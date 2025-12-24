Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“They Hate Her”: Fans Believe Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Card Failure Reflects Kids’ Home Life
Kim Kardashian with her kids near a Christmas tree, highlighting fansu2019 views on the kidsu2019 home life and card failure.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“They Hate Her”: Fans Believe Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Card Failure Reflects Kids’ Home Life

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
10

6

10

Kim Kardashian‘s latest Christmas photos, meant to show her family enjoying the festivities, have instead turned into meme fodder.

The photos show the reality TV star posing with her children – Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6 – attempting to capture a happy family moment as they appear, to viewers, bored, uninterested, or even angry

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian’s latest Christmas family photo was brutally roasted online.
  • Critics said her kids appeared disengaged and uncomfortable, with some going as far as to claim they “hate” their mother.
  • The photos come a few days after North West made her Instagram debut.

They hate her,” a user wrote. “She thinks she’s being relatable by sharing things like this but it just shows how little her kids respect her.”

“She probably only hugs them if a camera is involved,” another added.

RELATED:

    Kim Kardashian’s latest Christmas photos with her children were roasted online

    Kim Kardashian sitting on a red velvet chair surrounded by Christmas presents, reflecting fans’ views on kids' home life.

    Kim Kardashian sitting on a red velvet chair surrounded by Christmas presents, reflecting fans’ views on kids' home life.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    One image quickly became the focal point of the backlash. In it, Kim Kardashianbeams at the camera while North West walks out of frame. Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are seen looking at their sister instead of their mother, effectively ignoring Kim altogether.

    For many, the photo was a clear example of Kim’s lack of authority and emotional connection with her kids.

    Kim Kardashian posing in festive outfit with green and silver holiday decor, highlighting fans' views on kids' home life.

    Kim Kardashian posing in festive outfit with green and silver holiday decor, highlighting fans' views on kids' home life.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “This doesn’t surprise me. Kim doesn’t seem to have much control over her kids,” one commenter wrote. “Kids will be kids and act out, but Kim doesn’t seem to know how to handle these situations.”

    Kim Kardashian with her kids posing outdoors, fans discuss Christmas card failure and kids home life concerns.

    Kim Kardashian with her kids posing outdoors, fans discuss Christmas card failure and kids home life concerns.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Netizens who have followed Kardashian over the years noticed similarities with past Christmases. 

    “I remember when North was 6, they had to photoshop her into the family Christmas card, because of North acting out,” they claimed. 

    “And I think when North was around 9, Kim said most of the family Christmas card photos were unusable because North kept flipping off the camera.”

    Critics argued the children resent their mother for allegedly using them as props for publicity

    Kim Kardashian standing with her kids outside a modern home, reflecting fans' thoughts on kids' home life.

    Kim Kardashian standing with her kids outside a modern home, reflecting fans' thoughts on kids' home life.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Those older stories triggered disbelief from other parents following the discussion. 

    “The flipping off thing? It’s not that I didn’t know what that was at nine years old but I would’ve never dared to have done that!” one user replied.

    “Same! And to be doing it to whoever the photographer was, would have earned me a spanking or being grounded,” another added. “I would never have dared disrespect an adult.”

    Fans discuss Kim Kardashian's Christmas card fail and what it suggests about her kids' home life and family dynamics.

    Fans discuss Kim Kardashian's Christmas card fail and what it suggests about her kids' home life and family dynamics.

    Fan comment criticizing Kim Kardashian's control over kids, linking Christmas card failure to kids' home life issues.

    Fan comment criticizing Kim Kardashian's control over kids, linking Christmas card failure to kids' home life issues.

    As the conversation evolved, several commenters speculated that the kids’ behavior around their mother could be the result of them being raised by hired caregivers instead of Kim herself. 

    “Yup. These kids are being raised by random nannies they probably have good relationships with,” a viewer wrote.

    Kim Kardashian with her kids in front of a decorated Christmas tree, highlighting fans' views on kids' home life.

    Kim Kardashian with her kids in front of a decorated Christmas tree, highlighting fans' views on kids' home life.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    For many critics, the issue goes beyond a few awkward photos. They argue that the children’s relationship with their mother appears largely confined to public events, moments where she steps in abruptly and attempts to reassert her role through controlling behavior. 

    “She comes in and makes everything miserable and about her,” a critic wrote.

    Comment criticizing Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card, suggesting it reflects kids’ lack of respect and family home life issues.

    Comment criticizing Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card, suggesting it reflects kids’ lack of respect and family home life issues.

    Kim Kardashian sitting with her kids outdoors, amid fans' reactions linking Christmas card failure to kids' home life.

    Kim Kardashian sitting with her kids outdoors, amid fans' reactions linking Christmas card failure to kids' home life.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    According to detractors, her presence is described as disruptive rather than grounding, with her kids somehow realizing they’re being “used as props” for publicity, and not valued as human beings.

    “Saint has looked so pi**ed off for the last few years,” one commenter observed. “And I guess North is just over it altogether. It’s not a good look for Kim.”

    The photos come shortly after North West made her Instagram debut, something her father, Kanye, has vehemently opposed

    Kim Kardashian in white winter outfit amid Christmas trees, fans discuss Kardashian Christmas card and kids home life.

    Kim Kardashian in white winter outfit amid Christmas trees, fans discuss Kardashian Christmas card and kids home life.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    At the same time, scrutiny around Kim Kardashian’s relationship with her eldest daughter has only intensified as North West becomes more visible online, reopening a long-running disagreement between her father, Kanye West, and Kim over social media boundaries.

    Kim Kardashian dressed in white, surrounded by glowing Christmas trees, reflecting fans' views on her kids' home life.

    Kim Kardashian dressed in white, surrounded by glowing Christmas trees, reflecting fans' views on her kids' home life.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    The tension resurfaced last weekend when North, now 12, made her Instagram debut under her own account. 

    The launch was simple: a blurry selfie, a handful of Stories, and a short clip featuring North alongside two friends as the trio posed with blue, green, and pink hair.

    In her bio, the account states it is “managed by parents,” listing Kim and Kanye.

    Two women wearing Santa hats and red plaid outfits, posing for a selfie related to Kim Kardashian Christmas card kids home life.

    Two women wearing Santa hats and red plaid outfits, posing for a selfie related to Kim Kardashian Christmas card kids home life.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Even with that disclaimer, the move caught many fans off guard. Kanye West has been openly and aggressively opposed to his children having a social media presence, a stance he made unmistakably clear years earlier when North first appeared on TikTok.

    Kim, on the other hand, has openly encouraged and participated in her daughter’s social media content.

    Fan comments about Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card failure hint at challenges in kids’ home life and family photo issues.

    Fan comments about Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card failure hint at challenges in kids’ home life and family photo issues.

    Two women pose indoors, one with turquoise hair and jewelry, the other wearing oversized sunglasses and a brown fur coat.

    Two women pose indoors, one with turquoise hair and jewelry, the other wearing oversized sunglasses and a brown fur coat.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    In a 2022 Instagram rant, the rapper accused Kim Kardashian of deliberately antagonizing him by allowing North to post videos online. 

    “I am her father and I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family,” he said at the time. “But I said I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so.”

    Since then, North’s expanding online presence has attracted no small amount of criticism, largely focused on her appearance.

    As Bored Panda previously reported, a comparison between the 12-year-old and Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, went viral, framing North as an alleged consequence of single-parent households.

    “Great parenting Kimmy!” Viewers sarcastically mocked the Kardashian’s family photo

    Comment from Kimberly Lynn Pursell discussing fans' belief about Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure and kids' home life.

    Comment from Kimberly Lynn Pursell discussing fans' belief about Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure and kids' home life.

    Comment on social media post by top fan Patricia George discussing family issues related to Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure.

    Comment on social media post by top fan Patricia George discussing family issues related to Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure.

    Fan comment on Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card failure, suggesting it reflects kids’ home life dynamics and embarrassment.

    Fan comment on Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card failure, suggesting it reflects kids’ home life dynamics and embarrassment.

    Comment by Shaokaliski Adaly expressing that her three teens also skipped the family photo, relating to Kim Kardashian's Christmas card.

    Comment by Shaokaliski Adaly expressing that her three teens also skipped the family photo, relating to Kim Kardashian's Christmas card.

    Social media comment expressing concern about Kim Kardashian's kids' home life amid Christmas card controversy.

    Social media comment expressing concern about Kim Kardashian's kids' home life amid Christmas card controversy.

    Comment stating some kids are not respecting their mom, suggesting Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card failure reflects kids’ home life concerns.

    Comment stating some kids are not respecting their mom, suggesting Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card failure reflects kids’ home life concerns.

    Comment about fans believing Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure reflects kids’ home life, posted in a social media thread.

    Comment about fans believing Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure reflects kids’ home life, posted in a social media thread.

    Social media comment criticizing Kim Kardashian's parenting related to fans' views on Christmas card and kids' home life.

    Social media comment criticizing Kim Kardashian's parenting related to fans' views on Christmas card and kids' home life.

    Comment from Presvytera Lisa Christakis expressing opinion on kids' behavior related to Kim Kardashian's Christmas card controversy.

    Comment from Presvytera Lisa Christakis expressing opinion on kids' behavior related to Kim Kardashian's Christmas card controversy.

    Comment stating Kanye kids in a discussion about Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure and fans' concerns about kids' home life.

    Comment stating Kanye kids in a discussion about Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure and fans' concerns about kids' home life.

    Facebook comment by Kara M Lauinger criticizing kids' behavior related to Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure debate.

    Facebook comment by Kara M Lauinger criticizing kids' behavior related to Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure debate.

    Fan comment about family photo struggles linked to Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure and kids' home life issues.

    Fan comment about family photo struggles linked to Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure and kids' home life issues.

    User comment box with text saying fans believe Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure reflects kids' home life.

    User comment box with text saying fans believe Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure reflects kids' home life.

    Comment by Laura Wheaton expressing opinion on disrespect and entitlement related to Kim Kardashian's kids' home life beliefs.

    Comment by Laura Wheaton expressing opinion on disrespect and entitlement related to Kim Kardashian's kids' home life beliefs.

    Facebook comment by Patricia Anne Worthing saying Just a bunch of Brats relating to fans' reaction about Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure.

    Facebook comment by Patricia Anne Worthing saying Just a bunch of Brats relating to fans' reaction about Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure.

    Comment about Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure reflecting fans’ views on kids' home life concerns.

    Comment about Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure reflecting fans’ views on kids' home life concerns.

    Fan comment reacting to Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure, discussing kids' home life concerns online.

    Fan comment reacting to Kim Kardashian's Christmas card failure, discussing kids' home life concerns online.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

