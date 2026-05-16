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Most people can agree that animals are extremely entertaining. That’s why zoos are so popular, and documentaries narrated by David Attenborough boast hundreds of millions of viewers. These fascinating creatures that we share the planet with can be adorable, mysterious, terrifying, and, of course, hilarious.

If you’re interested in focusing on the sillier side of the animal kingdom today, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to an Instagram account that’s dedicated to sharing hilarious animal memes and gathered some of their best posts below. So enjoy scrolling through these funny pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that have you cackling like a hyena!