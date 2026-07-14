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“Could You Win ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’?”: Test Your Knowledge With 25 Questions
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire logo, purple and gold, on a starry blue background. A red banner says TRIVIA. Test your knowledge.
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“Could You Win ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’?”: Test Your Knowledge With 25 Questions

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Would you walk away a millionaire? 💰 Welcome to Part 5 of our ‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire’ quiz series! If you thought the earlier rounds were tough, this one raises the stakes.

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Once again, we’ve expanded the classic format by adding 10 extra questions to the usual 15, bringing the total to 25 questions and truly putting your knowledge to the test.

There’s another twist, too. You’ll begin with only two answer options, but as you progress through the quiz, each question becomes more challenging, with the number of choices increasing until you face six options in the final round.

Expect a wide variety of topics, including general knowledge, science, literature, history, and plenty of surprising questions along the way. So, are you ready to prove you’ve got what it takes? It’s time to see if you could go all the way and walk away a millionaire! 💸

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    The iconic Who Wants To Be A Millionaire logo, a perfect quiz to test your knowledge with 25 questions.

    Image credits: Sony Entertainment, Inc.

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    Raquel Teixeira

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