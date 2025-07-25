So, if you need a quick pick-me-up, you’re in the right place. We went on a hunt for the cutest, funniest, and downright silliest animal pics the internet has to offer and put together a collection that lets you hit the reset button. Go on, try not to melt.

Bills, traffic, mean bosses, the news... So many things can ruin our mood every day. Luckily, there’s also an antidote: animals . Whatever’s happening, there’s something about a goofy dog, a tiny kitten, or a fluffy duckling that clears the mind and warms the heart.

#1 Hello World, 15 Minutes Old Share icon

#2 Just A Valais Blacknose Sheep Smiling Back At You Share icon

#3 Cow Posing With Their Buddy Share icon

#4 I'm A Horse Vet. This Adorable Little Guy Fell Asleep On My Feet While I Talked To His People. Share icon

#5 This Little Guy Comes Over To Say Hello When I Get To Work Share icon

#6 This Is Willow, A Premature Longhorn Calf. She Has Been Raised By Dogs And Thinks She Is One Share icon

#7 Cutest Pic I've Seen This Week Share icon

#8 Jabba Share icon

#9 Hedgehog With Plushie Share icon

#10 A Leopard Was Sneaking Into A Village At Night To Visit The Cow That Nursed Him As A Cub Share icon

#11 Say Hello To Jonathan Share icon

#12 I Don't See Myself As A Great Photographer, But I Was Very Happy With This Pic :) Share icon

#13 Damn Share icon

#14 My 88 Year Old Grandfather Holding A Bunny For The Very First Time! Share icon

#15 Not A Puppy Or A Kitten, But Asteria Is Still Adorable And Has Made Some Amazing Progress In A Month And A Half! Share icon

#16 Dream Come True Share icon

#17 The Homeowner Said That The Buck Shows Up Every Day, So He Put Out A Bed For Him Share icon

#18 Comfy Deers Share icon

#19 Good Friends Share icon

#20 Long Boi Share icon

#21 Our 15 Year Old Chinchilla Just Gave Birth For The First Time In 8 Years Share icon

#22 Tortoise Mommy And Her Baby Share icon

#23 Just A Happy Baby Share icon

#24 The Turkey I Saved From Thanksgiving. His Name Is Fred. Share icon

#25 My Friend’s Horse Showing Off His New Plushy. He Is Very Proud Of It. Share icon

#26 Can't Get Over The Fact That Cute Leopard Sharks Exist Share icon

#27 You Find It In The Snack Aisle...right Next To The "Quackers" ... Share icon

#28 Sloth Hug Share icon

#29 My Local Wildlife Shelter Had One Of Their Soft Release Raccoons Manage To Sneak Over The Fence And Into The Deer Pen. Adorableness Ensued. Share icon

#30 A Clean Boy Share icon

#31 Blue Sea Slugs. (The Blue Skin Colour Is Toxic, As To Protect Themselves.) Share icon

#32 My Father Found This Owlet On The Ground While Working The Property. Took It To A Wildlife Rescue Share icon

#33 Safety First Share icon

#34 This Dog Who Just Wants People To Pet Him Share icon

#35 Five Newborn Blue-Tongue Skinks Found Under A Pile Of Shoes Share icon

#36 4yo In Virginia Today Went Outside To Play Then Came Back To The Front Door With A New Friend Share icon

#37 Trash Meeka And Big Standa Share icon

#38 Rescued Dove Learns To Eat By Watching Others. No More Force Feeding! Share icon

#39 I Work At An Animal Shelter That Typically Only Accepts Dogs And Cats. Today Someone Brought Us A Ferret, He Was Scared And Lonely So This Happened... Share icon

#40 Take Your Kid To Work Day Share icon

#41 Our Florida Sandhills Cranes Had Their Tiny New Baby With Them Today!! Share icon

#42 In Italy Some Kids Are Born High Up In The Mountains And They Need To Be Carried Down To The Delicious Grass. This Is Done Via Donkey With Special Bags! Share icon

#43 I’ve Heard This Owl For Years And Tonight Is The First Time I’ve Seen It. Share icon

#44 I Took My 96yo Grandma To The Petting Zoo Today. She Made A New Friend! Share icon

#45 Been Trying To Get A Photo Like This For Ages. Mother And Child Share icon

#46 Baby Deer With Kitten Share icon

#47 Mother Breaks Into Neighbor's Backyard So She And Her 5 Children Can Play In Neighbor's Pool Share icon

#48 The Foot And Claws Of An Australian Cassowary Share icon

#49 A Puma Cub Admiring His Mother Share icon

#50 "You Got This, My Lovely Little Potato!" Mother Hippo Teaches Her Baby To Swim Share icon

#51 A Bird Found My Hand And Decided To Chill For A Bit Share icon

#52 Dari, The Memphis Zoo’s Female Sumatran Tiger, Gave Birth To Two Cubs On May 5, 2023 Share icon

#53 An Ultra-Rare White Cougar Was Born In Nicaragua. There Are Only 4 Such Albinos In The World Share icon

#54 View From My Kitchen Window This Morning Share icon

#55 Giraffe Saying Hello To Terminally Ill Patient During “Last Wish”-Event In Dutch Zoo Share icon

#56 Look At This Photo Of A Rat After Getting Pasta Share icon

#57 Birthday Boy! Share icon

#58 Good Job, Momma. We Weren’t Expecting 3! Share icon

#59 Wholesome Tortoise Share icon

#60 A Cassowsries Eggs Are Green!!! Share icon

#61 I Am In Love With This Little Opossum! I Am A Zookeeper And She Is An Unreleasable Rehab Share icon

#62 Small Giraffe Share icon

#63 My Daughter Insists On Going As El From Stranger Things, So I Surprised Her With This Costume For Her Best Friend Share icon

#64 Friendly Australian King Parrot Landed On My Book As I Was Trying To Identify It! Share icon

#65 Preparing For Winter Share icon

#66 My Mother Insisted We Put A Bindi On My Bird To Celebrate Diwali Share icon

#67 I Took My Pet Ducks To Mind Games To Look Around Since They Love Browsing Stores. They Stopped And Stared At This Toy For Several Minutes. I Think I Know What They Want For Christmas Now Share icon

#68 A Penguin Being Interviewed By A Moscow Journalist (1966) Share icon

#69 Baby Duiker With A Zookeeper At The Kansas City Zoo Share icon

#70 A Polar Fox Escaped From A Small Zoo In Germany But Got Tired On The Way. A Zookeeper Took Him Back. I Hope That Didn’t Disturb His Slumber Share icon

#71 Enjoyment Share icon

#72 Safe In Momma's Paws Share icon

#73 Deer Crashing A Wedding Photo Shoot Share icon

#74 Oregon Gray Wolf Being Released In Colorado's Rocky Mountains Share icon

#75 Came Across This Fella On My Camping Trip Around New Zealand...he Was Audibly Snoring As Well 😆 Share icon

#76 My Pet Cow Had A Calf For The First Time Today, She Seems To Be A Pretty Good Mom! Share icon

#77 Two Rex Bunnies 🐰🐇 Share icon

#78 My Hammy Yearns For The Toilet Paper …. 🤦‍♀️ Share icon

#79 Red Eyed Crocodile Skinks, Definitely Not Baby Dragons Share icon