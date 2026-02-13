ADVERTISEMENT

What qualities do you think make the perfect best friend? Perhaps you’re looking for someone who’s always excited to see you, who never fails to put a smile on your face, and who will happily be a shoulder to cry on during your worst days. Now, if you’re picturing a human, that’s fine. But if you’re picturing your dog, then you're in the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to Dog Memes on Facebook, which is dedicated to sharing the most adorable and hilarious pictures of man’s best friend. Whether you’re a dog person or not, we sincerely believe that this list can make your day. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pictures that make you want to adopt another dog ASAP!

#1

Black and white photo of a thoughtful dog meme with a funny quote about eating and throwing up funny dog memes.

DogMemeshaha Report

    #2

    Pit bull and chihuahua sitting together in a car, showcasing funny dog moments perfect for amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #3

    Funny dog wearing a straw hat next to a watermelon meme showcasing hilarious dog moments for amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    Dogs are the most popular pets in the United States. And if you’ve ever owned one, you know exactly why. There’s nothing like the feeling of having a dog lay their head in your lap or coming home from a long day and being greeted by a sweet, adorable face that just wants some pets and attention. That’s why a whopping 42.6% of households in the U.S. have at least one dog. 

    And across the globe, Euro News reports that there are about 500 million dogs kept as pets, including about 90 million in Europe. While cats are more popular on that continent, there are several countries that are full of dog lovers.
    #4

    German Shepherd dog with paw on car side mirror looking inside, funny dog meme showing loyal pet wanting to come along.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #5

    Dog wearing floral pajamas and a pacifier, appearing funny and cute in a popular dog meme.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #6

    Funny dog wearing glasses and bow tie sitting in front of a whiteboard with a humorous meme about dogs and chocolate.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    Apparently, Germany is the leading country of dog lovers in the European Union, as the nation has 10.6 pet dogs. But Spain isn’t far behind, with 9.3 million dogs. Then Italy, Poland, France, and Romania are up next when it comes to dog ownership. 

    However, Hungary has the most dogs per capita, with an impressive 29 dogs per every 100 people. Meanwhile, Portugal has 27 dogs for every 100 people, and Poland has 21. But regardless of how popular dogs are in your country, you can be a huge fan of them, even if you never get to adopt your own. I mean, just look at their faces! How cute are these memes?
    #7

    Funny dog sitting next to a sign reading zero days since last accident, perfect for hilarious dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #8

    Dog wrapped in gray fabric on a rug, resembling a seal, in a humorous meme from funny dog memes collection.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #9

    Two funny dogs with contrasting expressions sitting side by side in a memeable moment for amazing dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    If you have a dog, it might be hard to articulate exactly why you love them so much. There are a multitude of reasons, but actions speak louder than words. And seeing how powerful the bond between a dog and their owner is can be extremely touching. But if you’re curious about the science behind why we can’t get enough of dogs, Embark has got you covered. Studies have found that oxytocin, or the “love hormone,” is released in both dogs and their owners when they gaze into each others’ eyes.  
    #10

    Blurry photo of a running chicken used humorously to depict dogs being so funny in memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #11

    Husky dog with wide eyes making a funny face, perfect for hilarious dogs and amazing memes content.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #12

    Small dog blending into a carpet, funny meme showing dogs so funny they had to be turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    At the same time, dogs and humans receive serotonin from bonding with one another, which makes both parties happier. But this doesn’t just improve your mood, it can also lower your blood pressure and reduce your stress. 

    Apparently, there’s even a scientific explanation for why we find puppy eyes so irresistible. As humans, we tend to favor characteristics that we find cute, such as larger heads and wide, innocent-looking eyes. And this is a trait that dogs have evolved to have, as well as “moveable eyebrows,” to help strengthen their bond with humans.

    #13

    A large white dog looking anxious and funny, a perfect example of dogs turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #14

    Three dogs inside a car at night, one dog in the driver’s seat, a funny dog meme capturing playful canine humor.

    @DunawayHayden Report

    #15

    Dog waiting at airport luggage claim area next to a stick on the conveyor belt in a funny dog meme.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    Now, you’ve probably met at least one person before who’s claimed that they love animals more than they love humans. But according to BetterHelp, this belief actually makes a bit of sense. While humans are supposed to be empathetic, plenty of people have, unfortunately, experienced cruelty from the hands of other humans. And it’s likely only getting worse, as social media seems to be causing a decline of empathy and a rise of narcissism. So it’s natural for some people to have a difficult time trusting other humans. 
    #16

    Dog wearing sunglasses and a backpack with funny meme text showing a humorous dog moment turned into an amazing meme.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #17

    Border collie rounding up sheep in a green field with funny dog meme captions about counting sheep.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #18

    Dog wearing a pink harness holding its leash in its mouth, representing funny dogs turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    Animals, on the other hand, are much easier to understand. Their behavior may be complex, but they’re never lying or trying to mislead people. If you show a dog love and affection, they will give it back in return. You never have to worry about your beloved pet stabbing you in the back or cheating on you. So for anyone who’s been betrayed by a human or who has developed trust issues, it’s nice to know that they can love an animal wholeheartedly without the fear of being betrayed.  
    #19

    Dog sleeping on a bed with a funny expression, perfect for hilarious dog memes and funny dog moments.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #20

    Man in blue jacket on the floor talking to a bulldog, capturing one of the funniest dog moments turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #21

    Small brown dog with large ears looking worried, a funny dog meme capturing a relatable expression for viral dog content.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    BetterHelp also notes that highly sensitive people tend to both attract and be attracted to animals more than other humans. This may be because they’re more empathetic, more drawn to the natural world, and/or are better at communicating through body language and behavior. They don’t need words to explain their intentions or how they feel to another creature. Because of this, they might find it easier to interact with animals than to try to communicate in a human society where most of us have been taught to conceal our emotions.
    #22

    Funny dog meme with a dog singing passionately into a microphone, capturing hilarious dog moments in amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #23

    Funny dog playing with toy tractor, showcasing dogs so funny they had to be turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #24

    Funny dog meme showing an angry dog reacting to a doorbell ringing on the TV, capturing hilarious dog moments.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    Is this list of dog memes melting your heart into a puddle, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly hilarious or adorable, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about man’s best friend. Then, if you’re looking for another list of cute dog pics that will give you serious puppy fever, check out this Bored Panda article next! 
    #25

    Two dogs in knitted sweaters standing outdoors, showcasing funny dog moments turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #26

    Comic strip of a dog humorously illustrating dog logic with funny expressions in a popular dog meme style.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #27

    Small dog with a confused expression surrounded by humorous math equations, a funny dog meme about taking a walk.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #28

    Massive dust storm with a dog's face edited in, humorously depicting dogs funny shedding memes over a suburban neighborhood.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #29

    Dog standing by a glass door with a calf, funny dog meme showing a request to be let inside for snacks.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #30

    Cute dog meme featuring Baby Yoda holding a smaller Baby Yoda, highlighting funny dogs turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #31

    Funny dog meme with animated dinosaur labeled dogs reacting excitedly to a leaf labeled literally anything.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #32

    Funny dog meme showing a small dog’s excited expression as it sees its owner after a few seconds.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #33

    Playful dog running excitedly on grass, perfectly capturing funny dogs moments turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #34

    Funny dog lying on sandy beach at sunset, capturing a hilarious moment perfect for dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #35

    Dog lying down looking surprised at a phone screen, capturing a funny moment for dog memes and reactions.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #36

    Man humorously climbing over a gate to pet a group of dogs, capturing a funny dog meme moment.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #37

    Funny dog lying in an open suitcase with caption about packing for a short trip, showcasing dogs in hilarious memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #38

    SpongeBob meme showing funny dog behavior trying to convince for food, perfect for hilarious dog memes and funny dog moments.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #39

    A funny dog sitting on the beach with a judging expression, perfect for hilarious dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #40

    Funny puppy wearing a diaper in a meme format, showcasing dogs being so funny they became popular memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #41

    Man in boat trying to calm an aggressive crocodile labeled as dog in a funny dog meme about doorbell ringing.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #42

    Border Collie playfully pushing woman’s face, capturing a funny moment perfect for amazing dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #43

    Two dogs cuddling on a couch in funny moments captured as amazing dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #44

    Funny dog peeking from car floor with meme text, showcasing dogs in hilarious and relatable meme moments.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #45

    Fast-moving dog running excitedly toward an open door, capturing a funny dog meme moment.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #46

    Funny dog wearing headphones at a computer, humorously suggesting to try going outside for a treat meme.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #47

    Golden retriever sitting in sink for bath, showing funny behavior captured in popular dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #48

    Line of funny dogs sitting on grass with one dog urinating on tree, showcasing funny dog meme humor.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #49

    Funny dog lying on its back, relaxed in a pet bed, illustrating humorous moments in viral dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #50

    Funny dog wearing headset pretending to help with tech support, a humorous meme from funny dog content.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #51

    Police officer shaking paw with black dog at vet, a funny dog moment perfect for amazing dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #52

    Funny black dog with wide eyes looking over a bench at a tennis ball, a popular funny dog meme image.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #53

    Siberian husky humorously posing instead of landscape, perfect example of funny dogs in memes outdoors on dirt and grass.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #54

    Large dog sitting on a person's lap showing funny dog moments perfect for creating amazing dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #55

    Funny dog lying on couch with pillow, shedding hair and humorous meme text about dog fur on furniture.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #56

    Chocolate dog lying on a sofa next to a pillow that says no dogs, a funny dog meme showing clever defiance.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #57

    Dog behind a fence looking disappointed next to a sign warning not to feed him funny dog meme for amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #58

    A funny meme showing a woman with a dog's body in a kitchen, illustrating dogs being so funny in memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #59

    Dog with head stuck in door, meme text reads morning mom did you know your door is locked, funny dog meme.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #60

    Happy dog wearing a tie indoors, illustrating one of the funniest dog memes from popular dog meme collections.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #61

    Small dog dressed in a hot dog costume outside a snowy porch, one of the funny dogs turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #62

    Red wooden gate with dog noses poking through holes and a sign saying please close the gate, a funny dog meme moment.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #63

    Four-panel funny dog meme showing various dogs making silly faces during a holiday card photo, capturing funny dog moments.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #64

    Man relaxing on a bench with his dog lying on its back, showcasing one of the funniest dog meme moments outdoors.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #65

    Funny dog at a beach baby shower wearing a blue tutu, surrounded by food and people celebrating outdoors.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #66

    Dog sitting in the front seat of a car with a woman, while the husband is sitting in the back, funny dog meme moment.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #67

    Small dog sleeping peacefully in a hammock, showcasing one of the funniest dogs turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #68

    Two dogs smiling at each other through a window in a wooden fence, showcasing funny dog moments meme.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #69

    Dog perched high in a tree acting as an advanced surveillance system in a funny dog meme.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #70

    Golden retriever lying on wooden floor looking upside down, capturing one of the funniest dog moments for memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #71

    Funny dog lying on a couch with its skin stretched, showcasing a humorous moment perfect for funny dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #72

    A funny dog standing upright in a pool with the caption doggosaurus rex, showcasing funny dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #73

    Funny dog photos showing before and after being called a good boy, capturing hilarious dog meme moments.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #74

    Funny dog making a silly face on wooden floor, a perfect example of dogs turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #75

    Puppy holding a Beware of Dog sign in its mouth, creating a funny dog meme moment.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #76

    Dog posing proudly next to framed photo of himself, showcasing one of the funniest dogs turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #77

    Funny dog with wide eyes and a hamster on its head creating a hilarious moment perfect for funny dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #78

    Comic strip of dogs humorously discussing names, capturing funny moments perfect for dogs funny memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #79

    Dog barking at squirrels outside window in a funny meme showing dogs turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #80

    Comic strip showing a dog happily discovering and shaking a fluffy dog toy, highlighting funny dog meme humor.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #81

    Dog with a gaming controller over its eyes, humorously captioned as a funny dog meme with playful bark reference.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #82

    Dog wearing glasses sitting at computer, a funny meme showing dogs turned into amazing memes for laughs.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #83

    Dog meme showing a funny dog enjoying fetching the ball but refusing to give the ball back, capturing dogs funny moments.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #84

    Two funny dogs dressed as doctor and patient, creating a humorous meme about being low on snacks.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #85

    Two dogs in a funny meme, one asking for a joke and the other responding with a knock-knock joke and barking.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #86

    Funny dog wearing a cone looking at a lamp shaped like a dog, one of the funniest dogs turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #87

    Baby Yoda holding a framed photo of a dog, a funny dog meme showcasing hilarious dog moments turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #88

    Corgis partially buried in snow, humorously captured in funny dog memes popular on social media.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #89

    Two dogs with funny expressions in a meme illustrating humorous moments from funny dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #90

    Dog and baby in funny meme about the origin of french fries, showing dogs were so funny they became memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #91

    Two dogs lying on a porch with a funny meme caption, showcasing dogs funny moments turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #92

    Dalmatian dog appears to sing loudly while standing on hind legs at an old piano in a humorous dog meme.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #93

    Brown dog with ear flipped inside out, looking confused in a funny meme about dogs turned into amazing memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #94

    Funny dog meme showing a dog on the phone humorously describing destructive behavior when left alone.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #95

    Two dogs dressed in suits and red ties posing outdoors in a funny meme about dogs with legal services.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #96

    Dog wearing a slice of bread on its head, creating one of the funniest dog memes with a pure-bred look.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #97

    Wooden block with natural knots resembling a dog's face, a funny dogs meme highlighting nature's humorous shapes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #98

    Two dogs behind a cooling rack of cookies with text about tech support and deleting cookies, funny dog meme.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #99

    White fluffy dog holding a waffle in its mouth, a funny moment perfect for dogs funny memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #100

    Funny dog bursting through a wall reacting to snack sound, capturing hilarious moments for amazing dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #101

    Dog wearing a striped tie standing on a shiny floor with funny meme text about forgetting a briefcase.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #102

    A funny dog playfully grabs a news reporter’s microphone during a live broadcast, creating a hilarious meme moment.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #103

    Funny dog with large ears sitting upright on a couch, creating a perfect meme moment from hilarious dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #104

    Fluffy white dog posing with a cute and funny wink expression, perfect for hilarious dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #105

    German Shepherd dog holding a teddy bear in its mouth, a funny moment turned into an amazing dog meme.

    DogMemeshaha Report

    #106

    Two funny dogs playing in the snow, perfectly capturing moments that inspired amazing dog memes.

    DogMemeshaha Report

