Who Is Ashley Graham? Ashley Graham Ervin is an American model renowned for her confidence and pioneering work in body positivity. Her influential voice reshaped traditional beauty standards, promoting inclusivity in the fashion world. She rose to global prominence with her groundbreaking 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover, becoming the first curve model to achieve this milestone. This unprecedented appearance cemented her status as a cultural icon.

Full Name Ashley Graham Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity Biracial Education Scott Middle School, Lincoln Southwest High School Mother Linda Graham Siblings Abigail Graham Kids Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, Malachi Ervin, Roman Ervin

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Ashley Graham was the eldest of three daughters. Her parents supported her early foray into modeling after she was scouted at age twelve. Graham attended Scott Middle School and later Lincoln Southwest High School, where her passion for fashion and self-expression began to flourish. She also developed an early interest in advocating for body acceptance.

Notable Relationships Ashley Graham has maintained a long-term marriage with videographer Justin Ervin, whom she met in 2009 while doing missionary work. They dated for a year before tying the knot in 2010. The couple shares three sons: Isaac Menelik Giovanni, born in 2020, and twin sons Malachi and Roman, welcomed in 2022. Graham frequently shares glimpses of their family life.

Career Highlights Ashley Graham’s career significantly advanced with her groundbreaking 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover, marking a pivotal moment for body diversity. She was the first curve model to grace its front. Beyond modeling, she launched successful lingerie and swimwear lines designed for all body types, actively contributing to fashion accessibility and empowering women globally. She also became a popular television presenter. Graham has collected numerous accolades, including being named to Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” and Glamour’s “Woman of the Year,” solidifying her impact on culture.