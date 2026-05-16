ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaning is a never-ending part of life. Between doing the dishes, vacuuming, and wiping down counters, there’s always something that needs attention.

Eventually, you kind of get used to it. Sure, the clean clothes might sit in a chair for three days before getting folded, but most people at least try to stay tidy.

However, certain household objects seem to have been designed without taking it into account. So, whether you’re shopping for a toilet or kitchen cabinets, consider this list a reminder that you need to think about all the possible dust and dirt prior to swiping your credit card.

The subreddits r/HardToClean and r/HorribleToClean are full of examples that make everyday chores far harder than they should be.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Found On Facebook

Unique carved layered sink design under running faucet neglecting practical cleaning

Thaifighter1998 Report

6points
POST
viimatar avatar
viimatar
viimatar
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just one more groove... and another one....

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Shark Urinals

    Toilet stalls with shark mouth design and obstructive doors showing cleaning issue

    j3ffr33d0m Report

    6points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody has a very specific power fantasy, and it isn't the people using these.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Seen By A Friend In The Wild. Imagine Washing It

    Car covered fully with fluffy colorful fabric showing cleaning oversight in vehicle design

    anon Report

    6points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One very dry, windy day, Jeff drove through town and subsequently, the local street cleaner was laid off.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Rug Carved Into Wooden Floor

    Large rug with dusty, dirty patterns on hardwood floor

    RedwoodTaters Report

    6points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got splinters in your toes, anyone?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    What Cleaning Agent To Use?

    Antler skull water faucet with unusual sink showing cleaning oversight

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    5points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Acid. Or maybe the designer used it already.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cute But No Thank You

    Kitchen knife block made from old books poses hygiene issues

    cravingserotonin Report

    5points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sharp words hurt more than blades?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    These Things Hanging From 100ft Ceiling. Every Single One Caked In Dust

    Modern atrium with hanging silver mobile installation

    DontWasteTheMusic Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Looks Cool But I’m Imagining The Food Scum Build Up From Doing The Dishes In This

    Kitchen sink with colorful mosaic stone design and wood edge

    xxawesomenz Report

    5points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks pretty much AI to me - not because I could spot obvious mistakes, but because it's so insane as a concept. Then again, the stained glass panel behind the faucet seems to glow light through it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Ridiculously Over The Top And Would Take Full Time Staff To Keep Clean

    Intricately carved wooden room with gothic style architecture and stained glass window

    jonmpls Report

    5points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine getting an insect infestation.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    These Blinds

    Window with semi-circular and horizontal white blinds showing outdoor greenery

    ImActuallyBroke Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    They Laser Cut A Sink Out Of Solid Marble, And Decided To Give It The Ole Toddler-Shoe-Sole

    Marble bathroom sink with ridged design and silver faucet under wooden mirror

    DennisBallShow Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    How Do I Make This Safe To Drink From?

    Clear glass bottle shaped like a rearing horse on black countertop

    endlessdejavu Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Glassware With Crazy Straw Built In

    Man drinking from a patterned glass in industrial setting

    juicyhelm Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    My Dried Leaf Wall

    Wall covered with dried leaves and plants above cluttered workbench

    Kyrase713 Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    12 Months, 58 Boxes And 1 Mellennium Falcon

    Millennium Falcon model placed on colorful floral background showing design oversight in cleaning

    AndrewDiceWebber Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Pad See Ew That Looks Hard To Clean

    Restaurant interior filled with intricate wooden sculptures highlighting cleaning neglect

    anti-sixer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    What Kind Of Toilet Is This???

    Toilet chair hybrid design with armrests revealing cleaning design flaw

    Birdsonme Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Performative “Cute” Bathroom

    Pink-themed small bathroom with plush accessories illustrating cleaning challenges

    anonburneraccoun Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    My Family Got High Nye And We Finished The Fireplace

    Complex brick fireplace with dust-collecting ledges

    BubbleyumRocks Report

    4points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That won't pass the fire hazard inspection.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    It's So Cute But Too Fragile To Dust

    Intricate LEGO flower arrangement that collects dust

    sonyaellenmann Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Sticky

    Kitchen with upholstery-style cabinets difficult to clean

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    The Cabinet Handles At My Grandmas House

    Dusty cabinet handles show designers forgot cleaning

    chaos-and-sauce Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Nice But No Thanks

    Lavish lion-themed toilet chair with intricate tile design

    Hot_Panic7516 Report

    4points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They could at least have bought a different colored lid.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Glass Sculpture

    Man cleaning or working on large colorful glass chandelier

    ImCrazySniffable Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Sorry To Disappoint, But Decor Is Probably Not Included

    Room cluttered with excessive red and gold decorative items

    Other-Ad-7093 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Ok I Think I Found The Ultimate Decanter. This One Keeps Me Awake At Night

    Wine decanter shaped like an artistic jellyfish glass design

    kojikurec Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Pool Noodle Forest At A Children's Museum

    Pool noodles hanging vertically in wooden frame display

    xrayhearing Report

    4points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Social distancing 101: get lost in a mess of pool noodles that everyone has touched with their hands, noses, mouths, and... well.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    The Solution To Too Much Empty Space

    Living room full of rocks around TV and furniture design fail

    tilt-a-whirly-gig Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Imagine All The Windex You’d Use

    Mirror-clad house reflecting green grass and sky

    Jaw_breaker93 Report

    4points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine all the broken-necked birds you'd bury.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    I Wanted These Till I Thought About This Sub

    Set of silver elven style intricately designed utensils

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Under Side Of Nails

    Close-up of long red nails adorned with detailed Christmas-themed miniature decorations

    edwardisobese Report

    4points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't touch the buffet, please. Or get gloves to wear.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Parametric Design Of A Tokyo Staircase By Kengo Kuma

    Complex wooden staircase design challenging for cleaning

    MoonShadw Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Rose Teapot

    Decorative rose-shaped teapot with intricate cleaning issues

    Winter-Coffin Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    I Didn't Consider The Cleaning Part When I Bought Them

    Modern chandelier with hanging crystal balls hard to clean

    ChalantIamNot Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    This Chair

    Chair with tangled red rope design shows uncleaned look in furniture design

    ExTelite Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Not The Worst But Still My First Thought…

    Modern interior design with illuminated staircase and dining area showing cleaning oversight

    Hoe-possum Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Ffs Why?

    Starbucks bear-shaped cup causing controversy and resale frenzy in design oversight

    cheapdisplacerbeast Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Even Bond, Temu Bond, Thinks Twice About This Mission

    Person in themed bathroom with poor cleaning accessibility

    anti-sixer Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    This Grate At The Back Of My Stove

    Smudged kitchen stove top with hard-to-clean spots

    Ok_Ant_7024 Report

    3points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, yeah. Except that it's more the rule than an exception. Our world has been designed by people who never give a second thought to practicality.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    Can You Imagine Trying To Keep This Looking Clean?

    Transparent glass toilet design fails cleaning visibility

    jonmpls Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    The Glitter Is Not Sealed. It's A Sink Made Of Sandpaper

    Unusual abstract sink with artistic colored design in bathroom

    FaeTheWolf Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    This Cup I Found At A Store

    Glass cup with palm tree figure embedded inside

    Alekar24 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Use It Once Then Just Toss It Out

    Coffee cup shaped design mimicking spilled coffee pattern

    jonmpls Report

    3points
    POST
    viimatar avatar
    viimatar
    viimatar
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How were you gonna use it? With a straw?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Mouse With A Million Holes (With Bonus Silly Review)

    Gaming mouse with honeycomb shell and humorous product review

    WeveGotCompany Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    No Thank You

    Pink gaming setup with cluttered desk and pink computer accessories

    Queeniebabes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    This Is The Nastiest, Most Impossible Thing To Clean

    Green toothbrush holder resembling grass with toothbrush and toothpaste

    DorfDoesDallas Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    I'm Getting A Headache Just From Imagining It. Maybe Steam Cleaning Works?

    Bathroom with large rock integrated into the sink area

    paper_is_the_name Report

    3points
    POST
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Loosey Goosey
    Loosey Goosey
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a pub called Badger Bar in Cumbria, England. They've built the pub into the rock face behind it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #48

    Mug Found At Target

    Egg nog carton ceramic design with unusable pouring spout

    b4tm4n2209 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    How Long Will That Computer Last Before It's Completely Clogged With Sand?

    Office setup with sand-filled floor design for feet comfort

    jonmpls Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Super Pretty, But… How???

    Bathroom decorated with excessive hanging plants and string lights

    RustyShadeOfRed Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    I Love This Gothic Kitchen, But Imagine The Greasy Kitchen Dust That Would Build Up Everywhere

    Ornate wooden kitchen cabinets with intricate Gothic design

    frenchmeister Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Looks Cool Though

    Live edge wooden dining table with natural hollow center

    Balao309 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    A Bar Counter With A Water Stream

    Bar countertop with built-in poorly done blue resin river design

    dairydisaster Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    These Ugly Vases In A Garden Store

    Yellow ceramic vase covered with round protrusions on shelf

    Hubsimaus Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Beach Basement

    Basement room with sand-covered floor and inflatable spa

    jonmpls Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    This Chandelier

    Chandelier made of broken white ceramic dishes and utensils

    dukisuzukii Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Sink

    Ornate blue and white ceramic sink with detailed pattern design

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    One-Of-A-Kind Toilet Encrusted Dresser

    Vintage shell-encrusted dresser with intricate seashell decoration

    Lost_Maintenance665 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Basically Like Having 20 Glass Tables

    Glass stair treads floating with minimal support in under construction area

    OMGLMAOWTF_com Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    This Art Installation At The University Of North Texas

    Modern office interior with suspended green decorative panel installation

    GillisNotGills Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Ugly, Ugly Bathroom

    Bathroom with carpeted bathtub and brown carpet floor design

    CureForTheCommon Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    This Clock My Wife Just Bought

    Red grid clock with confusing number placement on face

    Joobes Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Library

    Creative wooden bookshelf staircase design with integrated book storage

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    I Hope The Toilet Doesn't Pair With The Bidet

    Unusual bathroom with stone-covered toilet and handrail design

    Robcoughski Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Saw This On /R/Mcmansionhell. It's Horrifying

    Fireplace wall decorated with oyster shells creating unique texture

    Captain_Hampockets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    The Good News Is That You Won't Have To Decorate It For Halloween, The Spiders Will Do That For You

    Tangled branch chandelier hanging in living space with stone wall

    jonmpls Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Mdf Cabinet Fronts Is Certainly A Bold Choice

    Kitchen with plywood cabinets and green tile backsplash design

    jonmpls Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    The Little Statuettes At The Bottom Are In Memoriam For People Who’ve Died On Those Stairs

    Floating wooden staircase with integrated shelves and decorative items

    jonmpls Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    This Stupid Sculpture I Found At Homegoods

    Modern metal sculpture on pedestal with tag price

    ThorWinchester Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Velvet Covered Glass, And No, The Velvet Does Not Come Off

    Glass cup covered in pink fuzzy texture held in hand

    designJudgeAndJury Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Anyone Have Any Cleaning Advice? I Love My Collection But Cleaning Makes Me Wanna Pull My Teeth Out

    Room filled with assorted Pokemon toy collection and packaging

    Legendguard Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    It's Victor Horta's Birthday Today. Maids In Belgium Hate Him

    Art Nouveau style curved stair railing with marble background

    TheDabitch Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    The Salt & Pepper Shaker Museum

    Shelves filled with quirky salt and pepper shakers collection

    Mean_Astronomer1936 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    My Wife Bought A New Toothbrush Holder

    Tooth-shaped toothbrush holder design sitting on bathroom counter

    Joobes Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Whoops Amputated My Arm Cleaning This Wall

    Wall covered entirely with shattered white ceramic plates

    coopcooplowski Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    $799k In Dallas. The Listing Info Speaks To The Home Being Built Without Sheetrock To Emphasize "Its Avant-Garde Approach To Design"

    Cozy wooden interior room with plywood walls, ceiling, and minimal furniture

    DangerousTurmeric Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    I'm Tired Of It Already

    Round coffee table with black tire tread surface highlighting creative design

    joostvo Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Some Interior Designer Thought This Was A Good Idea

    Restaurant interior with ceiling covered in clay pots creating unusual ceiling decor

    Lasdary Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    The Dust

    Mirror framed with colorful stuffed toys in creative design

    BanishedOcean Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Shag Bed. Wouldn’t Want To See It With A Black Light

    Furry bed and furniture design with unique textured look

    misseisbar Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    So Many Surfaces

    Wooden kitchen cabinetry with textured surfaces hard to clean

    jonmpls Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    This Tumbler From Tj Maxx

    Pink pearl-covered glass vase complicated for cleaning

    shnanogans Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    Inception Table

    Wooden coffee table designed with an upside-down cityscape and wave form base

    jonmpls Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    I Don't Even Know Where To Start

    Overcrowded vintage decor items and dolls filling a room with complex designs

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    ‘70s Bathroom Splendor

    Bathroom with green carpeted floors, steps, and accessories showing unusual design

    CeldonShooper Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Courtesy Of R/DIY

    3D tile backsplash with uneven caulking creating an imperfect kitchen wall

    kynuna Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    Just Looking At The Angled Gap Between The Cabinet And Rangehood Cover And Thinking About How To Remove Greasy/Sticky Kitchen Dust

    Partially finished kitchen cabinets and hood showing poor design or installation

    coltbeatsall Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Got Sent This By My Girlfriend, Instantly Thought Of How Horrific To Clean This Would Be

    Weeping willow chandelier with dense foliage hard to clean

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    How Do You Even Begin To Think About Cleaning This

    Decorative champagne flutes with dusty blue flower designs on shelves

    romanichki Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    This Ammonite Sink

    Spiral sink design with poorly cleaned water drainage area

    True_Destroyer Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    This Ugg Bathroom Trash Bin 😒

    Bathroom trash bin with fuzzy exterior fabric hard to clean

    BringItBackNowYall Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    Garden Toilet

    Bathroom with plants and stone floor complicating cleaning

    kotonizna Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Combination Sink With Fish Tank

    Glass sink filled with gravel making cleaning difficult

    jonmpls Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    All Those Nooks And Crannies 😱

    Wall made of unclean stacked books in a restaurant interior

    sveardze Report

    3points
    POST
    #95

    My Bedroom Is Horrible To Clean Every Week

    Room filled with unclean plants and aquariums on shelves

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #96

    This Glass Dragon Sculpture From A Garage Sale

    Two detailed ornamental statues with dirt on white cloth

    HorheaTheToad Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    How Would You Like Cleaning The Mirror To Take 20x Longer?

    Irregular tiled mirror wall with a paper towel dispenser, dusty

    Underbough Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    This Ostrich Feathers Lamp For Sale At Aliexpress

    Feathered floor lamp with dust in a living room corner

    swoopy_puppy Report

    3points
    POST
    #99

    How Do You Even Clean This Without Ruininig It?

    Yellow furry game console with dust and Steam logo on screen

    Llarrlaya Report

    3points
    POST
    #100

    Just No

    Wooden floor with puzzle piece pattern revealing complicated design concept

    davidlutz1987 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #101

    This Awesome Coffee Table

    Table with dragon sculpture base showing elaborate and unclean design elements

    SirZanee Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    This Bar Has Over $10000 In Dollar Bills On The Ceiling

    Ceiling covered in dollar bills with marked designs showing unclean installation

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #103

    Classy Spray Foam Night Stand

    Side table made of rough textured spray foam next to bed displays unconventional design

    jonmpls Report

    3points
    POST
    #104

    I Thought Clear Frames Would Be A Good Idea. It Builds Up A Lot Of Gunk And I Have To Take It To The Store To Clean

    Clear eyeglasses with dirty, dusty frames held in a hand

    boomer_wife Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #105

    That'll Never Be Clean Again, Why Would You Have A Bunch Of Height Variations In The Bottom Of A Sink?

    Wooden design shaped like a pool with soap dispenser, dirty surface

    jonmpls Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    Hanging Onto Your Goth Cred Comes At A Price

    Cutlery drawer with skeleton-shaped handles shows creative but messy design

    lmqr Report

    3points
    POST
    #107

    Skull Glass

    Chocolate skull shape in glass mug showcases unique themed drinkware design

    Zotoh_Zhaan Report

    3points
    POST
    #108

    Finally Finished Decorating!

    Floral wall behind bed decorated with fabric canopy shows intricate interior design

    nickisadogname Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #109

    Homemade Crystalized Book!

    Book covered in crystals illustrating detailed artistic design flaw

    thecrystalcrow Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #110

    Getting Nauseous

    Shelves full of statuette bottle openers with dirty overlooked design details

    Other-Ad-7093 Report

    3points
    POST
    #111

    This Table At The Cabin We're Staying At Is All Grooves

    Close-up of dirty textured surface revealing cleaning neglect

    kronikid42069 Report

    2points
    POST
    #112

    Chandelier At A Fancy Steak House 🙃

    Red chandelier with fiery abstract glass design in dining area

    sandylesh Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #113

    Festive Way To Get E. Coli

    Toilet with colorful knitted covers on seat and water handle

    jonmpls Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #114

    I Know It's Usually Funky Decor Pieces, But These Car Mats Make My Life Difficult

    Car mat design featuring confusing non-slip pattern with word Atlas

    Independent_Toe5373 Report

    2points
    POST
    #115

    If You Understand How To Clean A Fish Tank And How They Work You Will Know

    Plastic castle inside a dirty fish tank with small fish

    oilrig13 Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow