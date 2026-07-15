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Former Hollywood Child Star Who Joined Adult Platform Looks Unrecognizable 23 Years After Hit Movie
Former Hollywood child star in a red outfit, looking unrecognizable, an adult platform celebrity.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Former Hollywood Child Star Who Joined Adult Platform Looks Unrecognizable 23 Years After Hit Movie

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pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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More than 20 years after starring in the hit comedy School of Rock, one former child star is drawing attention for a dramatic transformation.

Now 33, the former child actor looks almost unrecognizable and has taken an unexpected career turn by joining an adult subscription platform.

Their journey from childhood fame to a vastly different public image has renewed curiosity about where life has taken them since they featured in the iconic film.

Highlights
  • A former School of Rock child star has resurfaced with a dramatic new look.
  • The actor's latest career move has sparked mixed reactions across social media.
  • They have also spoken openly about the lasting impact of childhood fame.

Here’s everything to know about the former School of Rock star and their transformation.

RELATED:

    School of Rock star looks unrecognizable after joining an adult platform

    Former Hollywood Child Star Who Joined Adult Platform Looks Unrecognizable 23 Years After Hit Movie

    Image credits: Paramount

    Released in 2003, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a struggling rock guitarist who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. After realizing his students’ musical talent, Dewey forms a band with them.

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    One of the band members is Katie, a quiet cellist-turned-bassist. In the film, Rebecca Brown portrayed the character after being cast at just 9 years old. Brown now goes by the name Rivkah Reyes after coming out as non-binary.

    Former Hollywood Child Star Who Joined Adult Platform Looks Unrecognizable 23 Years After Hit Movie

    Image credits: @rivkah.reyes/Instagram

    After starring in the cult classic musical comedy, Reyes largely disappeared from the spotlight for several years. They instead focused on music and comedy before returning to acting in 2017.

    On Tuesday, Reyes shared a TikTok video discussing their subscription-based adult content page. They can be seen staring into space as the music in the background gets louder, with the following words written across:

    “Being a former child actor means realizing why my Oh Eff does so well.”

    Netizens react to Rivkah Reyes’ drastic career change after early fame

    Former Hollywood Child Star Who Joined Adult Platform Looks Unrecognizable 23 Years After Hit Movie

    Image credits: @rivkah.reyes/Instagram

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    Many viewers were surprised by Reyes’ dramatically different appearance, including longer hair and multiple tattoos. Others were more concerned about Reyes’ career change, particularly their decision to join an adult platform.

    “Omggg, I didn’t realize that’s Katie from School of Rock?” one user wrote.

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    A second stated, “The bass player!! My whole class had a crush on you.”

    “Posh Spice!” a third said, referring to their character’s nickname in the movie.

    Former Hollywood Child Star Who Joined Adult Platform Looks Unrecognizable 23 Years After Hit Movie

    Image credits: Hayes/Getty Images

    However, the caption on Reyes’ video sparked a debate among fans. Many argued that it was unethical for the former child star to reference their early fame while promoting their exclusive content.

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    “Anyway, would LOVE for y’all to support and check out my music so that I can quit doing the other thing,” Reyes added in the comments.

    One user replied, “Realizing it and still being cool with making money off of it is wild tbh.”

    “The child actor stuff is weird. I wouldn’t talk about it in the same breath as ohh effff,” another wrote.

    Rivkah Reyes discussed how child fame negatively impacted them

    Former Hollywood Child Star Who Joined Adult Platform Looks Unrecognizable 23 Years After Hit Movie

    Image credits: Paramount

    In 2021, Reyes opened up about the struggles of being in the spotlight at a young age and how it had a negative effect on their mental health.

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    During an interview with The New York Post, they revealed that they felt “unsafe existing” because of obsessive fans. 

    Reyes also recalled that a man tried to take photos of them at school in sixth grade. The former child star explained that early fame resulted in them being bullied at school. 

    They shared, “When I first came back to school, people were really nice or really mean. There was no middle ground.”

    Former Hollywood Child Star Who Joined Adult Platform Looks Unrecognizable 23 Years After Hit Movie

    Image credits: Jun Sato/Getty Images

    Reyes also revealed they struggled with substance issues during what they described as a dark period between the ages of 14 and 24. Despite struggling with the pressures of childhood fame, they never regretted their involvement in the Jack Black-led film.

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    Alongside creating adult content, Reyes has continued pursuing music and acting. They most recently appeared in the TV series Too Romantic and the R-rated comedy One of Them Days.

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    School of Rock is currently streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP, what is your fascination with adult entertainment these days?

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    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "School of Rock star looks unrecognizable after joining an adult platform". Or maybe it's the fact that 24 years have past and she's gone from a child of 9 to an adult of 33. What a stupid thing to say. As if no one grows up. Or maybe that's just the OP.

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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Bored Silly
    Bored Silly
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    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the F. Another trash article. This site is so gross now.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP, what is your fascination with adult entertainment these days?

    2
    2points
    reply
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "School of Rock star looks unrecognizable after joining an adult platform". Or maybe it's the fact that 24 years have past and she's gone from a child of 9 to an adult of 33. What a stupid thing to say. As if no one grows up. Or maybe that's just the OP.

    1
    1point
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Bored Silly
    Bored Silly
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the F. Another trash article. This site is so gross now.

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