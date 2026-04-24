ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody understands how quickly time flies better than parents and pet owners. It seems like babies grow into teenagers in the blink of an eye, just like puppies become senior dogs in what feels like a few minutes. But something that’s really beautiful is being able to watch your kiddos grow up alongside their furry best friends.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the most adorable before-and-after photos of pets growing up with their owners. Having a pet by your side during all stages of life is so special, so we hope you enjoy these wholesome pics, pandas. And be sure to upvote the ones that melt your heart!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Growing Up Together

Growing Up Together

Anonymus Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Me And My Uncle’s Dog 13 Years Later (2012 And 2025)

    Me And My Uncle’s Dog 13 Years Later (2012 And 2025)

    aSoggyFrootLoop Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    My Best Friend Turns 13 Today. Pictures Taken In 2001 And 2014

    My Best Friend Turns 13 Today. Pictures Taken In 2001 And 2014

    Anonymus Report

    10points
    POST

    Having children is definitely not for everyone. Neither is having pets. But if you are the type of person who wants both in your life, you get to experience the joy of seeing both of them grow up together. And apparently, there are even benefits for kids who grow up in a household with pets. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Children’s Hospital Colorado notes that having a pet around is a great way to teach kids responsibility. They can be in charge of feeding the animal, giving it fresh water each day, playing with it, and cleaning its litter box/picking up after it. This is a great way for kids to learn how much work having a pet is, while understanding that it’s definitely worth it for the bond that they get to share with their animal.  
    #4

    My Cat's 19th Birthday Today! Kindergarten To Sophomore Year Of College

    My Cat's 19th Birthday Today! Kindergarten To Sophomore Year Of College

    Anonymus Report

    10points
    POST
    #5

    My Dog And I - 2007 And 2014

    My Dog And I - 2007 And 2014

    thenerdyglassesgirl Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Me And My Dog 15 Years Later

    Me And My Dog 15 Years Later

    Anonymus Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We all know that pets provide wonderful companionship, which is great for kids too. If a child doesn’t have any siblings or spends a lot of time at home, it’s great for them to have someone around (other than their parents) who loves them unconditionally. If they’re bored, they can play with the cat. And if they’re sad, they can cuddle with their dog.

    At the same time, pets can help kids develop their emotions. It’s important for children to understand how to be cognizant of those around them and how to be considerate of their feelings. Parents can explain this to their kids by teaching them to respect their body language. And, of course, kids might learn what it feels like to experience love for someone else for the first time with their pets. There’s nothing stronger than the bond between a pet and its owner. 
    #7

    Then vs. Now

    Then vs. Now

    awesome-picz Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Same Place, Same Cat...10 Years Apart

    Same Place, Same Cat...10 Years Apart

    user7483920597 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    10 Years Ago And Now

    10 Years Ago And Now

    likeallstuff Report

    9points
    POST

    One aspect of having pets that is extremely difficult to accept, albeit inevitable, is that eventually we will lose them. And as painful as this is, it’s often a child’s first experience with grief and loss. It’s heartbreaking every time, but going through this can help prepare kids for even bigger losses that they’ll experience in the future. 
    #10

    Then V Now

    Then V Now

    verbalan Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    8 Years Ago, I Got My Very First Kitty And This Is Update Time

    8 Years Ago, I Got My Very First Kitty And This Is Update Time

    ArghDammit Report

    9points
    POST
    #12

    14 Years Later

    14 Years Later

    reporterpenguin Report

    9points
    POST

    Your pet will likely also benefit from having a kid in the house because children are energizer bunnies. While you’re busy making dinner, working from home, or on the phone scheduling doctors' appointments, your kid can keep your pets entertained. They can play fetch with your puppy in the backyard, keep your cat active with a laser pointer, and make sure that your bunnies never get bored. Children and pets both need plenty of playtime, so they might as well do it together!
    #13

    Dog And Little Brother 13 Years Then And Now

    Dog And Little Brother 13 Years Then And Now

    farrellenoble Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    Best Friends Years Later

    Best Friends Years Later

    awesome-picz Report

    8points
    POST
    #15

    My Best Friend And I, Then And Now. 13 Years Apart

    My Best Friend And I, Then And Now. 13 Years Apart

    TungstenTaipan Report

    7points
    POST

    Another unexpected benefit of having pets around your children is the fact that they can reduce their risk of developing allergies. In fact, kids who are exposed to two or more cats or dogs as babies are less than half as likely to develop common allergies as their peers who have no pets in the home. This may be because, when a child plays with a pet, they’ll usually be licked by them. And being exposed to small amounts of the pet’s bacteria might help strengthen their immune system.   

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Not Feeling Ready To Say Goodbye To My Nearly 19 Year Old Childhood Cat

    Not Feeling Ready To Say Goodbye To My Nearly 19 Year Old Childhood Cat

    Purple-Judgment-1370 Report

    7points
    POST
    #17

    10 Years Later

    10 Years Later

    S-Doop Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    We Both May Be 15 Years Older, But We Are Still Best Friends, Meet Apache

    We Both May Be 15 Years Older, But We Are Still Best Friends, Meet Apache

    Anonymus Report

    7points
    POST

    Pew Research Center reports that a whopping 97% of American pet owners say that their animals are members of the family. And 51% consider them to be just as important as human members of the family. So it’s no surprise that having a pet can help family bonding overall. The entire family might go on walks together every evening because the dog needs her exercise, and everyone might enjoy playing with the cat together. Sharing a love for animals is a great way to bring people together. 
    #19

    Me And My Best Friend’s Dog, Rooney - 2018 VS 2021

    Me And My Best Friend’s Dog, Rooney - 2018 VS 2021

    Puppybrother Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    My Beagle Turned 16 Today. Had Her Since She Was Born

    My Beagle Turned 16 Today. Had Her Since She Was Born

    JanitorOfSanDiego Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Family Pics 10 Years Apart

    Family Pics 10 Years Apart

    Greenwallaballa Report

    7points
    POST

    While it can be a wonderful thing to have pets and kids in the same household, it may take some time for both parties to adjust. If you already have a kid, and you want to introduce a pet, make sure that both parties have safe spaces they can go to where the other won’t bother them. And be sure not to force interactions between the two of them; they will come when both are comfortable and ready. And over time, they’ll become the best of friends. 
    #22

    A Pug And Her Boy

    A Pug And Her Boy

    Duff1560 Report

    7points
    POST
    #23

    Then vs. Now. Happy (Almost) 20 Years!

    Then vs. Now. Happy (Almost) 20 Years!

    groundhogseatclover Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Saying Goodbye To My Sweet Holly (16) In A Few Short Days

    Saying Goodbye To My Sweet Holly (16) In A Few Short Days

    morganks Report

    6points
    POST

    Is this list making you nostalgic for the days when your pet was just a baby, pandas? We hope you enjoy seeing these heartwarming pics, and feel free to let us know in the comments if you have any similar photos of your own children and pets. Then, if you’re looking for another list featuring more photos of pets and their owners that will make you smile, look no further than right here!
    #25

    16 Years Later

    16 Years Later

    fightcluub Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    My Best Friend And Me, 10 Years Later

    My Best Friend And Me, 10 Years Later

    chris_courtland Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    11 Years Later And We’re Both Still Cute

    11 Years Later And We’re Both Still Cute

    Badlydressedgirl Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    Their First Christmas And Now, 5 Years Later

    Their First Christmas And Now, 5 Years Later

    To500N Report

    6points
    POST
    #29

    Rescued The Runt Of The Litter When I Was 4 Yrs Old. Today, 15 Years Later My Sweet Baby Became An Angel

    Rescued The Runt Of The Litter When I Was 4 Yrs Old. Today, 15 Years Later My Sweet Baby Became An Angel

    Fromosome Report

    6points
    POST
    #30

    8 Weeks Old Puppy To 9 Month Old Derp

    8 Weeks Old Puppy To 9 Month Old Derp

    CountDickeyDoo Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    Me And My Cat, 15 Years To This Day Since We Got Her

    Me And My Cat, 15 Years To This Day Since We Got Her

    ThrowRA_71692 Report

    6points
    POST
    #32

    Just Me And My Cat... 17 Years Later

    Just Me And My Cat... 17 Years Later

    Anonymus Report

    6points
    POST
    #33

    What A Nine Year Friendship Looks Like

    What A Nine Year Friendship Looks Like

    polannark Report

    6points
    POST
    #34

    Me And My Bro 12 Years Later

    Me And My Bro 12 Years Later

    LtRice Report

    6points
    POST
    #35

    Nearly 18 Years Of Love: Me And My Dog Juju - 2007-2024

    Nearly 18 Years Of Love: Me And My Dog Juju - 2007-2024

    sch0f13ld Report

    6points
    POST
    #36

    My Baby Brother And The Family Dog, 10ish Years Apart

    My Baby Brother And The Family Dog, 10ish Years Apart

    _wander_woman_ Report

    6points
    POST
    #37

    14 Year Difference

    14 Year Difference

    awesome-picz Report

    6points
    POST
    #38

    Re-Took This Picture On Nye With My Little Brother And His Dog, 11 Years Later

    Re-Took This Picture On Nye With My Little Brother And His Dog, 11 Years Later

    Lefty21 Report

    6points
    POST
    #39

    My Wonderful Pup I Was Lucky Enough To Have Through My Whole Childhood

    My Wonderful Pup I Was Lucky Enough To Have Through My Whole Childhood

    allgoodthings96 Report

    6points
    POST
    #40

    I Found This Photo The Other Day

    I Found This Photo The Other Day

    emilyvictoria.24 Report

    6points
    POST
    #41

    20 Years Ago And Today. Such An Amazing Time

    20 Years Ago And Today. Such An Amazing Time

    BOGDOGMAX Report

    5points
    POST
    #42

    12 Years With My Best Girl

    12 Years With My Best Girl

    sldorange91 Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    12 Years Later... Forever My Pupper

    12 Years Later... Forever My Pupper

    keeks247 Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    He's Been My Buddy For 14 Years. Meet Skippy

    He's Been My Buddy For 14 Years. Meet Skippy

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #45

    My Family (2010 To 2017)

    My Family (2010 To 2017)

    XavMashes Report

    5points
    POST
    #46

    With My Dog

    With My Dog

    Naive_Lingonberry_42 Report

    5points
    POST
    #47

    Me And Kodi From 5 To 17

    Me And Kodi From 5 To 17

    megpIant Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    My Cat And I, 19 Years Later

    My Cat And I, 19 Years Later

    samana7 Report

    5points
    POST
    #49

    Crazy How Quickly 10 Years Have Flown By With This Special Girl

    Crazy How Quickly 10 Years Have Flown By With This Special Girl

    pugloulou Report

    5points
    POST
    #50

    I Think Of You Every Day My Girl, Cava

    I Think Of You Every Day My Girl, Cava

    mariacloehb Report

    5points
    POST
    #51

    Rachel And Chucky 10 Years Ago And Now!

    Rachel And Chucky 10 Years Ago And Now!

    stableshotuk Report

    5points
    POST
    #52

    My Daughter And Our Dog - 12 Years Later

    My Daughter And Our Dog - 12 Years Later

    DiabolicalTrivia Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    My Husband Found Ponyboy When He Was An Infant Kitten And Cared For Him 24/7. Over A Year Later, Ponyboy Still Thinks My Husband Is His Birth Mother. It’s Adorable

    My Husband Found Ponyboy When He Was An Infant Kitten And Cared For Him 24/7. Over A Year Later, Ponyboy Still Thinks My Husband Is His Birth Mother. It’s Adorable

    Anonymus Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    15 Years Apart

    15 Years Apart

    taff96 Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    2014 vs. 2025 Childhood Dog

    2014 vs. 2025 Childhood Dog

    Pepper has been through all the worst parts of my life and now I can take care of my grumpy little lady.

    elryt Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    It Took 13 Years To Make This Photo

    It Took 13 Years To Make This Photo

    simonolivas Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    2001 At 26 vs. 2019 At 44 With The Queen (Haley 2001-2021)

    2001 At 26 vs. 2019 At 44 With The Queen (Haley 2001-2021)

    Different place, but yes, that's the same old school TV and VCR that hasn't been used in years and lives in my loft with the rest of the storage.

    ye_olde_barn_cat Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    My Best Friend!

    My Best Friend!

    daragraham1 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    I've Been Through Literally So Much With This Pup

    I've Been Through Literally So Much With This Pup

    itsmrs.linds Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    I Miss You So Much Baby Girl

    I Miss You So Much Baby Girl

    kaylak130 Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow