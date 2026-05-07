ADVERTISEMENT

There’s just something about capybaras that the internet can’t seem to resist. Maybe it’s their permanently calm expression, their ability to peacefully exist around almost any animal, or the fact that they always look like they’ve fully accepted whatever chaos is happening around them.

After previously featuring funny and wholesome capybara photos shared by Capybara Worlds, we’re returning to the page for something a little different this time: memes. From emotional support capybaras to the painfully relatable “I’m tired but still trying” energy, these giant rodents somehow capture a very specific internet mood.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest capybara memes shared by the page, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

capybara_worlds Report

13points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    13points
    POST
    #3

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    12points
    POST
    #4

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    7points
    POST
    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd love to get news like this!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    7points
    POST
    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they're all sitting at attention!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    6points
    POST
    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Already has the chilled Capy look.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    6points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    5points
    POST
    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahhhhhhhh, WANT!! Just two to start with...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    4points
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Caterbara. Capypillar.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #22

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    1point
    POST
    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Downvoted for ai generation

    2
    2points
    reply
    #39

    40 Funny And Wholesome Capybara Memes That Perfectly Capture The Internet’s Obsession With These Chill Animals

    capybara_worlds Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow