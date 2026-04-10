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If you have a pet, there’s no question that you love them unconditionally. But just because they’re perfect in your eyes doesn’t mean that they’re actually faultless. Anyone who’s had a fur baby in their household knows that sometimes they eat things they’re not supposed to, scratch up the furniture, or surprise Mom and Dad with an accident on the new rug. 

Usually, pet owners brush these mistakes off and immediately forgive their little angels. After all, they didn’t do it on purpose! But one Instagram account is dedicated to making animals pay for their crimes, and that’s Pet Shaming. This page shares hilarious photos of pets confessing to their worst acts, so we’ve gathered a list of their most adorable mugshots below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the cuties that you believe are innocent!

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#1

Black cat next to torn toilet paper roll with a note saying it fought the paper and won, showing pets hilarious horrible crimes.

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    #2

    Dog wearing a sign about a pet shamed for barking at a little girl, illustrating hilarious pet shame moments.

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    #3

    Happy dog holding a sign, part of pets shamed for their hilariously horrible crimes collection.

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    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell your mom why you wouldn't bark at me though...🤷🏽

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    If you’re an animal lover, you probably can’t imagine going through life without a pet. Whether your preferred furry friend is a cat or dog, or you’re more into scaly or feathery animals, there’s nothing better than having a cute companion waiting for you when you return home after a long day. That’s why so many people love having a family member whom they can’t communicate with through words, but they love more than anything.

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    In fact, Forbes reports that two-thirds of households in the United States own a pet. That’s up from only 56% in 1988, so clearly, the passion for animals is on the rise. And Americans are willing to spend whatever is necessary to keep their furry friends happy and healthy, as in 2021, they spent a whopping $136.8 billion on them.  
    #4

    Two dogs wearing signs admitting to pushing over a Christmas tree, showcasing pets hilariously shamed for their crimes.

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    #5

    Two dogs sitting outside with pet shaming signs, one celebrating birthday, the other confessing to eating a cake.

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    #6

    Golden retriever smiling outdoors wearing a pet shaming sign for a funny animal crime involving sneezing in its owner’s mouth.

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    The most popular pet in the United States is none other than man’s best friend. Currently, there are over 65 million households with dogs in the U.S. But cats aren’t far behind, as 46.5 million homes house at least one. Some less common, yet still beloved, household pets include freshwater fish, birds, small animals (such as hamsters, gerbils, rabbits, etc.), reptiles, horses, and saltwater fish. 

    Apparently, Millennials own more pets than any other generation, with one-third of them having at least one. But Gen X and Baby Boomers also love their animals, as about a quarter of each generation keep at least one pet. And while only 16% of Gen Z have pets, likely because many of them are still quite young, they are far more likely than any other generation to own a variety of pets.
    #7

    Brown dog lying on the floor next to a sign humorously describing its pet shaming for escaping the vet visit.

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    #8

    Hairless guinea pig shamed for biting the vet and resisting nail clipping in a hilarious pet crime moment.

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    #9

    Dog wearing a shame sign for a messy accident, one of the funny pets shamed for their hilariously horrible crimes.

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    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a German full-time idiot the »after« made me giggle...🇩🇪

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    It’s no secret that some moments as a pet owner will be frustrating. If your cat throws up on your bed in the middle of the night or your puppy rips a hole in your couch, you might wonder for a moment why you ever invited an animal into your home. But the pros of having pets around far outweigh the cons. In fact, UC Davis reports that there are even health benefits associated with owning animals. The first, which will surprise no pet owner, is that they can be great for a person’s mental health by reducing stress and anxiety. 
    #10

    Beagle boxer dog wearing a sign, humorously shamed for causing injury to owner's knee, showcasing pet funny crimes.

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    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy f🔞cking Lord...🤹🏽

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    #11

    Caterpillar in a clear cup labeled cup of shame caught trying to eat a chrysalis, a funny pet shaming moment.

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    kyla-rees2011 avatar
    Whoopdeedoo
    Whoopdeedoo
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I fear the cup of shame was indeed deserved

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    #12

    French bulldog being shamed for jumping on parents’ bed and peeing where dad lays head in hilarious pet crime.

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    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...then I got into a Purple Haze and now I'm h🔞igh as hell and ready for the munchies...🤭

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    If you’ve ever had a sleeping puppy on your lap or a purring kitty on your chest, you know that these animals are amazing at melting stress away. They’re calm, comforting, and they can make you feel less alone. Even though they can’t say it with their words, the way that these animals express love and care for their owners is really beautiful. And many owners report that their animals help them feel a sense of purpose, which is also important for maintaining their mental health. 

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    #13

    Black and white cat caught in the act with spilled plant soil on tiled floor in a funny pet shaming moment.

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    #14

    Black duck outdoors with a humorous pet shaming sign about its unusual behavior on grass.

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    #15

    Bearded dragon pets shamed for hilarious crimes, holding a sign confessing to stealing breakfast and sitting on sibling.

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    Now, if you’re more concerned about your physical health, don’t worry. Your animals can help with that too. If you have a dog, you’ll have to take them on plenty of walks, which is great for your health. Over 60% of dog owners actually meet the recommended weekly amount of exercise by making sure that their pets are active. But even just the presence of an animal in your home can improve your blood pressure by helping ease your stress. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Cat sitting by wall with wet toys in water bowl, guilty of hilariously horrible pet crimes and mischief at home.

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    #17

    Small dog in a foggy bath looking concerned, one of the funny pets shamed for their hilariously horrible crimes.

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    #18

    Chocolate lab sitting on yellow chair with sign describing pet shamed for stealing toddler's sandwich at the park.

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    Having an adorable pet around can be particularly helpful for older individuals. Unfortunately, many older adults struggle with isolation and loneliness. But those who report having strong connections with their pets also report lower rates of depression. And having a pet around can keep someone active, even into their old age, which can help stave off Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. 
    #19

    Dog sitting on carpet holding pet shame sign about eating Samsung remote controls, showcasing hilarious horrible crimes by pets.

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    #20

    Orange crested gecko holding a funny shame sign, a hilarious example of pets and their horrible crimes.

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    #21

    Black pug wearing striped shirt with a sign about being shamed for hilarious pet crimes in front of red door.

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    While adopting a pet can be the best decision you ever make, it is important to understand what you’re getting yourself into before bringing a furry friend home. The Animal Humane Society says it’s important to first consider the time commitment. You’ll need to spend countless hours with your pet, and hopefully, they’ll be in your life for many years. So if you don’t spend enough time at home or aren’t ready for a long-term commitment, you might want to hold off on becoming a pet parent.
    #22

    Small dog next to gate with a pet shaming sign about going to the dog park without permission at night.

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    #23

    Two dogs lying on carpet next to signs confessing their hilarious pets shamed for horrible crimes involving peeing.

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    #24

    Dog wearing a pet shaming sign explaining a hilarious crime of jumping through a window while trying to catch a squirrel.

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    All pets also come along with costs. Adoption fees are one thing, but food, training, pet supplies, veterinary care, pet sitters, and emergency medical needs can all add up. On average, dog owners spend about $912 on their pets each year, while cat owners spend about $653 annually. If you’re not in a place where you can provide for your pet without worrying about finances, you might want to save up before bringing a new family member home. 
    #25

    Dog shamed for biting friend’s toy nose, a funny pet crime in a playful pet shaming photo on a couch.

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    #26

    Great Dane dog wearing a sign admitting to a hilarious crime, part of pets shamed for their funny and horrible crimes.

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    #27

    Three pets in a living room with signs showing their hilarious horrible crimes during pet shaming.

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    Are you enjoying this list full of hilarious animal pics, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below if your pet needs to confess to any crimes. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring adorable dogs and cats, we’ve got the perfect list to make you giggle right here
    #28

    Small brown dog wearing a sign for stealing food, part of pets shamed for their hilariously horrible crimes series.

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    #29

    Black dog holding a sign confessing to a hilarious pet crime of pooping on car seat when left alone.

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    #30

    German Shepherd puppy sitting next to a destroyed plant with a pet shaming sign for hilarious horrible crimes.

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    #31

    Black and white dog with guilty expression in a pet shaming photo for hilarious horrible crimes.

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    #32

    Brown dog sitting next to a destroyed wall with a sign shaming the pet for chewing drywall for 39 days.

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    #33

    Dirty dog standing on deck next to spilled plant soil with another dog covered in dirt pet shamed for crimes

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    #34

    Dog surrounded by mess on floor with spilled dirt, broken trash can, and scattered paper, showcasing pets shamed for their crimes.

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    #35

    Cat shaming photo showing a cat next to a scattered puzzle with a note about ruining the puzzle, pets shamed for crimes.

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    #36

    Dog caught shaming after eating competition cake and bin pudding, showing hilarious pets shamed for their horrible crimes.

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    #37

    Husky holding a pet shaming sign about a Christmas tree, illustrating funny pet crimes during holiday season.

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    #38

    Dog sitting in front of a Christmas tree holding a sign as pet shame for eating a makeup brush.

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    #39

    Chocolate-loving dog shamed for destroying handmade advent calendar and eating 20 days worth in a hilarious pet shaming moment.

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    #40

    Happy dog wearing a sign admitting to jumping out of a car window in a funny pet shaming moment.

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    #41

    Cat wearing a red vest lying on carpet, showing pets shamed for their hilariously horrible crimes with clothing rebellion.

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    #42

    Black and white cat with a sign shaming its hilariously horrible crimes of getting stuck in a trash bin and cat door.

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    #43

    Dog shamed for eating owners’ passports to stop them from going on vacation, a funny pet crime moment.

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    #44

    Small dog with a pet shaming sign admitting to unplugging the alarm clock causing parents to oversleep, a hilarious pet crime.

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    #45

    Two dogs wearing signs admitting to rolling in and eating stinky p*o, pets shamed for their hilarious crimes.

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    #46

    Golden retriever dressed as reindeer shamed for stealing a hot pastrami sandwich with cheese at daycare.

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    #47

    Dog wearing a sign admitting to escaping through backyard fence in a funny pet shaming moment for horrible crimes

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    #48

    Three dogs sitting indoors with speech bubbles confessing to stolen pork chops in a pets shaming for horrible crimes.

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    #49

    Dog lying on wooden floor with a sign showing pet shaming for barking early, highlighting hilarious horrible crimes by pets.

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    #50

    Black dog sitting next to a sign shaming its hilarious horrible crime of sitting on mom during yoga again.

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    #51

    Dog sitting on the floor with a shame sign apologizing for opening presents, showcasing pets humorously shamed for crimes.

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    #52

    A dog named Murphy in a cage with a cardboard sign admitting to chewing and eating school supplies, pet shame.

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    #53

    Brindle dog wearing a red harness sitting amid shredded couch stuffing, showcasing a hilariously shamed pet moment.

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    #54

    Golden retriever wearing a sign that says wall eater, part of pets shamed for their hilariously horrible crimes.

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    #55

    Dog caught shaming for tearing window blinds to see outside, a funny pet crime in a home setting with a lamp nearby.

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    #56

    Dog caught chewing a blue roll mat with a note, showcasing a pet shamed for their hilariously horrible crimes.

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    #57

    Dog wearing a pink bandana shamed for stealing and eating half a bar of soap, part of pets shamed for hilarious crimes.

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    #58

    Black and white cat with a shame sign for pets hilariously horrible crimes involving jealousy and marking humans.

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    #59

    White and black dog with one blue eye sitting in car looking guilty after pooping inside, pet shaming for hilarious crimes.

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    #60

    Cat next to a sign admitting failure in catching a mouse, featured in pets shamed for their hilarious horrible crimes.

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    #61

    Dog with black and white spots wearing a blue collar looking up, caption about hilarious pet crimes involving squirrels.

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    #62

    Small brown dog holding a pets shaming sign admitting to being a p**p eater in a playful pet crime confession.

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    #63

    Dog in a harness of shame at the vet after being caught in a hilariously horrible pet crime during nail trimming.

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    #64

    Cat being shamed with a note for its hilarious horrible crimes involving getting skunked twice and trapped in a skunk trap.

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    #65

    Dog caught with a sign admitting to eating a bag of cat food, one of the funniest pet shaming moments for horrible crimes.

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    #66

    Small dog sitting on a couch next to a sign admitting to a hilarious horrible crime, part of pets being shamed.

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    #67

    Black and white puppy sitting on a couch next to a sign shaming the pet for a hilarious horrible crime.

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    #68

    White dog sitting by a spilled dirt mess on the kitchen floor and a dirty pet bed, showcasing pets shamed for their hilarious crimes.

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    #69

    Cat sitting on a chair next to a stove with a sign shaming its funny pet crime of turning the stove on at night.

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    #70

    Fluffy dog sitting on couch looking guilty after being shamed for its hilariously horrible pet crime.

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    #71

    Small dog wearing a sign for pet shaming that says she hated wearing readers, next to a pair of glasses.

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    #72

    Black dog wearing a shame sign for eating 72 prenatal vitamins, a funny example of pets shamed for their horrible crimes.

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    #73

    Chocolate dog with guilty look holding a pets shaming sign after carving dad's pumpkin on wooden floor background

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    #74

    Dog pet shamed for getting into the pantry and eating half a bag of treats, captured in a hilarious pet crime moment.

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    #75

    Ginger cat resting on a cat tree next to a sign shaming its hilarious horrible crime of peeing on a hoodie.

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    kyla-rees2011 avatar
    Whoopdeedoo
    Whoopdeedoo
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are -4 thoughts behind those eyes omg

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    #76

    Two dogs next to shredded bedding with a sign about snow, showcasing pets shamed for their hilariously horrible crimes.

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    #77

    Wet kitten being shamed with a sign for playing and rolling in litter pan in a funny pet shaming moment.

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    #78

    Dog sitting inside a broken toilet seat with a note apologizing, part of pets shamed for their hilarious horrible crimes.

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    #79

    Two dogs sitting amid shredded straws and scattered mess, pets shamed for their hilariously horrible crimes.

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    #80

    Duck wearing a sign shaming its hilarious horrible crime of leaving feathers all over the house, pet shaming moment.

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    #81

    Curly dog sitting on bed with sign showing a hilarious pet shaming moment for a horrible crime.

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    #82

    Small dog sitting on a patterned carpet looking away after committing one of the hilariously horrible crimes pets do.

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    #83

    White dog lying on a baby activity mat surrounded by hanging toys, featured in a pets shamed for hilarious crimes post.

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    #84

    Husky pet shamed for eating freshly cooked chicken breast left on a plate in a hilarious pet crime moment.

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    #85

    Small white dog sitting on a couch with a sign admitting to chewing up Apple AirPods, a funny pet shaming moment.

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    #86

    Dog lying on the floor surrounded by trash after being shamed for its hilariously horrible crimes as a pet.

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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That happens a lot more than you'd think.

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    #87

    Small dog caught in pet shaming photo for eating a passport, highlighting pets' hilariously horrible crimes.

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    #88

    Dog sitting by a stone wall with a sign, part of pets shamed for their hilariously horrible crimes series.

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    #89

    Golden retriever pet shamed for popping mom's yoga ball in a humorous pet crime moment indoors.

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    #90

    Dog sitting on tiled floor next to a sign shaming its funny pet crime of marking new carpet.

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    #91

    Cat wearing bunny ears shamed for starting electrical fires with its pee, a funny pet crime in pet shaming series.

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    #92

    Dog wearing a sign admitting to jumping on kitchen counter and stealing pizza in a funny pet shaming photo.

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    #93

    Dog shamed for eating an expensive tube of moisturizer, humorously showcasing pets hilariously horrible crimes and antics.

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    kyla-rees2011 avatar
    Whoopdeedoo
    Whoopdeedoo
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks like my old pup 🥹

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    #94

    Gray cat sitting on carpet next to a sign confessing to eating $300 worth of MacBook chargers, pet shaming moment.

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    #95

    Dog sitting outside looking confused after moving screen door, a funny example of pets shamed for their hilarious crimes.

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