47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans
They live rent-free with butlers, drivers, chefs, personal shoppers, stylists, the works. They laze around, eat, sleep, play, poop and repeat with not a care in the world. Yet you're unlikely to ever hear a "thank you" from them, nor a "sorry" when they cause chaos and destruction.
Still, we love our pets... and they can do no wrong - even when they do. Instead of banishing them to the naughty corner, people have been 'shaming' their furkids online. And the pics are causing howls of laughter. Cats, dogs, rodents, birds and even goats have had their mugshots taken for all the world to see.
While many of us might be embarrassed to have our sins on public display, these guys and girls clearly couldn't care less... Bored Panda has put together a compilation of pets behaving badly and getting shamed for it online. By the time you're done scrolling, they'll likely be up to their next bout of mischief.
No Rules Street Fight
Our pets bring us so much joy but they also have the ability to drive us up the pole. Whether it's chewing our favorite pair of shoes, digging up the garden, making a mess of the kitchen, or eating the meal we'd just spent hours preparing for ourselves, there's no shortage of mischief for them to get up to.
Many of us laugh off the little sins our furkids commit, but the bigger ones might bring us to angry tears. Even then, experts say losing your temper is not the way to discipline an animal, and there are several reasons why...
He Ate The Catnip In My Tea Garden Pots, And Slid All Over The Pots Like Floppy Jello. No Tea For Me
Their Greed Sickens Me
The Crime Scene And The Perpetrator
Cat Shaming
I Figured I'd Try My Hand At Chicken Shaming
My Catsitter Sent Me This
Sat On Washed Cherries
Had Some Friends Over
Can’t Be Mad At That Face
This Was Personal
Is Cat Shaming Still Relevant?
Huckleberry Is Wearing The Tennis Balls Of Shame
She Looks Proud Of That
There Goes The Blind
We Found Her After Hours Of Searching
Well That Didn’t Work
Pug Shaming
“Father! Why Won’t You Let Me Consume The Crust?!”
Shame Me
Cat Confessions
Absolutely Refused To Get Out So My Kid Could Play In There. P.S Not Even My Cat!
My Puppy Joins The Dog Shaming Trend
I Learned To Use Buttons To Communicate But Now I Won’t Stop Telling Mom It’s Time To “Feed The Dog” (Spoiler: It’s Not)
This Is Frank. She’s Fat
I Really Wanted The Treat!
Bird Shaming
Dog Shaming
“Why Are You Asking Me To Sit Still??” - No Shame From The Chocolate-Eater
This 100% Indoor Cat Snuck Out The Dog Door While We Were Bringing In Packages And Did This
Apparently He's Racist Against Mice
I left for 20 seconds to get something from the kitchen and he chewed my mouse...SHAME HIM