After North West Debuts ‘Blackened Teeth,’ Experts Reveal What Many People Don’t Know About Black Grills

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In the past few months, North West drew plenty of attention after appearing in social media videos with blackened teeth that many viewers initially mistook for a permanent dental change.

The look became one of several fashion choices that sparked debate around the 12-year-old, alongside faux piercings, designer grillz, and other unconventional accessories.

Highlights North West sparked intense online debate after debuting a "blackened teeth" look that many viewers initially mistook for a permanent dental alteration.

Dental experts clarified that black grills are actually removable decorative accessories that do not permanently damage or alter the tooth structure.

While custom grills are safe for occasional use, dentists warned that poorly fitted or low-quality versions can trap plaque and cause gum disease.

While the discussion largely focused on her appearance, it also raised questions about black grills themselves and whether they can affect oral health.

To better understand the trend, Bored Panda spoke with dental experts, who explained what black grills are, how they differ from permanent dental procedures, and what people should know before wearing them.

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Experts explained that black grills are removable accessories, not permanent dental work

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North first showed off the blackened teeth look in TikTok videos shared through the joint “Kim and North” account in January 2026. Many viewers initially believed her teeth had been permanently altered, as reported by Bored Panda.

However, dentists told us that grills are usually removable accessories designed purely for aesthetics.

“Black grills are removable decorative dental accessories that fit over the teeth, similar to jewellery,” explained Dr Arantxa Villegas.

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A twelve year old in the 80s could not even conceive of Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West. I would have been so confused by the blue hair, black nails, the teeth, the smartphone, the jewelry, the music. Even now I’m a little confounded how this is still a child. pic.twitter.com/ogvZCoA7fo — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 20, 2026

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She added that, unlike veneers, crowns, or other permanent procedures, grills “do not permanently alter the tooth structure and can be removed at any time.”

Dr Margot López shared a similar explanation, describing grills as “removable prosthetics” used for cosmetic purposes.

“Ones that are well made should be able to be taken on and off without problem since the teeth should not be worn down to make them,” she explained.

Dentists further said properly made grills are usually safe, but poor-quality ones can create problems

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The viral conversation also triggered concern about oral health, especially because North appeared to be wearing full-mouth black grills.

According to Dr Villegas, grills themselves are not automatically harmful.

“Custom-made grills fabricated by qualified professionals are generally safe when worn occasionally and with proper hygiene,” she explained.

She said one of the biggest misconceptions is that all grills ruin teeth.

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“In reality, the greatest risks usually come from poorly fitted, low-quality, or overused grills rather than the concept of grills themselves.”

Dr López agreed, explaining that professionally made grills should not damage teeth because they attach mechanically rather than requiring tooth reduction.

Still, both experts warned that improper use can lead to oral health issues.

Dr Villegas said poorly fitted grills may trap plaque and food debris, increasing the risk of gum inflammation, cavities, bad breath, and irritation.

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Dr López also noted that excessive use could potentially affect the temporomandibular joint, which controls jaw movement.

The dentists stressed that warning signs such as bleeding gums, sensitivity, redness, pain, or difficulty removing the grill should never be ignored.

North West’s appearance has repeatedly sparked backlash online

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North West’s new hair for Complex LA 🩵 pic.twitter.com/jomB3ToOxy — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) May 2, 2026

The black grills were far from the only part of North’s appearance that drew attention this year.

The 12-year-old had already gone viral several times over experimental looks involving faux piercings, gothic-inspired nails, blue hair, designer grillz, and dramatic fashion choices.

In another viral moment, North showed off a manicure featuring spikes and piercing-like embellishments, which quickly divided viewers online.

“How does she wipe?” one commenter asked after seeing the oversized nails.

Others questioned whether the looks were age-appropriate.

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“At 12 years old, I was still playing with Barbie!” one person wrote.

North had also previously sparked debate after showing off diamond “shark” grillz, turquoise hair, and what appeared to be facial and dermal piercings.

Some critics accused Kim Kardashian of encouraging outrage and excessive luxury at a young age, especially after North appeared wearing a 106-carat diamond skull pendant.

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“You would think after being robbed in the horrific way Kim was that she wouldn’t want her kid flaunting diamonds,” one user wrote.

Kim Kardashian has repeatedly defended North’s style as self-expression

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Despite the criticism, Kim Kardashian has repeatedly defended her daughter’s fashion experimentation.

“She’s really mature in one sense where she’ll be like, ‘Mom, I saw this, and I don’t really care that they don’t like … my blue hair or this or that,’” Kardashian said on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

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Kim also insisted that North follow the rules, even though fashion is one area where she is given more freedom to express herself creatively.

North herself directly addressed the backlash over her black teeth during an Instagram Live session earlier this year.

“Why are my teeth black? Are we okay? I could take them out,” she said.

According to both experts, the continued popularity of grills comes down to visibility and self-expression

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“Grills have become a form of self-expression that blends fashion, music, luxury, and personal identity,” Dr Villegas explained.

She added that their ability to generate reactions and attention is exactly what keeps them culturally relevant.

Dr López similarly noted that many people use grills to create a distinctive image and project status.

“For fashion and aesthetics, a lot of people like how they look and for their image to be distinctive,” she said.

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“This is what happens when you are born in a cult,” wrote one netizen

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