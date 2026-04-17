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Major Update On Tourist Arrested For Trying To Reach ‘World’s Most Isolated Tribe’ To Deliver A Can Of Coke
Young tourist wearing traditional clothing, standing on rocky terrain near remote landscape, related to isolated tribe arrest update.
Society, World

Major Update On Tourist Arrested For Trying To Reach ‘World’s Most Isolated Tribe’ To Deliver A Can Of Coke

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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An American tourist remains in custody over his strange bid to go viral.

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 25, was arrested for venturing onto a small, densely forested island that is completely forbidden to outsiders.

The island is home to an isolated hunter-gatherer tribe, known to be fiercely hostile towards outsiders.

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    An American tourist remains in custody over his strange bid to go viral

    Man with shoulder-length hair on a boat in a remote waterway near rocky cliffs, linked to tourist arrest update.

    Image credits: Neo-Orientalist

    A new update was shared in the case of Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, who was arrested last year for his bizarre attempt at making contact with the Sentinelese tribe.

    The tribe lives in the restricted territory of North Sentinel Island, part of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

    Two individuals carrying spears standing on a beach near dense forest in the world’s most isolated tribe area.

    Image credits: BeyondKnownHistory

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    Comment highlighting the dangers of drinking a can of Coke, related to tourist arrested for isolated tribe visit.

    The 25-year-old tourist arrived at the island last year with big hopes of meeting the reclusive tribe.

    It is believed he spent an hour on the island and blew a whistle, trying to get their attention.

    However, he received no response from the islanders.

    Tourist taking a selfie with a vast arid landscape in the background during an expedition near an isolated tribe area.

    Image credits: InterestingDocumentary

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a tourist arrested related to reaching the world’s most isolated tribe.

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    Eventually, Mykhailo decided to leave and left behind a can of Diet Coke and a coconut as an offering to the protected indigenous people.

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    He filmed a video on his camera, collected some samples of sand, and returned to his boat, ready to make the journey back.

    However, on his way back, local fishermen spotted him and alerted authorities. He was swiftly arrested in Port Blair.

    Silhouettes of isolated tribe members standing on a beach near dense forest by the ocean, remote location.

    Image credits: untamedhistorymedia

    Comment bubble with text about wishing to see tribe members try a can of coke, related to tourist arrested for isolated tribe visit.

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ police chief HGS Dhaliwal told AFP last year that “an American citizen” was arrested and kept in custody for “further interrogation.”

    “A review of his GoPro camera footage showed his entry and landing into the restricted North Sentinel Island,” the police chief told the outlet.

    Investigators found that Mykhailo had visisted the region on two occasions before.

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    Aerial view of a remote island taken from an airplane wing, related to tourist arrested near the isolated tribe.

    Image credits: Neo-Orientalist

    “He planned meticulously over several days to visit the island and make contact with the Sentinel tribe,” the police chief added.

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    The content creator claimed he was a “thrill seeker” to cops following his arrest.

    As per the law, it is illegal for foreigners or Indians to travel within three miles of the island, and the intention is to protect the indigenous people of the land.

    Local police registered a case against Mykhailo for violating the Asian country’s laws.

    Young tourist arrested for trying to reach world’s most isolated tribe, standing against a plain white wall wearing a gray shirt.

    Image credits: Andaman and Nicobar Police

    Comment about tourist arrested, questioning potential jail time and tribal reaction to his presence near the isolated tribe.

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    Comment in a social media post questioning the seriousness of a tourist arrested for trying to deliver a can of Coke to an isolated tribe.

    This week, his plea to be released on bail was rejected, and his judicial custody was extended by a Port Blair court.

    He could face up to five years behind bars if found guilty.

    His next court appearance is expected to be on April 29.

    Aerial view of a remote island, known as the location of the world’s most isolated tribe, surrounded by blue ocean.

    Image credits: Medici82

    For thousands of years, the Sentinelese tribe has been isolated from the rest of the world and has been hostile towards outsiders.

    They are known to roam around the forested island with spears, bows, and arrows, which they use to hunt animals. They use the same weapons when humans trespass their protected island.

    Officials from India also do not interfere with their way of living. Contact with them has been limited, and occasionally, small teams of officials and scientists leave coconuts and bananas for the people and leave.

    Young man with shoulder-length hair wearing a beige shirt inside a rocky cave, related to tourist arrested story update.

    Image credits: Neo-Orientalist

    Chat message from a user discussing the story of a tourist arrested while trying to reach the world’s most isolated tribe.

    In 2018, American missionary John Allen Chau had paid fishermen to smuggle him to the island.

    He wanted to “declare Jesus” to the Sentinelese, according to an entry in his diaries, which he gave to the fishermen before departing for the island for what ultimately became his last ever trip.

    The missionary was greeted with the tribe’s arrows and lost his life on November 17, 2018.

    Member of the world’s most isolated tribe standing on a sandy beach near dense forest vegetation.

    Image credits: untamedhistorymedia

    Survival International, a group that advocates for the rights of tribal people, addressed the “deeply disturbing” incident of Mykhailo endangering his own life.

    The organization described the Sentinelese tribe as “the most isolated Indigenous people in the world,” and they live on an island that is roughly the size of Manhattan.

    Tribal men with bows standing in and around a canoe on calm water near a rocky shore, isolated tribe setting.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    Jonathan Mazower, spokesperson for Survival International, said they were afraid that social media has become yet another entry to the growing list of things threatening uncontacted tribal people, including other groups living in the Amazon, central Africa, and other regions.

    “As well as all the somewhat more established threats to such peoples – from things like logging and mining in the Amazon where most uncontacted peoples live – there are now an increasing number of… influencers who are trying to do this kind of thing for followers,” Jonathan told the BBC last year.

    “There’s a growing social media fascination with this whole idea,” he added.

    It is believed there are roughly 200 people who are members of the Sentinelese tribe, but it is “impossible” to know the real number, Jonathan told the outlet.

    “He’s lucky that he is still alive,” one commented on Mykhailo’s case

    Message bubble showing text about the tourist arrested for trying to reach the world’s most isolated tribe with a can of Coke.

    Comment about tourist arrested for trying to reach world’s most isolated tribe to deliver a can of Coke in a social media post.

    Person typing on a laptop with a phone nearby, discussing tourist arrested for reaching the world’s most isolated tribe.

    Screenshot of a text message discussing a person who may be a bard from extensive traveling.

    Commenter discussing global warming and mentioning a can of sugary water in a social media post.

    Comment questioning how tourists can access a semi dangerous island, related to tourist arrest updates.

    Comment on social media post about tourist arrested, highlighting concern for safety and isolation of the world's most isolated tribe.

    Comment text on social media discussing the arrest of a tourist attempting contact with the world’s most isolated tribe.

    Text message conversation about tourist arrested for trying to reach the world’s most isolated tribe with a can of Coke.

    Tourist arrested for trying to reach the world’s most isolated tribe to deliver a can of Coke.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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