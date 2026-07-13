People Are Swapping Toothpaste For African Twig In Search Of A White Smile, Experts Reveal The Truth

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Despite the widespread use of toothbrushes and toothpaste as the standard for maintaining good oral health, millions of people around the world opt for an alternative method.

The use of chewing sticks is one of the oldest known oral hygiene practices, one that has been adopted throughout Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East for thousands of years.

Highlights People are ditching their plastic-bristle toothbrushes in favor of miswak sticks, a centuries-old method for maintaining oral health.

Miswack sticks are traditionally made from the roots of the Arak tree, which is native to the Arabian Peninsula, Africa, Iraq, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

A dental professional weighed in on this trend, explaining whether the modern or traditional version is the better choice.

As this ancient method resurfaces and gains new supporters in the 21st century, Bored Panda consulted an expert to find out how effective it truly is in keeping teeth clean and shiny.

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An ancient tooth-cleaning method is making a comeback among the younger generations



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Instead of using plastic-bristle brushes, many traditional cultures incorporate herbal “chewing sticks” into their oral hygiene routines.

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These chewing sticks can be derived from various plants. According to a 2015 study published in the Saudi Medical Journal, the most extensively used one is the miswak stick, obtained from the Arak tree (also known as the “toothbrush tree.”)

Though miswak is usually obtained from the roots of the Arak tree, some sticks are also made from its twigs and stem.

Image credits: miswakroot/TikTok

Sticks from the Arak tree are usually chewed or tapered at one end until they become frayed into a brush-like form, which is then used to clean the teeth in a manner similar to a toothbrush.

This herbal tooth cleaning method was reportedly used by the ancient Arabs to keep their teeth pearly white, as white teeth, much like today, were associated with beauty and attractiveness.

During the early Islamic period, the use of miswak became part of an elegant way of life. It is also believed to have been associated with ritual purity due to its mention in many Prophetic narratives.

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Many social media users praise miswak as an effective and eco-friendly alternative to modern toothbrushes



Image credits: miswakroot/TikTok

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Commercially sold miswak sticks are now gaining traction on social media, with many praising their reusable, eco-friendly nature. When the brush-like edge becomes ineffective, it can be cut off, and the stick can be further chewed to expose a fresh end.

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“Billion-dollar budgets convinced us that chemicals were the cure,” one man wrote over a “before and after” video of himself using a miswak stick that has amassed more than 8 million views on X.

Despite the appeal of this eco-friendly alternative, there are several reasons why our everyday plastic-bristle brushes are the better option for maintaining oral health, explained William Carlson-Jones, a lecturer in Oral Health at the University of Sydney.

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One of the risks is that a miswak stick can be too hard, wearing down the enamel, the protective outer layer that covers each tooth.

Tooth enamel shields the crown and the delicate inner layers of the tooth from damage Even though enamel is strong, once it’s gone, it doesn’t grow back.

The hard bristles from the miswak stick can cause the teeth to yellow as the whiter enamel layer wears thin.

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Miswak sticks can wear down enamel and damage gums, a dental professional warned



Image credits: miswakroot/TikTok

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Additionally, miswak can “push gums down, exposing the root surface, which can cause sensitivity,” explained Carlson-Jones.

The expert also warned that fragments of the stick can also break off and get stuck in the gums, causing bleeding and infection.

“A manual soft toothbrush or an oscillating electric toothbrush with interdental cleaning using an interdental brush or floss is most effective in preventing dental caries and periodontal disease,” the dental professional said.



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Carlson-Jones further debunked the social media claim that miswak sticks are an effective teeth-whitening method.

Instead, he recommends using a professionally prescribed peroxide agent.

Sold in liquid form, hydrogen peroxide is one of the most common ingredients in teeth-whitening products, including mouthwashes, toothpastes, and whitening strips.

Other teeth-whitening treatments are a safer option than miswak sticks



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However, it should be noted that concentrations that are too high can damage tooth enamel and increase the risk of side effects.

“It is important to chat with a dental professional prior to tooth whitening to understand how effective whitening will be for their teeth and to be aware of potential side effects such as sensitivity or chemical burns to the gums,” Carlson-Jones said.

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Experts advise against using hydrogen peroxide products, including at-home solutions, with concentrations above 6%.



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To maintain oral health, the expert recommends brushing twice a day—once in the morning and once at night—and cleaning between the teeth with floss or interdental brushes at least once a day.

“Using a fluoride toothpaste will also optimize your oral health, strengthening the enamel to be more resistant to acid attacks from diet and tooth decay.”

In a 2019 study conducted by OnePoll, seven in 10 people reported feeling self-conscious about their teeth, with over half (57%) admitting they cover their mouths when they laugh.

Nearly 3.7 billion people are affected by oral diseases, according to the World Health Organization



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Oral diseases affect nearly 3.7 billion people. Most oral health conditions are largely preventable and can be treated in their early stages, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The most common conditions include dental caries (tooth decay), periodontal (gum) diseases, tooth loss, and oral cancers.

To help prevent these issues, the WHO recommends eating a well-balanced diet that is low in free sugars and rich in fruit and vegetables, while choosing water as the main drink.

The organization also recommends using a fluoride-containing toothpaste (1000 to 1500 ppm) and avoiding tobacco and alc*hol consumption.

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“Can’t trust anything I see on TikTok,” one commenter said



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