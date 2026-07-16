“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA
In 2026, the FIFA World Cup (which is held every four years) is being played in 16 North American cities: two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States. It's the biggest tournament of the most popular sport on Earth, so millions of fans traveled across the globe to support their national teams on the main stage.
And while they came first and foremost for the soccer, many also discovered a very different side of the primary host, the US, than they had expected. Some experiences surprised people so much that they even took to social media to share their reactions. So we decided to compile the culture shocks they encountered to show the country through the eyes of its foreign visitors.
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Those bread rolls with that cinnamon butter will change your life.
Yeah, the US is way behind on this, even though the technology for doing it at the table (with a pin I might add, that the US doesn't use, only chip and sign, which is basically useless since no one is going to check that the signature is correct, not that they could tell a fake from a real one if they did) was created here. One thing I was wondering is if the chip is even used, or just the credit card number. CoPilot says that the chip is used (so random number) but it falls back to "sign".
I would think Japan would have tons of energy drinks since there are so many gamers there! 🤔🤔 I'll be danged
Not to sound like a díck but bro's face is REALLY long...and sorta pointy! 😳😆
These waffles are the fluffiest most delicious. Perfect way to start a vacation morning. Waffle and coffee. I eat them as is, no syrup. (These are soft and thick. Hotels have a special waffle machine)
Are you kidding? Walk? You wanna get run down by a car or something?
Little Tokyo's a thing. Has been for a long, long time.
58 posts, not 58 fans. Half of these are from four people (Elsa, Freddy, Oliver, and Shaun).
Apologies, American pandas, but there is exactly one entry here, out of 58, that stands a chance of making me contemplate ever crossing your border again (that being the scenery shots from Atlanta, which are lovely). Maybe, one day, if and when the Mango Megalomaniac and all of ilk have been dealt with.
Wow! A positive post about the USA! OK, this is a dream, right? Yes -- I'm sleeping. That's it. That must be it. If not, then there was finally, a pre-bedtime post about the US that didn't send me to bed muttering to myself. (Leaving before the comments start, though.)
Apologies, American pandas, but there is exactly one entry here, out of 58, that stands a chance of making me contemplate ever crossing your border again (that being the scenery shots from Atlanta, which are lovely). Maybe, one day, if and when the Mango Megalomaniac and all of ilk have been dealt with.
Wow! A positive post about the USA! OK, this is a dream, right? Yes -- I'm sleeping. That's it. That must be it. If not, then there was finally, a pre-bedtime post about the US that didn't send me to bed muttering to myself. (Leaving before the comments start, though.)