating billions of views on YouTube.

Full Name Michael David Rosenberg Gender Male Relationship Status Single Net Worth $11 million Nationality English Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish, English Father Gerard Rosenberg Mother Jane Rosenberg

Early Life and Education Born in Brighton, England, Michael David Rosenberg grew up in a household with Quaker parents, his English mother Jane and American Jewish father Gerard Rosenberg. He showed an early aptitude for music, learning classical guitar and beginning to write songs around age fourteen. Rosenberg left school at sixteen to fully pursue a music career, spending several years as a street busker in both England and Australia. This period of busking proved formative, allowing him to hone his craft and connect directly with diverse audiences.

Notable Relationships A private individual, Michael David Rosenberg has maintained a largely undisclosed personal life, with no publicly documented high-profile relationships. He is currently reported to be single. Rosenberg has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Passenger’s career soared with the 2012 release of the single “Let Her Go,” which achieved colossal global success. The track topped music charts in sixteen countries and garnered billions of views across streaming platforms, becoming an enduring international hit. Beyond chart success, Rosenberg actively engages in busking and live performances to raise money for various charitable causes, notably supporting organizations like The Big Issue Foundation. He continues a prolific output, releasing more than a dozen studio albums to date. He received the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for Most Performed Work in 2014, acknowledging the immense reach and impact of his songwriting. This recognition solidified his place as a significant voice in contemporary folk music.