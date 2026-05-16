81 Funny Animal Memes That Might Temporarily Fix Your Life
Animals bring so much joy into our lives. If you’re having a wonderful day, your dog will be thrilled to go run around in the park with you. And if you’re having a terrible week, your kitty will be happy to cuddle and comfort you every night.
Even if you don’t have a pet at home, animals can brighten up your day through the power of the internet. Because there’s absolutely no shortage of adorable photos of them! Here’s a list of animal memes from r/FunnyAnimals that might have you giggling uncontrollably. So enjoy scrolling through these wholesome pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that melt your heart!
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The Greatest Comedian In The Wolf Tribe
Lmao
I Would Love To Know What The Joke Was
You don’t have to own a pet to know that animals can be hilarious. If you’ve ever visited a zoo or observed your local squirrel population, you’ve probably giggled at what these little creatures can do. But have you ever thought about whether or not animals have a sense of humor of their own? According to a 2024 study, some just might.
After watching 75 hours of videos of great apes interacting with one another, researchers noticed that they were exhibiting teasing behaviors. The most popular examples of this were poking, hitting, hindering the movement of another ape, body slamming, and pulling on a body part. Some even waved objects in front of another ape’s face or pulled each other’s hair.
He Still Fine Af Tho
Nice Employee
When You Love Cookies
Apes aren’t the only animals that scientists believe have a sense of humor, though. The BBC explains that even Charles Darwin observed playful behavior in dogs.
In his book The Descent of Man, he wrote: "If a bit of stick or other such object be thrown to one, he will often carry it away for a short distance; and then squatting down with it on the ground close before him, will wait until his master comes quite close to take it away. The dog will then seize it and rush away in triumph, repeating the same maneuver, and evidently enjoying the practical joke."
I'm Innocent You Know
Human Cat Tree
Oreo Cat
It’s no secret that lots of people absolutely love their pets. If you have one, you probably can’t imagine your life without them. And vice versa. But if you’re wondering why these little creatures capture our hearts so easily, Daniel Mills, professor of Veterinary Behavioral Medicine at the University of Lincoln, might have some answers.
One reason Mills points out is the fact that humans are instinctively drawn to creatures with child-like characteristics. So when you see a dog with huge eyes or a kitten that appears to be behaving like a baby, you can’t stop your heart from melting.
Mama's Got To Care For Her Baby
The authenticity of this image is questionable.
Please Release Me From The Void
Be Like Rosie
Mills explains that we also tend to develop a strong attachment to anything or anyone that we have to take care of. If you have a pet, they’re dependent on you for food, water, medical care, and cuddles. Once you develop a bond by caring for them, you’ll likely form a strong emotional attachment as well. You help them out by making sure they’re happy and healthy, and they help you out by providing affection and companionship.
It Begins!
Fake Coughing
I Wish This Happiness For You
Jason N. Linder, PsyD, says that another reason why we love animals so much is that they’re pure. It can sometimes be difficult to decipher what a human’s intentions are, but animals wear their hearts on their sleeves (or their fur?). Your dog is not trying to manipulate you; it’s very clear what they want. And no matter how conniving your cat may seem, they aren’t going to stab you in the back. Relationships with animals can be simple and wholesome. You know you can trust them.
This Cat Loves A Cuddle
Stock
Lab Gear 😂
According to BetterHelp, highly sensitive people tend to attract animals more than others. These individuals are usually drawn to the natural world, and it can be easier for them to connect with animals who are also extremely sensitive to their surroundings. They don’t need words to communicate to an animal that they are a safe person to approach. Animals can sense that, and they may feel more at ease around people who match their energy.
Omg 🤣
Lmaoo
When A Mother Loves Her Children Very Much
If you believe you have a stronger connection with animals than with other humans, you’re certainly not the only person who feels that way. Animals can be wonderful companions. But you can also use your bonds with animals to form bonds with people. Take your dog to a dog park and chat with the other owners that you meet. Exchange cat photos with your colleague who’s equally as obsessed with kitties. Animals can be great conversation starters to form new friendships.
Good Boys
Mmmm Yes Must Check Magic Pie Bush
Are you enjoying these silly animal photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments below what goofy things your pets have gotten up to lately. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring hilarious animals, look no further than right here!