Kim Kardashian Rants About How The 1969 Moon Landing Was Fake, People Brutally Mock Her For It

Kim Kardashian has officially entered the conspiracy chat, claiming Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong never landed on the moon.

Not only did she believe the 1969 moon landing was fake, but she also tried to convince her co-star Sarah Paulson that it never happened.

“Let me guess…she also insists that the world is flat,” one commented online.

Highlights Kim Kardashian said she doesn’t believe Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong ever landed on the moon.

The reality TV star made her statements during a conversation with Sarah Paulson.

Kim and Sarah are starring in the Hulu show 'All's Fair.'

“She gets her information from TikTok videos,” one criticized the Skims founder.

Kim Kardashian said she doesn’t believe Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon

Kim Kardashian wearing a sheer navy top, posing against a plain background amid moon landing conspiracy rants and online mockery.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Viewers got a little more insight into Kim Kardashian’s mindset this week after she claimed the 1969 moon landing never happened.

She was heard sharing her beliefs in a Thursday, October 30, episode of The Kardashians.

The episode showed the Skims founder trying to convince her All’s Fair costar Sarah Paulson that the Apollo 11 mission was fake.

Kim Kardashian sitting on a couch looking thoughtful while discussing the 1969 moon landing conspiracy theory.

Image credits: Hulu

The reality TV star, 45, said she had content that would apparently support her claims.

“I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and… the other one [Neil Armstrong],” Kim told the 50-year-old American Horror Story actress.

Their conversation was taking place between takes on the All’s Fair set, in which Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Teyana Taylor also make appearances.

The conversation between the reality TV star and her All’s Fair costar Sarah Paulson was captured on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian discussing the 1969 moon landing conspiracy while being mocked, dressed in stylish outfits indoors.

Image credits: Hulu

“Yes, do it,” Sarah said in response to Kim’s offer.

The mother-of-four then went on to say that Buzz Aldrin himself has said on camera that the moon landing was fake.

“This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And [Aldrin] goes, ‘There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t, cause it didn’t happen,’” Kim told the fellow actress.

Astronaut standing on the moon next to the American flag with lunar surface and dark space in the background.

Image credits: NASA

The television icon claimed the astronaut has “gotten old” and has been accidentally making comments like these.

“So I think it didn’t happen,” she said.

Sarah then said she was going to execute a “massive deep dive” into Kim’s claims.

Kim told the fellow actress that she had videos in which Buzz Aldrin was saying the mission was fake

Vintage black and white photo showing a spacecraft being loaded, related to the 1969 moon landing conspiracy discussion.

Image credits: NASA

Later in the episode, Kim doubled down on her claims when a producer asked her if she really didn’t believe astronauts set foot on the moon.

“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake,” she asserted while sitting in her trailer.

Group of people wearing sunglasses and looking up, representing public reaction to Kim Kardashian's moon landing conspiracy rant.

Image credits: NASA

“I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen,” she continued. “He says it all the time now in interviews.”

Kim then spewed a series of rhetorical questions: “Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”

“They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what,” Kim said about the way people would react to her statements

Saturn V rocket launching into space, relating to the 1969 moon landing and conspiracy discussions.

Image credits: NASA

She already provided a defense for herself, knowing how viewers would react to her claims.

“They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself,” she simply said.

Kim Kardashian smiling and talking to a woman indoors with a city view in the background.

Image credits: Hulu

The entrepreneur’s comments left the internet divided, with fellow conspiracy theorists taking her side.

“Finally, something I agree on with her. It’s kind of obvious though, Kim,” one said, while another wrote, “Well she’s not wrong.”

Others criticized her views and said, “this is a future lawyer.”

“She gets her information from TikTok videos. That’s all you need to know from this article,” read one comment online

Kim Kardashian sitting and talking with three women in a modern office setting, discussing the 1969 moon landing.

Image credits: Hulu

“Toxin overload from too many cosmetics full the senses,” one said.

Another wrote, “I mean she was married to Kanye lol.”

“Fake like everything on her body,” read another comment.

Kim Kardashian and family posing together promoting The Kardashians on Hulu amid 1969 moon landing controversy.

Image credits: kardashianshulu / hulu / Instagram

Kim isn’t the only one to be skeptical about the Apollo 11 mission.

For decades, a group of critics have claimed the 1969 moon landing was staged because of elements like the waving flag, missing stars, and suspicious shadows.

Scientists, however, have debunked the claims with hard evidence.

Acting in All’s Fair made Kim realize “there’s really no limitations in life,” she said

The show All’s Fair tells the story of a group of female divorce attorneys leaving a male-dominated firm to start their own practice.

Kim said working on the project made her believe “there’s really no limitations in life.”

“I never felt like I had to be stuck in this box that I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, or at least try,” she told Deadline. “There’s no age limit. There’s no barriers. Anything you want to do, try. What’s the worst that can happen, just go for it. Just start. Just do it.”

“Finally we get the opinion of the great expert,” one commented online after Kim’s recent statements

