ADVERTISEMENT

Most people can agree that animals are extremely entertaining. That’s why zoos are so popular, and documentaries narrated by David Attenborough boast hundreds of millions of viewers. These fascinating creatures that we share the planet with can be adorable, mysterious, terrifying, and, of course, hilarious.

If you’re interested in focusing on the sillier side of the animal kingdom today, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to an Instagram account that’s dedicated to sharing hilarious animal memes and gathered some of their best posts below. So enjoy scrolling through these funny pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that have you cackling like a hyena!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tiger approaching camp, cat dressed as bunny 10,000 years later meme

sarcasticforpets Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Tiger with gold tooth implant showing off funny animal care

    sarcasticforpets Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Swan bodysurfing on waves funny animal moment meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    5points
    POST

    If you’re a pet owner, you probably find yourself giggling at your pets on the daily. For some reason, everything they do is just ten times cuter and ten times funnier than if a human did it. My heart melts every time I see my cat turn the sink on by himself, and the way he can transform the simplest object into an exciting game is adorable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Animals are so fascinating, and we’re lucky that we get to share this amazing planet with them. Not only can they give us companionship, but they can also provide us with endless entertainment. And according to the BBC, many animals even play in similar ways to humans.        
    #4

    Cute baby chicks dressed in funny outfits meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Dog and cat meme about being different but still vibing together

    sarcasticforpets Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Pigeon with a single egg creating a simple nest meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    5points
    POST

    Kittens, for example, often play with one another through stalking, leaping, and biting. And while human children usually try not to hurt one another while playing, they often pretend that they’re battling in different games as well. They might even use toy weapons to wage imaginary wars on one another.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, birds of prey are often observed stalking inanimate objects, such as pine cones and twigs. They seem to be doing so just to play, rather than to protect themselves or catch their next meal. And dolphins have been known to blow air rings underwater that they appear to play with. They’ll chase them, hold them down, or seek them out, just like human kids will do with toys of their own.
    #7

    Cat wearing glasses realizing singing wrong lyrics meme funny animal meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Cats reenacting a scene from a movie with one cat climbing up a couch.

    sarcasticforpets Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Surprise appearance of an extinct bird species last seen in 1941 held by hand.

    sarcasticforpets Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Apparently, playing games can even help animals master their motor skills, in the same way that sports can help kids master theirs. Fish have been seen leaping over obstacles in the water when they could have easily just swam around them. Aside from perhaps doing this just for fun, it’s thought that these fish may be preparing for a moment when they’ll have to leap to avoid a predator. Even ants and wasps have been observed play-fighting with one another to ensure that they’re prepared to defend themselves later in life.  
    #10

    Nest with birds compared to kpop boyband in funny animal meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Lizard meme with caption about making an offer with lizard in hand

    sarcasticforpets Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Dog and Santa photo showing dog meeting favorite toy Santa

    sarcasticforpets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Something many human children love doing from a young age is playing with dolls. But did you know that young chimpanzees have been observed doing the same thing? Apparently, chimps in Uganda have been seen taking care of simple stick dolls in the same way that their mothers care for them. Interestingly, female chimps tend to gravitate towards toys like dolls, while their male peers tend to prefer more "masculine" toys, such as balls and trucks. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Surreal cat and shark meme with caption about cat reacting to foot dangling

    sarcasticforpets Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Black and white cat hugging kitten with funny relatable animal meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Funny dog excited about pizza box but disappointed by salad inside animal memes

    sarcasticforpets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s not easy to say for certain whether or not animals have fun, but Professor David Toomey, author of Kingdom of Play, believes that they just might, considering how often they play. Toomey notes that when animals are observed exhibiting behaviors that have no obvious function or benefit, scientists are led to believe that they’re simply engaging in that activity because they enjoy it.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Girl with pigeons accepted as their leader meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Black cat wearing security dog vest meme about lying qualifications

    sarcasticforpets Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Male lizard holding female lizard to let her nap funny lizard meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Observing and contemplating an animal’s behavior might even change the way you think about animals themselves, Sallie Tisdale writes for The Atlantic. “If we can conceive of an animal simply having fun, we can no longer see animals as mere objects,” she notes. “We are challenged to change the way we treat them, and a solemn responsibility is added to our dominion. Somersaulting may be good training for the unexpected, but I wonder: Why is it so hard to believe that exuberance is in itself a good [thing]?”
    #19

    White cat standing confidently next to two dogs meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Dog wearing party hat for birthday in funny animal meme text chat

    sarcasticforpets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Text and image of a fluffy cat named Rodger in funny animal meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sometimes it’s an animal’s behavior that makes you laugh, while other times, it might simply be how the animal looks or sounds. There are plenty of ways that these creatures can transform themselves from terrifying wild animals into comedic geniuses. And if you don’t think that the animals in your neighborhood are funny, you might want to dedicate some time to observing them more closely. Just like people-watching, animal watching can be surprisingly amusing.
    #22

    Lemurs sharing a meal mistaken for a spider in funny animal meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Chubby animals meme showing fox raccoon tiger and seal

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Text conversation meme with dog digging holes and construction equipment

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We hope you’re enjoying these hilarious animal memes, pandas. Keep upvoting the pics that make you laugh, and let us know in the comments below which animals you think are nature’s stand-up comedians. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring photos of animals that will make you giggle, we’ve got the perfect list for you to check out right here!
    #25

    Tiny turtle looking like wearing a tiny somberero hat meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Person hugging a swan showing how swans hug people

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Duck in cardboard castle labeled Duckie's Kingdom funny meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Man teaching winged eyeliner look with birds perched on his glasses.

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Close-up of a raccoon showing dark circles under eyes and chubby face.

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Comparison of a cat kneading a bed and kneading dough with a chef hat.

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Duckling asleep on calculator with amusing animal meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Intimate photoshoot of woman with bear in funny animal memes

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Hen denying access to chick in a wholesome animal meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Panda and man with food resolving argument meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Pigeons in urban setting captioned as old hip hop music videos

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Humorous lion photos comparing grandpa dad and me at different ages

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Photo and text about cows on roof in funny animal meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Funny animal meme about apartment rules and dogs over 10 pounds

    sarcasticforpets Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Funny animal meme of a dog waiting by a school bus

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Humorous meme comparing animal skeleton and appearance

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Hummingbird sitting on chair meme caption seats taken

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Funny chicken meme about not crossing the road with chicken peeking at table

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Funny comparison meme of birds and fruits with similar colors

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Penguin reacting to photographer and fish in humorous meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Bear humor meme about bear playing piano poorly with sad cat thumbs up

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Swans interrupted while forming a heart shape in water

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Lost dog poster showing a duck with humorous traits

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Pigeons gathered around a table as if attending a job interview.

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Police officer holding a happy German shepherd dog who just bit a thief.

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Woman scolding a pelican on a pier after it bit her grandmother.

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Confused orange cat waking up from an afternoon nap questioning the time.

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Shima Enaga Japanese bird resembling a fluffy ball of cotton perched on branches.

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Cat with heart-shaped fur sitting next to black cat with skull pattern meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Raccoon standing on alligator in lake as funny animal meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Caterpillar eating leaf leaves a funny snake-like shape meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Cute cat bubble in tea resembling paw as funny animal meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Disney cartoon vs real panda before and after glasses meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Dog standing on donkey at night with caption no one will believe you

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Gecko holding thumbtack caption mess with gecko get a pecko

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Lion with fierce roar smiling at photographer meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Tiger in a box labeled free kittens as overqualified job meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Chickens curious about a faucet resembling a chicken meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Surprised cat yelling with cougar behind in backyard meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Dog standing on table during video call meme with text about snack breaks

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Duck floating on water captioned asking for bread meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Goose realizes its fake friend is a decoy meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Real life chameleon and gecko compared to animated characters

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Funny owl meme showing owls making cute faces

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Puppy wearing box as hat feeling nice in funny animal meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Duck standing among flamingos meme with duck pretending flamingo

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Cats and black cat guarding their king in funny animal meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Black cat reacting in funny animal meme about pillow flipping

    sarcasticforpets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Two tigers in water joking about Frosted Flakes money meme

    sarcasticforpets Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    Humorous map meme showing America turned into a duck shape

    sarcasticforpets Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    Funny animal meme about internet outage with bird and fish

    sarcasticforpets Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow