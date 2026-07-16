“Think You Know Pop Culture?”: Guess The Missing Celebrity In 20 Iconic Pictures

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Have you ever looked at a famous photo or movie scene and instantly known exactly who should be standing there? Some pictures are so iconic that your brain instantly knows when something isn’t right. In this quiz, one famous face has been removed from every image – and it’s up to you to figure out who’s missing.

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From unforgettable movie scenes and beloved TV shows to viral pop culture moments, these are the images we’ve all seen countless times. Some will bring back childhood memories, while others will test just how closely you’ve been paying attention over the years.

The best part? You don’t need to be a trivia champion to enjoy it. If you’ve ever watched blockbuster movies, followed celebrities, loved classic TV, or spent way too much time online, you’ve already seen many of these iconic moments. Now it’s time to find out just how well your memory has been paying attention.

Think you’ve got the memory to spot them all? Let’s find out. 🎥

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Nothing Ahead

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