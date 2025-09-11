Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Charlie Kirk’s Wife Shared A Haunting Post Just Hours Before He Was Fatally Attacked
Charlie Kirk raising his fist on stage, wearing a navy suit and red tie, during a public speaking event.
Society, World

Charlie Kirk’s Wife Shared A Haunting Post Just Hours Before He Was Fatally Attacked

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Open list comments 20
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

20

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy has struck political commentator Charlie Kirk‘s family, who are mourning his untimely loss, with tributes pouring in from across the globe.

On September 10, 2025, the 31-year-old was fatally attacked during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. 

Hours before his passing, his wife, Erika Kirk, shared a message on her social media, the timing of which now seems dark in light of what happened. 

Highlights
  • Political commentator and activist Charlie Kirk was fatally attacked on September 10 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.
  • He once shared that he “immediately” knew his wife Erika was The One on their very first dinner date.
  • Charlie is survived by his wife, their 3-year-old daughter, and their 16-month-old son.
  • “Such a sad world we live in,” mourned one user online.

“No family deserves to lose a husband or father,” wrote one social media user. 

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Charlie Kirk passed away following a fatal attack, leaving behind his wife and young children   

    Charlie Kirk in a dark suit and red tie raising his fist at a crowded event, highlighting Charlie Kirk's wife haunting post.

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk / Facebook

    The Turning Point USA co-founder was sitting at the Prove Me Wrong table as part of his American Comeback Tour at the university when the tragedy unfolded. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He could not survive his wounds, and the news of his passing was announced by President Donald Trump himself on Truth Social.

    Charlie Kirk and his wife posing in formal attire in front of the presidential seal at a high-profile event.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

    Just a few hours earlier, Mrs. Kirk had shared a bible verse from Psalm 46:1 on her official X account that read, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

    Charlie is survived by his wife and their two children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 16-month-old son. 

    “No matter how badly you disagree, don’t get the right to potentially end someone’s life,” expressed one netizen.

    The 31-year-old was a political activist who married Erika in an “intimate” ceremony in May 2021

    Charlie Kirk handing out Make America Great Again hats at a crowded outdoor political event with supporters around.

    Image credits: Trent Nelson / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Charlie and the former Miss Arizona USA first met in September 2018 over a dinner date and soon began dating. 

    Recalling the moment, he shared in a June 2024 Turning Point USA YouTube video how their first date felt like “an interview,” and that he “almost immediately” knew he had found his life partner in Erika. 

    “I met her and we had a very, very long dinner, which was very close to almost an interview. You’re gonna laugh, but you should absolutely interview for your spouse.”

    Crowd gathered around a tent at a political event related to Charlie Kirk's wife and haunting post before fatal attack.

    Image credits: TheRabbitHole84 / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk sharing a haunting tweet quoting Psalm 46:1 hours before Charlie Kirk was fatally attacked.

    Image credits: MrsErikaKirk

    Their first date, as revealed by Erika on her social media, took place “inside Bill’s Burgers in NYC,” where they talked about “theology, philosophy, and politics.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “At the end, you paused, looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to date you,’” reflected the former pageant beauty on the couple’s fifth dating anniversary in 2023. 

    Charlie “almost immediately” knew the former Miss Arizona was going to be his future wife on their first date  

    Charlie Kirk's wife smiling and holding a child, standing next to Charlie Kirk holding another child at a celebration.

    Image credits: charliekirk1776 / mrserikakirk / Instagram

    The lovebirds got engaged in December 2020 and, a few months later, tied the knot in May 2021.

    The ceremony took place in Scottsdale, Arizona, and was described as “very intimate.”

    The guest list included only the couple’s closest family and friends, with no bridesmaids or groomsmen.

    They became parents with the birth of their daughter in August 2022, shortly after their first wedding anniversary. 

    Charlie Kirk and his wife smiling together indoors, highlighting Charlie Kirk's wife shared post before fatal attack.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Around their third anniversary, they welcomed another bundle of joy, their son.

    While both Charlie and Erika were public figures, they chose to keep their children’s names and faces off social media to preserve their privacy.

    “In a world where everything is put on social media, where everything is constantly being posted and talked about, we made a decision to keep one thing rather private.”

    Tributes for the deceased political activist poured in on social media from across the globe  

    Hands holding baby feet in a tender moment, symbolizing connection and care in Charlie Kirk's wife haunting post context.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

    “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is d**d… He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family,” wrote the U.S. President. 

    Days before the tragedy, on August 30, the family of four made their last public appearance.

    Charlie Kirk's wife and child wearing Make America Great Again hats, sharing a heartfelt family moment outdoors.

    Image credits: charliekirk1776 / mrserikakirk / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mr and Mrs Kirk took their young kids to an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game at the iconic Chase Field stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. 

    Erika shared some snaps from their outing in an Instagram post with a lengthy caption talking about reliving her childhood through the eyes of her children.

    She wrote, “Am I providing a childhood for my kids that will be one that compels them toward gratitude and faith, or one that sends them searching for healing in places I failed to give it?”

    ALT text: A supportive tweet expressing condolences to Charlie Kirk's wife and family after his fatal attack.

    Image credits: TaraBull808

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing condolences to Charlie Kirk's wife following the fatal attack incident.

    Image credits: RusGarbageHuman

    “Live your childhood again through their eyes. This window is short, drench yourself in it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The couple made their last public outing while attending an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game with their kids

    Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

    Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

    Charlie celebrated the third birthday of his “incredible daughter” on August 23. He took her to build sandcastles on the beach.

    Having a family will change your life in the best ways, so get married and have kids. You won’t regret it,” the late conservative activist said in an Instagram post.

    Charlie Kirk's wife and family embracing on the beach in a tender moment hours before the fatal attack.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika, who recently launched her own ministry program, BIBLEin365, wrote in her biography, “Above all, Erika cherishes her role as the wife of Charlie Kirk and the mother of their precious son and daughter.”

    Charlie Kirk's wife walking arm in arm backstage in a floral dress and blazer in a dimly lit event setting.

    Image credits: charliekirk1776 / mrserikakirk / Instagram

    “As she continues to grow in her ministry, leadership, and entrepreneurial endeavors, Erika remains committed to inspiring others to live with purpose, rooted in faith, and driven by the love of Christ in every aspect of life.”

    “Praying for him and his family. Such a sad world we live in,” wrote one sympathetic social media user

    Comment expressing sympathy for Charlie Kirk's wife and family after his fatal attack with a heartfelt message.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Victoria Rose expressing sympathy about losing a husband or father.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Moengaroa Floyed expressing sadness and condolences to the family hours before Charlie Kirk's wife shared a haunting post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Kylie Lee expressing sorrow over senseless gun violence and sympathy for the victim's family before Charlie Kirk's fatal attack.

    Comment expressing sympathy and mentioning hope for safety and healing after Charlie Kirk's wife shared a haunting post.

    Facebook comment from Charlie Kirk's wife expressing sorrow and praying for family after fatal attack.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Shelly Williams Miller expressing thoughts and prayers for victims of gun shootings related to Charlie Kirk's wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Bec Brown about Charlie Kirk's wife sharing a haunting post hours before he was fatally attacked.

    Comment by Stephanie Mayhew expressing mixed feelings about Charlie Kirk and condemning the shooting of him as a husband and father.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Charlie Kirk's wife after haunting post before fatal attack shared online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Cathy M Miller expressing concern over violence and offering prayers to Charlie Kirk's family after fatal attack.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by David Emigh discussing free speech and fear of being shot.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Lexii Elizabeth expressing prayers for Charlie Kirk's family after a fatal attack.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Political figures
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    20
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    20

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sandraangulo avatar
    Sandra Angulo
    Sandra Angulo
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “It’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights...That is a prudent deal.” - Charlie Kirk

    Vote comment up
    15
    15points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    This has nothing to do with the first amendment. This was a highly trained assassin. One bullet from 250 meters to the neck.

    Load More Replies...
    802nccs07 avatar
    Trundle
    Trundle
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you do nothing but spread hate it’s only a matter of time before that hate finds its way home. He did say that gun deaths are worth it to keep the second amendment. It’s unfortunate for him that he won’t be around to see if his friends and followers still feel the same way now that it’s not school children getting gunned down

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    You just spread more hate than Charlie kirk did in his lifetime. This is when you're supposed to ask yourself, "am I the baddy?"

    Load More Replies...
    fnc122431 avatar
    whodunnitfan2013
    whodunnitfan2013
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    sandraangulo avatar
    Sandra Angulo
    Sandra Angulo
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “It’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights...That is a prudent deal.” - Charlie Kirk

    Vote comment up
    15
    15points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    This has nothing to do with the first amendment. This was a highly trained assassin. One bullet from 250 meters to the neck.

    Load More Replies...
    802nccs07 avatar
    Trundle
    Trundle
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you do nothing but spread hate it’s only a matter of time before that hate finds its way home. He did say that gun deaths are worth it to keep the second amendment. It’s unfortunate for him that he won’t be around to see if his friends and followers still feel the same way now that it’s not school children getting gunned down

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    You just spread more hate than Charlie kirk did in his lifetime. This is when you're supposed to ask yourself, "am I the baddy?"

    Load More Replies...
    fnc122431 avatar
    whodunnitfan2013
    whodunnitfan2013
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Family
    Homepage
    Trending
    Family
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Family Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT