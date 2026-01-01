“Way Too Much”: Kim Kardashian Slammed After Daughter North West Spotted Interacting With Adults

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, 12, garnered negative attention online on Thursday following a series of social media updates that show her hanging out with an adult without her parents’ supervision.

Netizens blasted Kardashian for allowing her daughter to travel unsupervised through New York City on New Year’s Day.

Highlights Kim Kardashian’s 12-year-old daughter, North West, was spotted hanging out with rapper Babyxsosa, who is twice her age.

Netizens slammed Kardashian’s parenting and criticized her decision to let her young daughter interact with adults.

Kardashian previously defended her daughter’s social media presence, claiming that North was under “adult supervision.”

“It’s disturbing to me how North is always out and about by herself, I don’t care if she has security with her, she is 12 years old!!” one user commented.

Several others also questioned Kardashian’s parenting style and raised concerns over North’s public appearances and interactions, given her young age.

Netizens slammed Kim Kardashian for poor parenting over her daughter’s recent interactions

Kim Kardashian with daughter North West at an event, sparking discussions over North West interacting with adults.

Image credits: kimkardashian

On New Year’s Eve, North West was spotted in New York City with her friends, including 25-year-old American rapper and singer Babyxsosa. In an Instagram post, North posed with a friend and the rapper in front of the Rockefeller Center.

Young woman with bright blue hair and black fur hat smiling and making hand signs at night outdoors.

Image credits: northwest

Babyxsosa, whose real name is Jasia Makayla Abrams, posted multiple stories highlighting her day out with the 12-year-old. North also interacted online with the hip-hop duo Homixide G*ng, as she reposted their story mentioning her.

Three women wearing colorful wigs and black fur hats, styled fashionably amid winter snowfall, in a bold group look.

Image credits: northwest

North’s interactions with adults who are almost twice her age drew criticism from netizens who slammed her mother, Kim Kardashian. Several users expressed concerns over North’s situation, with some speculating that she was being forced to grow up too soon.

One Redditor commented, “North needs to be hanging out with middle schoolers, not adults who have jobs and can be old enough to be her mom.”

Three women posing in front of an illuminated Christmas tree and fountain, highlighting Kim Kardashian and North West interaction.

Image credits: babyxsosa

Another person compared the situation to that of Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes, who rose to fame at a young age before burning out.

“This is way too much for her age,” they said.

A third user alleged that Kardashian was modeling her daughter’s public presence after the early 2000s party girls and teenagers, such as herself, Lindsay Lohan, and Paris Hilton.

Comment about North West interacting with adults, highlighting Kim Kardashian being slammed for it.

Comment about North West’s face fully exposed while interacting with others, sparking criticism of Kim Kardashian’s parenting.

North West’s parent-run social media account is proving quite divisive

Two adults wearing red and black caps, with one person sporting large black sunglasses in an outdoor setting.

Image credits: babyxsosa

North made her social media debut in December 2025, with an Instagram account, which her parents allegedly manage. However, her posts have proven quite divisive among netizens, with many finding them inappropriate for a 12-year-old.

Woman in a blonde wig and black latex outfit posing against a white background in a provocative fashion style.

Image credits: babyxsosa

On December 26, North shared a series of pictures, sporting designer clothes, limited-edition accessories, and custom diamond teeth. The post quickly went viral, garnering 2.2 million likes with many praising North for her bold look, calling it “cool” and “iconic.”

Comment criticizing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as parents after North West seen interacting with adults.

Other users criticized her upbringing and accused Kardashian and North’s father, Kanye West, of poor parenting choices.

“Her mother has spoiled her,” one user commented, while another said, “She is badly brought up.”

North West seen interacting with adults, sparking reactions about Kim Kardashian's parenting and social influence.

Image credits: northwest

In 2022, West had criticized his ex-wife’s decision to start a shared TikTok account with their daughter. However, Kardashian defended the choice at the time, arguing that she was doing her best to protect their daughter “while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West seen interacting with adults at a public event, sparking social media discussion.

Image credits: basedandbougie

Kim Kardashian is reportedly focused on co-parenting with Kanye West

North West wearing colorful wigs and black furry hats, pictured with adults in a nighttime setting.

Image credits: northwest

On an episode of the reality show The Kardashians, which aired on December 11, 2025, Kardashian discussed her parenting style, revealing she often allowed her children to sleep in her bed.

She also touched upon her dynamic with her four children, who were born during her marriage to West. She shared that they helped her remain grounded, stating, “Anytime I need a reality check, anytime I need to be so humbled, I just go home.”

Instagram profile page of homixide55555 with posts and followers, related to Way Too Much Kim Kardashian North West interacting with adults.

Image credits: homixide55555

In December, Kardashian and West reportedly spent Christmas together with their children following years of feud after their divorce in 2022.

“They were surprisingly cordial and focused entirely on co-parenting. It wasn’t about them. It was all about the kids,” a source close to the family said. They also claimed that West “wants to show up for his family,” and Christmas was the first step in that direction.

“What could possibly go wrong?” Netizens express concern over North West’s public appearance

North West interacting with adults, sparking criticism and raising concerns about her behavior and social circle.

Comment on social media post criticizing North West interacting with adults, calling the situation weird and uncomfortable.

Comment text on a social media post reacting to Kim Kardashian's daughter North West interacting with adults.

Comment criticizing Kim Kardashian after daughter North West interacts with adults instead of peers, sparking online debate.

Comment about Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West interacting with adults, criticizing the age gap and behavior.

Comment on social media criticizing Kim Kardashian after daughter North West seen interacting with adults, sparking debate.

Comment expressing concern about a young girl without fame to protect her, highlighting worries about her wellbeing.

Comment expressing concern over North West interacting with adults, criticizing Kim Kardashian's parenting choices.

North West interacting with adults sparks controversy as Kim Kardashian faces criticism for the situation.

Daughter North West interacting with adults, sparking controversy and criticism for Kim Kardashian’s parenting choices.

Comment criticizing Kim Kardashian after daughter North West was seen interacting with adults online, sparking backlash.

Comment criticizing Drew Barrymore for involving a young person in inappropriate situations, mentioning concerns about age.

Comment expressing concern over North West interacting with adults, saying it feels way too much for her age.