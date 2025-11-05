“Everyone Laughed”: Alleged Insider Exposes “Painful” ‘All’s Fair’ Premiere With Kim Kardashian
An alleged attendee of Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair premiere has come forward with a damning account of what they called an embarrassing night, describing the reality star’s onstage appearance as “out of breath” and the event itself as a disaster.
The anonymous account, posted on Reddit by a user claiming to be part of an awards voting committee, has since gone viral, fueling an already brutal backlash against the Disney+ legal drama, which critics have branded the “worst TV show of all time.”
“Everyone laughed,” the post read. “At the giant KRIS JENNER PRODUCTIONS credit, at Kim’s acting, at everything.”
Image credits: IMDB/Hulu
According to the post, which was shared under the username ScaryIsland5, the premiere, mockingly dubbed All’s Fail by detractors, took place at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles.
It began with Ryan Murphy praising the show’s reach and the Kardashian-Jenner influence behind it.
Image credits: Hulu
“It began with Ryan Murphy on a podium to the right of the stage going on and on about how the trailer has billions of views worldwide and that’s the first time in history for a Hulu show,” the user wrote.
“He was kissing Kim and Kris’ a*ses, saying if Kris says ‘write her daughter a role,’ you better come correct.”
Image credits: scaryisland5
Murphy reportedly joked that he once pitched the duo a separate reality show “which they hated,” before turning to thank his “amazing actresses,” including Jessica Simpson, who was said to be in attendance.
When Murphy introduced Kardashian, things allegedly took an awkward turn.
Image credits: Hulu
“She took legit two steps onto the stage and was out of breath,” the post continued. “She slung her arm around the podium saying she needed a minute. Watching her drag this gown off her huge *ss was painful.”
Image credits: Hulu
The user claimed Kardashian looked out of place next to the rest of the cast, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close, who looked classy in comparison.
“She literally looks like a minotaur and makes clothes look so cheap and tacky,” they added, referring to Kim’s backside.
“That thing is bigger than you can wrap your brain around. It looked so heavy to haul off the stage.”
The user said the event felt cheap, with attendees being given nothing but water
Image credits: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
As the episode began, attendees allegedly reacted with disbelief.
“Everyone left cracking up saying how terrible the show was,” the Redditor wrote.
Even the post-screening setup appeared to fall short of industry standards.
“There was zero reception,” they added. “Everyone got a cardboard water. I’ve never seen that before. Anyone think it’s possible they kept the money for the reception?”
Image credits: scaryisland5
The user noted there was also no Q&A panel, unusual for events of this nature.
“All screenings have them,” they explained. “This one didn’t.”
When asked for details by other Redditors, the poster confirmed the screening was for an awards voting committee, adding, “We have the Hulu screeners, but after that tragic episode I don’t think I’ll be watching anymore.”
Outside the premiere, the show itself has been eviscerated by critics and mocked across social media
Image credits: Hulu
All’s Fair, created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, stars Kardashian as Allura Grant, a powerful Los Angeles divorce attorney who leaves a male-dominated firm to start her own practice with her partners, played by Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts.
Despite its star-studded cast, the series debuted to historically bad reviews. Currently holding a 0% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, an almost unheard-of score for a major streaming release.
Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Times called it “the worst television drama ever made,” adding that it “feels like it was scripted by a toddler.”
The Guardian wrote, “I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad,” while The Hollywood Reporter criticized Kardashian’s “stiff and affectless” performance.
Image credits: scaryisland5
In Australia, The Sydney Morning Herald described Kim as “the black hole at the centre of Ryan Murphy’s girlboss legal drama.”
Kim said the opportunity to work with Ryan Murphy again was an honor and praised the rest of the cast
Image credits: Hulu
Kardashian, who previously worked with Murphy on American Horror Story: Delicate, defended her professionalism before the show’s release, telling the BBC that she felt honored to work alongside her co-stars, calling them the best acting coaches in the world.
Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes
“The last thing I would want to do is be unprofessional, be late, or not know my lines,” she said. “These women are the greatest at what they do.”
Image credits: Hulu
But as critics continue to pile on and the memes multiply, even sympathetic fans admit there’s little to defend.
“It may not be her fault,” one viewer wrote, “but when every scene looks like a perfume ad gone wrong, there’s not much to save.”
“All’s Fail.” Netizens kept mocking the show on social media
wow, so shocking Kim Kardashian can't act. No one saw that coming /s
