“They Hate Her”: Fans Believe Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Card Failure Reflects Kids’ Home Life
Kim Kardashian‘s latest Christmas photos, meant to show her family enjoying the festivities, have instead turned into meme fodder.
The photos show the reality TV star posing with her children – Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6 – attempting to capture a happy family moment as they appear, to viewers, bored, uninterested, or even angry
“They hate her,” a user wrote. “She thinks she’s being relatable by sharing things like this but it just shows how little her kids respect her.”
“She probably only hugs them if a camera is involved,” another added.
Kim Kardashian’s latest Christmas photos with her children were roasted online
One image quickly became the focal point of the backlash. In it, Kim Kardashianbeams at the camera while North West walks out of frame. Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are seen looking at their sister instead of their mother, effectively ignoring Kim altogether.
For many, the photo was a clear example of Kim’s lack of authority and emotional connection with her kids.
“This doesn’t surprise me. Kim doesn’t seem to have much control over her kids,” one commenter wrote. “Kids will be kids and act out, but Kim doesn’t seem to know how to handle these situations.”
Netizens who have followed Kardashian over the years noticed similarities with past Christmases.
“I remember when North was 6, they had to photoshop her into the family Christmas card, because of North acting out,” they claimed.
“And I think when North was around 9, Kim said most of the family Christmas card photos were unusable because North kept flipping off the camera.”
Critics argued the children resent their mother for allegedly using them as props for publicity
Those older stories triggered disbelief from other parents following the discussion.
“The flipping off thing? It’s not that I didn’t know what that was at nine years old but I would’ve never dared to have done that!” one user replied.
“Same! And to be doing it to whoever the photographer was, would have earned me a spanking or being grounded,” another added. “I would never have dared disrespect an adult.”
As the conversation evolved, several commenters speculated that the kids’ behavior around their mother could be the result of them being raised by hired caregivers instead of Kim herself.
“Yup. These kids are being raised by random nannies they probably have good relationships with,” a viewer wrote.
For many critics, the issue goes beyond a few awkward photos. They argue that the children’s relationship with their mother appears largely confined to public events, moments where she steps in abruptly and attempts to reassert her role through controlling behavior.
“She comes in and makes everything miserable and about her,” a critic wrote.
According to detractors, her presence is described as disruptive rather than grounding, with her kids somehow realizing they’re being “used as props” for publicity, and not valued as human beings.
“Saint has looked so pi**ed off for the last few years,” one commenter observed. “And I guess North is just over it altogether. It’s not a good look for Kim.”
The photos come shortly after North West made her Instagram debut, something her father, Kanye, has vehemently opposed
At the same time, scrutiny around Kim Kardashian’s relationship with her eldest daughter has only intensified as North West becomes more visible online, reopening a long-running disagreement between her father, Kanye West, and Kim over social media boundaries.
The tension resurfaced last weekend when North, now 12, made her Instagram debut under her own account.
The launch was simple: a blurry selfie, a handful of Stories, and a short clip featuring North alongside two friends as the trio posed with blue, green, and pink hair.
In her bio, the account states it is “managed by parents,” listing Kim and Kanye.
Even with that disclaimer, the move caught many fans off guard. Kanye West has been openly and aggressively opposed to his children having a social media presence, a stance he made unmistakably clear years earlier when North first appeared on TikTok.
Kim, on the other hand, has openly encouraged and participated in her daughter’s social media content.
In a 2022 Instagram rant, the rapper accused Kim Kardashian of deliberately antagonizing him by allowing North to post videos online.
“I am her father and I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family,” he said at the time. “But I said I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so.”
Since then, North’s expanding online presence has attracted no small amount of criticism, largely focused on her appearance.
As Bored Panda previously reported, a comparison between the 12-year-old and Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, went viral, framing North as an alleged consequence of single-parent households.
“Great parenting Kimmy!” Viewers sarcastically mocked the Kardashian’s family photo
I mean, they MIGHT hate her, but I'm sure they love being raised in the lap of luxury with all her "influencer" money. Er, or whatever she is, technically.
I have several words to describe what she is but in this time of giving, she became famous for receiving. Merry Christmas Lakota 🙂 best wishes to you and the doggos!
