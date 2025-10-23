ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian has long been one of the most influential fashion figures, known for breaking boundaries and setting trendsetting looks that redefine style.

However, over the years, the reality star has faced accusations of borrowing or outright “stealing” the looks of other celebrities.

From Marilyn Monroe’s iconic embellished sheer dress to Naomi Campbell’s 90s runway ensembles, here are 10 times Kim sparked online scrutiny for copying the style of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers.