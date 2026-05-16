115 Times Designers Forgot Things Need To Be Cleaned When Creating Them
Cleaning is a never-ending part of life. Between doing the dishes, vacuuming, and wiping down counters, there’s always something that needs attention.
Eventually, you kind of get used to it. Sure, the clean clothes might sit in a chair for three days before getting folded, but most people at least try to stay tidy.
However, certain household objects seem to have been designed without taking it into account. So, whether you’re shopping for a toilet or kitchen cabinets, consider this list a reminder that you need to think about all the possible dust and dirt prior to swiping your credit card.
The subreddits r/HardToClean and r/HorribleToClean are full of examples that make everyday chores far harder than they should be.
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Found On Facebook
Shark Urinals
Seen By A Friend In The Wild. Imagine Washing It
Rug Carved Into Wooden Floor
What Cleaning Agent To Use?
Cute But No Thank You
These Things Hanging From 100ft Ceiling. Every Single One Caked In Dust
Looks Cool But I’m Imagining The Food Scum Build Up From Doing The Dishes In This
Ridiculously Over The Top And Would Take Full Time Staff To Keep Clean
These Blinds
They Laser Cut A Sink Out Of Solid Marble, And Decided To Give It The Ole Toddler-Shoe-Sole
How Do I Make This Safe To Drink From?
Glassware With Crazy Straw Built In
12 Months, 58 Boxes And 1 Mellennium Falcon
Pad See Ew That Looks Hard To Clean
What Kind Of Toilet Is This???
Performative “Cute” Bathroom
My Family Got High Nye And We Finished The Fireplace
It's So Cute But Too Fragile To Dust
Sticky
The Cabinet Handles At My Grandmas House
Nice But No Thanks
Glass Sculpture
Sorry To Disappoint, But Decor Is Probably Not Included
Ok I Think I Found The Ultimate Decanter. This One Keeps Me Awake At Night
Pool Noodle Forest At A Children's Museum
The Solution To Too Much Empty Space
Imagine All The Windex You’d Use
I Wanted These Till I Thought About This Sub
Under Side Of Nails
Parametric Design Of A Tokyo Staircase By Kengo Kuma
Rose Teapot
I Didn't Consider The Cleaning Part When I Bought Them
This Chair
Not The Worst But Still My First Thought…
Ffs Why?
Even Bond, Temu Bond, Thinks Twice About This Mission
This Grate At The Back Of My Stove
Can You Imagine Trying To Keep This Looking Clean?
The Glitter Is Not Sealed. It's A Sink Made Of Sandpaper
This Cup I Found At A Store
Use It Once Then Just Toss It Out
Mouse With A Million Holes (With Bonus Silly Review)
No Thank You
This Is The Nastiest, Most Impossible Thing To Clean
I'm Getting A Headache Just From Imagining It. Maybe Steam Cleaning Works?
This is a pub called Badger Bar in Cumbria, England. They've built the pub into the rock face behind it.