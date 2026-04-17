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“How Low-Class”: Obscene Moment Of MLB Fan Caught On Camera At Pirates Game
MLB fan at Pirates game holding a bat wearing team jersey during an obscene moment caught on camera.
Entertainment, Sports

“How Low-Class”: Obscene Moment Of MLB Fan Caught On Camera At Pirates Game

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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What a young couple thought would be a private, cheeky act at a baseball game turned into a viral moment when it was captured by TV cameras.

As Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jake Mangum prepared to bat at PNC Park, a baseball fan wearing sunglasses could be seen in the background touching his partner.

The blonde woman initially laughed as the man grabbed and shook her breasts, and later moved his arm away playfully.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A young couple was caught getting handsy while watching a baseball game at PNC Park in Pennsylvania.
    • The pair appeared to be oblivious to the fact that they were in the background of Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jake Mangum.
    • A clip of the moment quickly went viral, with some people defending the lovebirds and others telling them to “get a room.”

    A cheeky moment at a baseball game sparked debate after cameras caught a couple’s handsy behavior in the crowdMLB fan in Pirates uniform swings bat during game with spectators blurred in the background at the stadium.

    Image credits: Getty/Icon Sportswire

    Little did they know their handsy act would end up being caught in the close-up shot of Mangum and make the rounds on social media.

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    Social media users called the couple “vulgar” and told them to “get a room.”

    “Keeping it classy!” one wrote sarcastically.

    “This used to be a family show,” joked another.

    “Is that considered first base, or second?” someone else asked.

    “I can’t see the problem here,” one viewer said. “She is obviously grinning and laughing.”

    While some viewers laughed it off, others slammed the couple for the obscene actPittsburgh Pirates player at bat with fan making an obscene gesture caught on camera during MLB game.

    Image credits: X/PlayBracco

    Another viewer similarly defended the lovebirds, saying, “When you’re that young and in love you do stupid things in public.”

    Others were more careful about jumping to conclusions. “Maybe she was itching and he was scratching?”

    However, not everyone found the act to be a fun expression of young love.

    Comment on social media stating how low-class in reference to an obscene moment of MLB fan caught at Pirates game.

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    Crowded Pirates game at PNC Park in MLB, with fans watching an intense moment during the baseball event.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

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    “Whether she was ok with it or not, it’s not appropriate public behavior, kids attend these games,” remarked a separate person.

    “I used to have a boyfriend that did this all the time (in line at a checkout, the grocery store, etc.) I was uncomfortable with it but would smile and address it in private,” one woman shared.

    Ultimately, the two Pirates fans were left disappointed after their team was beaten 8-7 by the Washington Nationals on Thursday (April 16).

    Some have pushed things further, performing more intimate acts in crowded sports venues

    MLB player in Pittsburgh Pirates uniform holding bat, with fans in background during game moment caught on camera.

    Image credits: X/PlayBracco

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    The incident comes after two baseball fans made headlines for a vulgar act at Yankee Stadium in New York last July.

    Despite being surrounded by a large crowd, the Philadelphia Phillies fan appeared to be performing a lewd act on a woman.

    “This is f***ing insane,” one fan said in a video as the couple engaged in the act in broad daylight.

    Obscene moment of MLB fan caught on camera at Pirates game showing low-class behavior in stadium stands.

    Image credits: ClausIndustries

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    Screenshot of a social media post discussing superstition at a Pirates game with a mention of a rally cap.

    Image credits: BushwoodGolfer

    In 2022, a couple was caught  intimately entangled high up in the bleachers of Toronto’s Rogers Centre, with security filming the pair getting apprehended.

    Back in 2012, the world of baseball made headlines for yet another intimate act when a couple was caught in the bathroom of Yankee Stadium during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

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    “Seems impossible to me, but the couple appeared to be oblivious to the surrounding crowd,” wrote the individual who filmed the hookup.

    Some people decided to engage in lewd public acts after asking their “fans”Two people sitting in a car smiling, unrelated to obscene moment of MLB fan caught on camera at Pirates game.

    Image credits: thenaughty_travelers

    Still, it appears that this kind of illegal behavior is not exclusive to baseball fans. In 2023, adult content creator Kaylee Killion claimed she and her boyfriend, Cody Nelson, got intimate in the parking lot outside Allegiant Stadium during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

    “The 49ers didn’t win but Cody did,” Kaylee wrote on social media.

    MLB fan engaged in an obscene moment caught on camera at Pirates game, security and police approaching the fan.

    Image credits: SPORTS BIBLE

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    The adult entertainer claimed she decided to engage in the obscene act after asking her fans about the idea.

    “It was more intense and more risky than honestly anything we’ve ever done. We asked our fans on Instagram if they’d like us to have s*x at the Superbowl. [They said yes].

    “I’d assumed that we would get in trouble [if we were caught]. It was risky, but I think people were so into the game and partying that we were fine.”

    In the US, engaging in intimate behavior in public can lead to fines and jail time

    Low-class MLB fan caught in obscene moment with pants down inside a Pirates game restroom stall.

    Image credits: DEADSPIN

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    In the United States, intimate acts in public are usually prosecuted under laws such as public indecency, indecent exposure, lewd conduct, and disorderly conduct.

    Which charge is used depends on how explicit the act is and whether others, especially minors, were present.

    Penalties range from fines, jail time (up to 6–12 months), and probation and community service. In certain states, if someone is convicted of indecent exposure, a judge may require them to register as a s*x offender.

    People had a lot to say about the young couple’s handsy behavior at the baseball game

    Comment from MLB fan caught on camera at Pirates game, reacting to an obscene moment with humor and emojis.

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    Comment reading "Let’s just say he got to 2nd base" in a social media post about an obscene moment of MLB fan at Pirates game

    Text message on phone screen reading, I am sure 99.9% of men will find this funny, with reactions visible below.

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    Comment saying he was stealing second base, part of an obscene moment of MLB fan caught on camera at Pirates game.

    Comment on social media reading There's no such thing as a Pirate fan, related to an obscene moment of MLB fan caught on camera at Pirates game.

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    Text message conversation showing a fan commenting on an obscene moment caught on camera at a Pirates MLB game.

    Comment from MLB fan on social media expressing disbelief about an obscene moment caught at Pirates game.

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    MLB fan caught making an obscene gesture at a Pirates game, showing a low-class moment during the event.

    Comment on social media saying they were having fun, relating to an obscene moment of MLB fan caught on camera.

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    MLB fan at Pirates game making an obscene gesture caught on camera in a low-class moment during the event.

    Poll Question

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In 2023, during a "Pride Celebration" on the U.S. Whitehouse lawn ... A Transgender Activist was recorded pulling down her dress and cupping her exposed breasts in front of the Truman Balcony with the Pride flag hanging in the background.

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    russellbowman_1 avatar
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In 2023, during a "Pride Celebration" on the U.S. Whitehouse lawn ... A Transgender Activist was recorded pulling down her dress and cupping her exposed breasts in front of the Truman Balcony with the Pride flag hanging in the background.

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