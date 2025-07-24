ADVERTISEMENT

As a person who has had a few German Shepherds, a Newfoundland, and a Dachshund mix, I realized that it's not the breeds but the animal that I adore. Dogs are loyal, loving, smart, and incredibly fun pets. No wonder we've been hanging out together for thousands of years! So, here's a treat for everyone just like me who can't get enough of them: a list of wholesome memes from the appropriately titled Instagram account, 'Dog Meme Supreme.' It's the next best thing to cuddling one!