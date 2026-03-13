Opera Singer Takes A Job At A Car Dealership, Starts Singing Arias About Cars And Goes Viral

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Making a living in the arts has never been easy, even for incredibly talented performers. One opera singer recently proved that creativity can sometimes flourish in the most unexpected places.

Andrew Allan Hiers is a classically trained opera singer who spent years building his career on stage. Like many performers, however, he experienced long periods without steady work. When his singing engagements slowed down, he made a practical decision and took a job selling cars at a dealership in Cocoa, Florida. But instead of leaving his passion behind, Andrew decided to bring opera with him to the car lot.

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Instead of leaving opera behind, Andrew Allan Hiers started performing arias between rows of cars

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Standing among rows of vehicles, Andrew began filming short videos where he performs powerful operatic arias while dramatically presenting the cars for sale.

In one clip, he sings about a used Corvette with the same intensity normally reserved for grand opera stages. The unusual mix of high art and everyday car sales quickly caught people’s attention online.

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In ann interview with Bored Panda, Andrew explained that the idea actually came from a very practical need: standing out as a new salesperson.

“I started working at the dealership in late January, and no one is going to trust the new guy with the best leads until he proves he can sell,” he told us. “That meant it was up to me to generate my own customers. I figured that singing opera the way I do might help me stand out from the other salespeople on the lot. I guess I was right.”

His dramatic ‘Opera Car Sales’ videos quickly started spreading on social media

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One of Andrew’s videos gained more than a million views on TikTok. In the clip, he passionately sings about horsepower, price, and performance as if they were part of a famous opera.

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Another video shows him performing in front of a bright red Camaro, finishing the aria with a theatrical flourish and a simple message to viewers: ‘Just ask for Andrew.’

Although the videos quickly went viral online, the attention hasn’t yet fully translated into sales

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Despite millions of views, Andrew says the real-world impact has been more modest so far.

“The most memorable reactions usually happen when people are nearby with another salesperson walking around to view our inventory while I’m recording,” he explained. “They tend to stop, watch, and then applaud afterwards.”

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There have been only a few inquiries from customers who saw the videos, but Andrew believes the exposure will eventually pay off.

“It’s really cool to see how social media can affect the real world,” he said.

His love for opera began with a famous scene from ‘The Shawshank Redemption’

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Andrew’s passion for opera began long before the viral videos. Like many people, his earliest exposure came through cartoons. “I think many of us first saw the Looney Tunes ‘Barber of Seville’ cartoon with Bugs Bunny as kids,” he told us. But the moment that truly sparked his interest came from an unexpected place.

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“The first opera moment that really had an impact on me was in ‘The Shawshank Redemption’,” he explained. “It’s the scene when Andy Dufresne plays the record over the courtyard speakers and all the prisoners stop in their tracks, completely mesmerized by the beauty of the duet.”

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At the time, Andrew didn’t even know the piece’s name. “I didn’t know what ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ was or who Mozart was,” he said. “I just knew it was the most gorgeous thing I had ever heard.”

The viral videos have brought Andrew global attention, and a lot of extra work

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The unexpected viral fame has brought Andrew a wave of media attention and new opportunities.

“Well, I’m now the first person in my family to have a story written about me in The Washington Post, so that’s been pretty wild,” he shared.

At the same time, balancing his viral fame with everyday work hasn’t been easy.

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“There are media inquiries coming in from all directions, and trying to manage my social media presence while working 50 to 60 hours a week at the dealership feels like having multiple full-time jobs.”

Still, the exposure has achieved something important: people in the opera world have taken notice.

“I’m still waiting for musical gigs to materialize,” Andrew said. “But it’s safe to say that everyone in the opera industry knows who I am now.”

Andrew Hiers may currently be known online as ‘the singing car salesman,’ but his story reflects a reality many artists quietly face

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Even the most highly trained performers often have to step away from the spotlight to make ends meet.

But creativity rarely disappears. It simply finds a new stage. For Andrew, that stage just happens to be a car dealership parking lot in Florida, where operatic arias echo between rows of Corvettes and Camaros. And while it may not be a traditional opera house, his audience is now much bigger than most performers ever imagine.

Sometimes, the curtain doesn’t rise in a grand theater. Sometimes, it rises between two parked cars, and yet the stage feels just as alive.