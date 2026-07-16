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In 2026, the FIFA World Cup (which is held every four years) is being played in 16 North American cities: two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States. It's the biggest tournament of the most popular sport on Earth, so millions of fans traveled across the globe to support their national teams on the main stage.

And while they came first and foremost for the soccer, many also discovered a very different side of the primary host, the US, than they had expected. Some experiences surprised people so much that they even took to social media to share their reactions. So we decided to compile the culture shocks they encountered to show the country through the eyes of its foreign visitors.

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#1

A tweet by Elsa showing an Amish horse and buggy, highlighting culture shocks experienced by soccer fans in the USA.

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    #2

    Four golden-brown bread rolls served with two small containers of creamy spread, a delicious culture shock for soccer fans.

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    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those bread rolls with that cinnamon butter will change your life.

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    #3

    An exterior view of a large Buc-ee's gas station at night, showing its size and many pumps, a culture shock for soccer fans.

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    #4

    Two images of a soda fountain offering numerous drink choices, highlighting a soccer fan's culture shock in the USA.

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    #5

    A man excitedly holds a tray of Carolina-style BBQ ribs with vinegar sauce, discovering delicious American food and experiencing culture shocks.

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    #6

    A tweet from Skylar Skye discussing the American custom of taking cards for payment, a culture shock for soccer fans.

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    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, the US is way behind on this, even though the technology for doing it at the table (with a pin I might add, that the US doesn't use, only chip and sign, which is basically useless since no one is going to check that the signature is correct, not that they could tell a fake from a real one if they did) was created here. One thing I was wondering is if the chip is even used, or just the credit card number. CoPilot says that the chip is used (so random number) but it falls back to "sign".

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    #7

    Inside a car, showcasing a kind act by an American, a culture shock for soccer fans in the USA.

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    #8

    A map showing the large size of Texas superimposed over European countries, illustrating a USA culture shock.

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    #9

    A comment from soccer fans about the USA culture shock of Americans being loud.

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    #10

    A table laden with Chicago food, milkshakes, and burgers, showcasing soccer fans' culture shock in the USA.

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    #11

    Massive burritos from Taco Bell are unwrapped, showcasing dramatic portions and unique flavors that are an American culture shock for soccer fans.

    SkylarSkye3 Report

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mmm....Crunch Wrap Supreme on the right!

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    #12

    A plate of Chicken Fried Steak, hash browns, and two fried eggs, showcasing American culture shock.

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    #13

    Bacon-wrapped tater tots with ranch and ketchup, a delicious American culture shock for soccer fans.

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    #14

    A wall of various energy drinks in the USA, a culture shock for soccer fans.

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    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would think Japan would have tons of energy drinks since there are so many gamers there! 🤔🤔 I'll be danged

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    #15

    A man in a soccer jersey inside a Waymo autonomous taxi heading to SoFi Stadium, a unique USA culture shock.

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    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not to sound like a díck but bro's face is REALLY long...and sorta pointy! 😳😆

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A blue Ford F-250 pickup truck parked in a lot, illustrating the common sight of trucks in Texas and USA culture shocks.

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    #17

    A tweet by Freddy about soccer fans and the USA culture shock of finding a store with a shooting range, featuring Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World.

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    #18

    A comment from soccer fans on the USA culture shock about tipping culture and getting a stare for a 10% tip.

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    #19

    A hand holding a bag of Beaver Nuggets from Buc-ee's, a culture shock experience for soccer fans in the USA.

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    #20

    An imminent threat alert for a tornado warning displayed on a phone, with people sheltering indoors at Wally's gas station during an American culture shock experience.

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    #21

    A tweet by Elsa expressing her surprise at American culture, part of the soccer fans culture shocks in the USA.

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    #22

    A tweet about a soccer fan experiencing culture shock in the USA, excitedly seeing a yellow school bus.

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This will always confuse me a bit.

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    #23

    A man with a Waffle House mug, highlighting a food culture shock for soccer fans in the USA.

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    #24

    A hand holding a large cup of Coca-Cola with a Wendy's logo, an example of culture shock over drink sizes in the USA.

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    #25

    A person holding an oversized bag of Julio's corn tortilla chips, highlighting a common culture shock in the USA for soccer fans.

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    #26

    Four images of deer roaming freely in suburban yards, showcasing an unexpected culture shock in the USA.

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    #27

    A Texas-shaped waffle on a plate, representing a unique culture shock experience in the USA.

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    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These waffles are the fluffiest most delicious. Perfect way to start a vacation morning. Waffle and coffee. I eat them as is, no syrup. (These are soft and thick. Hotels have a special waffle machine)

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    #28

    A screenshot of a tweet showing a Facebook post about a loud boom in Polk County, TN, highlighting culture shocks in the USA.

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    #29

    A tweet by Freddy showing soccer fans the USA culture shock of high resale ticket prices for the Germany-Ecuador game, ranging from $1,423.70 to $115,000 USD.

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    #30

    A bowl of delicious chips and queso, representing a soccer fan's culture shock with American food.

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    #31

    A collage showing Golden Gate Bridge, an American flag outside a building, and a breakfast plate, representing culture shocks in the USA.

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    #32

    A close-up of a deep-dish pizza with a thick crust and rich red sauce, illustrating a culinary American culture shock.

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    #33

    A man pointing to the Alamo, representing soccer fans' biggest culture shocks in the USA.

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    #34

    A Golden Corral restaurant and a plate of fried chicken, mac & cheese, green beans, and cornbread, highlighting American culture shock.

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    #35

    A tweet by Freddy featuring a Taco Bell restaurant and food, a common culture shock for soccer fans in the USA.

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    #36

    A Big Gulp drink from 7-Eleven, a favorite discovery for a soccer fan experiencing culture shock in America.

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    #37

    A man posing in front of a Buc-ee's store, expressing his love for unique places in America and culture shocks.

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    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bucees is a fun roadtrip destination.

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    #38

    A tweet showing a British girl enjoying Chick-fil-A chicken and sauces, part of her culture shock experience in America.

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    #39

    A tweet from a soccer fan in Atlanta, Georgia, sharing images of the city during the World Cup, highlighting culture shocks.

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    #40

    A huge hotel bed in the USA, a culture shock for soccer fans with Japanese height.

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    #41

    Empty streets in America, highlighting car-centric culture shock for soccer fans visiting the USA.

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you kidding? Walk? You wanna get run down by a car or something?

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    #42

    A person holding a very large measuring cup in a store aisle, highlighting a culture shock about sizes in the USA.

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    skitenoir avatar
    millac
    millac
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are usually used as mixing bowls. You're making an entire recipe in one, not measuring a single thing.

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    #43

    A large pack of bottled water by Pure Life, illustrating the culture shock of water costs for soccer fans in the USA.

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    #44

    Images showing the interior of a Los Angeles subway and a ticketing machine, representing a culture shock for soccer fans.

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little Tokyo's a thing. Has been for a long, long time.

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    #45

    A person struggles to use an American-style shower, a common culture shock for soccer fans in the USA.

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    #46

    A collage showing an HEB grocery store entrance, a Texan BBQ sign, and a giant watermelon, highlighting USA culture shocks.

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    #47

    A comment from soccer fans about the USA culture shock of brutal heat in Massachusetts and New England.

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    #48

    A vibrant street scene in an American city at dusk, with neon lights and people, illustrating a culture shock for soccer fans.

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    #49

    A split image of soccer fans experiencing culture shocks in the USA: one on a slide, another playing bagpipes.

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    #50

    Two soccer fans pose outside Sam's Southern Eatery with a basket of delicious fried seafood, hushpuppies, and mac and cheese, showcasing American culture shocks.

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    #51

    A tweet about a child enjoying a brownie, an American food experience for World Cup soccer fans.

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    #52

    A display of soccer jerseys in Dallas, with a burger and fries meal, showing a culture shock for fans in the USA.

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    philthompson avatar
    Phil Thompson
    Phil Thompson
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    58 posts, not 58 fans. Half of these are from four people (Elsa, Freddy, Oliver, and Shaun).

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    #53

    A vibrant night view of Nashville street with neon lights and crowds, a soccer fan's culture shock experience in the USA.

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    #54

    A delicious BBQ meal from an airport terminal in the USA, a culture shock for soccer fans.

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    #55

    A crowded car park outside Monterrey Cafe, a popular spot for soccer fans experiencing culture shocks in the USA.

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    #56

    A close-up of a Whataburger triple burger, a fast food culture shock in the USA for soccer fans.

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    #57

    A sign for margaritas to go at a gas station, a surprising sight reflecting American culture shocks.

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    #58

    A man with a beard holding a bottle of yellow Gatorade, representing a culture shock experience for soccer fans in the USA.

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