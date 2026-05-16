Pregnant Woman Sobs When Teen She Bullied For Hours “Curses” Her Baby

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Some say it’s better to catch flights rather than feelings. Others insist on doing both at the same time – and not the good type of feelings. Yes, Karen, Kevin and all the other entitled plane passengers up there: we’re talking about you, and your penchant for making travel a nightmare for others.

A guy has shared a story from his younger years about how he got revenge on a pregnant woman and her aggressive husband. The mom-to-be kept stealing his seat and being rude to him, while her bully husband went as far as laying hands on the teen. When nothing else worked, the guy resorted to some black magic, and put a “curse” on the unborn baby. The drama that followed ended up costing the couple hundred of dollars and lots of tears.

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A rude pregnant woman and her aggressive husband kept intimidating a teen during his hours-long solo flight

Image credits: metod_ma/Envato (not the actual photo)

In a final act of self-defence, he put a “curse” on their unborn baby and all hell broke loose

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Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Chris F/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pew Nguyen/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: kinglive582

He explained why he couldn’t, or didn’t, press charges

People loved how he handled the situation, with some saying they’re taking notes