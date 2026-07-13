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People Are Swapping Toothpaste For African Twig In Search Of A White Smile, Experts Reveal The Truth
Man covered in mud uses an African twig to whiten his smile, demonstrating ancient dental practices.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

People Are Swapping Toothpaste For African Twig In Search Of A White Smile, Experts Reveal The Truth

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Despite the widespread use of toothbrushes and toothpaste as the standard for maintaining good oral health, millions of people around the world opt for an alternative method.

The use of chewing sticks is one of the oldest known oral hygiene practices, one that has been adopted throughout Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East for thousands of years.

Highlights
  • People are ditching their plastic-bristle toothbrushes in favor of miswak sticks, a centuries-old method for maintaining oral health.
  • Miswack sticks are traditionally made from the roots of the Arak tree, which is native to the Arabian Peninsula, Africa, Iraq, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
  • A dental professional weighed in on this trend, explaining whether the modern or traditional version is the better choice.

As this ancient method resurfaces and gains new supporters in the 21st century, Bored Panda consulted an expert to find out how effective it truly is in keeping teeth clean and shiny.

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    An ancient tooth-cleaning method is making a comeback among the younger generations
    Workers in white gloves sort African twig sticks, a traditional alternative to toothpaste for a white smile.

    Image credits: AAADigitalMedia/YouTube

    Instead of using plastic-bristle brushes, many traditional cultures incorporate herbal “chewing sticks” into their oral hygiene routines.

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    These chewing sticks can be derived from various plants. According to a 2015 study published in the Saudi Medical Journal, the most extensively used one is the miswak stick, obtained from the Arak tree (also known as the “toothbrush tree.”)

    Though miswak is usually obtained from the roots of the Arak tree, some sticks are also made from its twigs and stem.

    An individual covered in mud uses an African twig to clean teeth, seeking a white smile.

    Image credits: miswakroot/TikTok

    Sticks from the Arak tree are usually chewed or tapered at one end until they become frayed into a brush-like form, which is then used to clean the teeth in a manner similar to a toothbrush.

    This herbal tooth cleaning method was reportedly used by the ancient Arabs to keep their teeth pearly white, as white teeth, much like today, were associated with beauty and attractiveness.

    During the early Islamic period, the use of miswak became part of an elegant way of life. It is also believed to have been associated with ritual purity due to its mention in many Prophetic narratives.

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    Many social media users praise miswak as an effective and eco-friendly alternative to modern toothbrushes
    A man with a mud-covered face displays a wide white smile after using an African twig for dental hygiene.

    Image credits: miswakroot/TikTok

    Text reads: Traditional practices can offer valuable benefits, suggesting insights into achieving a white smile.

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    Text states: misvak is just a side quest, hinting at the true secret to a white smile is diet.

    Commercially sold miswak sticks are now gaining traction on social media, with many praising their reusable, eco-friendly nature. When the brush-like edge becomes ineffective, it can be cut off, and the stick can be further chewed to expose a fresh end.

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    “Billion-dollar budgets convinced us that chemicals were the cure,” one man wrote over a “before and after” video of himself using a miswak stick that has amassed more than 8 million views on X.

    Despite the appeal of this eco-friendly alternative, there are several reasons why our everyday plastic-bristle brushes are the better option for maintaining oral health, explained William Carlson-Jones, a lecturer in Oral Health at the University of Sydney.

    A person holding an African twig, used as an alternative to toothpaste for a white smile.

    Image credits: JohnnyGreig/Getty Images

    One of the risks is that a miswak stick can be too hard, wearing down the enamel, the protective outer layer that covers each tooth.

    Tooth enamel shields the crown and the delicate inner layers of the tooth from damage  Even though enamel is strong, once it’s gone, it doesn’t grow back.

    The hard bristles from the miswak stick can cause the teeth to yellow as the whiter enamel layer wears thin.

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    Miswak sticks can wear down enamel and damage gums, a dental professional warned
    Before and after comparison of a man's white smile, showing results from an African twig.

    Image credits: miswakroot/TikTok

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    Additionally, miswak can “push gums down, exposing the root surface, which can cause sensitivity,” explained Carlson-Jones.

    The expert also warned that fragments of the stick can also break off and get stuck in the gums, causing bleeding and infection.

    “A manual soft toothbrush or an oscillating electric toothbrush with interdental cleaning using an interdental brush or floss is most effective in preventing dental caries and periodontal disease,” the dental professional said.

    @miswakroot Before plastic toothbrushes and chemical toothpastes took over, people used natural tools that actually worked. The miswak has been used for centuries for cleaner teeth, fresher breath, and a more natural way to brush. Sometimes the old ways were better. 🪥🤍 #miswak#naturalteethwhitening#oralcare#toothbrush#healthyteeth♬ original sound – MiswakRoot

    Screenshot of a comment discussing miswak and why some people naturally have pearly white teeth.

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    Screenshot of a comment stating that a toothbrush is better than an African twig.

    Carlson-Jones further debunked the social media claim that miswak sticks are an effective teeth-whitening method.

    Instead, he recommends using a professionally prescribed peroxide agent.

    Sold in liquid form, hydrogen peroxide is one of the most common ingredients in teeth-whitening products, including mouthwashes, toothpastes, and whitening strips. 

    Other teeth-whitening treatments are a safer option than miswak sticks
    Hands squeezing toothpaste onto a toothbrush, a common method for a white smile.

    Image credits: Voyagerix/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    However, it should be noted that concentrations that are too high can damage tooth enamel and increase the risk of side effects.

    “It is important to chat with a dental professional prior to tooth whitening to understand how effective whitening will be for their teeth and to be aware of potential side effects such as sensitivity or chemical burns to the gums,” Carlson-Jones said.

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    Experts advise against using hydrogen peroxide products, including at-home solutions, with concentrations above 6%.

    Smiling woman brushing her teeth, seeking a white smile with toothpaste. Experts reveal truth about African twig.

    Image credits: Drazen/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    To maintain oral health, the expert recommends brushing twice a day—once in the morning and once at night—and cleaning between the teeth with floss or interdental brushes at least once a day.

    “Using a fluoride toothpaste will also optimize your oral health, strengthening the enamel to be more resistant to acid attacks from diet and tooth decay.”

    In a 2019 study conducted by OnePoll, seven in 10 people reported feeling self-conscious about their teeth, with over half (57%) admitting they cover their mouths when they laugh.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    Oral diseases affect nearly 3.7 billion people. Most oral health conditions are largely preventable and can be treated in their early stages, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

    The most common conditions include dental caries (tooth decay), periodontal (gum) diseases, tooth loss, and oral cancers.

    To help prevent these issues, the WHO recommends eating a well-balanced diet that is low in free sugars and rich in fruit and vegetables, while choosing water as the main drink.

    The organization also recommends using a fluoride-containing toothpaste (1000 to 1500 ppm) and avoiding tobacco and alc*hol consumption.

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    “Can’t trust anything I see on TikTok,” one commenter said
    Comment about using African twig at your own risk for a white smile, replacing toothpaste.

    Concern about sensitive gums when using African twig for a white smile instead of toothpaste.

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    Comment on Miswak for white teeth from diet, not just African twig. Experts discuss toothpaste alternatives.

    Image of a comment about diet, relating to people swapping toothpaste for African twig for a white smile.

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    Comment on how diet impacts dental health when swapping toothpaste for African twig for a white smile.

    A comment expressing concern about using an African twig for oral hygiene and a white smile.

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    Comment mentioning an electric toothbrush, contrasting it with using an African twig for a white smile.

    A user comment on dietary differences impacting the use of African twig for a white smile.

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    A comment about miswak and diet for a white smile, referring to an African twig.

    A comment about avoiding tea/coffee to reduce yellow stains and achieve a white smile, related to an African twig.

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    A comment suggesting using a normal toothbrush instead of an African twig for a white smile.

    A comment calling the claim of an African twig for a white smile a lie.

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    A comment about not trusting TikTok, in the context of achieving a white smile with an African twig.

    A comment questioning why their teeth dont become white after swapping toothpaste for African twig.

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    A comment warning that swapping toothpaste for an African twig destroys gums.

    A comment advising to stay away from sugar, coffee, and tea for a white smile.

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    A comment mentioning avoiding smoke, tea, coffee, and chocolates for white teeth.

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    A comment stating to believe the video about African twig for a white smile at your own risk.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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