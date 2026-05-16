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Animals bring so much joy into our lives. If you’re having a wonderful day, your dog will be thrilled to go run around in the park with you. And if you’re having a terrible week, your kitty will be happy to cuddle and comfort you every night.

Even if you don’t have a pet at home, animals can brighten up your day through the power of the internet. Because there’s absolutely no shortage of adorable photos of them! Here’s a list of animal memes from r/FunnyAnimals that might have you giggling uncontrollably. So enjoy scrolling through these wholesome pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that melt your heart!

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#1

The Greatest Comedian In The Wolf Tribe

Wolf humor meme about human traits and chores

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    #2

    Lmao

    Funny meme of two dogs mimicking parents trying to FaceTime with confused expressions

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    #3

    I Would Love To Know What The Joke Was

    Cat laughing after telling a joke in funny animal meme

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    You don’t have to own a pet to know that animals can be hilarious. If you’ve ever visited a zoo or observed your local squirrel population, you’ve probably giggled at what these little creatures can do. But have you ever thought about whether or not animals have a sense of humor of their own? According to a 2024 study, some just might. 

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    After watching 75 hours of videos of great apes interacting with one another, researchers noticed that they were exhibiting teasing behaviors. The most popular examples of this were poking, hitting, hindering the movement of another ape, body slamming, and pulling on a body part. Some even waved objects in front of another ape’s face or pulled each other’s hair.     
    #4

    He Still Fine Af Tho

    Dog after haircut looking refreshed in funny animal meme

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    #5

    Nice Employee

    Hospital dog mascot named Shiloh greeting employees meme

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    #6

    When You Love Cookies

    Black dog paying for a cookie with a leaf in funny animal meme

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    Apes aren’t the only animals that scientists believe have a sense of humor, though. The BBC explains that even Charles Darwin observed playful behavior in dogs. 

    In his book The Descent of Man, he wrote: "If a bit of stick or other such object be thrown to one, he will often carry it away for a short distance; and then squatting down with it on the ground close before him, will wait until his master comes quite close to take it away. The dog will then seize it and rush away in triumph, repeating the same maneuver, and evidently enjoying the practical joke."
    #7

    I'm Innocent You Know

    Cat lying next to spilled litter box in funny animal meme about hiding crime scene

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    #8

    Human Cat Tree

    Cat owner meme with a woman taking a selfie with cats on her head and back

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    #9

    Oreo Cat

    Two cats sitting inside Oreo cookie box in funny animal meme

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    It’s no secret that lots of people absolutely love their pets. If you have one, you probably can’t imagine your life without them. And vice versa. But if you’re wondering why these little creatures capture our hearts so easily, Daniel Mills, professor of Veterinary Behavioral Medicine at the University of Lincoln, might have some answers.

    One reason Mills points out is the fact that humans are instinctively drawn to creatures with child-like characteristics. So when you see a dog with huge eyes or a kitten that appears to be behaving like a baby, you can’t stop your heart from melting. 
    #10

    Mama's Got To Care For Her Baby

    Mother crocodile holding baby in mouth illustrating animal instinct meme

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    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The authenticity of this image is questionable.

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    #11

    Please Release Me From The Void

    Cat protectively curled around her kitten in funny animal meme

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    #12

    Be Like Rosie

    Funny animal meme of sterile cat adopting kitten and reacting with surprise and care

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    Mills explains that we also tend to develop a strong attachment to anything or anyone that we have to take care of. If you have a pet, they’re dependent on you for food, water, medical care, and cuddles. Once you develop a bond by caring for them, you’ll likely form a strong emotional attachment as well. You help them out by making sure they’re happy and healthy, and they help you out by providing affection and companionship.   

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    #13

    It Begins!

    Mouse standing among turtles in funny animal meme about training

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    #14

    Fake Coughing

    Funny dog meme about a dog fake coughing and a man hugging the dog

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    #15

    I Wish This Happiness For You

    Happy cat meme showing a cat smiling outside on grass

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    Jason N. Linder, PsyD, says that another reason why we love animals so much is that they’re pure. It can sometimes be difficult to decipher what a human’s intentions are, but animals wear their hearts on their sleeves (or their fur?). Your dog is not trying to manipulate you; it’s very clear what they want. And no matter how conniving your cat may seem, they aren’t going to stab you in the back. Relationships with animals can be simple and wholesome. You know you can trust them.  

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Cat Loves A Cuddle

    Tweet about dog scared of fireworks comfort from cat

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    #17

    Stock

    Cat sleeping on store shelf among products in funny animal meme

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    #18

    Lab Gear 😂

    Service dog wearing protective lab gear in cute animal meme

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    According to BetterHelp, highly sensitive people tend to attract animals more than others. These individuals are usually drawn to the natural world, and it can be easier for them to connect with animals who are also extremely sensitive to their surroundings. They don’t need words to communicate to an animal that they are a safe person to approach. Animals can sense that, and they may feel more at ease around people who match their energy.  
    #19

    Omg 🤣

    Dog painted with tiger stripes blending into background

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    #20

    Lmaoo

    Orange cat sitting on small couch judging people in funny meme

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    #21

    When A Mother Loves Her Children Very Much

    Brooding chicken with goslings and caption about loving giant babies funny animal memes

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    If you believe you have a stronger connection with animals than with other humans, you’re certainly not the only person who feels that way. Animals can be wonderful companions. But you can also use your bonds with animals to form bonds with people. Take your dog to a dog park and chat with the other owners that you meet. Exchange cat photos with your colleague who’s equally as obsessed with kitties. Animals can be great conversation starters to form new friendships.
    #22

    Good Boys

    Collage of dogs with different hair and caption good boy funny animal memes

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    #23

    Naw

    Small dog sitting on stepped cushion with caption about vacuum funny animal memes

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    #24

    Mmmm Yes Must Check Magic Pie Bush

    Dog sniffing a bush caption about inspecting magic pie bush funny animal memes

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    Are you enjoying these silly animal photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments below what goofy things your pets have gotten up to lately. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring hilarious animals, look no further than right here!
    #25

    LOL They Deflate!!

    Tweet about deflated hamsters sleeping with hamster image

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    #26

    "W-What?"

    Funny cat staring with confused expression meme with funny animal memes keyword

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    #27

    Bro Is Hungry

    Turtle climbing on a laptop keyboard funny animal meme

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    #28

    Her Reaction

    Dog surprised by birthday cake in funny animal meme reaction

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    #29

    Cat

    Cat sitting on a small bed in funny animal meme about bed frame for cat

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    #30

    It's Been Confirmed

    Fox shaped like a loaf of bread in funny animal meme research joke

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    #31

    All Aboard The Quack Daddy

    Black cat riding on a goose in funny animal meme about vibing

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    #32

    Wild 😂😂

    Dog with fries in mouth funny animal meme about McDonald's craving

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    #33

    Felt The Need To Share

    Two dogs sticking heads through holes in a wall in a funny animal meme

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    #34

    Who's Good Boy?

    Dog meme showing before and after photos of a dog smiling when called a good boy

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    #35

    Eggcellent

    Funny animal meme comparing an egg with a painted dog face to a white dog with black nose

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    #36

    Good Boy :)

    Small black dog carrying large rack of ribs in mouth outside

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    #37

    What The Last Pringle Sees

    Cat peering down through sink drain opening with landlord replacement caption

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    #38

    When You Found Your Spirit Animal Be Like

    Woman and donkey hitting it off instantly in funny photo collage

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    #39

    Beautiful Girlfriend

    Sad cat sitting near water bowl at vet funny cat meme

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    #40

    Won't Be Shocked If This Cat Starts To Sing Mamaaaa Hoooo🎶 "Freddy Merpurry 🎤😹"

    Cat with mustache pattern on face shown in collage of funny expressions

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    #41

    They Needed To Take A Picture Of My Dog For His File At The Veterinarian Today…

    Medical note with funny dog photo stuck out tongue

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    #42

    Bro, Wth!

    Cat laying on railing looks like a train shape meme

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    #43

    Wholesome Tortoise

    Pet tortoise bringing a chicken nugget as a gift in funny animal meme

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    #44

    I Mean… Safety First I Guess

    Puppy sitting with seatbelt in car next to smiling man

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    #45

    Fat Fred

    Fat cat relaxing under umbrella in funny animal meme

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    #46

    Well Guess I Won't Ever Help Then

    Funny animal meme of kitten pretending to mop on couch

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    #47

    Legendary Cat

    Funny cat meme comparing cat lounging to Sphinx statue

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    #48

    Thanks For Being There

    Kitten laying down listening attentively in funny cat meme about rants

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    #49

    Cutest Note Ever

    Note about baby deer sleeping under tire with photo funny animal memes

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    #50

    Too Weird😂😂

    Funny sign warning beware of the dog and weird cat funny animal memes

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    #51

    Death It Is

    Black cat with wide eyes and shadow looks surprised meme

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    #52

    This Cat Is Too Powerful

    Kitten struggling to climb onto bed in funny animal meme

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    #53

    I Would Never Tell Him That It Isn't

    Dog confused by landscape painting thinking it's a window

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    #54

    Oh Hello

    Cat encounters owner in car in humorous animal meme

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    #55

    Happy Accident

    Funny animal meme of a tiny hawk bird and Tony Hawk mix-up joke

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    #56

    Buddy

    Heartwarming animal meme of a boy in time-out leaning on a dog comforting him

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    #57

    Wish That Was Me

    Funny animal meme of a statue couple holding a cat resting on their lap

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    #58

    Nine Out Of Ten Recommend

    Funny cat meme about new toothpaste with multiple cat faces and one annoyed cat

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    #59

    … Is That Supposed To Be Me

    Funny animal meme of a cat looking at a chalk drawing of a cat on pavement

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    #60

    I'm In Danger

    Cartoon of two birds talking and real birds matching the scene funny animal memes

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    #61

    Perfection

    Kitten sitting on a dog's head perfect photo funny animal memes

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    #62

    The Temptation Is Real

    Black working dog with a sign do not pet me funny animal memes

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    #63

    You Did What To Them ?

    Two cats looking up and matching cat slippers on feet funny animal memes

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    #64

    Salad

    Black and white cat tries to eat fake grass funny animal memes

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    #65

    Guest

    Man lecturing dog about tennis balls and fake throw meme

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    #66

    Looks Like An Old Villain Ready For Revenge

    Eagle wearing towel with claws showing funny animal memes

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    #67

    Chomp

    Cute dog biting laptop DVD labeled megabyte animal memes humor

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    #68

    Two Finalists Battle For The Last Choco Taco

    Bear and man face off in store meme funny animal memes

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    #69

    Scene : "My Girlfriend And Instagram Photo"

    Two photos showing best angles of a cat to avoid looking fat

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    #70

    May I Have The Fajita

    Dog with surprised expression by water with caption about waiter approaching

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    #71

    Haha Funny Dogggo

    German shepherd holding ketchup bottle in its mouth after owners return

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    #72

    Roundest Of Bois

    Curly fluffy dog named Odin preparing for round boi summer meme

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    #73

    👀

    Dog in car next to Uber driver with funny caption about licking elbow

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    #74

    My Dog Ate All The Peanut Butter Around Her Medicine. Think She’s Laughing At Me

    Dog looking at tiny dog food shaped like shoes on a knife in kitchen

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    #75

    How To Train Your Dragon : 1st Tutorial

    Black cat biting a person's arm with claws out

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    #76

    My Cat Bit Me This Morning And Then She Just… Sat. And Stared

    Close up of relaxed orange cat with fan in background

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    #77

    He Thinks He's A Cat

    Dog on couch backrest with kitten on seat image

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    #78

    I Got Many Reasons

    Cat staring skeptically at guinea pig meme

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    #79

    100% Effective

    Black and white cat sitting in box labeled cat trap

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    #80

    I Think My Cat Had A Long Day Or Something…

    Chubby orange cat lounging lazily on couch

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    #81

    The Only Skill I Have

    Dog with tongue out showing special skills meme

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