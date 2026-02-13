106 Times Dogs Were So Funny They Had To Be Turned Into Amazing Memes
What qualities do you think make the perfect best friend? Perhaps you’re looking for someone who’s always excited to see you, who never fails to put a smile on your face, and who will happily be a shoulder to cry on during your worst days. Now, if you’re picturing a human, that’s fine. But if you’re picturing your dog, then you're in the right place, pandas.
We took a trip to Dog Memes on Facebook, which is dedicated to sharing the most adorable and hilarious pictures of man’s best friend. Whether you’re a dog person or not, we sincerely believe that this list can make your day. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pictures that make you want to adopt another dog ASAP!
This post may include affiliate links.
Dogs are the most popular pets in the United States. And if you’ve ever owned one, you know exactly why. There’s nothing like the feeling of having a dog lay their head in your lap or coming home from a long day and being greeted by a sweet, adorable face that just wants some pets and attention. That’s why a whopping 42.6% of households in the U.S. have at least one dog.
And across the globe, Euro News reports that there are about 500 million dogs kept as pets, including about 90 million in Europe. While cats are more popular on that continent, there are several countries that are full of dog lovers.
Apparently, Germany is the leading country of dog lovers in the European Union, as the nation has 10.6 pet dogs. But Spain isn’t far behind, with 9.3 million dogs. Then Italy, Poland, France, and Romania are up next when it comes to dog ownership.
However, Hungary has the most dogs per capita, with an impressive 29 dogs per every 100 people. Meanwhile, Portugal has 27 dogs for every 100 people, and Poland has 21. But regardless of how popular dogs are in your country, you can be a huge fan of them, even if you never get to adopt your own. I mean, just look at their faces! How cute are these memes?
If you have a dog, it might be hard to articulate exactly why you love them so much. There are a multitude of reasons, but actions speak louder than words. And seeing how powerful the bond between a dog and their owner is can be extremely touching. But if you’re curious about the science behind why we can’t get enough of dogs, Embark has got you covered. Studies have found that oxytocin, or the “love hormone,” is released in both dogs and their owners when they gaze into each others’ eyes.
At the same time, dogs and humans receive serotonin from bonding with one another, which makes both parties happier. But this doesn’t just improve your mood, it can also lower your blood pressure and reduce your stress.
Apparently, there’s even a scientific explanation for why we find puppy eyes so irresistible. As humans, we tend to favor characteristics that we find cute, such as larger heads and wide, innocent-looking eyes. And this is a trait that dogs have evolved to have, as well as “moveable eyebrows,” to help strengthen their bond with humans.
Now, you’ve probably met at least one person before who’s claimed that they love animals more than they love humans. But according to BetterHelp, this belief actually makes a bit of sense. While humans are supposed to be empathetic, plenty of people have, unfortunately, experienced cruelty from the hands of other humans. And it’s likely only getting worse, as social media seems to be causing a decline of empathy and a rise of narcissism. So it’s natural for some people to have a difficult time trusting other humans.
Animals, on the other hand, are much easier to understand. Their behavior may be complex, but they’re never lying or trying to mislead people. If you show a dog love and affection, they will give it back in return. You never have to worry about your beloved pet stabbing you in the back or cheating on you. So for anyone who’s been betrayed by a human or who has developed trust issues, it’s nice to know that they can love an animal wholeheartedly without the fear of being betrayed.
BetterHelp also notes that highly sensitive people tend to both attract and be attracted to animals more than other humans. This may be because they’re more empathetic, more drawn to the natural world, and/or are better at communicating through body language and behavior. They don’t need words to explain their intentions or how they feel to another creature. Because of this, they might find it easier to interact with animals than to try to communicate in a human society where most of us have been taught to conceal our emotions.
Is this list of dog memes melting your heart into a puddle, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly hilarious or adorable, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about man’s best friend. Then, if you’re looking for another list of cute dog pics that will give you serious puppy fever, check out this Bored Panda article next!