Baseball ‘Karen’ Fired After Racist Rant Toward War Veteran Shocks MLB Fans
Woman at baseball game angrily ranting, crowd in background, related to baseball Karen fired after racist rant at war veteran.
Entitled People, Society

Baseball ‘Karen’ Fired After Racist Rant Toward War Veteran Shocks MLB Fans

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
A Milwaukee Brewers fan, who has since been nicknamed “Brewers Karen” by social media users, was terminated from her job after launching into an unprovoked racist tirade against a war veteran during an MLB playoff game. 

The incident showed the woman threatening to “call ICE” on Dodgers fan Ricardo Fosado, who happens to be a U.S. citizen and two-time veteran, during the Brewers’ loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Highlights
  • A Milwaukee Brewers fan went viral for a racist outburst toward a U.S. war veteran at an MLB playoff game.
  • The woman, quickly dubbed “Brewers Karen” online, has since been terminated from her job after massive backlash.
  • Netizens are divided, calling her behavior disgraceful while others are debating if the viral clip shows mutual heckling gone too far.
    “Brewers Karen” was terminated from her job after her viral outburst shocked MLB fans

    Woman at a baseball game wearing glasses and a Brewers jersey, known as the baseball Karen involved in racist rant controversy.

    Woman at a baseball game wearing glasses and a Brewers jersey, known as the baseball Karen involved in racist rant controversy.

    Image credits: savagecycles87

    The footage of the incident was initially posted by Instagram user @savagecycles87 and later shared by major outlets like the Daily Mail

    As could be seen in the video, the woman, who was later identified as Shannon Kobylarczyk, was angrily confronting Ricardo Fosado, who was cheering for the visiting Dodgers.

    Smiling man in black Foxtrot polo shirt against white background, related to baseball Karen fired after racist rant incident.

    Smiling man in black Foxtrot polo shirt against white background, related to baseball Karen fired after racist rant incident.

    Image credits: Foxtrot Construction

    Fosado had been gloating at the time, teasing local fans and filming them while asking why they had gone quiet. 

    The gloating seemed to annoy Kobylarczyk, who promptly responded by telling another fan, “Let’s call ICE.” 

    Fosado took the racist comment in stride, replying, “Call ICE! I’m a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl. Two wars. ICE isn’t gonna do anything to me!” 

    The exchange quickly escalated as Kobylarczyk appeared to swipe at his phone while seemingly hurling an insult.

    Baseball ‘Karen’ Fired After Racist Rant Toward War Veteran Shocks MLB Fans

    Image credits: tabbennett35462

    Within 24 hours, her employer, global staffing firm ManPowerGroup, announced in an Instagram comment that she was no longer employed with the company. 

    ManPowerGroup stated, “As soon as we became aware of this video, the individual was placed on immediate leave, and we began an investigation.”

    Tweet by DeaconMike mentioning a Baseball Karen related to a racist rant that shocked MLB fans.

    Tweet by DeaconMike mentioning a Baseball Karen related to a racist rant that shocked MLB fans.

    Image credits: MikeMoore1364

    “As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability.”

    She has reportedly also stepped down from her position with the Wisconsin branch of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to Fox 11 News

    Woman in a baseball stadium wearing glasses and team apparel during a viral incident involving a racist rant at an MLB game.

    Image credits: savagecycles87

    Both her LinkedIn and Facebook accounts have also been deactivated.

    Online reactions poured in as debates erupted about who was to blame for the incident

    Woman wearing a Brewers jersey at a baseball game, involved in incident leading to firing after racist rant at war veteran.

    Woman wearing a Brewers jersey at a baseball game, involved in incident leading to firing after racist rant at war veteran.

    Image credits: savagecycles87

    The viral video has triggered a wave of social media commentary, ranging from shock to facepalms over yet another “Karen” incident. 

    “Proof that stereotypes are real,” one X user wrote, while another quipped, “She should’ve thought twice before getting that haircut. It has an effect on people.”

    Screenshot of ManpowerGroup's statement confirming the Baseball Karen was fired after racist rant toward war veteran.

    Screenshot of ManpowerGroup's statement confirming the Baseball Karen was fired after racist rant toward war veteran.

    Image credits: manpowergroupus

    Others called for empathy across the board. “He’s gloating and recording while goading; she’s displaying an overall nasty personality. They’re both horrible,” one user commented.

    Some thought the outrage was overblown, arguing it was heated sports banter that spiraled. “She said a racist thing, sure, but it’s milking it to claim he was targeted for his race,” another person said. “They were just two fans hating each other over baseball.”

    Tweet by El D. Avant responding to controversy involving baseball Karen’s racist rant toward war veteran shocking MLB fans.

    Tweet by El D. Avant responding to controversy involving baseball Karen’s racist rant toward war veteran shocking MLB fans.

    Image credits: TheArtOfDean

    Still, most agreed that threatening someone with ICE, especially towards a decorated veteran, was over the line. “If you can’t handle a little bit of light heckling without it causing you to become unraveled, best to stay out of the stands and watch from home,” one commenter summed up.

    Fosado has spoken out about the incident, stating that the encounter revealed Kobylarczyk’s ‘true colors’

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the baseball Karen fired after racist rant toward war veteran and public backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the baseball Karen fired after racist rant toward war veteran and public backlash.

    Image credits: observinga11

    In a comment to Fox, Fosado said he wasn’t looking for a fight. He was just celebrating his team’s playoff win. 

    “I think she just let out her true colors, you know, let herself let it out of baseball and took it out of the cheering into some more personal level,” he said. 

    Man with short hair and beard wearing a blue shirt speaking in a video related to baseball Karen fired incident.

    Man with short hair and beard wearing a blue shirt speaking in a video related to baseball Karen fired incident.

    Image credits: WISN 12 News

    He also revealed that he and his friend were kicked out of the stadium after the altercation, resulting in them missing the last three innings. 

    “(My friend) asked, ‘Why am I getting kicked out? What did my friend do? Why are we getting escorted out?’ And the only reason they gave anybody is because we’re Dodger fans,” Fosado said.

    Fosado’s friend has also spoken out about the encounter, highlighting that racist remarks should have no place in sporting events.

    “This kind of racism and ignorance has no place anywhere; not at a baseball game, not in our communities, not in our country. My friend has served this nation with honor, yet he was treated with hate and disrespect just because of how he looks,” Fosado’s friend noted.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Fosado’s encounter with “Brewers Karen” on social media

    Comment by Felix Cortes referencing a Karen baseball card in a discussion about a racist rant incident.

    Comment by Felix Cortes referencing a Karen baseball card in a discussion about a racist rant incident.

    Screenshot of a comment by Patrick Lee Berra saying with that look you know it was coming about Baseball Karen fired after racist rant.

    Screenshot of a comment by Patrick Lee Berra saying with that look you know it was coming about Baseball Karen fired after racist rant.

    Twitter comment by Yanela Jaquez mentioning Phillies Karen and Brewer’s Karen in a baseball conversation.

    Twitter comment by Yanela Jaquez mentioning Phillies Karen and Brewer’s Karen in a baseball conversation.

    Comment by Debra Johnson about baseball Karen fired after racist rant toward war veteran in MLB discussion thread.

    Comment by Debra Johnson about baseball Karen fired after racist rant toward war veteran in MLB discussion thread.

    Comment by Ryan Carranza mentioning someone getting kicked out of the ballpark related to baseball Karen incident.

    Comment by Ryan Carranza mentioning someone getting kicked out of the ballpark related to baseball Karen incident.

    Comment by Lisa McClelland about Karen’s “Let me speak to the manager” haircut in a thread on baseball Karen fired after racist rant.

    Comment by Lisa McClelland about Karen’s “Let me speak to the manager” haircut in a thread on baseball Karen fired after racist rant.

    Comment by Jessica Johnston saying the hair fits the crime, related to baseball Karen fired after racist rant at war veteran.

    Comment by Jessica Johnston saying the hair fits the crime, related to baseball Karen fired after racist rant at war veteran.

    Screenshot of a Top Fan comment by Chris Monds reacting to a baseball Karen incident in an online discussion thread.

    Screenshot of a Top Fan comment by Chris Monds reacting to a baseball Karen incident in an online discussion thread.

    Comment by Luis Swigs Gutierrez reacting humorously to a baseball Karen incident involving a racist rant at a war veteran.

    Comment by Luis Swigs Gutierrez reacting humorously to a baseball Karen incident involving a racist rant at a war veteran.

    Facebook comment by Tanya Anthos criticizing a controversial baseball Karen involved in a racist rant incident.

    Facebook comment by Tanya Anthos criticizing a controversial baseball Karen involved in a racist rant incident.

    Comment text by user Victor Mendoza mentioning Phillies Karen with a baseball emoji related to a baseball Karen incident.

    Comment text by user Victor Mendoza mentioning Phillies Karen with a baseball emoji related to a baseball Karen incident.

    Baseball ‘Karen’ Fired After Racist Rant Toward War Veteran Shocks MLB Fans

    Screenshot of social media comment about baseball Karen involved in racist rant toward war veteran shocking MLB fans.

    Screenshot of social media comment about baseball Karen involved in racist rant toward war veteran shocking MLB fans.

    Comment from Bellina Lopez reacting to baseball Karen fired after racist rant toward war veteran shocking MLB fans.

    Comment from Bellina Lopez reacting to baseball Karen fired after racist rant toward war veteran shocking MLB fans.

    Comment by Christina Byrd discussing a defamation lawsuit related to a Baseball Karen racist rant incident.

    Comment by Christina Byrd discussing a defamation lawsuit related to a Baseball Karen racist rant incident.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    He WAS being obnoxious, which is probably why they got kicked out. They were probably drinking too. But that was no reason for her to go racist on him. Good for the company that fired her! I wonder if she knows she has "the Karen" haircut? 😂

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    target2519 avatar
    Evie Rogers
    Evie Rogers
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ J­o­b­a­t­h­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    stephenlyford avatar
    Stephen Lyford
    Stephen Lyford
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    He was being a poor winner, his attitude was ugly, but that is no excuse for how SHE responded, with racism and a*****t/battery. But let's talk about the real crime here: HER HAIRCUT. Did she go to the salon and ask for the "I want to speak to your manager"?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    joaniebeam avatar
    JoMeBee
    JoMeBee
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Someone wielding that haircut is about as subtle and pleasant as a blue ringed octopus

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
