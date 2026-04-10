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If you have a pet, there’s no question that you love them unconditionally. But just because they’re perfect in your eyes doesn’t mean that they’re actually faultless. Anyone who’s had a fur baby in their household knows that sometimes they eat things they’re not supposed to, scratch up the furniture, or surprise Mom and Dad with an accident on the new rug.

Usually, pet owners brush these mistakes off and immediately forgive their little angels. After all, they didn’t do it on purpose! But one Instagram account is dedicated to making animals pay for their crimes, and that’s Pet Shaming. This page shares hilarious photos of pets confessing to their worst acts, so we’ve gathered a list of their most adorable mugshots below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the cuties that you believe are innocent!