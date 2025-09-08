Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Jessica Simpson Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After ‘Unrecognizable’ Appearance On VMAs Red Carpet
Jessica Simpson at VMAs red carpet event, wearing chain-link earrings and makeup, sparking plastic surgery rumors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jessica Simpson Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After ‘Unrecognizable’ Appearance On VMAs Red Carpet

Amita Kumari News Writer
Jessica Simpson’s arrival at the 2025 MTV VMAs sparked controversy and a wave of online speculation.

The 45-year-old singer made her appearance at the music event after a 19-year hiatus, last attending the ceremony in 2006.

As her comeback look began garnering attention on social media, fans were quick to accuse Jessica of getting work done on her face as she looked “different.” 

Highlights
  • Jessica Simpson made her VMAs comeback after 19 years, but her big moment did not impress fans online.
  • The 45-year-old songstress was accused of having plastic surgery, as several netizens failed to recognize her at the event.
  • In her 2020 memoir, Jessica admitted to getting work done despite her doctor warning that she “could die.”
  • “Why keep destroying your face! I don’t get it,” one netizen wrote online.

“She literally has a different flipping face,” wrote one social media user.

    Jessica Simpson sparks plastic surgery speculation with her 2025 VMAs comeback after 19 years

    Jessica Simpson with voluminous blonde hair and glamorous makeup, sparking plastic surgery rumors on VMAs red carpet.

    Image credits: jessicasimpson

    Simpson arrived at the event on the night of September 7, 2025, wearing a black Christian Siriano gown with sheer tulle cutouts all over the dress. 

    She paired it with diamond earrings, an assortment of rings, matching black stilettos, and pulled-back dark blonde hair. 

    Pictures and clips of the Irresistible singer showed her posing solo on the red carpet at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

    Her physical appearance left several social media users questioning whether it was truly Simpson or “AI Jessica.”

    “I know that’s not Jessica Simpson.”

    The 45-year-old songstress stunned at the music night as a presenter in a black Christian Siriano gown

    Jessica Simpson in a sheer black dress posing on the VMAs red carpet amid plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan

    While Jessica released her long-anticipated song Use My Heart Against Me in February of this year, she was not nominated for any award at the event. 

    Instead, she attended as a presenter and was to present the first-ever MTV VMAs Latin Icon Award to Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ricky Martin.

    The two share a decades-old platonic bond with each other as Jessica had opened for Martin on his tour back in 1999 when she was still new in the music industry.

    Jessica Simpson wearing glamorous earrings and black outfits in two side-by-side photos fueling plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Twitter user comments on Jessica Simpson's unrecognizable appearance sparking plastic surgery rumors at VMAs red carpet.

    Image credits: GullahQueen843

    Simpson released her new song after more than 16 years away from the industry. 

    Her comeback also came shortly after her separation from ex-husband, former NFL star Eric Johnson, following 10 years of marriage.

    Fans couldn’t recognize Jessica in viral snaps while posing on the VMAs red carpet

    Jessica Simpson in close-up with long blonde hair, sparking plastic surgery rumors after VMA red carpet appearance.

    Image credits: jessicasimpson

    Tweet discussing Jessica Simpson sparking plastic surgery rumors after her unrecognizable appearance on the VMAs red carpet.

    Image credits: CyWegman

    During a red carpet interview, the pop icon opened up about how it felt to make her comeback to one of the biggest music nights of the year.

    She told Extra, “I’ve had so many VMA moments, and it’s crazy to be here and to not have a record label and to be here representing myself for myself. It’s really empowering. I’m happy.”

    Jessica Simpson in a sleek black dress and choker, sparking plastic surgery rumors with her striking red carpet look.

    Image credits: brooksnader

    While Jessica expressed her excitement to be back in the music scene, several netizens focused solely on her facial features. 

    Fans suspected her of getting plastic surgery, with one writing, “It’s giving ‘I’ve had a lot of work done’ but whatever…”

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    Another user wrote, “Gotta be AI Jessica,” while a third quipped, “But she doesn’t look like herself anymore. She did something to her face.”

    “That’s not my first guess of who that would be.”

    Simpson admits getting work done despite doctor’s warning she “could die” in her popular memoir

    Jessica Simpson in a sheer black dress on the VMAs red carpet sparking plastic surgery rumors with her unrecognizable look.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

    Jessica Simpson at VMAs red carpet with a striking look sparking plastic surgery rumors and fan reactions.

    Image credits: KelleyBuck

    While she did not address any plastic surgery speculation from her VMAs appearance, Jessica has opened up about it in the past. 

    In her 2020 memoir Open Book, she admitted to getting some work done after having three children. 

    She revealed that she had undergone two tummy tucks despite her doctor warning her not to do them at the time, as the procedures were life threatening and she “could die.”

    Image credits: Access Hollywood

    The second surgery even resulted in her developing a severe infection and being hospitalized for nine days. 

    “I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what’s inside. Really, it’s about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do,” Simpson shared in her book. 

    Jessica hints at her relationship status after her separation from Eric Johnson, despite sparking reunion rumors

    Jessica Simpson on VMAs red carpet sparking plastic surgery rumors with a new and unrecognizable appearance.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    Jessica Simpson on VMAs red carpet with a new look sparking plastic surgery rumors and appearing unrecognizable.

    Image credits: NovoaMarianella

    The I Wanna Love You Forever songstress and her ex-husband sparked reconciliation rumors in August after being spotted together in Las Vegas during Jessica’s younger sister Ashlee Simpson’s concert.

    Jessica Simpson at VMAs red carpet wearing black sheer dress, sparking plastic surgery rumors with her changed appearance.

    Image credits: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

    However, speaking with People at the VMAs, Jessica clearly revealed her relationship status as “single,” putting all those rumors to rest.

    I’m single, so everybody’s sexy right now. There are a lot of hotties… There are a lot of cute guys out there.”

    Ashlee Simpson also attended the ceremony as a presenter after more than 17 years. 

    She walked the red carpet separately from her sister, alongside her husband of 11 years, Evan Ross.

    Image credits: E!News

    “Too overdone for a 45 year old, in my opinion,” wrote one netizen. 

    Others echoed the sentiment, stating that “she didn’t need fillers at all.”

    “Jessica Simpson looks like she had an allergic reaction,” commented one social media user

    Comment on social media post expressing surprise over Jessica Simpson's unrecognizable appearance sparking plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment by Malissa M McQuillan expressing surprise about Jessica Simpson's changed appearance sparking plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment about Jessica Simpson's unrecognizable appearance sparking plastic surgery rumors on VMAs red carpet.

    Comment by Charmaine Paul discussing Jessica Simpson sparking plastic surgery rumors after her VMAs red carpet appearance.

    Comment reading On what planet is that Jessica Simpson, discussing plastic surgery rumors after VMAs red carpet appearance.

    Comment praising Jessica Simpson's changed look sparking plastic surgery rumors after VMAs red carpet appearance.

    Jessica Simpson on VMAs red carpet with a noticeably different look sparking plastic surgery rumors and public speculation.

    Jessica Simpson at VMAs red carpet sparking plastic surgery rumors with her significantly changed appearance.

    Jessica Simpson on VMAs red carpet, sparking plastic surgery rumors with unrecognizable appearance.

    Text comment from Phil saying they’re all starting to look like clones, related to Jessica Simpson sparks plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment by Jessica Nicole Johnson Williams discussing Jessica Simpson's transformed look due to plastic surgery sparking rumors.

    Comment by Lesleigh Smith defending Jessica Simpson's appearance amid plastic surgery rumors on VMAs red carpet.

    Comment by Aryka Williams discussing public reactions to weight changes and criticizing harsh judgments regarding appearance.

    Social media comment reacting to Jessica Simpson sparks plastic surgery rumors after unrecognizable VMAs red carpet look.

    Comment from Tricia Lyons-Quinn praising Jessica Simpson's appearance amid plastic surgery rumors after VMAs red carpet event.

    Comment by Sasha Bower saying that the change is due to filler in a social media discussion about Jessica Simpson plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment about a dress and wondering where Jessica Simpson is, sparking plastic surgery rumors after her VMA red carpet look.

    Comment by Glynis Mills Teator questioning appearance changes fueling Jessica Simpson plastic surgery rumors.

    Jessica Simpson Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After 'Unrecognizable' Appearance On VMAs Red Carpet

    Comment by Nick MacDonald discussing someone making out with a hornets nest moments before taking the red carpet.

    Comment by Malissa Hager expressing dislike for overdone botox looks that are popular now.

    Comment discussing Jessica Simpson sparking plastic surgery rumors after unrecognizable appearance on VMAs red carpet.

    Jessica Simpson on VMAs red carpet sparking plastic surgery rumors with her striking and unrecognizable appearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending Jessica Simpson amid plastic surgery rumors after her VMAs red carpet appearance.

    Comment by Jaclyn García-Serrano expressing support for a woman who has been bullied forever.

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

