They live rent-free with butlers, drivers, chefs, personal shoppers, stylists, the works. They laze around, eat, sleep, play, poop and repeat with not a care in the world. Yet you're unlikely to ever hear a "thank you" from them, nor a "sorry" when they cause chaos and destruction.

Still, we love our pets... and they can do no wrong - even when they do. Instead of banishing them to the naughty corner, people have been 'shaming' their furkids online. And the pics are causing howls of laughter. Cats, dogs, rodents, birds and even goats have had their mugshots taken for all the world to see.

While many of us might be embarrassed to have our sins on public display, these guys and girls clearly couldn't care less... Bored Panda has put together a compilation of pets behaving badly and getting shamed for it online. By the time you're done scrolling, they'll likely be up to their next bout of mischief.

#1

No Rules Street Fight

Two black and white cats playfully wrestling indoors, showcasing hilarious pets living rent-free behaving like ungrateful hooligans.

carbsandroses Report

A old friend used to call this cat on cat violence.

Our pets bring us so much joy but they also have the ability to drive us up the pole. Whether it's chewing our favorite pair of shoes, digging up the garden, making a mess of the kitchen, or eating the meal we'd just spent hours preparing for ourselves, there's no shortage of mischief for them to get up to.

Many of us laugh off the little sins our furkids commit, but the bigger ones might bring us to angry tears. Even then, experts say losing your temper is not the way to discipline an animal, and there are several reasons why...
    #2

    He Ate The Catnip In My Tea Garden Pots, And Slid All Over The Pots Like Floppy Jello. No Tea For Me

    Cat living rent-free lying mischievously across two plant pots in a grassy garden, showing ungrateful pet behavior.

    seriouslysocks Report

    Well then, try the catnip and join the kitteh in a roll.

    #3

    Their Greed Sickens Me

    Two pets living rent-free, a black dog and gray cat, sneaking snacks from an open kitchen refrigerator.

    butterflybratgrl Report

    #4

    The Crime Scene And The Perpetrator

    Messy room scattered with cards and a curious cat on a cluttered desk showing pets living rent-free mischief moments

    TheWildBlueOne Report

    There must be more to this story - that cat looks maaaaaaad

    #5

    Cat Shaming

    Orange cat sitting on a striped outdoor cushion with a sign showing pet behavior in hilarious rent-free pets pics.

    bev_morrison Report

    #6

    I Figured I'd Try My Hand At Chicken Shaming

    Rooster wearing a sign that says it terrorizes the tiny human, one of the hilarious pets living rent-free and acting like hooligans.

    TheSparklyhead Report

    That is the face of and I'll do it again.

    #7

    My Catsitter Sent Me This

    Cat sitting on person’s chest early morning, showcasing pets living rent-free and acting like ungrateful hooligans.

    Nervardia Report

    Mother I am not releasing the hostage until you return.

    #8

    Sat On Washed Cherries

    Fluffy cat lying on a red cloth surrounded by cherries, showcasing pets living rent-free and acting like ungrateful hooligans.

    1maginary_Friend Report

    #9

    Had Some Friends Over

    Two firefighters posing with a cat next to a hole in the wall, showing hilarious pets living rent-free antics.

    libbeebel Report

    #10

    Come On Man

    Black and white cat standing on bathroom counter, licking an electric toothbrush among grooming and dental products.

    logalogalogalog_ Report

    #11

    Will Not Give Chair Back

    Gray tabby cat lounging on a black office chair armrest, showcasing pets living rent-free and ungrateful hooligan behavior.

    cluelesscroft Report

    #12

    Can’t Be Mad At That Face

    Black and white dog caught eating cat litter, funny pet behavior showing ungrateful hooligans living rent-free.

    good_boy_scout_ Report

    Hopefully unused cat litter.

    #13

    This Was Personal

    Black cat standing on a plant stand next to a knocked-over plant with soil spilled on the floor, showcasing pet antics.

    GroundbreakingPie109 Report

    I will not have my home cluttered with the green menace servant. Do not test me again or I shall do worse.

    #14

    Is Cat Shaming Still Relevant?

    Tabby cat sitting on a bed with a humorous sign, showcasing pets living rent-free and acting like ungrateful hooligans.

    Skyehighstudios Report

    I don't sense any regret here.

    #15

    Huckleberry Is Wearing The Tennis Balls Of Shame

    Two goats behind a fence in a snowy yard, one wearing tennis balls on its horns, pets living rent-free moments.

    dankpoots Report

    That face knows no shame.

    #16

    She Looks Proud Of That

    Duck with mottled black and white feathers outside, humorously holding a note about pets living rent-free and ungrateful behavior.

    ericas_ducks Report

    Well at least she did something today.

    #17

    He Was Starving

    German Shepherd dog with a funny sign showcasing pets living rent-free and acting like ungrateful hooligans at home.

    travelswithdogz Report

    "... and I'd do it again"

    #18

    There Goes The Blind

    Cat lounging in twisted window blinds, showing hilarious pets living rent-free and acting like ungrateful hooligans.

    M33MO0 Report

    #19

    We Found Her After Hours Of Searching

    Cat’s paw and tail poking out from under furniture, illustrating pets living rent-free and behaving like ungrateful hooligans.

    Pinepark Report

    #20

    Well That Didn’t Work

    Gray tabby cat lying sprawled on a sheet of aluminum foil on a wooden table, showcasing pets living rent-free antics.

    No_Hat1582 Report

    #21

    Pug Shaming

    Pug lying on carpet next to whiteboard with a funny pet shaming message about stealing and eating a sandwich.

    HighPariah Report

    I shall now imitate said sandwich by becoming a loaf.

    #22

    Shame Bird

    Small bird holding a sign admitting to eating plants, one of the hilarious pets living rent-free and acting like ungrateful hooligans.

    muffin4president Report

    How could you refuse that face anything 🥰

    #23

    For Shame

    Beagle dog wearing a sign admitting to stealing chicken, a hilarious pet living rent-free and acting like an ungrateful hooligan.

    haxamin Report

    Well obviously the puppy needed it worse.

    #24

    “Father! Why Won’t You Let Me Consume The Crust?!”

    Pet living rent-free holding a slice of pizza, displaying hilarious and ungrateful hooligan behavior in a home setting.

    DramaticAstronaut Report

    #25

    Shame Me

    Small dog wearing a striped prisoner outfit resting on a couch next to a sign admitting mischief, showing ungrateful pet antics.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    Cat Confessions

    Tortoiseshell cat lying on bed next to a paper plate with a funny message about pets living rent-free.

    buttersthebean Report

    What is up with torties anyway?? My 2 girls get pretty mad when I leave - especially if I don't take my husband with me!

    #27

    Absolutely Refused To Get Out So My Kid Could Play In There. P.S Not Even My Cat!

    Cat sitting inside a colorful play tunnel outdoors, showcasing pets living rent-free and acting like ungrateful hooligans.

    Worth-Wolf-9781 Report

    #28

    My Puppy Joins The Dog Shaming Trend

    Small white dog sitting next to torn up tissues and a note, showing pets living rent-free and acting like ungrateful hooligans.

    tedmeat Report

    Mother I have shredded the intruder! Aren't you proud of me?

    #29

    I Learned To Use Buttons To Communicate But Now I Won’t Stop Telling Mom It’s Time To “Feed The Dog” (Spoiler: It’s Not)

    White fluffy dog lying near a "feed the dog" button with a sign showing pets living rent-free and acting like hooligans

    skjosih Report

    #30

    This Is Frank. She’s Fat

    White pet rat in a kitchen bowl on a digital scale, showcasing hilarious pets living rent-free and ungrateful hooligans behavior.

    evuhleena Report

    #31

    I Really Wanted The Treat!

    Small dog lying on a couch with a destroyed toy and a sign admitting mischief, showing pets living rent-free behavior.

    owen-aka-oeoeo Report

    #32

    Bird Shaming

    Parrot biting a torn piece of paper with a note about eating mom’s work clothes, showcasing ungrateful pet behavior.

    DesNewmanZA Report

    #33

    Dog Shaming

    Black pug wearing a blue inflatable collar with a sign about scratching its ear in funny pet behavior.

    k8nyvt Report

    #34

    “Why Are You Asking Me To Sit Still??” - No Shame From The Chocolate-Eater

    Brindle dog sitting on a kitchen floor with a sign confessing to licking frosting off birthday brownies, showcasing pets living rent-free.

    Yndiri Report

    Jokes aside, chocolate is not a good food for dogs. Downright dangerous to potentially fatal.

    #35

    This 100% Indoor Cat Snuck Out The Dog Door While We Were Bringing In Packages And Did This

    Cat holding a leaf in its mouth standing on a porch, one hilarious pet living rent-free inside a home.

    electricboobaloo Report

    #36

    Apparently He's Racist Against Mice

    Person holding a pet rat playing with a computer mouse in a living room, funny pets living rent-free moment.

    I left for 20 seconds to get something from the kitchen and he chewed my mouse...SHAME HIM

    squisshytheloaf Report

    #37

    Cat Shaming

    Tabby cat wearing a sign sitting on hardwood floor, showcasing pets living rent-free and ungrateful hooligans behavior.

    rebeccadoughtyart Report

    #38

    Cat-Shaming Has Become A Frequent Occurrence

    White cat sitting behind a humorous pet sign about jumping into a frozen pool, showcasing pets living rent-free antics.

    curaee Report

    #39

    Parrot Shaming

    Parrot next to a chewed-up tablet case and a note, showcasing pets living rent-free and acting like ungrateful hooligans.

    msxenobia Report

    #40

    My Gremlin Regretting Chewing His Stitches In His Cone Of Shame

    Light brown rabbit wearing a protective cone and a red bandage on one ear, showing pets living rent-free behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    Simon Licked Half The Hair Off His Tail, So Now He Gets The Sunflower Of Shame Until We Can Go To The Vet

    White cat wearing a yellow sunflower collar, captured as a hilarious pet living rent-free and acting like an ungrateful hooligan.

    blarbiegorl Report

    #42

    I Was Asleep, It Was Still Alive, Which Is How I Figured Out It Wasn’t A Toy (Once My Eyes Cleared)

    Cat living rent-free with a caught mouse, acting like an ungrateful pet hooligan on a bed.

    InsidePerception2891 Report

    #43

    I Feel Very Exposed

    White cat acting like an ungrateful hooligan, living rent-free in owner's space on a bathroom rug.

    Illustrious_Use_3946 Report

    #44

    Someone Broke A Lip Gloss Just To Give Me A Heart Attack

    Cat living rent-free with a mischievous expression and a bloody paw held by a person with gold nails.

    haytorr Report

    #45

    He's Not Allowed Up There

    Cat with glowing eyes peeking over kitchen cabinets, one of the hilarious pets living rent-free and acting like ungrateful hooligans.

    chrisfoe97 Report

    #46

    I Went Out For Dinner

    Tabby cat sitting among scattered small objects and trash on a wooden floor, showing pets living rent-free mischief.

    Minxymouse07 Report

    #47

    My Nightly Castigation

    Black cat acting wildly on a woman's back indoors, showcasing pets living rent-free and behaving like ungrateful hooligans.

    eatingfoil Report

