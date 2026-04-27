Reddit users have recently been recalling moments when they were extremely impressed by their pet’s actions. From seemingly speaking English to tricking their humans in brilliant ways, these stories demonstrate just how intelligent animals can be. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the tales that remind you to give animals the respect they deserve!

Animals are way more intelligent than they get credit for. Just because your dog can’t write an essay, and your cat can’t drive a car, doesn’t mean that they’re not smart. In fact, many pet owners notice their beloved animals exhibiting suspiciously human-like behavior all the time.

#1 I walked a previous cat on a leash. When I was doing this one time, I wanted to go sit in the backyard. I told her this and said If you want to play with that grasshopper, bring him with you. She picked him up in her mouth, and off we went to the backyard.

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#2 I have a budgie that repeats a certain set of short sentences and never flies to my shoulder unless he wants a treat. One day my partner and I were arguing, as soon as I started crying he flew onto my shoulder and rapid fired a bunch of "You're okay, It's okay!" between many kisses. He is such a good boy :).

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#3 I took my very large dog to the vet. I was at the front desk checking in, after getting my information the employee said, “Have a seat” and my dog went directly over to a chair and hopped up. Everyone in the room laughed.

I’ve had pets my entire life, and I’ve always been impressed by how much they understand. Somehow, they always know exactly what time it is, and they’re smart enough to only exhibit naughty behavior when Mom and Dad aren’t watching. They’re innovative problem solvers, and they can be master manipulators when they want something. My cat even taught himself how to turn on the sink when he wants fresh water, but there isn’t anyone there to do it for him. He also only steals human food when there’s no one around to bear witness. He may only communicate through sounds and body language, but he always makes it perfectly clear what he wants. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Just last week in fact. My AC broke and it as over 90 degrees in the house. We were woken up by the cat on Thursday morning after the hottest night of whole ordeal. She was meowing much louder and more frantically than usual and poking her head under our bedroom door trying to get our attention.



We went to see what's up, and behind her our husky-lab mix is just panting like crazy. Got her out on the porch in the nice breezy morning air, gave her some water, and she was better in a few minutes. The cat got some treats!



My AC was fixed Friday afternoon, and then of course a cold front came through the same day. Typical.

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#5 My cat stood up from where he was napping on a (inactive) heated blanket, pawed at the controls until it lit up, and laid back down in his spot.

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#6 When my pit got older he lost his hearing. It made getting him back inside a little difficult. I'd have to stand in the doorway waving my arms like a moron until he noticed me. One day I told my border Collie to go get him. He bolted over to my pit and hearded him back in the house. From that day all I had to do was tell my BC, go get Bacon(my pitty) and he'd heard him back in for me.

If you’re still not convinced that animals are smarter than we give them credit for, Science Alert has some examples that you might find impressive. Did you know that chimpanzees can beat humans at recalling a set of numbers that was displayed for less than a second? And octopuses can open pill bottles with childproof caps, even though many adult humans struggle to do so. ADVERTISEMENT Dogs and horses are amazing at interpreting human body language, since they spend so much time around us. And bats can map out space using echolocation, something that no human can do. There are plenty of skills that these creatures have that we don’t, so it’s completely unfair to assume that they’re less intelligent just because they don’t use smartphones.

#7 My dog and I were in a (new to us) pet store. He walked to the end of a very long aisle that had baskets filled with dog treats and toys all along the bottom shelf, but within his reach.



He looked up at me, and I said, “Ok, pick something out, then we’ll take it up to the counter and pay for it.”



He beelined down the aisle, stopping at every basket to smell it or look in it. On his way back up the aisle, he stopped at one specific basket and took an item out. Then, he ignored the rest of the baskets and ran up to the counter at the front of the store with a treat in his mouth so I could pay for it. Lol, I had no idea he understood that part of what I said. Such a good boy! :-).

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#8 When Lord Fluffington got really sick, there was this one night I was just losing it, crying quietly in bed so I wouldn't wake anyone. He was so incredibly weak at that point, but I felt him move. He actually managed to drag himself all the way up to my pillow just to start grooming my hair... something he hadn't done in years. It honestly felt like he was the one comforting *me* for his own departure. They definitely know. They just wait for the moments when we need them the most to show it. 💔.

#9 I always used to say hi to my dogs when we passed each other in the house. You know, just, "Hi, dog."



One night my dog and I walked past each other in the hallway and I said, "Hi, dog," and she said, "Hi."



Like you'd say it if you were just breathing out, not speaking. It sounded exactly like a whispered, "Hi."



I really think she thought that's what you do when you walk by.

Are you going to treat animals with even more respect after reading through these stories, pandas? We hope that they’re great reminders that we can learn just as much from animals as they can learn from us. Keep upvoting the stories that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below what the most impressive thing your pet has ever done was. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring brilliant animals, check out this one next!

#10 Around the time I found out I was sick, I had a panic attack because I guess I got overwhelmed. Both of my not-so-affectionate cats ran up to me. One of them put her paw on my chest and tapped me in this slow, rhythmic pace as if she's telling me to match my breathing with her tapping. The other cat had her paws on my cheeks with her kneading which hurt. They have not done these prior and they have not done these since. I haven't had a panic attack since then too. It was so so so weird but I like to think that they get me.

#11 Many years ago when I was having counselling, I'd get home and curl up in my bed and my cat would come and crawl under the duvet with me, she didn't normally do that then, only post counselling.



I've had cats who have known that pain relief medication is a good thing, and would ask for it, or cats who wouldn't retaliate to rough handling if they knew you were doing it because they'd got themselves stuck somewhere.



My current cat escorts me from the garage - he got locked in there once overnight and now seems convinced it could happen to me if he doesn't look after me.

#12 We had a heater with a touch dispay. My Italian Greyhound absolutely hates the cold and worked out how to turn it on. Quite often a minute or two after I had turned it off, you would hear the beap as she surreptitiously turned it back on with her nose.

#13 Not my pet, but my friend's dog. I was introducing two friends to one another. I'll call them Joe and Mary. Mary had a beautiful German Shepherd.



Somehow we got onto the topic of being bullied in high school. Joe had been severely bullied in high school, but he was laughing at the memories because Joe had definitely won life. He is very wealthy, successful, has a beautiful wife, etc.



As we were all laughing at what were clearly some terrible things, Mary's dog gets up, goes over to Joe, lays his head in Joe's lap and looks up at him with eyes full of love and compassion.



It stopped us cold.



It made us all recognize that even though the bullying is over and we have "won," that child you were is still in there and needs comforting. Laughing is fine -- time and distance help -- but that part of you needs and deserves acknowledgement and comfort.



I'd heard this from therapists but never believed it until I saw Mary's dog lay his head in Joe's lap. I knew that dog was more emotionally intelligent than all of us put together.

#14 My dog which I had as a teenager would escape the garden when my school was out to wait at the school gate for me.

#15 Not my pet, but I know a man whose little dog (rat terrier) has showed us on multiple occasions that she understands human language.



This gentleman has one of those temporary-type agricultural buildings (think like a tent but more serious) which is so big he put a horse riding arena in it. There’s an announcer stand in the corner, a kind of two-story structure like a deck. It has two sets of stairs going up to it— a big one in front, and a smaller extra one.



So one weekend there was a big party and a huge crowd in this arena, with a ton of people watching folks play polo. There were people sitting all up the announcer stand main stairs. I was up at the top along with the farm owner and this little dog.



The dog wanted to go down the main stairs but the way was totally blocked. She was annoyed, started to growl and get agitated… and then her owner said, in an absolutely normal tone of voice and *to the little dog’s back*— not to her face like you might give a command with body language to a dog, but a casual comment like you would say it to another human— he said “Robin. Forget it, it’s too crowded. Just use the other stairs.”



I kid you not, the smart lil doggie turned around at this, made “oh duh, yeah, I knew that” eye contact with her owner, and went down the other stairs.



The way she did it was just so… un-pet-like. Hope I explained it well.

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#16 My dog rolls her eyes and sighs deeply when she’s not happy, she side eyes company when she wants them to leave. She reacts to every word I say, when I say full sentences, like ‘I’m going to the toilet, do the dishes, and then we’re going to grandma’ she waits until I’m done with the dishes before bolting to the door.



Best thing tho, my dog had to visit the vet a lot when she was younger and she would always get chicken nuggets as reward. One time she needed surgery on her paw so she couldn’t get chicken nuggets because of the anesthesia. The next day she started limping, refused to stand on her paw, kept looking at me with droopy eyes, so I went the vet to check on it. Suddenly she could stand on it, nothing was wrong, even the vet said she was a little drama queen. New bandages and 80 bucks lighter, we went home and she went straight to the freezer, waiting for her chicken nuggets.

#17 My brother’s beagle was not a cuddler in general. She wanted to be in the same room as you, but not on your lap, you know?



After a bad breakup I went over to his place to watch her for a bit for him, and just started sobbing. When I tell you this dog climbed right into my lap and pressed her head up under my chin and didn’t move until I calmed down, then licked my cheeks before hopping down again… miss you forever, sweet girl. ❤️.

#18 I have an Australian Kelpie. This dog has stunned me with his intelligence multiple times. When he was a puppy, I attempted to show him how to walk up the stairs for the first time. Stairs were new to him, as he would sit at the bottom and bark and whine when I left him behind.



So one day, he followed me to the stairs and I took one front paw and put it on the first step, followed by the next front paw and said:"Like this, Jovi, you got it."



I'll be damned if this pup didn't run all the way to the top of the staircase and right back down, not missing a step.



He somehow memorized my sister's ringtone. She never changed it from the default setting. That same ringtone was used in commercials for the phone. Everytime he heard it, he'd run to the front door. At 1st, I was like WTH? Then I realized he'd had a very complex pattern of thoughts:



1. He recognized the tone and remembered that it belonged to my sister



2. He was aware that she wasn't home and guessed that she must have just gotten home because he heard her "sound". He then ran to the front door and looked out the window for her. It was kinda spooky TBH.



3. Now, if my sis is working late, he paces to the door every 15 minutes or so because HE KNOWS that she is usually home at that time. The later it gets, the more anxious he becomes. If I hear her key hit the lock before he does, I say:"Check for Auntie" and this dog runs to the door and looks out the window.

#19 My dog once watched me make two cheese sandwiches (not knowing I planned to give her the extra cheese after eating) and watched as I went upstairs into my room. Then after a couple of minutes she started barking like crazy (very uncharacteristic of her) prompting me to come down and check if there was something wrong. I looked around couldn't find anything ... and then I noticed that she wasn't in the room with me anymore. Looked for her and what do I find? While I was distracted downstairs she snuck upstairs and helped herself to one of the sandwiches.

She deliberately disctracted me so she could steal one of the sandwiches! I love that dog so much!

#20 My old teacup chihuahua used to go up to my husband. Then yelp as if he did something to her and run crying to me like a hurt toddler to get him in trouble and get extra attention from me lol miss that lil brat.

#21 Even though I am aware that this could well be me trying to make peace with a difficult situation, but we could have sworn that our bunny knew that he was about to be put to sleep an was ok with it.



We didn’t know that the end was near, and was at the vets for concerning symptoms. An x-ray revealed that he had tumours and needed to be put to rest.



In shock, we spent a good half an hour with him saying goodbye, crying. He was happily climbing and jumping around. But the second the vet came in with the shot, he just lied down, as peaceful as I have ever seen him.



Me, my partner and the vet all felt it. I love an Maia him so much.

#22 Last week my boyfriend was playfully trash talking our kitten. She squared up, moving fast enough to make him jump, and then backed off as if to say "yeah, that's what I thought."



She is six months old. We have NO idea how she leaned to read our tone like that.

#23 We had a Bichon Frise who was such a charming and interesting dog - He was very social, and would always hangout with us on the couch, but would only sit next to you. If you tried to put him on your lap, he’d immediately squirm off. He was an anti lap dog.



My younger really son loved him. On the day that my son got all his wisdom teeth out, I brought him home and set him up on the couch to recover. He was in a lot of pain and still medicated, so very out of it. The Bichon jumped right up on the couch, climbed up and curled up on his chest for hours. It was the only time that he EVER got up on anyone. It was like he just knew that he’d make my son feel better (and he did).

#24 My cat knows when it is 5.



I work from home. He leaves me alone all day for the most part. (Unless hungry). he comes into the office at 5-10 minutes before 5, sits at my feet and stares at me. If I keep working, he starts to paw at me.

#25 While I was out of town one of my cats, Sugar Baby, passed in the night. As I was traveling back home my roommate called to tell me he had died.



When I got home my roommate was at work. Normally, if no one was home, her little Shih Tzu would be sitting on the sofa in the living room. But he was not there. He was not in her bedroom. He did not come when I called.



My roommate had told me that she would put the cat’s body in my bedroom. I walked down the hall calling for the dog. And when I reached my bed room, there was Sugar Baby. And there was the dog, close to the cat.



It seemed so human, like he was having a wake for the cat.



BTW, there were other cats in the house, but it was only the dog who was with the body.

#26 We were at the vets office, which made my old pup anxious. When anxious he would just lick nonstop. Usually his feet, but since he was small and in my arms, it usually ended up being my arm. The vet was talking to me when pup went to lick my face. I told him to stop and he froze with his tongue still sticking out. His face was just inches from mine and we just stared at each other for a bit before he started to slowly move towards me again. Tongue still just sticking out. I told him not to even think about it and he slowly retreated. Kept staring at one another. I told him to put his tongue away. He shook his head no. I told him to do as he was told or he wouldn’t get ice cream on the way home. His tongue immediately went back in his mouth. I told him, “just lay down, you little monster.” And he put his head gently on my chest like a baby. The vet was wide eyed and quietly said, “he’s like a toddler. It’s like he understood every word and did he just say no to you?!” He was a very smart dog, and we always said if he was a human he’d be the snarky witty type.

#27 I have a border collie. He understands most commands in English and in key word sign language as well as a specific series of clicks and whistles.

He walks without a leash and will walk with someone else if told to. He comes to work with me most days and hangs out with the office girls and clients. He loves to "go to work". I left him home one day because I was going to a clients house, and someone left a side gate open so he walked himself to my office (only like 3 yards away) and knocked on the back door to be let in by my staff, which they did.



I taught him to use large buttons to let me know when he needed food, water or toilet (if not readily available). He knows my routine and will wake me up just before my alarm does - except recently, where a lady temporarily living next door has been enjoying breakfast with him every morning, so he wakes me up to go have his cup of tea and 2 biscuits before coming back home.



I work with disabled people and he has what seems to be limitless patience with them.

He has accurately detected 3 separate jerk people before evidence came to light (immediate on sight growling and standing between the person in question and others).



He "talks" at me to get attention, never barks. He's like a husky, a sort of arrrowowwerrow sort of noise. He also politely "knocks" on doors instead of scratching or howling.



He also cleans the yard semi regularly by maintaining a small shallow hole in a corner of the yard and neatly filling it with whatever rubbish is laying around. He also has a "cool rock" collection that he gathers and keeps in a neat pile under my kitchen counter.



He is a weird cool dude and I love him very much.

#28 We had 2 girls for 8 years together, when one unexpectedly passed away, the other cried and wouldn’t leave the bed (except to go outside) for a week. We had to get her a puppy to get her out of the depression, it was horrible.

#29 I don't have a pet of my own but I house sat for my brother for just over two weeks. Their cat on day one would appear just to remind me of food time, but I was on it and always greeted her with a song. By day three she was at the foot of the bed and I accidentally kicked her but immediately apologized and gave her space but in an hour or so she came back and nudged my head, she spent the night and she and I were unseparated through the rest of my time.



This cat has never been friendly with her family but when I visit she comes out and says hi if she hears my voice.

#30 My cat turns on my husband’s computer when he’s gone.

#31 Played possum so she wouldn't have to stop snuggling.









She was in my arms in a cradle hold like a baby when my oven timer went off. I told her she needed to get down so I could get my apple crisp. She went boneless.









I gave her a little shake and laughed. I really needed to go turn off the oven. She shut her eyes tight, ignoring me.









I called my ex in the room to look at the audacity. I told her I really, really needed to go shut the beeping off and what did that little stinker do? No lie, she started fake SNORING!! I couldn't believe it; I looked at my ex and he shook his head in disbelief.







I was laughing so hard and I lost it when I looked down and saw her peeking to see if it worked!! I put her down then and she cursed at me and curled up on the couch where I'd been. I went and rescued my apple crisp and I'm still shaking my head at the brilliance of that tiny cat.









She could say a few words, too, like "ham" and "out". Once I swear she teleported from a deep sleep upstairs, to next to the fridge when she heard me open the cheese drawer. I had her for 12 years and I'll miss her for the rest of my life.

#32 I kept my kid bro's dog for a couple of years. He could tell by my body language, snaps whistles, and slaps on the deck rail what I meant. Hang motions on staying back begging or whether he could come up. He only did that stuff with me. The night he started to pass (I didn't know that yet as he had been fine) he woke me up, usually meant he wanted to go outside and bark at the animals at dawn. He didn't want to go outside that morning. He had entered my room twice, shortly after his running buddy had passed. I checked him and he was breathing fine but a lil whiny. Texted and called my brother. This dog liked me but had only put his head on my lap one time in the years that I knew it. I told him go back to my room and lay down and I'll get him his blanket. He did exactly that. We had never done anything like that. I woke up to him struggling to get up, tried calling my brother. Just spent a lil time until I knew it was likely the end, and he was right on me the whole time.

#33 When my two cats were kittens, their litter box was in a side room and one day while I was at work, they somehow closed the door. They used the bathtub as the litter box that day and I checked the whole house for 'surprises', but nope only in the bathtub.

#34 My friend's dog used to paw at her bedroom door when he wanted to be let in, and sometimes he'd go inside, fart, and go back outside. That was targeted.

#35 When my cat stretches her little paw out in order to have one hand on me at all times, the same way I stretch out my arm across the bed to reach her, thats fairly mutual. Imo.

#36 This was 26 years ago, but I had gone through IVF in an attempt to get pregnant. The day the results came, my husband had an urgent work meeting he couldn’t get out of. So I was home alone with our border collie, Molly.



The phone call came, and the news was devastating. I called the important people to let them know and my husband was i his way home after the meeting. Molly got into my lap—would not leave—and let me hold her and rock her like a baby while I sobbed.



I’ll never forget it.



Then another dog, Elvis, assigned himself as my personal protector. My now ex husband had done something that left me with some ptsd, and being in the bathtub had turned from something enjoyable to something terrifying. All the dogs tended to wander in and out while I was bathing except Elvis. The chihuahua would come in and shiver dramatically so I’d hurry up and get out. So one day Elvis was there and I joked with him that he probably wanted me to hurry up and get out of the tub.



He looked at me as if I were an absolute idiot. Then he looked meaningfully at the bathroom door, and then back at me and it clicked. He was guarding me. He’d always slept on my pillow with me, and when that terrible thing happened, he was always by the tub with me until I was through.



I miss my dogs so so much. My ex got to keep the house so he by default got the dogs since I couldn’t have all the dogs in my little apartment. They’re treasures.

#37 I was sick with a fever, and couldn't stop shivering in bed. Woke up hours later and our dog was sleeping across my feet. He's never slept on my feet! I truely think he knew laying on my feet would break the fever.

#38 So one of my bf's cats is so attached to him she would definitely be the clingy gf, and she literally thinks she is.😂😂the first time i came over she was sitting on the arm of the couch with us and saw us holding hands. This cat literally looks straight at me, put her paw on him, and meowed.💀💀if that isn't acting human-like idk what is. Even today she'll still come up, see us holding hands, and put her paw in with us😂😂.

#39 I don’t think this is out of the ordinary since I’m sure many family dogs have done the same but here is my story. I was a very lonely and troubled teen and my family dog was my big brother (I was only child). I frequently sobbed alone in my room and my parents were out working so there’d be no one else home. I don’t know where my dog learned this but he would just sit in front of me at first and just kind of be there for me to talk to? And then he started to lean onto me and put his head on my chest and eventually as soon as I started feeling upset (I’m assuming he could smell it or something, idk) he would just run up to me and sit on me and basically shove himself (he was a big black Labrador) on me as much as he physically could. I think it was an attempt at a hug but also an attempt to ‘be there’ for me? He was an amazing big brother.

He also would nip my mum’s ankles when she would raise her hand to hit me. She eventually stopped doing that because she was scared he would bite. I count that as a success on my dog’s behalf!



I still miss him daily. He was my bestest friend ever and I’ll always remember him so fondly. The best big brother I ever had and the goofiest big boy and so so so brave. He defended me from a violent dog attack (I tried to defend him but I was too young to really do much) and he was an excellent mentor to his successor family dog too. Sometimes, I swear he learned to talk and he would try to imitate human speech. And since my family speaks two languages, he learned commands and speech in two different languages lol when talking about walks or food we had to speak in different languages every once in a while so he wouldn’t catch on 😆



Miss ya Alfie. I really hope the afterlife is real so I can meet you up there! Until then, Fifi is doing a great job so don’t worry. We still miss you though!!

#40 Our late dog was pretty dang smart. She was a chihuahua toy fox terrier mix. There's a lot of smart things she did; for example, when she thought she was done playing fetch, she'd grab her ball and put it back in her bed. She stole a whole tuna sandwich in record time without leaving a single crumb or making a sound. She walked herself and never got lost, crossed the street alone, or needed a leash... She would walk with us to the grocery store and wait outside until we were done, only crossed the street if we indicated it was safe.



She would come up to you and bark once or twice in a "meaningful" way to indicate she wanted something. Food, play, out, whatever. If you knew her, you could tell what she wanted. My mom was her favorite person, so she always asked my mom first. One time she went up to my mom while she was cleaning the kitchen and barked. My mom said "I'm busy, go ask her" while vaguely looking my way. I was sitting in the other room. Dog walked up to me and repeated the bark. It sounded like she wanted play so I got up to go to the garage. As I was walking out my mom was like, "did you hear that? She understood that perfectly! No way!".

#41 I was napping in the bedroom with my dog. She suddenly got up and ran to the living room, hopped onto the sofa and farted next to my husband’s head. Smiled at him and went back into the bedroom.



She also tends to know when we are cooking for her vs when we are cooking for ourselves. It was her birthday and we were cooking up a steak and she was sooo excited even though we didn’t specify it was for her.

#42 I was disassembling a pistol magazine of a design that was new to me and the spring shot out of the bottom and launched the base plate across a cluttered room. I got up to look for it and my orange cat was tapping one specific spot in the room with his paw and saying, “Mere, mere.” When I looked at the spot I saw the piece under his paw. It’s like he was saying here here.

#43 Sometimes our cat will hide in the hall and ambush my wife when she walks past. She will give a (pretend) shriek and he will run around, very pleased with his prank. Proof to me that he has a sense of humor....

#44 Not my pet but saw it on IG. It was about a dog who got her bone stolen by his brother. The dog went up to the owner and tapped her while whimpering until the owner understood what she meant. The look on the dog's face the moment the owner understood her was priceless.

#45 My dog faked a limp to avoid going out in the rain. Ten minutes later, he heard the cheese wrapper open in the kitchen and experienced a miraculous recovery.Bro committed to full medical fraud just to stay on the couch.

#46 My cat gets way less anxious about being alone when I explain to her beforehand what's going on.

#47 My dog is pretty dumb most of the time, but he used to pretend he needed to go out for toilet, then when I got up to let him out he would run back and steal my spot in the bed.

#48 My husky always knows when I’m baking bread. The funniest part is that I’ll be laying out the cutting board and knife and he’ll come running for the kitchen and plop himself down at the entrance so he can wait patiently for a piece.

#49 Many years ago, we kept my sister’s cat while they got settled with a tiny baby into a new home.



He didn’t like any of us *at all*. Until he got hurt and it turned into an abscess. He had to be confined for over 3 weeks. We all felt sorry for him, and we each would go visit him at least twice a day just to try to alleviate his boredom.



When he was finally released from his restrictive environment, he was absolutely affectionate with all of us.



Later, he got downright possessive of our youngest son. Kitty would get cranky and really fuss at Ys if he didn’t get in bed by 10:30-11 pm. Ys would go take a break and read for awhile till Kitty was well settled, then Ys could finish his day as usual at 1 am if he chose. Heaven help us if Ys wasn’t available for evening cuddles. Another male would do but only with grudges from Kitty!



After living with us for a year or two, Kitty rejoined my sister’s family was affectionate to them as he’d always been. He lived a very long and happy life!

#50 My dog will not drink water from his water bowl if the water is not freshly served. He will bark or growl at it until the water is changed.