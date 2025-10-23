10 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Show Kim Kardashian “Stealing” Other Stars’ Iconic Looks
Kim Kardashian has long been one of the most influential fashion figures, known for breaking boundaries and setting trendsetting looks that redefine style.
However, over the years, the reality star has faced accusations of borrowing or outright “stealing” the looks of other celebrities.
From Marilyn Monroe’s iconic embellished sheer dress to Naomi Campbell’s 90s runway ensembles, here are 10 times Kim sparked online scrutiny for copying the style of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers.
Kim’s Iconic Marilyn Monroe Moment At 2022 Met Gala
The Kardashians star turned heads when she stepped onto the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in the iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe.
The glittering, crystal-embellished gown was designed by Jean-Louis and originally worn in 1962 by the late Hollywood icon.
To fit into the gown, Kim reportedly went through a carefully planned transformation.
“It didn’t fit me, I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all,” she told Vogue.
After months of a strict diet and training regimen, the dress finally hugged her figure flawlessly on the big day, though she wore it for just a few minutes.
She was even accused of “permanently destroying” the dress at the time due to the physical differences between her and Marilyn’s bodies, a claim later denied by the museum that houses the gown.
One user expressed, “Once again a nasty archive pull from Kim Kardashian.”
“She wants that fashion icon award so badly. More as status signifiers than an interest in fashion history….”
Kim Channels Naomi Campbell In Vintage Givenchy
Kim Kardashian sparked déjà vu as she celebrated her 45th birthday at Paris’ Crazy Horse cabaret, slipping into a vintage Givenchy corset dress famously worn by supermodel Naomi Campbell.
In October 2025, the business mogul showcased her hourglass figure in the gold corset paired with a cream Grecian-style skirt and sleeves, completing the look with gold heels and a sleek bun.
Kardashian topped off the outfit with bold mascara and liner, soft pink lips, and a rosy blush.
The dress was the very same one Campbell had modeled during Paris Fashion Week in 1997 for Alexander McQueen’s debut collection with Givenchy, and Kim even mirrored the look with identical heels.
Netizens were displeased with how Kim sported the vintage number, accusing her of “stealing, copying, imitating, and never having an original idea!”
And another commented, “Forever copying. No style of her own.”
“She has no style, she just copies everyone's looks. She has no personality or talent whatsoever.”
Courtney Love’s Spicy Dior Corset Look
For the after-party following the Los Angeles premiere of All’s Fair on October 16, 2025, the SKIMS founder stepped out in a black silk Dior bustier corset.
The outfit was famously worn by Courtney Love to the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards.
The top featured a plunging neckline trimmed with a white bow, an elbow-length jacket, and delicate lace detailing.
To give the vintage look a modern twist, Kim paired the corset with black capri pants from her own label and ankle-wrap stilettos, replacing Love’s original miniskirt and pumps.
Instagram photos from the event showed Kardashian posing on a table, highlighting the back of the corset with its intricate showgirl-inspired black bead fringe, the striped lace-and-silk chevron jacket, and a black velvet bow.
She even paid homage to Love’s original styling with a throwback photo of the musician lying on the ground with her feet in the air, a clear nod to the 90s alternative music icon.
However, the look did not sit well with the internet, which dubbed it "boring" and a promotion for her own clothing brand.
One critic expressed, "The ability of making every archive look boring as hell," while another wrote, "Always trying to sneak the skims in lol."
The Skims Founder Morphs Into Her Ex’s New Wife
In a now-deleted Instagram post shared in December 2024, Kim Kardashian sparked comparisons to her ex-husband Kanye West’s current wife, Bianca Censori.
The media personality posed provocatively in a white crop top tied around her chest and a skimpy thong, paired with a balaclava and brown mid-calf boots, striking poses against a dark forest backdrop.
However, followers were quick to point out that Kim’s styling appeared eerily similar to Bianca’s signature fashion choices.
Censori is known for her risqué and barely-there looks, from sheer bodysuits to unusual headgear that covers most of her face.
Kim’s post was soon flooded with remarks like, “Bianca has multiplied,” and “She’s not getting enough attention. Bianca is getting more than her and she’s jealous.”
“She is trying to look like her ex-husband's new wife.”
Naomi Subtly Shades Kim
While attending Chance the Rapper’s wedding in 2019, Kardashian stepped out in a multicolored vintage Versace dress.
The gown was famously worn by supermodel Naomi Campbell during Versace’s Fall 1996 runway show.
The thigh-high slit dress featured neon lace trim and a fitted silhouette that highlighted Kim’s figure.
She styled the piece with strappy heels, no jewelry, and a sleek high ponytail—an exact replica of Naomi’s runway style.
Shortly after the image went viral, the supermodel subtly took a dig at Kim by posting the original runway photo on her Instagram, making it clear who wore it first.
Soon after, the 45-year-old reality star took the hint and responded by sharing a side-by-side photo of herself and Naomi in the dress with the caption, “Naomi Forever.”
Kim Channels Beyoncé Or Cher?
In 2015, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet in a sheer Roberto Cavalli dress featuring crystal embroidery and a long fur train.
The gown bore striking similarities to Beyoncé’s 2012 Met Gala look, when the singer wore a sheer black Givenchy gown with crystal embellishments and a purple fur train.
Both stars styled their hair in sleek ponytails, wearing only earrings for jewelry and minimal makeup.
Kim, however, insisted at the time that her outfit was inspired by Cher’s 1974 Met Gala look.
In an Instagram post, the socialite wrote, “Tonight's inspiration! Cher at the 1st ever Met Gala! I just met her and told her this photo was my inspiration for my dress tonight! She is so beautiful! So happy I met her!”
While the Cavalli dress did echo Cher’s style, many noted that the silhouette closely mirrored Beyoncé’s gown, sparking online debate over the similarities.
One user commented, “I just know she looked at Beyonce photo and was like perfect! Copy! But the paste didn’t paste!”
Princess Diana’s Iconic Cross Pendant
At the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2024, Kim debuted a historical gem: a diamond-lined cross pendant once a favorite of Princess Diana.
The All’s Fair star purchased the piece for around $212,000 in January 2023 during a Sotheby’s auction.
Previously owned by Palestinian-British businessman Naim Attallah, the piece was frequently lent to Diana, most notably for a 1987 charity gala.
Kim’s red carpet appearance marked the first time the approximately 5.25-carat diamond necklace had been worn publicly since Diana’s passing in 1997.
She styled the necklace with a dramatically shortened pearl chain, stacking it alongside a six-strand pearl choker, and used the amethyst cross to add a pop of color to her all-white ensemble.
However, the deep plunge of her gown combined with the pendant’s historical significance drew criticism online.
Some critics questioned pairing the risqué neckline with the religious symbol, while others expressed concern over her handling of such rare heirlooms.
One user wrote, “Why are we still giving this woman precious heirlooms like Diana’s necklace after she broke Marilyn’s dress?”
Kim Accused Of Beyoncé "Cosplay"
In December 2024, fashion influencer account Diet Prada highlighted several occasions where Kardashian appeared to take inspiration from the Crazy In Love singer’s iconic looks.
One example pointed out was when Kim sported blonde hair and dark smokey eye makeup for an event, closely resembling a magazine cover shoot featuring Beyoncé.
Another instance saw the reality star in a white bodysuit with a styled top knot, mirroring a monochromatic image of Beyoncé.
The side-by-side comparisons quickly sparked a wave of social media reactions, with netizens expressing their disapproval.
One user wrote, “She’s shamelessly trying to stay relevant.”
Another added, “Typical Kim stealing others’ ideas. And somehow she cheapens everything she tries to do… it’s like she can’t afford Beyoncé-level camera and lighting lol.”
“Kim has always wanted to be like Beyoncé and be liked by her. I’m glad I’m not the only one who saw it as a badly-done Beyoncé cosplay.”
Kim’s Serbian Twin Pop Star
Back in 2015, an international star claimed that Kardashian may have taken things a little too far by copying her style.
Serbian pop sensation Jelena Karleusa, dubbed the “Lady Gaga of Serbia,” accused the Hollywood star of copying her fashion and looks.
The musician, who has released over 12 studio albums, posted several side-by-side photos comparing her own outfits to Kim’s, and the similarities were hard to ignore.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, she quipped, “Will the real Slim Shady please stand up! Ps (I’m the one on the left) #Illtakeitasacompliment @kimkardashian.”
Karleusa later told Us Weekly that she believed Kim’s stylists were using her Instagram feed for inspiration.
“I don’t have a stylist, I do it all by myself. She is beautiful, so it doesn’t matter…”
The internet found the resemblance “uncanny,” with one user writing, “I CANT unsee it!”
Kim Copy-Pastes Rihanna’s Edgy Style
Over the years, Kim has often been accused of taking inspiration from Rihanna’s bold and edgy style.
In a 2018 ODDA magazine photoshoot, Kim wore a bubblegum-pink tulle off-shoulder gown that looked strikingly similar to the deep-blue version Rihanna had previously worn.
To top it off, Kim even sported the same sunglasses the Umbrella hitmaker had paired with her look.
The comparisons didn’t stop there. On another occasion, while attending a public event, the reality TV star wore yet another look closely resembling one of Rihanna’s outfits.
Kim paired an oversized blazer with sheer black floral lace tights, styled exactly as RiRi had done.
Moreover, in 2017, Kim launched her ‘Kids Supply x AKID’ shoe collaboration, which many fans claimed was eerily similar to Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collection.
The furry children’s slippers were an exact match to Rihanna’s ‘Leadcat’ fur slides.
Fans were quick to call out Kardashian, with comments like, “Nothing original with you Kardashians. Fenty Rihanna’s slides are just fur sandals that we accept. Okay, sister? It’s just another one of your style thefts.”
Another added, “Hmmmm these look a little familiar. Try Rihanna’s line. They’re probably a lot more affordable than these rip-offs.”
Given this woman doesn't have an original thought ever, not surprised.
