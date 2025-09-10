Company Offers $5K To “Karen” Who Snatched Home Run Ball From Boy’s Hands—But There’s A Catch

ADVERTISEMENT

Trading card retailer Blowout Cards has offered to pay $5,000 to the Phillies fan who went home with a Harrison Bader home-run ball that had been in the hands of a 10-year-old boy.

In a now-viral video, a group of baseball fans can be seen searching between their seats after Harrison Bader’s home run. While many vied for the prized souvenir, father Drew Feltwell ultimately retrieved the ball and placed it in his son’s glove before giving him a hug.

Seconds later, a woman approached the father and began pointing in his face, appearing to berate him. After a heated exchange, he seemingly gave up on reaching an agreement and handed the ball to the woman, who took it and walked away.

Trading card retailer Blowout Cards has offered $5,000 for the famous Harrison Bader home-run ball

Image credits: phillies

Though tempting, Blowout Cards’ $5,000 offer comes with a catch.

“We want that ball signed and inscribed by her — and only her, whoever she is — ‘I’m sorry’ so we can simply give it back to the kid,” the company said on its website.



“Our offer is official and the offer is firm.”

Drew told NBC10 that the game was a special occasion for his son, Lincoln, who was turning 10 years old.

Image credits: NBC Sports

The father said he and his son had attended the game particularly to try to get a home-run ball.

“I thought I had accomplished this great thing and putting [it] in his glove meant a lot and she was just so adamant and loud and yelling and persistent and I just didn’t want to deal with it anymore,” he explained.

A viral video shows Drew Feltwell grabbing the ball for his 10-year-old son Lincoln, only to hand it over to a woman after she loudly confronted him

Image credits: irenekazakos

Drew said that the unnamed woman was “very vulgar” and had screamed “That’s my ball,” insisting it had landed in her section.

Though Lincoln didn’t go home with the ball, he received another, more exclusive birthday gift.

After the game, the Phillies brought the boy into the locker room, where he received a signed bat from Harrison Bader.

“Going home with a signed bat from Bader,” the team’s X account wrote, including a photo of the centerfielder meeting Lincoln and his family. The post has so far received 26 million views and over 270,000 likes.

He was also given a goodie bag and an apology on behalf of a Phillies employee as other Phillies fans cheered for the birthday boy.

Drew said the woman was aggressive and insistent that the ball was hers

Image credits: NBC Sports

I need @NBCSPhilly to release the entire video of what was going on here. pic.twitter.com/BTfdEkUSA4 — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) September 6, 2025

Additionally, Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Camping World and host of the CNBC reality series The Profit, offered to send Lincoln and his family to the World Series.

“Oh and you just won an RV as well,” Marcus added in a social media post.

The identity of the woman, dubbed the “Phillies Karen,” remains unknown. Drew urged internet sleuths not to hunt her down, telling USA Today, “Please don’t do anything to that lady. Leave it alone.

“You know, somebody knows her and can talk to her, that’s different. But God, I don’t want people breaking in their house and stuff like that. The internet already messed her up pretty good.

“I could say something like she got what she deserved, but I don’t know if she deserved that much.”

Though Lincoln didn’t keep the ball, the Phillies invited him into the locker room where he met Harrison Bader



Image credits: Phillies

The woman, wrongly identified as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, has been the subject of online mockery and criticism for her “entitled” behavior, which reportedly included flipping off the fans in her section who called her out over the incident.

For instance, a Giants TV affiliate referenced the moment by sharing a video of an adult baseball fan giving a foul ball to a young girl during the Giants’ win over the Diamondbacks and writing, “No Karens at our ballpark.”

After the home run ball was snatched from the kid, the Marlins stepped up with a gift package, and the Phillies’ Bader hooked him up with a signed ball. Now that Karen looks like an even bigger POS. pic.twitter.com/vvigTXAyB5 — Cassie N (@cass_nguyen_) September 6, 2025

Meanwhile, some people sided with the woman, including a Reddit user who wrote, “The ‘Phillies Karen’ did absolutely nothing wrong,” pointing out that the ball had initially landed in front of her before the father allegedly “ran over several seats” to grab it.

Another user said the woman “could have handled it better” but speculated that she may have taken the ball for “a kid back home.”

Some netizens felt the backlash against the woman had been excessive, noting that “there are much bigger issues” to be concerned about and that the Phillies fan was being “witch-hunted.”

Drew has urged the public not to harass the woman, saying the backlash has gone too far

Image credits: Drew Feltwell

Reflecting on his decision to give back the souvenir to end the discussion, Drew concluded, “It was tough giving the ball back, but it ended that situation. I hope that ball meant a lot to her.”

The incident follows another viral video where a Polish businessman snatched a hat signed by tennis player Kamil Majchrzak from a young fan’s hands after a US Open game.

The man, Piotr Szczerek, later apologized in a social media statement, calling his behavior a “grave mistake” and sharing that he was “convinced” that Kamil was passing the cap to him for his sons, who had allegedly asked the tennis player for autographs.

Netizens reacted to the $5,000 offer for the baseball souvenir and its crucial condition

Image credits: CarolZarza32515

Image credits: TinaLea69

Image credits: TheReal_Bro

Image credits: chris_croslin1

Image credits: MuckTheFets

Image credits: Rinainteriors

Image credits: backflip2019

Image credits: CloneXLT

Image credits: daphniebling

Image credits: KevinOB88011064

Image credits: GoldenAge_USA

Image credits: Talkin2Yahweh

Image credits: Edlr24

Image credits: JacobMa33024552

