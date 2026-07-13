“Can You Find The Odd One Out?”: Guess Which Title Doesn’t Belong In 21 Movie Franchises

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Can you spot the title that doesn’t belong? This ultimate movie franchise challenge will test your deep knowledge of Hollywood’s biggest franchises and cult classic movie series. From sprawling sci-fi sagas to iconic horror anthologies, only the most dedicated watchers will score a perfect 21/21.

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In this movie quiz, each question presents four titles, but only three belong to the same cinematic family. Sharpen your memory, channel your inner film buff, and see if you can dominate this pop culture test.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Oliver Schröder