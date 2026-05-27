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“I’ve Never Seen Anyone Do That”: MLB Superstar’s Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled
MLB superstar in Phillies uniform celebrating with teammates using a strange toothbrushing technique that leaves fans baffled.
Entertainment, Sports

“I’ve Never Seen Anyone Do That”: MLB Superstar’s Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Baseball superstar Bryce Harper baffled netizens when he shared his unorthodox toothbrushing method.

Harper, 33, is the first baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball (MLB), the professional baseball league in North America.

His achievements include winning the Rookie of the Year Award in 2012 and being named the National League’s Most Valuable Player for 2015.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Bryce Harper left fans utterly confused when he filmed himself brushing his teeth during a “get ready with me” video.
    • Harper plays for the Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball (MLB).
    • People called his method “diabolical,” while others joked that the baseball star deserved a “suspension.”

    Baseball player Bryce Harper sparked hilarious reactions after showing how he brushes his teeth
    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    Image credits: Unsplash

    But that’s not all. Harper also signed a $330 million contract with the Phillies in 2018, the richest contract in the history of North American sports at the time.

    The baseball player has now attracted attention, not for his sporting achievements, but for the peculiar way he brushes his teeth.

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    Surprisingly, Harper does not take his toothbrush, apply a small line of toothpaste to the bristles, and begin brushing.

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    Image credits: Getty/Nic Antaya

    Instead, the Phillies star grabs his tube of toothpaste, applies pressure using his fingers….and squirts the toothpaste directly into his mouth before he begins brushing.

    The original technique, demonstrated in a TikTok video Harper posted on Tuesday (May 28), left hundreds of people scratching their heads. 

    “That is the first time in my life I’ve ever seen anyone do that with their toothpaste,” one viewer admitted.

    People had a lot to say about Harper’s “diabolical” toothbrushing method"I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    Image credits: Unsplash

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    “I’ve seen suspensions handed out for less,” someone else quipped, while a third called his toothpaste method “diabolical.”

    “No shot we’re judging someone based on how they APPLY THEIR TOOTHPASTE,” a supporter commented.

    “Quick. Someone get Bryce a bowl, a box of cereal, and a jug of milk. I need to know,” someone else joked.

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    Image credits: 3ryceharper

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    Other viewers admitted that the bar was pretty low.

    “At least he brushes his teeth,” one person quipped.

    “At least he styled his hair before he recorded this bullsh*t,” added someone else.

    Some even wondered whether it was a case of “rage bait”
    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    Image credits: 3ryceharper

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    A separate user speculated that the video was “rage bait,” meaning controversial actions or comments intentionally posted to generate social media engagement.

    The athlete included his peculiar method in a “get ready with me” video that also showed him applying his contact lenses.

    “I thought I’d do a ‘get ready with me,’” Harper said. “I haven’t done this in a long time.”

    During the video, the superstar covered his mouth while he scraped his tongue, calling it “the grossest thing ever.”

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    Image credits: 3ryceharper

    He didn’t mean to bring attention to his toothbrushing technique, but viewers were more than intrigued.

    “Also another thing about the West Coast–and I might be a little biased—I think their food is the best,” he casually said after brushing his teeth.

    Harper was also criticized for “leaving the water running for way too long”"I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    Image credits: 3ryceharper

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    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    Harper then applied a few aloe vera skincare products—the traditional way—but some people criticized him for allegedly wasting water.

    “You leave the water running for way too long,” one viewer commented.

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    Image credits: Unsplash

    Harper made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2012 at the age of 19. That year, he was selected for the All-Star Game, becoming the youngest position player to play in an All-Star Game.

    In 2022, the Las Vegas native played a major role in helping the Phillies win their first National League pennant since 2009.

    Harper was later named the National League Championship Series MVP for his performance during the series. 

    @3ryceharperMorning Yall ✌🏼♬ original sound – Bryce Harper

    After Harper posted his TikTok, the Phillies went on to defeat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Monday.

    Fans said that if the toothbrushing method was a superstition, it was clearly working.

    In a 2023 interview with GQ, the Phillies star revealed that he prefers to train alone rather than with his teammates during the pre-season.

    I do Pilates three times a week, and I do strength training Tuesday and Thursdays,” he told the magazine. “I’ve been doing Pilates for the last six years now. We do reformer Pilates, and I absolutely love it.”

    Harper shared more details about his routine during a GQ interview
    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    Image credits: Getty/Mitchell Leff

    He also cold plunges every single morning after getting out of bed. “I get up at 8 o’clock, and I’m in the water by 8:05.”

    His favorite hobby, he told the magazine, is reading. He said he prefers it to watching Netflix and is a fan of Canadian romance writer Elle Kennedy.

    “I like getting lost in the book, being able to wind down. Being able to get lost in something else makes you that much better the next day,because you’re getting away from your life and getting away from everything.”  

    “I have so many questions,” one netizen joked"I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

     

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

    "I've Never Seen Anyone Do That": MLB Superstar's Strange Toothbrushing Technique Leaves Fans Baffled

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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