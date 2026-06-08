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Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave
Woman refusing to stop singing at the Vatican while security guards ask her to leave inside the church.
Entitled People, Society

Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A viral video from Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City has sparked both secondhand embarrassment and heated debate online.

The footage shows an unidentified woman refusing to stop singing “Jesus Is the Answer” — a classic 1973 gospel song by Andraé and Sandra Crouch — despite repeated requests from security personnel.

Highlights
  • An unidentified woman has gone viral after refusing to stop singing a gospel song inside Saint Peter’s Basilica.
  • The incident upset many netizens, who criticized the woman for disregarding the basilica’s rules.
  • While singing is not prohibited at Saint Peter’s Basilica, performances must be approved in advance and are typically reserved for invited artists and choirs.

Viewers accused the woman of disrupting the church’s solemn atmosphere by turning her visit into a personal performance.

“She literally sinned in the Vatican for her vanity,” a Redditor remarked.

RELATED:

    Video of the impromptu performance inside Saint Peter’s Basilica drew severe backlash across social media

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Image credits: therealgabriela

    Saint Peter’s Basilica is a major pilgrimage site for Catholics. It is built over what is traditionally believed to be the tomb of Saint Peter, one of Jesus Christ’s apostles and the first pope.

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    Beyond its religious significance, the basilica is also famous for its stunning Renaissance architecture, attracting millions of visitors every year.

    The woman whose singing has gone viral appeared to be one of those visitors.

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Image credits: therealgabriela

    “Jesus is the answer for the world today. Above Him, there’s no other,” she began singing impromptu.

    A security personnel approached her quickly and informed her, “This is a quiet zone.

    The woman appeared to have understood the request, as she asked in return, “Can I sing outside?”

    “Outside is fine,” she was told.

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Image credits: therealgabriela

    While it initially looked like that the situation had been sorted out, the woman took the liberty of continuing to sing, pausing on her way to the exit.

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    Another security guard approached her and asked her to stop singing, to which she said she needed only one minute.

    “No, sorry,” he told her. 

    The woman looked back and apologized to the onlookers about having to stop her performance, and this was the moment netizens focused on the most.

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

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    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    “She said, ‘Sorry, everyone,’ like they just missed out on a private performance from Adele. I felt secondhand embarrassment just watching this,” one wrote.

    “Nobody cared at all,” a second remarked, while a third called her a “narcissist in the wild.”

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Image credits: therealgabriela

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    Others criticized her for disrespecting the rules of the church.

    “She was told it was a quiet zone, but she kept going,” one voiced.

    “I feel bad for whispering to my friend to check out a cool painting at any cathedral. How could she do this?” another asked.

    “Very shameful behavior. She was asked very politely to stop singing,” the next noted.

    The woman’s voice was praised both online and by the security personnel asking her to stop singing

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Image credits: therealgabriela

    “You have a beautiful voice, but sorry, we cannot allow it,” the security guard escorting her out of the basilica says in the viral video.

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    His sentiment was echoed by several on the internet.

    @therealgabriela 😱SHE GOT KICKED OUT BY THREE SECURITY GUARDS!!! #fyp#vatican#rome#acapella#viral♬ original sound – G A B R I E L A
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    “Let her cook. She has a beautiful voice,” one user said, while another added, “There was no problem with the message either.”

    “She’s got a gorgeous voice. This is just a hate post,” a third opined.

    “She’s in the perfect place for that song. Why are they so against her singing about her love of Jesus? It’s silly,” a fourth commented.

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Image credits: therealgabriela

    Many users provided answers to the latter, with one saying, “Tourists get limited time in each space inside the Vatican, so if this happened while I was visiting, my time would have been ruined.”

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    “She can praise Jesus at home,” another offered.

    “When you are in another country, respect their rules,” a third stated.

    Musical performances are not prohibited at Saint Peter’s Basilica, though they are reserved for approved or invited participants only

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Image credits: Britannica

    Christina Johnston, a British classical and opera singer, was invited to St. Peter’s Basilica in July 2024 to perform Mascagni’s “Ave Maria.”

    She was requested to perform exclusively for the Cardinals.

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Image credits: jon.h.wills

    Taking to her social media to share her experience of singing inside the sacred space, Johnston wrote, “It was a dream come true.”

    She also informed followers that the church expressed a desire for her to sing “every week,” which she was enthusiastic about.

    “I hope to be back soon to sing in this most holy and special place,” she expressed.

    In September 2024, the church invited the Castle Chapel Choir from Durham University to perform.

    Tom Parker, a PhD student and the choir’s director of music, said it was an “incredibly special experience.”

    Notably, the invitation came after the choir contacted officials to ask if they could perform there.

    Only sacred music designed for liturgy, reflecting the traditions of the Catholic Church, is allowed at Saint Peter’s Basilica.

    “She is so annoying,” a netizen said about the viral Vatican woman

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

    Awkward Video Shows Woman Refusing To Stop Singing At The Vatican After Multiple Security Guards Ask Her To Leave

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Self-entitled bull$hit designed to get her 15 seconds of dubious internet fame. How hard is it to be respectful in public spaces, and to just follow some simple rules?

    1
    1point
    reply
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently, Jesus is not the answer when nobody asked you a question.

    1
    1point
    reply
    sylbaker avatar
    Sylvia Baker
    Sylvia Baker
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful lady with a beautiful voice

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    User avatar
    POST
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Self-entitled bull$hit designed to get her 15 seconds of dubious internet fame. How hard is it to be respectful in public spaces, and to just follow some simple rules?

    1
    1point
    reply
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently, Jesus is not the answer when nobody asked you a question.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    sylbaker avatar
    Sylvia Baker
    Sylvia Baker
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful lady with a beautiful voice

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    Load More Comments
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