Jessica Simpson Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After ‘Unrecognizable’ Appearance On VMAs Red Carpet
Jessica Simpson’s arrival at the 2025 MTV VMAs sparked controversy and a wave of online speculation.
The 45-year-old singer made her appearance at the music event after a 19-year hiatus, last attending the ceremony in 2006.
As her comeback look began garnering attention on social media, fans were quick to accuse Jessica of getting work done on her face as she looked “different.”
“She literally has a different flipping face,” wrote one social media user.
Jessica Simpson sparks plastic surgery speculation with her 2025 VMAs comeback after 19 years
Simpson arrived at the event on the night of September 7, 2025, wearing a black Christian Siriano gown with sheer tulle cutouts all over the dress.
She paired it with diamond earrings, an assortment of rings, matching black stilettos, and pulled-back dark blonde hair.
Pictures and clips of the Irresistible singer showed her posing solo on the red carpet at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Her physical appearance left several social media users questioning whether it was truly Simpson or “AI Jessica.”
“I know that’s not Jessica Simpson.”
The 45-year-old songstress stunned at the music night as a presenter in a black Christian Siriano gown
While Jessica released her long-anticipated song Use My Heart Against Me in February of this year, she was not nominated for any award at the event.
Instead, she attended as a presenter and was to present the first-ever MTV VMAs Latin Icon Award to Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ricky Martin.
The two share a decades-old platonic bond with each other as Jessica had opened for Martin on his tour back in 1999 when she was still new in the music industry.
Simpson released her new song after more than 16 years away from the industry.
Her comeback also came shortly after her separation from ex-husband, former NFL star Eric Johnson, following 10 years of marriage.
Fans couldn’t recognize Jessica in viral snaps while posing on the VMAs red carpet
During a red carpet interview, the pop icon opened up about how it felt to make her comeback to one of the biggest music nights of the year.
She told Extra, “I’ve had so many VMA moments, and it’s crazy to be here and to not have a record label and to be here representing myself for myself. It’s really empowering. I’m happy.”
While Jessica expressed her excitement to be back in the music scene, several netizens focused solely on her facial features.
Fans suspected her of getting plastic surgery, with one writing, “It’s giving ‘I’ve had a lot of work done’ but whatever…”
Another user wrote, “Gotta be AI Jessica,” while a third quipped, “But she doesn’t look like herself anymore. She did something to her face.”
“That’s not my first guess of who that would be.”
Simpson admits getting work done despite doctor’s warning she “could die” in her popular memoir
While she did not address any plastic surgery speculation from her VMAs appearance, Jessica has opened up about it in the past.
In her 2020 memoir Open Book, she admitted to getting some work done after having three children.
She revealed that she had undergone two tummy tucks despite her doctor warning her not to do them at the time, as the procedures were life threatening and she “could die.”
The second surgery even resulted in her developing a severe infection and being hospitalized for nine days.
“I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what’s inside. Really, it’s about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do,” Simpson shared in her book.
Jessica hints at her relationship status after her separation from Eric Johnson, despite sparking reunion rumors
The I Wanna Love You Forever songstress and her ex-husband sparked reconciliation rumors in August after being spotted together in Las Vegas during Jessica’s younger sister Ashlee Simpson’s concert.
However, speaking with People at the VMAs, Jessica clearly revealed her relationship status as “single,” putting all those rumors to rest.
“I’m single, so everybody’s sexy right now. There are a lot of hotties… There are a lot of cute guys out there.”
Ashlee Simpson also attended the ceremony as a presenter after more than 17 years.
She walked the red carpet separately from her sister, alongside her husband of 11 years, Evan Ross.
“Too overdone for a 45 year old, in my opinion,” wrote one netizen.
Others echoed the sentiment, stating that “she didn’t need fillers at all.”
