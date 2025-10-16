Baseball ‘Karen’ Fired After Racist Rant Toward War Veteran Shocks MLB Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

A Milwaukee Brewers fan, who has since been nicknamed “Brewers Karen” by social media users, was terminated from her job after launching into an unprovoked racist tirade against a war veteran during an MLB playoff game.

The incident showed the woman threatening to “call ICE” on Dodgers fan Ricardo Fosado, who happens to be a U.S. citizen and two-time veteran, during the Brewers’ loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RELATED:

“Brewers Karen” was terminated from her job after her viral outburst shocked MLB fans

Woman at a baseball game wearing glasses and a Brewers jersey, known as the baseball Karen involved in racist rant controversy.

The footage of the incident was initially posted by Instagram user @savagecycles87 and later shared by major outlets like the Daily Mail.

As could be seen in the video, the woman, who was later identified as Shannon Kobylarczyk, was angrily confronting Ricardo Fosado, who was cheering for the visiting Dodgers.

Smiling man in black Foxtrot polo shirt against white background, related to baseball Karen fired after racist rant incident.

Fosado had been gloating at the time, teasing local fans and filming them while asking why they had gone quiet.

The gloating seemed to annoy Kobylarczyk, who promptly responded by telling another fan, “Let’s call ICE.”

Fosado took the racist comment in stride, replying, “Call ICE! I’m a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl. Two wars. ICE isn’t gonna do anything to me!”

The exchange quickly escalated as Kobylarczyk appeared to swipe at his phone while seemingly hurling an insult.

Within 24 hours, her employer, global staffing firm ManPowerGroup, announced in an Instagram comment that she was no longer employed with the company.

ManPowerGroup stated, “As soon as we became aware of this video, the individual was placed on immediate leave, and we began an investigation.”

Tweet by DeaconMike mentioning a Baseball Karen related to a racist rant that shocked MLB fans.

“As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability.”

She has reportedly also stepped down from her position with the Wisconsin branch of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to Fox 11 News.

Woman in a baseball stadium wearing glasses and team apparel during a viral incident involving a racist rant at an MLB game.

Both her LinkedIn and Facebook accounts have also been deactivated.

Online reactions poured in as debates erupted about who was to blame for the incident

Woman wearing a Brewers jersey at a baseball game, involved in incident leading to firing after racist rant at war veteran.

The viral video has triggered a wave of social media commentary, ranging from shock to facepalms over yet another “Karen” incident.

“Proof that stereotypes are real,” one X user wrote, while another quipped, “She should’ve thought twice before getting that haircut. It has an effect on people.”

Screenshot of ManpowerGroup's statement confirming the Baseball Karen was fired after racist rant toward war veteran.

Others called for empathy across the board. “He’s gloating and recording while goading; she’s displaying an overall nasty personality. They’re both horrible,” one user commented.

Some thought the outrage was overblown, arguing it was heated sports banter that spiraled. “She said a racist thing, sure, but it’s milking it to claim he was targeted for his race,” another person said. “They were just two fans hating each other over baseball.”

Tweet by El D. Avant responding to controversy involving baseball Karen’s racist rant toward war veteran shocking MLB fans.

Still, most agreed that threatening someone with ICE, especially towards a decorated veteran, was over the line. “If you can’t handle a little bit of light heckling without it causing you to become unraveled, best to stay out of the stands and watch from home,” one commenter summed up.

Fosado has spoken out about the incident, stating that the encounter revealed Kobylarczyk’s ‘true colors’

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the baseball Karen fired after racist rant toward war veteran and public backlash.

In a comment to Fox, Fosado said he wasn’t looking for a fight. He was just celebrating his team’s playoff win.

“I think she just let out her true colors, you know, let herself let it out of baseball and took it out of the cheering into some more personal level,” he said.

Man with short hair and beard wearing a blue shirt speaking in a video related to baseball Karen fired incident.

He also revealed that he and his friend were kicked out of the stadium after the altercation, resulting in them missing the last three innings.

“(My friend) asked, ‘Why am I getting kicked out? What did my friend do? Why are we getting escorted out?’ And the only reason they gave anybody is because we’re Dodger fans,” Fosado said.

Fosado’s friend has also spoken out about the encounter, highlighting that racist remarks should have no place in sporting events.

“This kind of racism and ignorance has no place anywhere; not at a baseball game, not in our communities, not in our country. My friend has served this nation with honor, yet he was treated with hate and disrespect just because of how he looks,” Fosado’s friend noted.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Fosado’s encounter with “Brewers Karen” on social media

Comment by Felix Cortes referencing a Karen baseball card in a discussion about a racist rant incident.

Screenshot of a comment by Patrick Lee Berra saying with that look you know it was coming about Baseball Karen fired after racist rant.

Twitter comment by Yanela Jaquez mentioning Phillies Karen and Brewer’s Karen in a baseball conversation.

Comment by Debra Johnson about baseball Karen fired after racist rant toward war veteran in MLB discussion thread.

Comment by Ryan Carranza mentioning someone getting kicked out of the ballpark related to baseball Karen incident.

Comment by Lisa McClelland about Karen’s “Let me speak to the manager” haircut in a thread on baseball Karen fired after racist rant.

Comment by Jessica Johnston saying the hair fits the crime, related to baseball Karen fired after racist rant at war veteran.

Screenshot of a Top Fan comment by Chris Monds reacting to a baseball Karen incident in an online discussion thread.

Comment by Luis Swigs Gutierrez reacting humorously to a baseball Karen incident involving a racist rant at a war veteran.

Facebook comment by Tanya Anthos criticizing a controversial baseball Karen involved in a racist rant incident.

Comment text by user Victor Mendoza mentioning Phillies Karen with a baseball emoji related to a baseball Karen incident.

Screenshot of social media comment about baseball Karen involved in racist rant toward war veteran shocking MLB fans.

Comment from Bellina Lopez reacting to baseball Karen fired after racist rant toward war veteran shocking MLB fans.

Comment by Christina Byrd discussing a defamation lawsuit related to a Baseball Karen racist rant incident.