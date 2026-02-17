Heartbreaking Video Of Baby Monkey With Stuffed Toy Goes Viral After He Was Abandoned By His Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

A baby macaque has adopted a stuffed animal after being rejected by his mother.

Videos of the six-month-old, named Punch, carrying his companion around his enclosure at Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo have received millions of views on social media.

In one clip, Punch appears to suck his thumb while sitting on top of the stuffed animal. He then leans down and snuggles into the toy’s head.

RELATED:

Highlights A baby macaque who was abandoned by his mother has adopted a stuffed orangutan toy as a "surrogate mother" at Ichikawa City Zoo.

Punch’s heartwarming videos of cuddling and carrying the plush toy went viral, attracting millions of views across social media.

Raised by zookeepers after birth, Punch is gradually integrating with other macaques while never parting ways with his plush companion.

Baby monkey sitting on mossy ground, appearing sad and holding a stuffed toy after being abandoned by its mom.

A baby macaque named Punch began cuddling a stuffed animal after being abandoned by his mother

Image credits: alice_rum

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also been seen sleeping with the plush toy, which is bigger than him, and wrapping his arms around it.

The baby primate was born in July 2025. His keepers, Kosuke Shikano and Shumpei Miyakoshi, have raised and looked after him since he was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth.

In another video, the baby can be seen climbing up his zookeeper’s arm as the staff member lays out food for the other primates.

Baby monkey holding a stuffed toy, symbolizing abandonment and viral heartbreaking moments.

Image credits: ichikawa_zoo

“Since Punch was [born] healthy, we temporarily separated him from the troop and began hand-feeding him with milk,” Shikano said.

Infant monkeys instinctively cling to their mothers from birth, both for comfort and to build muscle, so zookeepers gave the baby towels and soft toys as substitutes. Of all the options, Punch chose the orangutan stuffed toy.

“The stuffed animal’s fur made it easy to grab, and its appearance is also similar to a monkey, which likely provided a sense of security,” Shikano added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The stuffed animal was a surrogate mother.”

Baby monkey cuddling a stuffed toy on the ground, capturing a heartbreaking moment after being abandoned by his mom.

The baby primate sleeps with his toy orangutan and carries it around his enclosure



Image credits: meguxiang

Tweet showing emotional reply expressing sympathy for a baby monkey with stuffed toy, highlighting its abandonment and viral attention.

Image credits: post_dadzai

ADVERTISEMENT

The zookeeper explained that parental abandonment by monkeys can occur under certain circumstances.

“The burden of her [Punch’s mother] first birth may have been a factor,” Shikano suggested.

“In the monkey mountain troop, other mother monkeys sometimes take on childcare, so we observed from a distance on the day of birth, but there were no such signs.”



ADVERTISEMENT

Female macaques carry their babies on their bellies for the first four weeks after birth. After this time, the mother transports the infant on her back, Texas Tech University explains. A mother and her infant tend to avoid other troop members.

Punch was introduced to a small group of macaques at the zoo in January and has slowly begun integrating with the other primates, his caretakers shared.

Still, he has reportedly never left his plush companion behind.

Baby monkey clings to person holding stuffed toy, highlighting heartbreaking moment after he was abandoned by his mom.

Punch was rejected by his mother shortly after birth and was raised by zookeepers



Image credits: ikusan0103

People standing in a long queue outside a booth, related to the heartbreaking video of baby monkey with stuffed toy viral story.

Image credits: ichikawa_zoo

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s actively engaging with other monkeys, and I can feel he’s growing up,” explained Miyakoshi.

“Even when scolded by other monkeys, he quickly recovers. He’s mentally strong,” Shikano noted.

The Ichikawa City Zoo, located east of Tokyo, introduced the monkey to the world on X, writing, “Currently, there is a young monkey carrying a stuffed toy in the monkey mountain enclosure.”

Baby monkey holding a stuffed toy, sitting with two other monkeys, highlighting abandonment and viral emotional moment.

His story quickly spread online, increasing the number of visitors to the Japanese zoo



Image credits: ichikawa_zoo

ADVERTISEMENT

The image of Punch clutching the orangutan stuffed animal as a surrogate mother resonated with many netizens, leading to the creation of a Japanese hashtag translated as “#HangInTherePunch,” local media reported.

“Poor baby, I will cuddle you!” one person wrote.

“Baby monkey just misses his mother. Nature is always cruel,” shared another.

“Poor little soul… glad he found something to comfort him,” a third commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing the heartbreaking video of a baby monkey with a stuffed toy abandoned by his mom, needing foster care.

Image credits: AzureBlueSky1

According to The Mainichi, Punch was born on July 26, 2025, weighing 500 grams (about 17.6 ounces). His mother, exhausted from her first birth in the heat of summer, showed no signs of caring for him.

Takashi Yasunaga, head of the Ichikawa Municipal Government’s zoo, reported that visitor numbers at the zoo have increased since Punch’s story went viral, similar to what happened to Moo Deng, the famous baby pygmy hippo in Thailand.



Baby monkey clings to stuffed toy on stone ledge, showing emotional bond after being abandoned by his mom.

In January, zookeepers introduced Punch to a small group of macaques, who have begun to welcome the new member



Image credits: mihamiha_trend

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user @Cat_Lady_Kevin calling a heartbreaking video of baby monkey with stuffed toy photo of the year.

Image credits: Cat_Lady_Kevin

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby monkey with stuffed toy sitting next to adult monkey, highlighting heartbreaking abandoned animal moment.

Image credits: DDkimagure

Tweet expressing sadness about a baby monkey with a stuffed toy being abandoned by its mom and struggling for acceptance.

Image credits: InsomniaAhypnia

ADVERTISEMENT

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who visited us today,” the zoo stated on Sunday (February 15.)

“All of our staff were surprised by the unexpected turnout, something we have never experienced before.”

“It is cute to see the little monkey dragging the stuffed animal around, but it is very sad at the same time,” one visitor said

More information about Punch, the baby monkey at Ichikawa Zoo in Japan. He was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth and has been hand‑raised by zookeepers. They gave him a plush orangutan toy, which he carries everywhere, hugging it while he sleeps, using it for… pic.twitter.com/qn1fO7Wu1n — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 14, 2026

Person in blue uniform holding a baby monkey with a stuffed toy, highlighting abandoned baby monkey care.

Image credits: alice_rum

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby monkey clutching stuffed toy, looking sad and abandoned, evoking emotional response and viral attention online

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: menunggumaut

One visitor wrote, “We visited the zoo today! There wasn’t much of a line when we entered, but there was a huge line when we left. People were there to see Punch!”

“It is cute to see the little monkey dragging the stuffed animal around but it is very sad at the same time,” typed another visitor.

Baby monkey walking while holding a large stuffed toy, evoking emotions of abandonment and viral sympathy.

Punch is “gradually deepening his interactions” with the other primates, the zoo announced



Image credits: mihamiha_trend

Twitter reply from user nicole expressing that a video of a baby monkey with a stuffed toy is a favorite pic ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lvhrnic

In an update, the Japanese zoo said Punch is “gradually deepening his interactions with the other monkeys in his group.”



ADVERTISEMENT

“He has a variety of experiences every day, such as being groomed, messing around with them, and being scolded, and he is learning every day how to live in a group as a monkey!”

Tweet expressing concern for a baby monkey abandoned by his mom, emphasizing need for love and care to go viral.

“I’m so invested in this monkey,” someone wrote on X



Image credits: ZMAL06

Tweet showing a user expressing love for Punch, the baby monkey with stuffed toy, in a viral heartbreaking video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Hollyjeeny

Tweet showing user expressing sympathy for a baby monkey missing its mother, discussing nature's cruelty and abandonment.

Image credits: ox0T0xo

Tweet from user booboo expressing "I am not crying, you are" in response to a viral heartbreaking video of baby monkey with stuffed toy.

Image credits: icedbrainsix9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user expressing sympathy for baby monkey abandoned by mom, sharing a heartfelt message with a broken heart emoji.

Image credits: SnowDogMa

Tweet expressing emotional pain over a baby monkey with stuffed toy after being abandoned by his mom.

Image credits: xclsvv_m

Tweet about baby monkey with stuffed toy showing emotional support after being abandoned by his mom.

Image credits: gelsonluz

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby monkey holding a stuffed toy, showing comfort and attachment after being abandoned by his mom in a viral video.

Image credits: MeddieMambo

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet on social media expressing a wish for more feel-good stories about a baby monkey with a stuffed toy after abandonment.

Image credits: manpap11

Baby monkey holding a stuffed toy, looking sad and abandoned, capturing a heartbreaking viral moment.

Image credits: xk_machine

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby monkey holding a stuffed toy, sitting alone and looking sad after being abandoned by his mom, touching hearts online.

Image credits: Iam_njd

Tweet showing support for baby monkey with stuffed toy after being abandoned, urging to give love and bananas.

Image credits: deetsss

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Linda with Canadian flag emoji, replying with a crying emoji and the text "Hang it in the Louvre" on February 15, 2026.

Image credits: lewing99

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet asking what happens if other monkeys take a baby monkey's stuffed toy, related to heartbreaking baby monkey video.

Image credits: WaffleSlayr9198

Baby monkey holding stuffed toy, showing resilience and seeking comfort after being abandoned by his mom.

Image credits: prabhat_amrita

Tweet expressing comfort and hope for a baby monkey abandoned by its mom, clutching a stuffed toy for safety.

Image credits: KeiraAstrid

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user sour patch expressing willingness to care for a baby monkey abandoned by his mom with stuffed toy.

Image credits: tartpatch