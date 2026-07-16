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In 2026, the FIFA World Cup (which is held every four years) is being played in 16 North American cities: two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States. It's the biggest tournament of the most popular sport on Earth, so millions of fans traveled across the globe to support their national teams on the main stage.

And while they came first and foremost for the soccer, many also discovered a very different side of the primary host, the US, than they had expected. Some experiences surprised people so much that they even took to social media to share their reactions. So we decided to compile the culture shocks they encountered to show the country through the eyes of its foreign visitors.