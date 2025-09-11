Charlie Kirk’s Wife Shared A Haunting Post Just Hours Before He Was Fatally Attacked

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy has struck political commentator Charlie Kirk‘s family, who are mourning his untimely loss, with tributes pouring in from across the globe.

On September 10, 2025, the 31-year-old was fatally attacked during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

Hours before his passing, his wife, Erika Kirk, shared a message on her social media, the timing of which now seems dark in light of what happened.

Highlights Political commentator and activist Charlie Kirk was fatally attacked on September 10 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

He once shared that he “immediately” knew his wife Erika was The One on their very first dinner date.

Charlie is survived by his wife, their 3-year-old daughter, and their 16-month-old son.

“Such a sad world we live in,” mourned one user online.

“No family deserves to lose a husband or father,” wrote one social media user.

Charlie Kirk passed away following a fatal attack, leaving behind his wife and young children

Charlie Kirk / Facebook

The Turning Point USA co-founder was sitting at the Prove Me Wrong table as part of his American Comeback Tour at the university when the tragedy unfolded.

He could not survive his wounds, and the news of his passing was announced by President Donald Trump himself on Truth Social.

mrserikakirk / Instagram

Just a few hours earlier, Mrs. Kirk had shared a bible verse from Psalm 46:1 on her official X account that read, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Charlie is survived by his wife and their two children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 16-month-old son.

“No matter how badly you disagree, don’t get the right to potentially end someone’s life,” expressed one netizen.

The 31-year-old was a political activist who married Erika in an “intimate” ceremony in May 2021

Trent Nelson / Getty Images

Charlie and the former Miss Arizona USA first met in September 2018 over a dinner date and soon began dating.

Recalling the moment, he shared in a June 2024 Turning Point USA YouTube video how their first date felt like “an interview,” and that he “almost immediately” knew he had found his life partner in Erika.

“I met her and we had a very, very long dinner, which was very close to almost an interview. You’re gonna laugh, but you should absolutely interview for your spouse.”

TheRabbitHole84 / X

MrsErikaKirk

Their first date, as revealed by Erika on her social media, took place “inside Bill’s Burgers in NYC,” where they talked about “theology, philosophy, and politics.”

“At the end, you paused, looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to date you,’” reflected the former pageant beauty on the couple’s fifth dating anniversary in 2023.

Charlie “almost immediately” knew the former Miss Arizona was going to be his future wife on their first date

charliekirk1776 / mrserikakirk / Instagram

The lovebirds got engaged in December 2020 and, a few months later, tied the knot in May 2021.

The ceremony took place in Scottsdale, Arizona, and was described as “very intimate.”

The guest list included only the couple’s closest family and friends, with no bridesmaids or groomsmen.

They became parents with the birth of their daughter in August 2022, shortly after their first wedding anniversary.

mrserikakirk / Instagram

Around their third anniversary, they welcomed another bundle of joy, their son.

While both Charlie and Erika were public figures, they chose to keep their children’s names and faces off social media to preserve their privacy.

“In a world where everything is put on social media, where everything is constantly being posted and talked about, we made a decision to keep one thing rather private.”

Tributes for the deceased political activist poured in on social media from across the globe

mrserikakirk / Instagram

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is d**d… He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family,” wrote the U.S. President.

Days before the tragedy, on August 30, the family of four made their last public appearance.

charliekirk1776 / mrserikakirk / Instagram

Mr and Mrs Kirk took their young kids to an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game at the iconic Chase Field stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

Erika shared some snaps from their outing in an Instagram post with a lengthy caption talking about reliving her childhood through the eyes of her children.

She wrote, “Am I providing a childhood for my kids that will be one that compels them toward gratitude and faith, or one that sends them searching for healing in places I failed to give it?”

TaraBull808

RusGarbageHuman

“Live your childhood again through their eyes. This window is short, drench yourself in it.”

The couple made their last public outing while attending an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game with their kids

mrserikakirk / Instagram

mrserikakirk / Instagram

Charlie celebrated the third birthday of his “incredible daughter” on August 23. He took her to build sandcastles on the beach.

“Having a family will change your life in the best ways, so get married and have kids. You won’t regret it,” the late conservative activist said in an Instagram post.

mrserikakirk / Instagram

Erika, who recently launched her own ministry program, BIBLEin365, wrote in her biography, “Above all, Erika cherishes her role as the wife of Charlie Kirk and the mother of their precious son and daughter.”

charliekirk1776 / mrserikakirk / Instagram

“As she continues to grow in her ministry, leadership, and entrepreneurial endeavors, Erika remains committed to inspiring others to live with purpose, rooted in faith, and driven by the love of Christ in every aspect of life.”

“Praying for him and his family. Such a sad world we live in,” wrote one sympathetic social media user

