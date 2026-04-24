Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the most adorable before-and-after photos of pets growing up with their owners. Having a pet by your side during all stages of life is so special, so we hope you enjoy these wholesome pics, pandas. And be sure to upvote the ones that melt your heart!

Nobody understands how quickly time flies better than parents and pet owners . It seems like babies grow into teenagers in the blink of an eye, just like puppies become senior dogs in what feels like a few minutes. But something that’s really beautiful is being able to watch your kiddos grow up alongside their furry best friends.

#1 Growing Up Together

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#2 Me And My Uncle’s Dog 13 Years Later (2012 And 2025)

#3 My Best Friend Turns 13 Today. Pictures Taken In 2001 And 2014

Having children is definitely not for everyone. Neither is having pets. But if you are the type of person who wants both in your life, you get to experience the joy of seeing both of them grow up together. And apparently, there are even benefits for kids who grow up in a household with pets. ADVERTISEMENT Children’s Hospital Colorado notes that having a pet around is a great way to teach kids responsibility. They can be in charge of feeding the animal, giving it fresh water each day, playing with it, and cleaning its litter box/picking up after it. This is a great way for kids to learn how much work having a pet is, while understanding that it’s definitely worth it for the bond that they get to share with their animal.

#4 My Cat's 19th Birthday Today! Kindergarten To Sophomore Year Of College

#5 My Dog And I - 2007 And 2014

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#6 Me And My Dog 15 Years Later

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We all know that pets provide wonderful companionship, which is great for kids too. If a child doesn’t have any siblings or spends a lot of time at home, it’s great for them to have someone around (other than their parents) who loves them unconditionally. If they’re bored, they can play with the cat. And if they’re sad, they can cuddle with their dog. At the same time, pets can help kids develop their emotions. It’s important for children to understand how to be cognizant of those around them and how to be considerate of their feelings. Parents can explain this to their kids by teaching them to respect their body language. And, of course, kids might learn what it feels like to experience love for someone else for the first time with their pets. There’s nothing stronger than the bond between a pet and its owner.

#7 Then vs. Now

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#8 Same Place, Same Cat...10 Years Apart

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#9 10 Years Ago And Now

One aspect of having pets that is extremely difficult to accept, albeit inevitable, is that eventually we will lose them. And as painful as this is, it’s often a child’s first experience with grief and loss. It’s heartbreaking every time, but going through this can help prepare kids for even bigger losses that they’ll experience in the future.

#10 Then V Now

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#11 8 Years Ago, I Got My Very First Kitty And This Is Update Time

#12 14 Years Later

Your pet will likely also benefit from having a kid in the house because children are energizer bunnies. While you’re busy making dinner, working from home, or on the phone scheduling doctors' appointments, your kid can keep your pets entertained. They can play fetch with your puppy in the backyard, keep your cat active with a laser pointer, and make sure that your bunnies never get bored. Children and pets both need plenty of playtime, so they might as well do it together!

#13 Dog And Little Brother 13 Years Then And Now

#14 Best Friends Years Later

#15 My Best Friend And I, Then And Now. 13 Years Apart

Another unexpected benefit of having pets around your children is the fact that they can reduce their risk of developing allergies. In fact, kids who are exposed to two or more cats or dogs as babies are less than half as likely to develop common allergies as their peers who have no pets in the home. This may be because, when a child plays with a pet, they’ll usually be licked by them. And being exposed to small amounts of the pet’s bacteria might help strengthen their immune system.

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#16 Not Feeling Ready To Say Goodbye To My Nearly 19 Year Old Childhood Cat

#17 10 Years Later

#18 We Both May Be 15 Years Older, But We Are Still Best Friends, Meet Apache

Pew Research Center reports that a whopping 97% of American pet owners say that their animals are members of the family. And 51% consider them to be just as important as human members of the family. So it’s no surprise that having a pet can help family bonding overall. The entire family might go on walks together every evening because the dog needs her exercise, and everyone might enjoy playing with the cat together. Sharing a love for animals is a great way to bring people together.

#19 Me And My Best Friend’s Dog, Rooney - 2018 VS 2021

#20 My Beagle Turned 16 Today. Had Her Since She Was Born

#21 Family Pics 10 Years Apart

While it can be a wonderful thing to have pets and kids in the same household, it may take some time for both parties to adjust. If you already have a kid, and you want to introduce a pet, make sure that both parties have safe spaces they can go to where the other won’t bother them. And be sure not to force interactions between the two of them; they will come when both are comfortable and ready. And over time, they’ll become the best of friends.

#22 A Pug And Her Boy

#23 Then vs. Now. Happy (Almost) 20 Years!

#24 Saying Goodbye To My Sweet Holly (16) In A Few Short Days

Is this list making you nostalgic for the days when your pet was just a baby, pandas? We hope you enjoy seeing these heartwarming pics, and feel free to let us know in the comments if you have any similar photos of your own children and pets. Then, if you’re looking for another list featuring more photos of pets and their owners that will make you smile, look no further than right here!

#25 16 Years Later

#26 My Best Friend And Me, 10 Years Later

#27 11 Years Later And We’re Both Still Cute

#28 Their First Christmas And Now, 5 Years Later

#29 Rescued The Runt Of The Litter When I Was 4 Yrs Old. Today, 15 Years Later My Sweet Baby Became An Angel

#30 8 Weeks Old Puppy To 9 Month Old Derp

#31 Me And My Cat, 15 Years To This Day Since We Got Her

#32 Just Me And My Cat... 17 Years Later

#33 What A Nine Year Friendship Looks Like

#34 Me And My Bro 12 Years Later

#35 Nearly 18 Years Of Love: Me And My Dog Juju - 2007-2024

#36 My Baby Brother And The Family Dog, 10ish Years Apart

#37 14 Year Difference

#38 Re-Took This Picture On Nye With My Little Brother And His Dog, 11 Years Later

#39 My Wonderful Pup I Was Lucky Enough To Have Through My Whole Childhood

#40 I Found This Photo The Other Day

#41 20 Years Ago And Today. Such An Amazing Time

#42 12 Years With My Best Girl

#43 12 Years Later... Forever My Pupper

#44 He's Been My Buddy For 14 Years. Meet Skippy

#45 My Family (2010 To 2017)

#46 With My Dog

#47 Me And Kodi From 5 To 17

#48 My Cat And I, 19 Years Later

#49 Crazy How Quickly 10 Years Have Flown By With This Special Girl

#50 I Think Of You Every Day My Girl, Cava

#51 Rachel And Chucky 10 Years Ago And Now!

#52 My Daughter And Our Dog - 12 Years Later

#53 My Husband Found Ponyboy When He Was An Infant Kitten And Cared For Him 24/7. Over A Year Later, Ponyboy Still Thinks My Husband Is His Birth Mother. It’s Adorable

#54 15 Years Apart

#55 2014 vs. 2025 Childhood Dog Pepper has been through all the worst parts of my life and now I can take care of my grumpy little lady.



#56 It Took 13 Years To Make This Photo

#57 2001 At 26 vs. 2019 At 44 With The Queen (Haley 2001-2021) Different place, but yes, that's the same old school TV and VCR that hasn't been used in years and lives in my loft with the rest of the storage.



#58 My Best Friend!

#59 I've Been Through Literally So Much With This Pup