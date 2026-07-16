Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Think You Know Pop Culture?”: Guess The Missing Celebrity In 20 Iconic Pictures
Pop culture trivia: Lord of the Rings characters stand with a missing celebrity outlined by a question mark.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Think You Know Pop Culture?”: Guess The Missing Celebrity In 20 Iconic Pictures

Add us on Google
Add us on Google
1

30

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever looked at a famous photo or movie scene and instantly known exactly who should be standing there? Some pictures are so iconic that your brain instantly knows when something isn’t right. In this quiz, one famous face has been removed from every image – and it’s up to you to figure out who’s missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

From unforgettable movie scenes and beloved TV shows to viral pop culture moments, these are the images we’ve all seen countless times. Some will bring back childhood memories, while others will test just how closely you’ve been paying attention over the years.

The best part? You don’t need to be a trivia champion to enjoy it. If you’ve ever watched blockbuster movies, followed celebrities, loved classic TV, or spent way too much time online, you’ve already seen many of these iconic moments. Now it’s time to find out just how well your memory has been paying attention.

Think you’ve got the memory to spot them all? Let’s find out. 🎥

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Silhouette of figures representing a missing celebrity, ideal for guessing games in pop culture.

    Image credits: Nothing Ahead

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 20
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 20
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    30

    1

    30

    1

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hadn't watched about half a dozen of them, so I guessed (wrong, lol).

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hadn't watched about half a dozen of them, so I guessed (wrong, lol).

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT