Former Hollywood Child Star Who Joined Adult Platform Looks Unrecognizable 23 Years After Hit Movie

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 20 years after starring in the hit comedy School of Rock, one former child star is drawing attention for a dramatic transformation.

Now 33, the former child actor looks almost unrecognizable and has taken an unexpected career turn by joining an adult subscription platform.

Their journey from childhood fame to a vastly different public image has renewed curiosity about where life has taken them since they featured in the iconic film.



Highlights A former School of Rock child star has resurfaced with a dramatic new look.

The actor's latest career move has sparked mixed reactions across social media.

They have also spoken openly about the lasting impact of childhood fame.

Here’s everything to know about the former School of Rock star and their transformation.

RELATED:

School of Rock star looks unrecognizable after joining an adult platform

Image credits: Paramount

Released in 2003, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a struggling rock guitarist who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. After realizing his students’ musical talent, Dewey forms a band with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the band members is Katie, a quiet cellist-turned-bassist. In the film, Rebecca Brown portrayed the character after being cast at just 9 years old. Brown now goes by the name Rivkah Reyes after coming out as non-binary.

Image credits: @rivkah.reyes/Instagram

After starring in the cult classic musical comedy, Reyes largely disappeared from the spotlight for several years. They instead focused on music and comedy before returning to acting in 2017.

On Tuesday, Reyes shared a TikTok video discussing their subscription-based adult content page. They can be seen staring into space as the music in the background gets louder, with the following words written across:

“Being a former child actor means realizing why my Oh Eff does so well.”

Netizens react to Rivkah Reyes’ drastic career change after early fame

Image credits: @rivkah.reyes/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Many viewers were surprised by Reyes’ dramatically different appearance, including longer hair and multiple tattoos. Others were more concerned about Reyes’ career change, particularly their decision to join an adult platform.

“Omggg, I didn’t realize that’s Katie from School of Rock?” one user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

A second stated, “The bass player!! My whole class had a crush on you.”

“Posh Spice!” a third said, referring to their character’s nickname in the movie.

Image credits: Hayes/Getty Images

However, the caption on Reyes’ video sparked a debate among fans. Many argued that it was unethical for the former child star to reference their early fame while promoting their exclusive content.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anyway, would LOVE for y’all to support and check out my music so that I can quit doing the other thing,” Reyes added in the comments.

One user replied, “Realizing it and still being cool with making money off of it is wild tbh.”

“The child actor stuff is weird. I wouldn’t talk about it in the same breath as ohh effff,” another wrote.

Rivkah Reyes discussed how child fame negatively impacted them

Image credits: Paramount

In 2021, Reyes opened up about the struggles of being in the spotlight at a young age and how it had a negative effect on their mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

During an interview with The New York Post, they revealed that they felt “unsafe existing” because of obsessive fans.

Reyes also recalled that a man tried to take photos of them at school in sixth grade. The former child star explained that early fame resulted in them being bullied at school.

They shared, “When I first came back to school, people were really nice or really mean. There was no middle ground.”

Image credits: Jun Sato/Getty Images

Reyes also revealed they struggled with substance issues during what they described as a dark period between the ages of 14 and 24. Despite struggling with the pressures of childhood fame, they never regretted their involvement in the Jack Black-led film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside creating adult content, Reyes has continued pursuing music and acting. They most recently appeared in the TV series Too Romantic and the R-rated comedy One of Them Days.

ADVERTISEMENT

School of Rock is currently streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.