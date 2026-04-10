95 Times Pets Were Shamed For Their Hilariously ‘Horrible Crimes’
If you have a pet, there’s no question that you love them unconditionally. But just because they’re perfect in your eyes doesn’t mean that they’re actually faultless. Anyone who’s had a fur baby in their household knows that sometimes they eat things they’re not supposed to, scratch up the furniture, or surprise Mom and Dad with an accident on the new rug.
Usually, pet owners brush these mistakes off and immediately forgive their little angels. After all, they didn’t do it on purpose! But one Instagram account is dedicated to making animals pay for their crimes, and that’s Pet Shaming. This page shares hilarious photos of pets confessing to their worst acts, so we’ve gathered a list of their most adorable mugshots below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the cuties that you believe are innocent!
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If you’re an animal lover, you probably can’t imagine going through life without a pet. Whether your preferred furry friend is a cat or dog, or you’re more into scaly or feathery animals, there’s nothing better than having a cute companion waiting for you when you return home after a long day. That’s why so many people love having a family member whom they can’t communicate with through words, but they love more than anything.
In fact, Forbes reports that two-thirds of households in the United States own a pet. That’s up from only 56% in 1988, so clearly, the passion for animals is on the rise. And Americans are willing to spend whatever is necessary to keep their furry friends happy and healthy, as in 2021, they spent a whopping $136.8 billion on them.
The most popular pet in the United States is none other than man’s best friend. Currently, there are over 65 million households with dogs in the U.S. But cats aren’t far behind, as 46.5 million homes house at least one. Some less common, yet still beloved, household pets include freshwater fish, birds, small animals (such as hamsters, gerbils, rabbits, etc.), reptiles, horses, and saltwater fish.
Apparently, Millennials own more pets than any other generation, with one-third of them having at least one. But Gen X and Baby Boomers also love their animals, as about a quarter of each generation keep at least one pet. And while only 16% of Gen Z have pets, likely because many of them are still quite young, they are far more likely than any other generation to own a variety of pets.
As a German full-time idiot the »after« made me giggle...🇩🇪
It’s no secret that some moments as a pet owner will be frustrating. If your cat throws up on your bed in the middle of the night or your puppy rips a hole in your couch, you might wonder for a moment why you ever invited an animal into your home. But the pros of having pets around far outweigh the cons. In fact, UC Davis reports that there are even health benefits associated with owning animals. The first, which will surprise no pet owner, is that they can be great for a person’s mental health by reducing stress and anxiety.
...then I got into a Purple Haze and now I'm h🔞igh as hell and ready for the munchies...🤭
If you’ve ever had a sleeping puppy on your lap or a purring kitty on your chest, you know that these animals are amazing at melting stress away. They’re calm, comforting, and they can make you feel less alone. Even though they can’t say it with their words, the way that these animals express love and care for their owners is really beautiful. And many owners report that their animals help them feel a sense of purpose, which is also important for maintaining their mental health.
Now, if you’re more concerned about your physical health, don’t worry. Your animals can help with that too. If you have a dog, you’ll have to take them on plenty of walks, which is great for your health. Over 60% of dog owners actually meet the recommended weekly amount of exercise by making sure that their pets are active. But even just the presence of an animal in your home can improve your blood pressure by helping ease your stress.
Having an adorable pet around can be particularly helpful for older individuals. Unfortunately, many older adults struggle with isolation and loneliness. But those who report having strong connections with their pets also report lower rates of depression. And having a pet around can keep someone active, even into their old age, which can help stave off Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
While adopting a pet can be the best decision you ever make, it is important to understand what you’re getting yourself into before bringing a furry friend home. The Animal Humane Society says it’s important to first consider the time commitment. You’ll need to spend countless hours with your pet, and hopefully, they’ll be in your life for many years. So if you don’t spend enough time at home or aren’t ready for a long-term commitment, you might want to hold off on becoming a pet parent.
All pets also come along with costs. Adoption fees are one thing, but food, training, pet supplies, veterinary care, pet sitters, and emergency medical needs can all add up. On average, dog owners spend about $912 on their pets each year, while cat owners spend about $653 annually. If you’re not in a place where you can provide for your pet without worrying about finances, you might want to save up before bringing a new family member home.
Are you enjoying this list full of hilarious animal pics, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below if your pet needs to confess to any crimes. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring adorable dogs and cats, we’ve got the perfect list to make you giggle right here!
In all fairness, my pets have seen me do some pretty stupid things and they never posted it on the Internet.
In all fairness, my pets have seen me do some pretty stupid things and they never posted it on the Internet.