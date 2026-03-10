ADVERTISEMENT

They live rent-free with butlers, drivers, chefs, personal shoppers, stylists, the works. They laze around, eat, sleep, play, poop and repeat with not a care in the world. Yet you're unlikely to ever hear a "thank you" from them, nor a "sorry" when they cause chaos and destruction.

Still, we love our pets... and they can do no wrong - even when they do. Instead of banishing them to the naughty corner, people have been 'shaming' their furkids online. And the pics are causing howls of laughter. Cats, dogs, rodents, birds and even goats have had their mugshots taken for all the world to see.

While many of us might be embarrassed to have our sins on public display, these guys and girls clearly couldn't care less... Bored Panda has put together a compilation of pets behaving badly and getting shamed for it online. By the time you're done scrolling, they'll likely be up to their next bout of mischief.