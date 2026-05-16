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Animals bring so much joy into our lives. If you’re having a wonderful day, your dog will be thrilled to go run around in the park with you. And if you’re having a terrible week, your kitty will be happy to cuddle and comfort you every night.

Even if you don’t have a pet at home, animals can brighten up your day through the power of the internet. Because there’s absolutely no shortage of adorable photos of them! Here’s a list of animal memes from r/FunnyAnimals that might have you giggling uncontrollably. So enjoy scrolling through these wholesome pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that melt your heart!