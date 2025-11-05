Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Everyone Laughed”: Alleged Insider Exposes “Painful” ‘All’s Fair’ Premiere With Kim Kardashian
Cast of All's Fair standing confidently in stylish purple and red outfits in a library setting with rows of books behind them.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Everyone Laughed”: Alleged Insider Exposes “Painful” ‘All’s Fair’ Premiere With Kim Kardashian

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
An alleged attendee of Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair premiere has come forward with a damning account of what they called an embarrassing night, describing the reality star’s onstage appearance as “out of breath” and the event itself as a disaster.

The anonymous account, posted on Reddit by a user claiming to be part of an awards voting committee, has since gone viral, fueling an already brutal backlash against the Disney+ legal drama, which critics have branded the “worst TV show of all time.”

Highlights
  • An alleged attendee described Kim Kardashian as “out of breath” and “embarrassing” during All’s Fair premiere.
  • Critics have branded the TV show the “worst of all time,” with a rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score.
  • Attendees reportedly laughed at the acting and left mocking the show.

“Everyone laughed,” the post read. “At the giant KRIS JENNER PRODUCTIONS credit, at Kim’s acting, at everything.”

RELATED:

    Alleged attendee revealed the embarrassing details of Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair premiere

    Kim Kardashian and cast pose in purple outfits for the All's Fair premiere in a grand library setting on Hulu.

    Kim Kardashian and cast pose in purple outfits for the All's Fair premiere in a grand library setting on Hulu.

    Image credits: IMDB/Hulu

    According to the post, which was shared under the username ScaryIsland5, the premiere, mockingly dubbed All’s Fail by detractors, took place at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles.

    It began with Ryan Murphy praising the show’s reach and the Kardashian-Jenner influence behind it.

    Three women sitting at a modern conference table during the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian in a bright office.

    Three women sitting at a modern conference table during the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian in a bright office.

    Image credits: Hulu

    “It began with Ryan Murphy on a podium to the right of the stage going on and on about how the trailer has billions of views worldwide and that’s the first time in history for a Hulu show,” the user wrote. 

    “He was kissing Kim and Kris’ a*ses, saying if Kris says ‘write her daughter a role,’ you better come correct.”

    Insider reveals painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian and reactions at the event in LA.

    Insider reveals painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian and reactions at the event in LA.

    Image credits: scaryisland5

    Murphy reportedly joked that he once pitched the duo a separate reality show “which they hated,” before turning to thank his “amazing actresses,” including Jessica Simpson, who was said to be in attendance.

    When Murphy introduced Kardashian, things allegedly took an awkward turn.

    Kim Kardashian at the All's Fair premiere, wearing a black suit with a white collar in an elegant setting.

    Kim Kardashian at the All's Fair premiere, wearing a black suit with a white collar in an elegant setting.

    Image credits: Hulu

    “She took legit two steps onto the stage and was out of breath,” the post continued. “She slung her arm around the podium saying she needed a minute. Watching her drag this gown off her huge *ss was painful.”

    Woman in black and white outfit sitting with feet on table during alleged painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Woman in black and white outfit sitting with feet on table during alleged painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Image credits: Hulu

    The user claimed Kardashian looked out of place next to the rest of the cast, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close, who looked classy in comparison.

    “She literally looks like a minotaur and makes clothes look so cheap and tacky,” they added, referring to Kim’s backside.

    “That thing is bigger than you can wrap your brain around. It looked so heavy to haul off the stage.”

    The user said the event felt cheap, with attendees being given nothing but water

    Cast members at the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian posing on the red carpet in elegant gowns and suits.

    Cast members at the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian posing on the red carpet in elegant gowns and suits.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

    As the episode began, attendees allegedly reacted with disbelief.

    “Everyone left cracking up saying how terrible the show was,” the Redditor wrote.

    Even the post-screening setup appeared to fall short of industry standards. 

    “There was zero reception,” they added. “Everyone got a cardboard water. I’ve never seen that before. Anyone think it’s possible they kept the money for the reception?”

    Alt text: Insider reveals painful All's Fair premiere moment with Kim Kardashian struggling on stage in a gown.

    Alt text: Insider reveals painful All's Fair premiere moment with Kim Kardashian struggling on stage in a gown.

    Image credits: scaryisland5

    The user noted there was also no Q&A panel, unusual for events of this nature.

    “All screenings have them,” they explained. “This one didn’t.”

    When asked for details by other Redditors, the poster confirmed the screening was for an awards voting committee, adding, “We have the Hulu screeners, but after that tragic episode I don’t think I’ll be watching anymore.”

    Outside the premiere, the show itself has been eviscerated by critics and mocked across social media

    Commenter lucybubs criticizing the difficulty of carrying upper body weight while in heels and undergarments.

    Commenter lucybubs criticizing the difficulty of carrying upper body weight while in heels and undergarments.

    Four people in a tense meeting scene from the All's Fair premiere featuring Kim Kardashian and an insider's account.

    Four people in a tense meeting scene from the All's Fair premiere featuring Kim Kardashian and an insider's account.

    Image credits: Hulu

    All’s Fair, created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, stars Kardashian as Allura Grant, a powerful Los Angeles divorce attorney who leaves a male-dominated firm to start her own practice with her partners, played by Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts.

    Despite its star-studded cast, the series debuted to historically bad reviews. Currently holding a 0% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, an almost unheard-of score for a major streaming release.

    Comment on All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian saying not even Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson can save this calamity.

    Comment on All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian saying not even Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson can save this calamity.

    Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner posing at the All’s Fair premiere with a red backdrop and elegant outfits.

    Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner posing at the All’s Fair premiere with a red backdrop and elegant outfits.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    The Times called it “the worst television drama ever made,” adding that it “feels like it was scripted by a toddler.”

    The Guardian wrote, “I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad,” while The Hollywood Reporter criticized Kardashian’s “stiff and affectless” performance.

    Alleged insider reveals painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian received laughter and poor reception.

    Alleged insider reveals painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian received laughter and poor reception.

    Image credits: scaryisland5

    In Australia, The Sydney Morning Herald described Kim as “the black hole at the centre of Ryan Murphy’s girlboss legal drama.”

    Kim said the opportunity to work with Ryan Murphy again was an honor and praised the rest of the cast

    Text post about frustration with Kim Kardashian's career attempts, highlighting the painful All's Fair premiere reaction.

    Text post about frustration with Kim Kardashian's career attempts, highlighting the painful All's Fair premiere reaction.

    Cast of All's Fair dressed in purple and pink suits walking confidently at the premiere event with a dramatic backdrop.

    Cast of All's Fair dressed in purple and pink suits walking confidently at the premiere event with a dramatic backdrop.

    Image credits: Hulu

    Kardashian, who previously worked with Murphy on American Horror Story: Delicate, defended her professionalism before the show’s release, telling the BBC that she felt honored to work alongside her co-stars, calling them the best acting coaches in the world.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the 'All's Fair' premiere with Kim Kardashian, revealing behind-the-scenes pain.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the 'All's Fair' premiere with Kim Kardashian, revealing behind-the-scenes pain.

    Poster of All's Fair with Kim Kardashian and cast, showing low critic ratings and streaming options on Hulu and Disney+.

    Poster of All's Fair with Kim Kardashian and cast, showing low critic ratings and streaming options on Hulu and Disney+.

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes

    “The last thing I would want to do is be unprofessional, be late, or not know my lines,” she said. “These women are the greatest at what they do.”

    Image credits: Hulu

    But as critics continue to pile on and the memes multiply, even sympathetic fans admit there’s little to defend.

    “It may not be her fault,” one viewer wrote, “but when every scene looks like a perfume ad gone wrong, there’s not much to save.”

    “All’s Fail.” Netizens kept mocking the show on social media

    Screenshot of a user comment criticizing Kim Kardashian’s acting performance at the All's Fair premiere.

    Screenshot of a user comment criticizing Kim Kardashian’s acting performance at the All's Fair premiere.

    Comment discussing Kim Kardashian, mentioning the need for more Kim and Kris interaction at an event to justify glam team payment.

    Comment discussing Kim Kardashian, mentioning the need for more Kim and Kris interaction at an event to justify glam team payment.

    Text message on screen discussing Kim Kardashian's time away from her kids amid All's Fair premiere controversy.

    Text message on screen discussing Kim Kardashian's time away from her kids amid All's Fair premiere controversy.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the painful All's Fair premiere involving Kim Kardashian.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the painful All's Fair premiere involving Kim Kardashian.

    User comment highlighting lack of reviews and speculation about financing on the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    User comment highlighting lack of reviews and speculation about financing on the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Text comment about Radio Andy Cohen interview with Kim Kardashian and cast, sharing insider view on All's Fair premiere.

    Text comment about Radio Andy Cohen interview with Kim Kardashian and cast, sharing insider view on All's Fair premiere.

    Text comment on a white background discussing a pretend version of herself, related to the painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Text comment on a white background discussing a pretend version of herself, related to the painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Comment about All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian, questioning her dress and makeup resembling Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

    Comment about All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian, questioning her dress and makeup resembling Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

    Text comment on social media about a character named Allura, related to the painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Text comment on social media about a character named Allura, related to the painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Comment text on white background questioning if anyone is seriously watching the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Comment text on white background questioning if anyone is seriously watching the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Comment highlighting Rotten Tomatoes giving a zero score for acting in the painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Comment highlighting Rotten Tomatoes giving a zero score for acting in the painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the All's Fair premiere featuring Kim Kardashian as painful and mass produced.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the All's Fair premiere featuring Kim Kardashian as painful and mass produced.

    Comment criticizing the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian, calling the show embarrassing and questioning contracts.

    Comment criticizing the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian, calling the show embarrassing and questioning contracts.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian as painful and poorly written.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian as painful and poorly written.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing the acting in the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian as seriously bad and cringe.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing the acting in the All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian as seriously bad and cringe.

    Text post by user Mystery-Ess expressing disbelief about three women they once admired signing up for a painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Text post by user Mystery-Ess expressing disbelief about three women they once admired signing up for a painful All's Fair premiere with Kim Kardashian.

    Text post by user CinnyToastie reacting to an episode of All's Fair with Kim Kardashian, discussing the premiere experience.

    Text post by user CinnyToastie reacting to an episode of All's Fair with Kim Kardashian, discussing the premiere experience.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
