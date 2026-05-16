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Pregnant Woman Sobs When Teen She Bullied For Hours “Curses” Her Baby
Pregnant woman sobs quietly while seated on a crowded airplane with passengers surrounding her in travel seats.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Pregnant Woman Sobs When Teen She Bullied For Hours “Curses” Her Baby

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Some say it’s better to catch flights rather than feelings. Others insist on doing both at the same time – and not the good type of feelings. Yes, Karen, Kevin and all the other entitled plane passengers up there: we’re talking about you, and your penchant for making travel a nightmare for others.

A guy has shared a story from his younger years about how he got revenge on a pregnant woman and her aggressive husband. The mom-to-be kept stealing his seat and being rude to him, while her bully husband went as far as laying hands on the teen. When nothing else worked, the guy resorted to some black magic, and put a “curse” on the unborn baby. The drama that followed ended up costing the couple hundred of dollars and lots of tears.

RELATED:

    A rude pregnant woman and her aggressive husband kept intimidating a teen during his hours-long solo flight

    Image credits:  metod_ma/Envato (not the actual photo)

    In a final act of self-defence, he put a “curse” on their unborn baby and all hell broke loose

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    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Chris F/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Pew Nguyen/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: kinglive582

    He explained why he couldn’t, or didn’t, press charges

    People loved how he handled the situation, with some saying they’re taking notes

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    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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