If your feed could use a little less doomscrolling and a lot more paws, this Facebook page has you covered. It’s basically a running collection of the internet’s funniest, most wholesome, and occasionally “what am I even looking at?” animal photos — from pets caught mid-chaos to wildlife serving accidental comedy gold.

Some images are pure heart-melters, others feel like perfectly timed glitches in the matrix, but all of them remind you why animals own the internet in the first place.

That being said, it's better to see for yourself, so feel free to scroll down and let us know which images were your favorite!

More info: Facebook

#1

diana-lopetaite avatar
Diana Lopetaitė
1 hour ago

tortoise on tortoise action

    #2

    #3

    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Toady is judging your life choices 😄

    #4

    #5

    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This photo makes me happy 😊

    #6

    #7

    #8

    #9

    diana-lopetaite avatar
    Diana Lopetaitė
    Diana Lopetaitė
    BoredPanda Staff
    1 hour ago

    the stare at the mirror when you come back home drunk

    #10

    #11

    #12

    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    The same lightsaber colours as Luke Skywalker, Obi Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader!

    #13

    ericahales avatar
    Bananaramamama
    Bananaramamama
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    I grew up with two sisters and one bathroom, this was was what it was like getting ready for school

    #14

    #15

    diana-lopetaite avatar
    Diana Lopetaitė
    Diana Lopetaitė
    BoredPanda Staff
    1 hour ago

    pov: printer ran out of ink

    #16

    becky-dale1 avatar
    Rebecca Jack
    Rebecca Jack
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Where there’s muck there’s brass!

    #17

    #18

    #19

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Poor kitty looks traumatized....

    #20

    #21

    #22

    #23

    #24

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Please, Sir, I want some more.

    #25

    #26

    #27

    vickiseale avatar
    Vicki Seale
    Vicki Seale
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Anyone in England remember Harry Worth?

    #28

    #29

    #30

    #31

    #32

    #33

    #34

    #35

    #36

    #37

    #38

    #39

    #40

    #41

    #42

    #43

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Chip and pin or contactless, please?

    #44

    #45

    #46

    #47

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    The look on the pupper's face is sheer bliss.

    #48

    #49

    #50

    #51

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    Poor thing - now it's depressed - want's its clothes back.

    #52

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Weird Barbie getting weirder

    #53

    #54

    #55

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Incorrect fruit used for scale here

    #56

    #57

    #58

    #59

    #60

