Company Offers $5K To “Karen” Who Snatched Home Run Ball From Boy’s Hands—But There’s A Catch
Woman wearing glasses and a hoodie at a sports event involved in a home run ball snatching incident controversy.
Sports

Company Offers $5K To “Karen” Who Snatched Home Run Ball From Boy’s Hands—But There’s A Catch

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Trading card retailer Blowout Cards has offered to pay $5,000 to the Phillies fan who went home with a Harrison Bader home-run ball that had been in the hands of a 10-year-old boy.

In a now-viral video, a group of baseball fans can be seen searching between their seats after Harrison Bader’s home run. While many vied for the prized souvenir, father Drew Feltwell ultimately retrieved the ball and placed it in his son’s glove before giving him a hug.

Highlights
  • Blowout Cards has offered $5,000 for the ball a woman took at a Philadelphia Phillies game.
  • A father had initially retrieved the ball for his son before he was berated by the woman.
  • The father eventually handed the ball to the “vulgar” woman to end the argument.

Seconds later, a woman approached the father and began pointing in his face, appearing to berate him. After a heated exchange, he seemingly gave up on reaching an agreement and handed the ball to the woman, who took it and walked away.

RELATED:

    Trading card retailer Blowout Cards has offered $5,000 for the famous Harrison Bader home-run ball

    Baseball player in Phillies uniform swinging bat during game with crowd watching, related to Karen snatching home run ball.

    Image credits: phillies

    Though tempting, Blowout Cards’ $5,000 offer comes with a catch.

    “We want that ball signed and inscribed by her — and only her, whoever she is — ‘I’m sorry’ so we can simply give it back to the kid,” the company said on its website.

    “Our offer is official and the offer is firm.”

    Drew told NBC10 that the game was a special occasion for his son, Lincoln, who was turning 10 years old.

    Woman grabbing home run ball from boy’s hands at baseball game as company offers $5K with a catch involved.

    Image credits: NBC Sports

    The father said he and his son had attended the game particularly to try to get a home-run ball.

    “I thought I had accomplished this great thing and putting [it] in his glove meant a lot and she was just so adamant and loud and yelling and persistent and I just didn’t want to deal with it anymore,” he explained.

    A viral video shows Drew Feltwell grabbing the ball for his 10-year-old son Lincoln, only to hand it over to a woman after she loudly confronted him

    Woman snatching home run ball from boy at baseball stadium while a company offers $5K with a catch.

    Image credits: irenekazakos

    Drew said that the unnamed woman was “very vulgar” and had screamed “That’s my ball,” insisting it had landed in her section.

    Though Lincoln didn’t go home with the ball, he received another, more exclusive birthday gift. 

    After the game, the Phillies brought the boy into the locker room, where he received a signed bat from Harrison Bader.

    “Going home with a signed bat from Bader,” the team’s X account wrote, including a photo of the centerfielder meeting Lincoln and his family. The post has so far received 26 million views and over 270,000 likes.

    He was also given a goodie bag and an apology on behalf of a Phillies employee as other Phillies fans cheered for the birthday boy.

    Drew said the woman was aggressive and insistent that the ball was hers

    Older woman with glasses in Phillies hoodie at crowded baseball game linked to Karen snatching home run ball incident.

    Image credits: NBC Sports

    Additionally, Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Camping World and host of the CNBC reality series The Profit, offered to send Lincoln and his family to the World Series.

    “Oh and you just won an RV as well,” Marcus added in a social media post.

    The identity of the woman, dubbed the “Phillies Karen,” remains unknown. Drew urged internet sleuths not to hunt her down, telling USA Today, “Please don’t do anything to that lady. Leave it alone. 

    “You know, somebody knows her and can talk to her, that’s different. But God, I don’t want people breaking in their house and stuff like that. The internet already messed her up pretty good.

    “I could say something like she got what she deserved, but I don’t know if she deserved that much.”

    Though Lincoln didn’t keep the ball, the Phillies invited him into the locker room where he met Harrison Bader

    Philadelphia Phillies player in uniform talking to a boy with a baseball glove indoors after a game.

    Image credits: Phillies

    The woman, wrongly identified as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, has been the subject of online mockery and criticism for her “entitled” behavior, which reportedly included flipping off the fans in her section who called her out over the incident.

    For instance, a Giants TV affiliate referenced the moment by sharing a video of an adult baseball fan giving a foul ball to a young girl during the Giants’ win over the Diamondbacks and writing, “No Karens at our ballpark.”

    Meanwhile, some people sided with the woman, including a Reddit user who wrote, “The ‘Phillies Karen’ did absolutely nothing wrong,” pointing out that the ball had initially landed in front of her before the father allegedly “ran over several seats” to grab it. 

    Another user said the woman “could have handled it better” but speculated that she may have taken the ball for “a kid back home.”

    Some netizens felt the backlash against the woman had been excessive, noting that “there are much bigger issues” to be concerned about and that the Phillies fan was being “witch-hunted.”

    Drew has urged the public not to harass the woman, saying the backlash has gone too far

    Family of four outdoors, with boy in Cubs shirt and man wearing Phillies shirt, related to company offering 5K to Karen who snatched ball

    Image credits: Drew Feltwell

    Reflecting on his decision to give back the souvenir to end the discussion, Drew concluded, “It was tough giving the ball back, but it ended that situation. I hope that ball meant a lot to her.”

    The incident follows another viral video where a Polish businessman snatched a hat signed by tennis player Kamil Majchrzak from a young fan’s hands after a US Open game. 

    The man, Piotr Szczerek, later apologized in a social media statement, calling his behavior a “grave mistake” and sharing that he was “convinced” that Kamil was passing the cap to him for his sons, who had allegedly asked the tennis player for autographs.

    Netizens reacted to the $5,000 offer for the baseball souvenir and its crucial condition

    Tweet criticizing a woman for snatching a home run ball from a young boy, related to company offers $5K to Karen story.

    Image credits: CarolZarza32515

    Tweet from Tina Lea praising achievement with a heart emoji in response to discussion about company offering 5K to Karen.

    Image credits: TinaLea69

    Tweet by user Cowboy asking if Karen tried to take the gift package in company offer for snatched home run ball incident.

    Image credits: TheReal_Bro

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Karen snatching a home run ball from a boy, discussing the incident.

    Image credits: chris_croslin1

    Social media post discussing a woman referred to as Karen who snatched a home run ball from a boy’s hands.

    Image credits: MuckTheFets

    Tweet from verified user Rina Interiors expressing love with heart and hugging face emojis, dated September 6, 2025.

    Image credits: Rinainteriors

    Tweet by user backflip2019 about accountability at the US Open, referencing a Polish individual in a social media reply.

    Image credits: backflip2019

    Tweet from user Josh expressing gladness that the boy who lost home run ball got noticed with thumbs up emojis.

    Image credits: CloneXLT

    Tweet by Daphnie Bling criticizing Karen who snatched home run ball from boy, referencing 2025 Halloween costume idea.

    Image credits: daphniebling

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing respect in a discussion about a company offering $5K to Karen who snatched a home run ball.

    Image credits: KevinOB88011064

    Tweet from American Patriot expressing opinion about Karen involved in home run ball incident on social media platform.

    Image credits: GoldenAge_USA

    Tweet from user BloodAndGlory reacting to Karen who snatched home run ball from boy’s hands with $5K offer catch discussion.

    Image credits: Talkin2Yahweh

    Tweet from Edgar Lopez reacting to Karen with laughing emojis, referencing company offering $5K to Karen who snatched home run ball.

    Image credits: Edlr24

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a company offering 5K to Karen who snatched a home run ball from a boy.

    Image credits: JacobMa33024552

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm no saint and I'm not even a "good person" most of the time, but I cannot FATHOM yelling at a father with his young son over a baseball. There is, ostensibly, NOTHING special about the baseball (it wasn't signed, or gold-plated, or made of diamonds.) EDIT: Thought about it after I posted the comment, and yeah, it's a special baseball conceptually because it was hit by a player for a home run, but that STILL does not justify an ADULT screeching "GIMME GIMME GIMME" for something that would make a child's birthday extra-special (and probably be a memory for his entire life.) I think Screechy Woman just wanted to sell it online and DGAF about its non-tangible value.

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol, the comments about Halloween are spot on. New costume dropped

    flwwildcatmom avatar
    Shannon Matthews
    Shannon Matthews
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm no saint and I'm not even a "good person" most of the time, but I cannot FATHOM yelling at a father with his young son over a baseball. There is, ostensibly, NOTHING special about the baseball (it wasn't signed, or gold-plated, or made of diamonds.) EDIT: Thought about it after I posted the comment, and yeah, it's a special baseball conceptually because it was hit by a player for a home run, but that STILL does not justify an ADULT screeching "GIMME GIMME GIMME" for something that would make a child's birthday extra-special (and probably be a memory for his entire life.) I think Screechy Woman just wanted to sell it online and DGAF about its non-tangible value.

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol, the comments about Halloween are spot on. New costume dropped

    flwwildcatmom avatar
    Shannon Matthews
    Shannon Matthews
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

