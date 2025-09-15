Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Ashley Graham’s Body-Hugging Dress Seems To Expose More Of Her Figure Than It Should
Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging emerald green dress, smiling with wet-look hair at an indoor event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ashley Graham’s Body-Hugging Dress Seems To Expose More Of Her Figure Than It Should

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Ashley Graham nearly broke the internet with a risque illusion dress that many mistook for an actual wardrobe malfunction.

The 37-year-old model attended the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night event at the Ocean Casino and Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on September 13. 

The star-studded evening drew several A-listers, including Cameron Diaz, JAY-Z, The Weeknd, and more.

Highlights
  • Ashley Graham turned heads at Michael Rubin’s REFORM Alliance Casino Night in a sea-green satin illusion dress featuring printed silhouettes of intimate body parts.
  • The risque outfit left many fans confused, with some mistaking the print for her actual body and others slamming the design as “tacky” and “unflattering.”
  • The gala night was attended by several other notable A-listers like Ivanka Trump and her husband, The Weeknd, JAY-Z, Travis Scott, and more.
  • “The dress doesn't look real to me, looks like AI,” wrote one user online.

“I thought she was wearing an unforgiving satin dress that shows everything,” wrote one social media user. 

    Ashley Graham wore a tight dress that gave the illusion of revealing more of her body than it actually did

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress highlighting her figure with bold earrings and sleek hairstyle indoors.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress highlighting her figure with bold earrings and sleek hairstyle indoors.

    Image credits: ashleygraham / Instagram

    The Vogue cover model wore a body-hugging sea-green print dress with an asymmetrical neckline, a cinched waist, and an ankle-length skirt. 

    She accessorized her look with strappy black heels, sparkly diamond hoop earrings, and side-parted wavy hair. 

    Keeping her makeup soft and simple, Ashley opted for pink lips, winged eyeliner, and blushy cheeks, paired with manicured beige nails.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging black dress revealing her figure, taking a mirror selfie in a modern bathroom.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging black dress revealing her figure, taking a mirror selfie in a modern bathroom.

    Image credits: ashleygraham / Instagram

    The satin-like fabric featured a striking print that created the illusion of displaying Graham’s own body, complete with dark silhouettes of a belly button, cleavage, and other private areas painted across the front.

    The dress featured prints of the 37-year-old model’s intimate body parts painted in full display

    Ashley Graham on runway wearing a body-hugging dress highlighting her figure with sheer black lace details.

    Ashley Graham on runway wearing a body-hugging dress highlighting her figure with sheer black lace details.

    Image credits: Victoria’s Secret / YouTube

    The REFORM Alliance, founded in 2019, aims to change the system for the 3.7 million Americans on probation or parole, fostering work, stability, and the well-being of supervised individuals.

    Its notable achievements include reforms that have shortened probation terms, reduced technical violations, and created ways for families to stay together.

    Ashley was joined by her award-winning director husband, Justin Ervin, on the red carpet of the noble event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging teal dress posing confidently on a red carpet at an indoor event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging teal dress posing confidently on a red carpet at an indoor event.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress showcasing her stunning figure on a stylish outdoor event in elegant lighting

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress showcasing her stunning figure on a stylish outdoor event in elegant lighting

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress highlighting her figure at a stylish event with a confident pose and elegant background.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress highlighting her figure at a stylish event with a confident pose and elegant background.

    One social media user commented, “Why would you have this painted onto a dress? She should be trying to hide this sight from our eyes…”

    “Silly me. I didn’t realize it was a print.”

    The REFORM Alliance aims to change the American probation and parole system 

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging green dress at an event, posing with three other elegantly dressed individuals.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging green dress at an event, posing with three other elegantly dressed individuals.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    In paparazzi-captured shots, the couple posed side by side, with one arm wrapped around each other’s waist.

    They flashed soft smiles for the cameras, while Graham struck a model-like pose with her free hand poised gracefully on her thigh.

    The highlight of the evening was The Weeknd’s 40-minute performance inside Ovation Hall.

    He delivered a medley of some of his greatest hits, including Blinding Lights, The Hills, and Timeless.

    Woman in a body-hugging green dress showing her figure, standing next to a man in a black suit on a red carpet.

    Woman in a body-hugging green dress showing her figure, standing next to a man in a black suit on a red carpet.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and exposes more of her figure at an event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and exposes more of her figure at an event.

    Other musical performances came from Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Quavo, DJ Khaled, and Chase B. 

    Meanwhile, notable names like Andrew Ramus, JAY-Z, French Montana, Taylor Rooks, and Tyrese Haliburton participated in a high-stakes blackjack tournament.

    The tournament was won by Andrew, who walked away with a $1 million prize.

    Ashley brought her husband of 15 years as her plus-one to the star-studded event 

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress showcasing her figure, seated inside a luxury vehicle with a companion.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress showcasing her figure, seated inside a luxury vehicle with a companion.

    Image credits: beyonce / Instagram

    During the evening, Ashley and Justin were spotted mingling with other A-list guests, including Emma Roberts and Tiffany Haddish.

    The Scream Queens star opted for a business-glam look, wearing a ruched black gown with a turtleneck, paired with a tuxedo jacket.

    Meanwhile, Haddish stunned in a flowing white halter dress with a turtleneck collar and a sheer, bejeweled waistband.

    The four even posed for some rare snaps together inside the venue.

    Netizens, however, were left baffled by Ashley’s dress choice. Some mistakenly thought it was her actual body on display, while others slammed the outfit as “unflattering.”

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and seems to expose more of her figure indoors.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and seems to expose more of her figure indoors.

    Image credits: ashleygraham / Instagram

    One user commented, “Ashley wore a most unsuitable and unflattering green dress.”

    “Oh dear I certainly don’t find that dress sexy, (I wonder how many women would! I think it’s voil and looks so cheap!” wrote another. 

    “The dress doesn’t look real to me, looks like AI. I can’t see the thread of the material. Weird…”

    Michael Rubin expresses gratitude to A-list stars like Ivanka Trump, The Weeknd, and more

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress showcasing her figure, posing with a man in a black tuxedo outdoors.

    Image credits: ivankatrump / Instagram

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging leopard print dress accentuating her figure while wearing a straw hat and standing against a wooden wall.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging leopard print dress accentuating her figure while wearing a straw hat and standing against a wooden wall.

    Image credits: ashleygraham / Instagram

    The gala was graced by businesswoman Ivanka Trump, who arrived with husband Jared Kushner. 

    She stunned in a semi-sheer silver Georges Hobeika Couture gown featuring a scooped neckline and draped bodice.

    Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz also made a rare red carpet appearance alongside husband Benji Madden, turning the evening into a date night after more than a year out of the spotlight.

    Other renowned attendees included Brooks Nader and her sisters Sarah Jane, Mary Holland, and Grace Ann, as well as Jamie Foxx, Winnie Harlow, Odell Beckham Jr., and many more.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress with a high slit, posing confidently outdoors wearing sunglasses.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress with a high slit, posing confidently outdoors wearing sunglasses.

    Image credits: ashleygraham / Instagram

    Following the success of the evening, host Rubin took to Instagram to express his gratitude in an Instagram post.

    He wrote, “What a night!! Thank you to everyone who joined us for this year’s #ReformCasinoNight at @theoceanac…”

    “I love the colour but tacky design,” complained one social media user about Graham’s green dress 

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals her figure at an event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals her figure at an event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that highlights and exposes more of her figure at a public event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that highlights and exposes more of her figure at a public event.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress showcasing her figure with a stylish and daring fashion statement at an event.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress showcasing her figure with a stylish and daring fashion statement at an event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals her figure in a striking appearance.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals her figure in a striking appearance.

    Comment praising Ashley Graham’s body-hugging dress that accentuates her figure and highlights her confidence.

    Comment praising Ashley Graham’s body-hugging dress that accentuates her figure and highlights her confidence.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and highlights more of her figure than expected.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and highlights more of her figure than expected.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals more of her figure than expected at an event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals more of her figure than expected at an event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that highlights her figure at an outdoor event during daytime.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that highlights her figure at an outdoor event during daytime.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and exposes more of her figure on a public event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and exposes more of her figure on a public event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals more of her figure than expected.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals more of her figure than expected.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that reveals and accentuates more of her figure on the red carpet.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that reveals and accentuates more of her figure on the red carpet.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress that highlights and accentuates her figure with a bold, revealing style.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress that highlights and accentuates her figure with a bold, revealing style.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress highlighting her figure at a formal event, showcasing elegant and daring fashion style.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress highlighting her figure at a formal event, showcasing elegant and daring fashion style.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals more of her figure than expected.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals more of her figure than expected.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals more of her figure at an event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals more of her figure at an event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals her figure in a stylish setting.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and reveals her figure in a stylish setting.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress showcasing her figure with a sleek design and bold style on a red carpet event.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress showcasing her figure with a sleek design and bold style on a red carpet event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and exposes more of her figure during an event.

    Ashley Graham wearing a body-hugging dress that accentuates and exposes more of her figure during an event.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress showcasing and emphasizing her figure in a striking fashion moment.

    Ashley Graham in a body-hugging dress showcasing and emphasizing her figure in a striking fashion moment.

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
