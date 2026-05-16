ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaning is a never-ending part of life. Between doing the dishes, vacuuming, and wiping down counters, there’s always something that needs attention.

Eventually, you kind of get used to it. Sure, the clean clothes might sit in a chair for three days before getting folded, but most people at least try to stay tidy.

However, certain household objects seem to have been designed without taking it into account. So, whether you’re shopping for a toilet or kitchen cabinets, consider this list a reminder that you need to think about all the possible dust and dirt prior to swiping your credit card.

The subreddits r/HardToClean and r/HorribleToClean are full of examples that make everyday chores far harder than they should be.