The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made a dazzling comeback on October 15 at Brooklyn’s Steiner Studios in New York City.

With performances by chart-topping singers Karol G, Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, and K-pop girl group Twice, the event was a star-studded affair.

While some stars stole the spotlight with their over-the-top glam, these 30 A-listers failed to dress to impress, from miscalculated wardrobe mishaps to outfits that left little to the imagination.

Netizens heavily mocked the celebrities’ fashion choices, with one user calling it a “TEMU catwalk” and another dubbing it an “embarrassing disaster.”

#1

Ciara Miller

Model wearing a risqué white outfit with a flowing skirt at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on a pink carpet.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #2

    Jessica Wang

    Model posing at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 wearing a green fringe dress and gold heels with risqué style.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #3

    Hannah Godwin

    Model in a purple gown with feathered stole at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 highlighting worst dressed moments.

    Hannah Godwin stepped onto the pink carpet in a semi-sheer purple gown featuring a plunging neckline that dipped to her midriff, a ruched waistline, and a fitted skirt with a daring thigh-high slit.

    The Bachelor in Paradise star paired her floor-length look with shiny silver heels, a matching feather boa, diamond rings, and a sleek tennis bracelet. 

    While her minimal makeup, voluminous dark lashes, and loose blonde waves made her look stunning, the delicate fabric of the dress soon led to a wardrobe hiccup

    As Hannah appeared to skip undergarments on top, she was seen covering her breasts with one arm in a few photos while posing for the cameras. 

    Godwin seemed slightly uncomfortable, posing awkwardly under the flashing lights of the paparazzi. 

    One fan commented, “My eyes are literally bleeding.”

    Another one added, “I’ve finally realized the word ‘CLASS’ has NO meaning these days!”

    Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images Report

    Mat O'Dowd
    Mat O'Dowd
    Mat O'Dowd
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The point of an evening gown is to boost your confidence in high social pressure environments, akin to a knight's armour. This person doesn't project confidence nor happiness!

    #4

    Jodie Turner-Smith

    Model wearing a daring, risqué look at Victoria's Secret fashion show, standing confidently on the pink runway.

    Actress Jodie Turner-Smith’s outfit looked mismatched and cheap, with clashing fabrics and embellishments.

    She wore a glittery, silver, bedazzled one-piece swimsuit-style ensemble underneath a jacket with a plunging neckline.

    The cover-up featured full sleeves with flared bell cuffs and silver threadwork detailing that extended into tassels along the sleeves and hem. 

    However, the tassels appeared tangled in several places, and the fabric overall looked cheap, with poorly done embellishments.

    She completed the look with transparent pointed-toe heels that added little to the overall fit.

    One user shared, “Jodie Turner-Smith looks awful. Just yuck!”

    “No 'normal' every day person would not be seen out in those.”

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Report

    #5

    Sarah Jessica Parker

    Woman in a long black coat and heels posing on the pink Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 risqué looks carpet.

    The fashion icon turned up in a disappointing outfit, suggesting that Sarah Jessica Parker was playing it safe.

    She wore an all-black ensemble featuring a one-shoulder bodycon knee-length dress paired with a long black coat.

    Even her accessories were kept minimal, limited to a diamond-studded ring, black pointed stiletto heels, and soft pink makeup.

    She wore her hair down, with the front section pulled back from her forehead.

    Known for delivering standout looks on the red carpet, Sarah failed to impress at one of the fashion world’s biggest events, opting for a simple cover-up.

    “Wow, just not appealing.”

    Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images Report

    sbj
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she looks elegant and I just love those shoes

    #6

    Patrick Schwarzenegger

    Man in black leather jacket and pants posing on the pink carpet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 worst dressed event.

    Patrick Schwarzenegger, who attended the event to support his wife Abby Champion on the runway, wore an underwhelming all-black ensemble.

    The White Lotus star sported an oversized leather jacket over a plain black tank top, paired with loosely fitted dress pants.

    He completed the look with polished black leather dress shoes, a matching belt, and a silver chain around his neck.

    Overall, the outfit came across as more streetwear-casual than appropriate for the pink carpet.

    Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images Report

    #7

    Emira D'spain

    Model wearing a risqué black and pink corset dress with stockings at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show worst dressed 2025 event.

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Report

    #8

    Hannah Berner

    Woman wearing a sheer black lace dress and sunglasses posing at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 risqué looks event.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #9

    Jessica Stam

    Woman in an ornate gold lace gown posing at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show event, highlighting worst dressed risqué looks.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #10

    Chloë Sevigny

    Woman posing on pink carpet in a ruffled pink dress and white heels at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 worst dressed event.

    Actress Chloe Sevigny chose a pastel pale pink minidress that struggled to impress due to its uneven structure.

    The shoulders of the dress appeared slouchy and mismatched, with the left one sitting slightly higher than the right. 

    The bodice featured a ruffled waistline, dramatic tie-neck detailing, an asymmetrical ruched top, and a tiered ruffled skirt that ended at an awkward length.

    To make matters worse, the soft pink hue blended into the carpet backdrop, making the outfit fade rather than stand out.

    One disappointed fan of the star expressed, “The most unusual was Chloe Sevigney, Bless her heart. It's as if the power went out and she grabbed what she could in the dark.”

    “Chloe Sevigny looks like she got tangled up in Grandmas pink drapes and had to rush out the door.”

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Report

    #11

    Amy Sedaris

    Woman in layered pink outfit and leopard print shoes posing at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 worst dressed list event

    Amy Sedaris opted for an ensemble that clashed not only with its own color palette but also with the overall pink theme of the carpet.

    The Strangers with Candy star wore a full-sleeve, tiered bubblegum pink top paired with a pastel pink tiered tulle ankle-length skirt.

    The top fit awkwardly on her and was an identical match to the backdrop, making it blend rather than stand out.

    Meanwhile, the frilly skirt did little to complement the look.

    To top it off, the 64-year-old accessorized with mismatched pieces, including leopard-print kitten heels and a silver rhinestone-detailed shoulder bag with wide white straps.

    “In regards to Amy, I would not expect anything less than the top of the worst dress list. Bravo girl!” one user sarcastically quipped.

    Another commented, “Amy Sedaris looks like my grans toilet roll dolly cover she used to have in that outfit.”

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Report

    #12

    Dascha Polanco

    Model wearing sheer black dress and trench coat posing at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 worst dressed with risqué looks.

    Dominican actress Dascha Polanco paired her outfit with a wardrobe choice that seemed out of sync with the glamorous event. 

    She wore a sheer black bodysuit featuring a halter neckline, a ruched micro skirt, and matching fabric intended to cover her chest.

    However, while posing on the carpet, the Orange Is the New Black star appeared to face a wardrobe mishap. 

    In photos captured by the paparazzi, the chest fabric looked uneven, with one side sitting properly while the other rode up awkwardly, exposing more than intended.

    Moreover, Dascha completed the look with a knee-length trench coat that clashed with the glam vibe of her outfit.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #13

    Adam Selman

    Man in a black suit posing on pink carpet during the worst dressed at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 event.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #14

    Ayan Broomfield

    Model wearing a sheer black dress posing on the pink carpet at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 risqué looks event.

    Tennis champion Ayan Broomfield hit the carpet in a daring black minidress with intricate cutouts.

    The dress featured a sheer fabric and an asymmetrical skirt, short in the front, with longer, uneven panels cascading in the back.

    Ayan completed the look with smoky eye makeup, darkly outlined pink lips, strappy black stiletto heels, and gold bracelets.

    While she wore a matching undergarment to cover her bottoms, her top was left completely bare beneath the dress, relying only on a beaded gold chain detail that barely provided any coverage.

    Netizens slammed Broomfield’s look, calling it “tacky” and “a disaster.”

    “Totally Desperate look it should be called - so unflattering!!”

    Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images Report

    #15

    June Ambrose

    Woman in leopard print coat and hat at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025, showcasing one of the worst dressed risqué looks.

    Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images Report

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good grief. I'm guessing she didn't look in the mirror before stepping out.

    #16

    Jordyn Woods

    Woman in bold animal print coat and black tights posing at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 with risqué looks.

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Report

    #17

    Eva Gutowski

    Model wearing a risqué white cutout outfit and matching headpiece at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 worst dressed list event.

    Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images Report

    #18

    Chris Fisher

    Man wearing sheer black top and wide-leg pants, showcasing a risqué look at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 event.

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Report

    #19

    Ivy Getty

    Woman in a sheer embroidered dress with fringe at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025, showcasing risqué style trends.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #20

    Karen Gillan

    Red-haired woman in a sheer black dress posing at a fashion show, reflecting worst dressed at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.

    Karen Gillan wore a semi-sheer black cut-out dress that oddly resembled the silhouette of a bedroom nightdress.

    The top of the dress was completely sheer, featuring a deep V-neckline and flowy, ruffled elbow-length sleeves, while the skirt had a mid-thigh slit and fell to her ankles.

    Underneath the top, the actress wore a matching triangle-shaped undergarment.

    Additionally, the dress featured string-tied detailing at the waist, giving it more of a cover-up vibe than that of an actual dress.

    The outfit was extremely loose-fitting, and the combination of the light, transparent fabric on top with the seemingly heavier material on the bottom further created a visual clash.

    “Looks like AI renderings of humans by an AI that hates humans,” quipped one social media user. 

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #21

    Renee Bellerive

    Model in a white shirt and distressed jeans posing against a pink backdrop at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 risqué looks event.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #22

    Matt Rogers

    Man wearing a shiny striped shirt and brown pants at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 risqué looks event.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #23

    Lyas Medini

    Man in oversized red jacket and black pants posing at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 worst dressed risqué looks event.

    John Nacion / Getty Images Report

    #24

    Law Roach

    Person posing in an oversized gray suit at the Victoria's Secret fashion show with the worst dressed risqué looks 2025.

    Celebrity stylist Law Roach, usually known for his daring fashion choices, appeared on the pink carpet in a muted, understated look.

    Roach chose a pale gray suit in a tweed-like material, featuring a double-breasted jacket paired with loosely fitted pants.

    He completed the outfit with square-toe, pointed, sparkly silver dress shoes, an emerald ring, and a thick gold necklace. 

    His makeup was minimal, and his hair was sleeked back with a middle part, without any standout elements to elevate the look.

    Overall, the ensemble appeared extremely unremarkable, as it was a look seen countless times on other celebrities at similar events.

    John Nacion / Getty Images Report

    #25

    Christina Kirkman

    Model wearing a risqué sheer beaded dress with black underwear at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 event.

    Actress and comedian Christina Kirkman attended the fashion show in a beige fishnet dress paired with black underwear.

    The dress featured intricate threads woven together on the top and was adorned with matching gemstones at each intersection of the netting.

    However, it awkwardly cut off at her navel, transitioning into a fully see-through pattern.

    The spaghetti-strapped top also appeared poorly finished, particularly around the chest, where the fabric looked messy and uneven.

    Additionally, her full face of glam and voluminous brunette-blonde locks cascading down her back contrasted with the overall style she had chosen.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #26

    Valentina Ferrer

    Model in black lace bra, white fur coat, and black skirt posing at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 worst dressed list.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #27

    Ellie Thumann

    Model wearing a sheer white dress at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 with standout risqué worst dressed looks.

    John Nacion / Getty Images Report

    #28

    Jordan Roth

    Woman in black polka dot pajama-style outfit and red lipstick posing on pink carpet at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.

    Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images Report

    #29

    Rainey Qualley

    Woman in sheer floral dress and heels posing at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 with risqué worst dressed looks background.

    Actress Rainey Qualley arrived at the event in an ill-fitted minidress that looked uncomfortably tight.

    The corset of the floral lace white dress appeared extremely snug, and the fabric itself looked cheap.

    The dress was sheer in certain areas, revealing one of her breasts under the flash of the cameras.

    Moreover, the neckline and corset boning appeared unevenly constructed.

    Rainey kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a delicate chain with a pendant, small hoop earrings, and partly transparent heels.

    “The less famous, the more outrageous the outfits,” expressed one user online. 

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Report

    #30

    Kellee Moran

    Woman in a cropped white blouse and silver sequin mini skirt posing at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 risqué looks event.

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Report

