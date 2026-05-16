Out of over 2,000 responses, we’ve pulled the most heartfelt and surprising ones. They all prove one thing: even after ten years, your person can still totally surprise you.

One person found out their partner was secretly a total piano maestro. Another had zero clue their husband was lowkey fluent in several different languages. Some people even shared weird little quirks that make no sense — like the specific, random reasons why their significant other won’t touch a banana or a lollipop.

The thing is, humans are complicated creatures and some secrets only come out after years of shared history , aging, and dealing with life’s curveballs.

You would think being in a relationship with someone for over a decade means you’ve got them all figured out, right?

#1 I’ve been with my husband for 11 years. We just had our first baby girl a week ago and baby and I were hospitalized for a week after birth. A lactation consultant swung by my hospital room while hubby happened to be out getting breakfast for us. After helping me set up my pump and giving me some helpful advice about breastfeeding, she let me know that she actually went to high school with my husband. That’s when she told me a story from more than a decade ago, about how she was bullied a lot in high school, and she mentioned this one specific instance where a few bullies were blocking her from pulling out from her parking spot. She said that’s when my husband came sprinting across the parking lot, told them off and made sure she could get out safely. She said that was just one of several times my husband stood up and looked out for her in high school and that she’ll never forget it. I always knew my husband was a good man, but I just didn’t know he was knight in shining armor, “What Would You Do” John Quiñones level-good. It just made me love him that much more.

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#2 When my husband and I had been together for over 10 years, married for 2 and we had a son together, we visited his grandfather's house. His grandfather had a grand piano, and my husband sat down and just immediately started playing some incredibly beautiful song. I was so stunned, I thought it must have been a Player piano and he was just pretending to play it. Nope, he had taken years of lessons as a kid and just never mentioned it, and I guess we had just never been anywhere with a piano that he could play before. It was wild.

#3 He doesn't like gray socks. Like the look of them make him uncomfortable. We were married about 10 years exactly when I found out.



I've been buying gray socks our whole relationship!!! He could have told me. I mean, I like white socks too.

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In the beginning of a relationship, people generally use a common lens where they see their partner through cultural scripts and general vibes. For example, “They are kind” or “They are adventurous.” As the years pass, couples switch to a target-specific lens. They start noticing the tiny, and sometimes weird, details that only emerge during specific shared experiences. For example, how they react to a flat tire in a rainstorm or how they behave when they’re sleep-deprived. “Essentially, this is how feelings and perspectives change from passion based on general characteristics, to companionship based on specific features and shared experiences,” says Jeremy Nicholson, a doctor of social and personality psychology.

#4 That he doesn’t like lollipops because, and I quote, ‘they’re too time consuming’ 😂.

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#5 My wife and I have been married 7 years and dated off and on for about 15 years before that. About two years ago she told me her mom used to make her take all the blankets and pillows off her bed before she went to sleep because those were the good blankets and pillows and not the blankets and pillows for sleeping. She would have to remake the bed with the sleeping blankets and pillows and put the good blankets and pillows back on in the morning. Every day until she went to university.



It used to drive me crazy that she didn't make her bed before we got married. Now I understand why, and she has gone to sleep in a bed I made and will for the rest of our days together.

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#6 Husband and I have been together for 11 years, married for almost five. Since having kids we have started to really sink our teeth into the different ways we were parented and how it impacted our childhood. Learned that my husband never got to do “science kid stuff” that helps you learn how the world works. It was “too messy”. He now keeps a homemade terrarium (dirt, moss, an earthworm, and some ladybugs) and some of those Walmart grow your own flower kits (he’s got daisies for our daughter, a bonsai tree and aloe for himself) on our windowsill. At first I was confused, but now I know that he’s nurturing a part of himself that never got any attention. He’s always going to encourage our kids to be curious. I’m proud to parent with him.

Someone might also discover their partner’s hidden talent after years, because they finally felt secure enough to try a new hobby or revisit a childhood passion. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT According to research by Northwestern University, early-stage dating often involves presenting an ideal self. People usually want to look cool and put-together. Because of this, they might leave out the fact that they used to be a competitive yoyo champion or that they spend their free time writing amateur sci-fi. Deep down, they aren’t always sure if certain parts of their identity fit the vibe their partner originally fell for or not. But once they’ve hit a decade together and seen each other through flu outbreaks, job losses, and bad hair days, that fear of judgment starts to evaporate. Even trying something new together can reveal a side of their personality that simply never had a chance to show up before.

#7 After a year of marriage I found out he speaks several languages fluently. I was on the phone talking with a friend (completely in Spanish) about throwing him a surprise birthday party. After hanging up he proceeded to tell me that the date worked for him too. When I asked him what he date he was referring to he started speaking in Spanish, then proceeded to speak to me in other languages. Needless to say I’ve had to be on the sly when planning anything surprising for him since.

#8 He didn’t realise carrot cake had actual carrots in it. I found that out a few months ago, just after our 12 year anniversary 😆.

#9 We’ve been together 13 years and we have two kids, and I’ve found out through raising our kids that my husband never really had a childhood in the traditional sense, like his mother just straight up did not like him, he never had birthday parties or went to a carnival, the first time I took him and our kids to the state fair he cried happy tears. He’s the biggest sweetheart and an extremely attentive father, he just gets extra emotional during holidays and birthdays.

Some people also bury skills or talents because of childhood baggage. Maybe a parent told them their drawing was a waste of time, or they felt pressured to focus only on serious career goals. A supportive partner then acts like a safe harbor. If they keep telling you how much they admire your creativity, it can actually heal those old wounds.

#10 I have been pronouncing my husband's name wrong our entire relationship and he never corrected me. We were well into our marriage when I questioned the pronunciation and that's when he admitted to it. I have epilepsy and some brain damage because of it, so he thought I'd be self conscious if he corrected me...which I wouldn't be. To this day I still call him by his incorrect name because it's been ingrained into my head for over 10+ years. I've tried to make the change, but it's been unsuccessful. At the end of the day he doesn't mind.

#11 I met my wife on our first day of college, and she's always been a lot classier and more interesting than me. She's now an art gallery curator and even then was well dressed, cultured and popular. She teased me for being a dork because my buddies and I moved into a glorious nerd house where we would stay up all night playing Halo and COD, making stupid zombie movie shorts, and lived off beer and ramen. So colour me shocked when she reveals about 15 years afterwards that, when she was a teenager, she ran the D&D club at her high school and had a full hobbit costume made by her grandma (including cape and hobbit feet), and that her teenage crush was Frodo Baggins...

#12 My friend once dropped a silly "FEeD mE SeAmOuR" and I started to explain to my husband that it's from the musical Little Shop of Horrors, because he has never once shown any interest in musicals or plays.



Come to find out he knows every word to all the songs in Little Shop of Horrors, Les Mis, Oaklahoma, and probably a dozen other musicals. His secondary school had an excellent music and drama program. He is absolutely not a theater kid and hates being the center of attention, I cannot imagine him on a stage. I have now seen the home videos and oh my gosh. What a cutie patootie 15-year-old up there.



It is such a unique and fulfilling delight to learn something new about the people you have loved for so long.

The idea that long-term relationships slowly turn boring or stale isn’t really supported by research, or this list. A recent long-term study found that about 67% of couples stayed highly satisfied throughout the decade, while only around 33% showed a steady decline. The statistics prove that a decade in doesn’t mean the story is over. It just means there is enough trust to finally start reading the secret chapters that were too personal to show early on.

#13 My husband has color blindness, one of the rarer kinds. We had been together for over 20 years before I realized (and he discovered himself that day). So a lot of his statements about things like the color of the sky made a lot more sense from that point on. .

#14 He doesn't like Phil Collins. He actually hates him. I'm playing some music for our kids and he just casually says "I really hate this song (in the air tonight) and I hate Phil Collins."





Known him for 22 years, together for 18....never would've expected that. .

#15 After 10+ years I learned my wife can sense my mood before I even realize I’m in one. Kinda wild how deeply people can know each other when the walls stay down.

While it’s a common belief that true intimacy means sharing every tiny detail, many experts argue that holding onto a private world is actually much healthier for a couple. Keeping certain thoughts to yourself or sharing them only with close friends helps maintain a sense of individuality. Experts call this “differentiation.” This concept, pioneered by family therapy legend Murray Bowen, describes the ability to stay emotionally connected to a partner while still maintaining a clear sense of self. “When I say you should have secrets in your relationship, what I mean is that you should have your own special ‘things.’ Things all your own. Things important to you, that you cultivate and tend to… Relationships that last with passion and interest are built on the integration of two totally separate individuals. Individuals who have their own secret gardens that they can share if they choose,” writes Leah Benson, a licensed psychotherapist. At the same time, she clarifies that it’s important to draw the line between good and bad secrets. While a hidden talent for the piano is a fun surprise, a hidden bank account or a double life is a total dealbreaker. Keeping some thoughts or interests private can also help maintain a bit of mystery in the relationship.

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#16 We’ve been together 14 years. Probably on the sillier side of replies but I knew he had taken karate lessons as a kid. We recently got on the topic of parades randomly and he told me that his karate school would walk in local parades and perform a routine to “Kung Fu Fighting” during it and I just thought that was the most adorable thing!



We know so much about each other but one of my favorite things is finding out these random, small tidbits from his life - especially ones that have made him happy at the time.



ETA: he also doesn’t like soup and I’ve known that forever and it still surprises me. Who doesn’t like soup??

#17 20+ years together here: Last year I caught my husband peeling a banana in its entirety, disposing of the peel, then eating the peeled, sticky banana by holding it with his bare fingers. Apparently he’s been doing this the whole time.

#18 20+ years. Last year discovered he doesn't like cucumber with tuna.



(This year discovered he thought beavers lived in the dam.).

Research shows that people undergo significant shifts in their 30s, 40s, and 50s — a process psychologists call personality maturation. This means the person someone married at 25 literally doesn’t have the same personality at 35. These internal shifts often lead to the sudden emergence of new interests or surprising traits that simply didn’t exist when the relationship first started. According to a recent study, couples also tend to influence each other’s growth. Meaning one partner might discover a hidden talent for cooking or a sudden interest in fitness because they are subconsciously adapting to the environment they’ve built together. Sometimes, it isn’t just about uncovering old secrets… it’s about watching a partner literally become a new version of themselves in real-time.

#19 Just last night, I watched him eat dinner and then wipe his greasy hands on the ankles of his *socks* because "they're the most disposable article of clothing". Guess he was doing it discreetly this whole time ?



Together for 11 years, married for 8. He's a weirdo, but he's my weirdo❤️.

#20 She wanted to be girly every once in a while. She’s a tomboy who works as a plumber. First decade we were together, we did stuff we both like: off-roading, camping, fishing,etc. We went to a big city on a vacation and next to the hotel there was a dress shop and she kept wistfully staring at a particular dress. In the 15-20 years we had been together I had never seen her wear a dress.



I talked to her and she admitted she’d never done anything girly. I bought that dress and she got her hair and makeup done at the little hotel boutique. We went to the Opera and then out for a nice romantic dinner. She was so beautiful, y’all, and so happy. We’re almost 60 now. I always plan something girly where she can be Belle of the ball (her female friends are more masculine than I am).

#21 My boyfriend has this habit where whenever we’re arguing, he starts cleaning. Dishes, counters, folding random laundry anything.

For the longest time I thought he was trying to avoid the conversation or just didn’t care enough to sit down and talk properly.

A few years into our relationship he admitted that growing up, the only time his house was quiet was when everyone was cleaning. So now when he gets overwhelmed, his brain automatically goes into “make things orderly before something bad happens” mode.

It was one of those moments where a behavior I found frustrating suddenly made complete sense.

Getting married or hitting the 10-year mark in a relationship doesn’t mean you’ve reached a destination. Instead, it’s a living, breathing ecosystem that’s still growing. If you feel like you’ve hit a wall or things have become a bit too routine, these stories are a reminder that there’s still a whole side of your partner you probably haven’t discovered yet. The real takeaway here is to stay curious.

#22 I only found out my husband snores once we bought an expensive mattress. He has problems sleeping / falling asleep while I don’t, so I was literally asleep every single night before him until we got that mattress.

#23 After being married for 10 years, we were decorating for Halloween. My husband got excited and said he had just the thing to finish the decorations. He comes back with taxidermied/preserved frogs and turtle. He’d just casually had these in a box for our whole marriage and was finally excited to use them as Halloween decorations.

#24 He likes Coke better than Pepsi.



We were 5 years into our relationship, married with a 13 month old and I was 18 weeks pregnant with our daughter, about to move into our newly purchased house and we ordered take out and I got a Pepsi. We rarely drink pop but I was just craving one that day. I offer him some and he just says "no, Pepsi is gross. I'm a Coca-Cola person."



My jaw dropped. I've never felt the same about him after that but I stayed for the kids. (Totally kidding lol).

#25 My husband and I have been together for 13 years (married for 9). I just found out a year ago that he hates gifts. I always stressed out and struggled to find the "perfect" gifts for him, and now I've found out that I've been stressing over nothing lol.

#26 After 19 years of marriage my husband told me that when he looks at a light, he sees red on one side & blue on the other side. He’s a painter and he can close one eye of the other to help adjust colors warmer or cooler. He had only told his mom as a kid that he saw a red side & blue side of the moon and she said, “no honey, there’s a light and dark side of the moon.” He never told another soul. I did some research online about it and found a condition called Irlen Syndrome. It also makes text look funny and that happens to him too. I realized I’d rarely seen him sit down with a book. He went to the optometrist who gave him tinted lenses to cancel out the effect. His focus is better. He can read more. He can still take the tinted glasses off if he wants to use it while painting. It’s amazing.

#27 My aunt found out like 12 years into her marriage that her husband absolutely hated bananas the entire time and only ate them because he thought she loved buying them for him every week 😭



Meanwhile she only kept buying bananas because she thought he liked them.

#28 I found our YEARS into the relationship that he doesn’t like toast. It’s a texture thing, not a taste thing. But still didn’t know about it until I moved in with him.



This has now become the ending of all arguments “well, you don’t like toast!!” Or from his perspective “well, you like toast!” It always diffuses the situation and makes us start cracking up.



We’re celebrating our ten year marriage anniversary next week (been together for 15+ years).

#29 My husband played violin all through HS but had stopped in college. I also played instruments and stopped because I wasn’t part of a group and didn’t see a reason to rent or buy such an expensive instrument (bassoon) when I didn’t have a reason to play or perform. He owned his violin outright and it sat in a closet.



We’d been together ten years before I heard him play. I thought his family humored him when they talked about how talented he was. I usually nodded along like yep, very much, he’s lovely, yep.



And then I heard him *play* one Christmas and I realized they were not humoring him. They were serious. They were *correct*.



If he knows the tune, he transposes it on the spot. He knew all my favorite songs, he fiddled (lol) and after a minute knew how to play any new requests. He played Frozen for our niece over and over but had never seen the movie. It was magical. My husbands family sat there like this was normal and I was gobsmacked.



I told him if he’d whipped out THAT piece of wood on our first date I would have been a lot easier to woo. He laughed.

#30 Not me, but one of my friends was at a wedding with her long term partner and he dropped and did the splits in front of her. She had no idea he could do the splits let along jump into it.

#31 I became chronically ill about 5 years into our 10+ years. i’ve struggled a lot with the resulting imbalance it created between us, how often i’d have to tap out of hanging out to go rest, etc. the whole time, my partner has maintained through words and actions that it’s fine and i shouldn’t worry.



i knew his sibling growing up had asthma. but what i didn’t realize until recently was how severe it was. i finally understood why my bf was so accepting and equipped to handle my illness. he explained recently to me that he was used to playtime as a kid being interrupted bc his sibling started getting ill, things like that.



it genuinely surprised me how deep it went without me realizing, and it really helped alleviate some of my grief.

#32 That he’s scared of heights.



Never came up before because we hadn’t been anywhere for it to be an issue and he’d forgotten that he was for the same reason. Soon found out when we reached the top of the Eiffel Tower!

#33 He’s into geology, like watches open to the public uni lectures on YouTube for fun. He just mentioned it one day like 11 years into our relationship.

#34 My husband is bilingual (which has always been impressive) and in his free time he enjoys writing. He is extremely well-spoken and that has always been one of his most attractive qualities. Recently (the last 1 year or so) we have taken to doing Wordle daily together. I have learned that the man CANNOT spell. ANYTHING. To the point of absurdity. I have no idea how he got through life prior to smart device autocorrect but it must have been ROUGH.

#35 That if we won the lottery he'd get a donkey.

#36 He wipes standing up. I truly didn’t even know that was a thing people do. He didn’t know sitting down was an option. We started polling our nearest and dearest and turns out it’s nearly a 50/50 split. I’ve never been more shocked I think.

#37 He was always such an edge lord about mainstream things. He listens to punk music, refuses to watch popular movies or sitcoms, and thinks every trend is stupid.



After fifteen years together, he is all of a sudden into Major League Baseball. Like, all in. Only wears New Era or 47 brand team caps. Has multiple jerseys and t-shirts. Talks baseball stats and history constantly.



He used to make fun of people who were into sports! I guess I learned that people can make surprising turns in taste later in life. It does make gift giving easier, lol.

#38 She is extremely funny!! And probably better than me at 'observational' comedy. English is not her first language so we could always laugh at things but she couldn't really be witty or off the cuff. These days (25ish years together) she has picked up all sorts of Aussie slang words and her wit is absolutely razor sharp.

#39 It was a couple years into dating before I learned my husband could juggle. Even saw a book about it on his shelves but I thought it was more a Self Help Book for symbolic juggling. Just randomly visiting his family for christmas he starts juggling to impress the young cousins, very casually.



Also I learned how to crochet in the last 2 years and have been getting really into it and just last week he dropped the info that he learned to crochet in high school. Not well, but they covered it in his home ec class and he made a scarf of some sort.



In the reverse, when we moved in together and combined all our stuff, we ended up with like 5 can openers, only 1 that was any good. And I tended to cook can heavy dinners so I'd grab through the can openers until I found the good one to use, set aside the others thinking I'd talk it with him to see if we could toss them or what (they still worked okay for 1 off can, so it seemed wasteful to my cheap heart to toss them tbh). But I'd forget and he'd wash them all and put them back. It was only when we finally got engaged that he bothered to ask why I use 1 can opener per can when I cook, since that's how he inpretted the aftermath. So I guess, that I wasnt that level of crazy was something he learned late (but still was willing to mary me if I was!).

#40 After 24 years I learned my husband was apparently *not* a racist idiot, as his behaviour had led me to believe. He said he only said certain words or things because he knew it made me upset, and that was funny to him.



I said, "Why would you want your partner (whose opinion is supposed to matter to you the most) to believe you're racist and unintelligent?"



He told me this during one of the huge fights he started in the months after I told him I wanted a divorce.

#41 I’ve been with my husband for 15 years, married for 12. The best example of this situation with us still cracks me up. As you can imagine, as poor people in southern USA, we’ve eaten a lot of pizza over the years because it’s tasty and cheap. We even had pizza on our first date. I’m a bit picky about food but I do enjoy many types of pizza. On our first date I got pepperoni just because that’s what I thought sounded good. He also got pepperoni. We never talked about it, but for years afterwards every time he bought pizza, he’d buy pepperoni. I didn’t say anything because I like pepperoni and just assumed that he only liked pepperoni. One day I didn’t want pepperoni, so I ordered a chicken bacon ranch pizza. He got this really confused look on his face and said he thought i only liked pepperoni. We spent years only buying pepperoni when we had pizza because we were both under the assumption that the other only liked pepperoni. We are both dorks lol.

#42 My husband can't wink. When he tries, he blinks and makes a face like 😬



♥️.

#43 Not 10 years sorry. Currently at 6 years and recently learned she likes to let her cereal get soggy. Such horrors hidden in one so loved.

#44 How smart she actually is. I never thought she was dumb by any means, but after we had been together around 10 years she decided to go back to school for nursing and wow is she good at this stuff. Easily gets straight A’s. I’m genuinely impressed with her.

#45 I think after 30 years I learned that he likes to load the dishwasher back to front. I don’t load in any particular order. Turns out all these years he was rearranging all the dishes I loaded to follow his sense of order. Now I make an effort to load back to front so at least the dishes don’t cause undue stress.

#46 What a great mom my wife is. She is a great person, and I suspected she would be a good mom, but actually seeing her as we raised our son, the effort she made to be a great mom, just added to how much I love and appreciate her.

#47 He won't eat vegetables. Its a battle. And with these colon cancer rates.... well one day, 10 years of being together, and I added velveeta to broccoli (i usually avoid it myself bc its not cheese... its america weird spread) and he CONSUMED the heck out of it. He hates broccoli. Won't eat stuff if there's broccoli in it. But add velveeta, and he will consume and entire head of broccoli.



Velveeta was the answer this whole time.

#48 We were married for about 5 years, and together close to 10 when I found out my husband has needed prescription glasses since he was a kid. He got a pair when he was a child, lost them, and then never got another pair again. This was a man in his mid 30s. Smh.

#49 At about the 15 year mark I discovered that he thought green prawns were a different species and was shocked when I told him they were just uncooked.

#50 She learned recently, after 40 years (and four children), that she married a woman. A shock to us both, let it be said….

#51 Been with my now wife for 20 years. We met when we were teenagers.



Turns out she’s a pretty incredible and naturally gifted artist. Unfortunately she didn’t have the most stable home life growing up and has been wracked with anxiety/depression/ADHD which has dimmed her light for many years.



Recently she started getting all that under control via therapy and medication and has been dabbling in drawing and it’s absolutely incredible what she has been doing with no formal art education. Just watching videos online or even freehand. She shows me these drawings and is nitpicking every detail like “oh this part is weird, it’s not that good” and all I see is an awesome drawing.

#52 Her coming out as trans was a big surprise after 8 years



(We are still together and going on 14 years!).

#53 That my husbamd had (briefly) experienced homelessness.



It put into perspective how privileged my life had been, gave insight into a few areas we'd previously disagreed on and gave me a whole new appreciation for the man he is. He is a gem and deserves the world.

#54 Found out recently he doesn't like courgettes (zucchini) much. asked why he kept buying them then? because he knows I like them and cook with them a lot. he's been tolerating my courgette dinners for 12 years.

#55 Married 13 years, known her since we were 12. I learned just last week that she prefers a McDonalds sausage egg biscuit over a sausage egg McMuffin. I THOUGHT I KNEW HER.

#56 Found out after 12 years that my wife secretly learned guitar in our basement for 8 months just to play our wedding song for our anniversary. I thought she was doing laundry down there. The woman just quietly becomes amazing at things and tells nobody. Married a superhero apparently.

#57 After knowing him for 15 years and living with him for 3 I found out he does all his laundry one way. So if it calls for cold water, hand wash, delicate wash, line dry it all goes into the same washer-dryer at one temp and one drying technique. I always wondered why he had so many holes in his clothes and they would shrink often till I figured out it's his laundry technique. Also, ironically almost all of hiss clothes call for line dry that gets shoved in the dryer all the time.

#58 How insecure he is.



All the while things were going fine, he was fine. During a pregnancy I had a 9-month-long bad mood which resulted in him thinking I wanted a divorce. Things got bad because I was annoyed at him being insecure and had limited capacity to support him in a way I had NO IDEA he needed support in. Me snapping "I'm fine! Geez! Just leave me to be miserable and pregnant in peace. NO I DON'T WANT A DIVORCE GEEZ GET OFF MY CASE!" wasn't helpful!

#59 Nothing I can think of off the top of my head about my wife and me, but I do have a funny one about my parents.



For probably 25 years, my mom always made spaghetti sauce without meat. I never questioned it, that was just how spaghetti was made in our house.



One year on our annual family camping trip, where all my aunts, uncles, and cousins come along, the “Adults” (we were technically adults too, but not *the* Adults) were planning meals and talking about everyone’s favorites.



My dad mentioned that he’d love it if his sister made her spaghetti because he loved how much meat she put in the sauce.



My mom just stared at him and said, “You like meat in your spaghetti sauce!?”



My dad looked confused and said, “Yeah, I love meat in spaghetti sauce.”



My mom asked why he’d never said anything all these years when she made it without meat. He shrugged and said he assumed *that’s* how *she* liked it, and since it was still good, he never brought it up.



My mom absolutely lost it laughing, because the only reason she always made the sauce without meat was because she thought *he* didn’t like meat in it.

#60 That he wasn’t joking when he kept suggesting we go to antique shops. He really wanted to go and I kept thinking it was a bit! Ooops!

#61 His elbows hyperextend a hilarious amount. I'm a cirque fitness instructor and work with a lot of hypermobile people, but I never noticed his elbows until last month. .

#62 25 or so years into our marriage my wife decides she likes tattoos and has gotten a couple of tasteful small discrete tattoos. I thought it was kind of a midlife crisis kind of thing, not my bag, I don’t have any but I’m unfussed if she would like some, and it turns out, she was simply waiting until her mum passed away before getting one because her mum had shared such strong views about tattoos growing up!

#63 Funny I see this question today.



I have been with my wife for 15 years. I have always thought she had kind of a low pain tolerance and was a little bit wimpy in general.

Boy was I wrong. We had our first child 2 days ago. The amount of pain that she went through to get him here absolutely blows my mind. 60 hours total of trying to induce at 41 weeks, then 4 hours STRAIGHT of pushing with literally zero breaks. She never cried once, she never even asked for a break. She pushed with everything she had on every contraction the entire time. The doctor ended up using forceps to pull our son out, and in the process he gave my wife a third degree tear on her perineum. Absolutely broke my heart and I’m still a bit in shock about seeing her go through so much, but she has been a warrior through the whole thing.



She is 100% the strongest person I know. I am completely in awe of her.

#64 20 years together. Recently learned two things: one, there are people who have no internal dialogue and two, my wife is one of them. .

#65 My wife's middle name.



Always thought it was Marie, turns out her birth cert says Maria. Delayed our re-mortgage application by a month.

#66 He has curly hair! It was a surprise for him too because since puberty, he had always kept it super short. In retrospect it makes sense why his sort haircuts started to look "fuzzy" after about 3 weeks- the curls were curling lol.

#67 After 18 years married, I learned that my wife used to be a huge wrestling fan (like WWE/WCW wrestling), from childhood all the way through college when she stopped watching/following it due to lack of time. I met her a few years after that, and I was never into wrestling, so it just never came up.



Well, two years later I've now become a wrestling fan and it's become something new for us to bond over. We're having so much fun with it, even started attending local amateur wrestling shows regularly. Our kids think we're lame, although our son does kind of like it. WWE Raw was in our city around our 20th anniversary so that's what we did for it.

#68 Been with my husband 17 years now, just found out he's partially colorblind. This FLOORED me, as I'm an artist, and color is my everything, lol.

#69 Our daughter recently turned 30 years old and I just found out that my husband told the doctor delivering her to mark the time to match the day she was born, since it was so close to it anyway. So all these years I thought she was born on 9/28 at 9:28 pm!!

#70 That he hates cauliflower. We‘ve been together 20 years, I recently made stirfry with a bit of cauliflower (and many other vegetables), when he saw it, he said, „I hate cauliflower.“ Followed by what I can only describe as a wail of despair, „Don‘t you know me at alll!?“ 😂😂😂 So cute! I never knew!

#71 Been with my partner for 13 years, and I only found out a couple of weeks ago that he likes watching snooker! The world championships were on TV recently, so he was glued to that...

#72 That they loved me at least 3 years before we got together. Funny thing is that it was mutual.