Who Is Adele? Adele Laurie Blue Adkins is a British singer-songwriter known for her powerful mezzo-soprano vocals and emotionally resonant songs. She transformed personal heartache into universally acclaimed music, establishing herself as a leading voice in pop and soul. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2008 debut album 19, featuring hits like “Chasing Pavements.” A performance on Saturday Night Live introduced her to American audiences, solidifying her early career.

Full Name Adele Laurie Blue Adkins Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $190 million Nationality British Ethnicity Half-English and Half-Welsh Education BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology Father Mark Evans Mother Penny Adkins Siblings Cameron O’Sullivan Kids Angelo James Konecki

Early Life and Education Born on May 5, 1988, in Tottenham, London, Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was raised by her single mother, Penny Adkins, after her father left when she was young. Her early childhood in working-class London neighborhoods fueled her deep connection to relatable narratives. She attended the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology, where she honed her vocal and songwriting skills alongside future stars like Jessie J. It was here that a friend posted her demo to MySpace, initiating her path to global stardom.

Notable Relationships Adele has been publicly linked to several individuals, with her most recent relationship being with sports agent Rich Paul. Prior to this, she was married to Simon Konecki, and was also rumored to have dated rapper Skepta. She shares a son, Angelo James Konecki, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she co-parents. Adele and Rich Paul are currently engaged, having reportedly confirmed their intentions in August 2024.

Career Highlights Adele’s career is marked by unprecedented commercial and critical success, with her album 21 becoming the best-selling album of the 21st century. She is the first artist to sweep the top three Grammy categories—Album, Song, and Record of the Year—twice. Beyond her albums, Adele earned an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Skyfall,” the theme for the James Bond film. She has completed a successful Las Vegas residency and continues to tour globally. To date, Adele has collected a total of 16 Grammy Awards, 12 Brit Awards, and an Emmy Award, cementing her status as a British cultural icon.