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There’s just something about capybaras that the internet can’t seem to resist. Maybe it’s their permanently calm expression, their ability to peacefully exist around almost any animal, or the fact that they always look like they’ve fully accepted whatever chaos is happening around them.

After previously featuring funny and wholesome capybara photos shared by Capybara Worlds, we’re returning to the page for something a little different this time: memes. From emotional support capybaras to the painfully relatable “I’m tired but still trying” energy, these giant rodents somehow capture a very specific internet mood.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest capybara memes shared by the page, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram