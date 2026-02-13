ADVERTISEMENT

What qualities do you think make the perfect best friend? Perhaps you’re looking for someone who’s always excited to see you, who never fails to put a smile on your face, and who will happily be a shoulder to cry on during your worst days. Now, if you’re picturing a human, that’s fine. But if you’re picturing your dog, then you're in the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to Dog Memes on Facebook, which is dedicated to sharing the most adorable and hilarious pictures of man’s best friend. Whether you’re a dog person or not, we sincerely believe that this list can make your day. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pictures that make you want to adopt another dog ASAP!