“She Shoplifted That Table Cloth”: All The Worst Dressed Stars At The 2025 Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards gave some banger moments onstage, but a few blunders were served on the red carpet ahead of the show.
Lipsticks were eaten, pubes were spotted, and “fish lip” accusations were made as the biggest stars in music posed for the cameras.
Here are some of the outfits that created the most buzz online.
Ariana Grande
After a long hiatus from the MTV VMAs, Ariana Grande marked her grand return with four different looks throughout the night.
Perhaps one of her more eyebrow-raising looks of the night was a black custom Fendi dress, covered with white polka dots.
Several netizens weren’t impressed with her look, with one saying, “This look is so basic.”
“I’ve seen halloween costumes with more effort than this fit,” one said.
“Take a look closely, there's nothing special here,” another said.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga didn’t show up on the red carpet, but she quietly made it into the show and reportedly sat next to Ariana Grande.
The 39-year-old singer received the coveted Artist of the Year Award before heading to Madison Square Garden for her Mayhem Ball concert.
She was dressed in a voluminous black gown by Marc Jacobs from the designer's fall 2025 collection, featuring big sleeves and floral lace embroidery. The look was topped off with a red floral headpiece and dramatic makeup.
“Crushed up tissue paper?” one netizen asked.
“Looks like sh**,” one harshly said.
“Who the hell edited her face?” one asked, while another wrote, “Best witch outfit ever.”
“She’s dressed for a Superb Owl party,” said another.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat’s red carpet moment went from daring to bizarre when she fished out an item from her clutch and proceeded to chomp it down like candy. Maybe she was hungry?
The 29-year-old rapper wore a pastel minidress by Balmain and had her voluminous blonde curls cascading down.
While posing for the cameras, she picked out some lipstick from her lipstick-shaped Judith Leiber Couture clutch and applied some on her lips.
She then bit straight into the lipstick and told Entertainment Tonight, “It was delicious.”
“I saw @DojaCat eating lipstick, so now I'm going to start eating lipstick,” MTV later wrote on X.
One fan called her “gorgeous like an 80s Barbie doll,” while another asked, “Red carpet or strip Club?”
Another commented, “Cute but kinda boring.”
“Dolly Parton called. She wants her wardrobe back,” one quipped.
“Girl fix those implants,” said one critic.
Zara Larsson
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton posed for the cameras in a fiery-shaped minidress, accessorized with a leather choker and gloves. She had her beach-blonde ponytail falling all the way to her waist.
“It’s full of detail, especially with the flames in the front, so we wanted a hairstyle that would complement it without competing,” celeb hairstylist Sienree Du told Cosmopolitan. “We went with her signature slicked-back ponytail to keep the focus on the outfit while adding a touch of drama in the back.”
The Stars Are Blind singer’s look was a stark contrast to her sister Nicky Hilton’s light flowy Bronx and Banco dress.
“Please get a new hairstyle,” one critic commented on Paris’ appearance.
“So many dresses for you to wear Paris Hilton and that's what you chose,” one netizen said.
Another asked, “why’s she not moving.”
“Not her best moment…” commented another.
Frankie Grande
Frankie Grande stepped onto the red carpet flaunting a black-and-yellow zebra-like print suit and his signature flamboyant attitude.
“I’m so excited to be here. I love the VMAs. It’s been several years since I’ve been here,” he told Billboard on the red carpet.
Netizens had plenty to say about his appearance.
He’s “channeling Beetlejuice at VMAs tonight,” one commented online, while another called him a “human labubu.”
Rebecca Black
A “sexy centaur” is how Rebecca Black described herself on the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet.
The singer wore a furry gray halter top with a structured, puffy sheer lace skirt. Her brown heels had fur on them, too.
She told USA TODAY that she had two hopes for the night: “To make it to the end of the carpet without tripping in my heels” and that “no men win.”
Some netizens were harsh in the comments section, with one saying, “it’s not 2012 anymore.”
“Spend hours getting ready and this is what she comes up with?” one asked about her outfit.
“She shoplifted that table cloth from Target,” one quipped, while another wrote, “It's crazy, it's kooky, I'm intrigued. I don't like it, but I'm intrigued.”
“Rebecca black often masters her styling but this one just isnt it. she gives shewolf… it just ends up looking like three different puzzle pieces put together. a different top and more accessories wouldve made this work,” another wrote.
It looks like stole the rug and net curtains from Great Granny's parlour.
Fka Twigs
Every part of this outfit is worrying. So I guess it worked?
Ice Spice
Yungblud
Yungblud stepped onto the red carpet in a long coat and ultra-low pants that were barely hanging on.
“I've actually got Iggy Pop's leather pants on,” he told Nylon. “Richard [Stark] from Chrome Hearts said if you can fit in them you can wear them.”
The Hello Heaven, Hello singer ditched his coat at some point and lifted his hands, flaunting his ripped body. But some viewers cringed at his body hair making an unexpected appearance as he stood in his dangerously low pants.
“HIS PUBES??? HELLO????” one asked.
“Someone get him a razor, ffs!…. so disgusting,” another harshly said.
Others noticed the same thing and wrote comments like “the bush and everything just out??” and “that pubes is so uncalled for.”
“Dude just walks around with no shirt and pubes out? Legendary,” one said.
“I’m sorry is his d*** hair just like casually hanging out? Who even is this. -goes to Google-,” read another commented.
Some didn’t bat an eye when he showed up on the red carpet.
“Why does he keep making that face pleaseee,” a commenter asked.
“Predictable posing and eyeliner. Seen it done better in the 80s and 90s. Not sorry,” wrote another.
“These two look like straight up zombies,” one commented on a photo of him posing with Taylor Momsen.
No idea who this is, but he looks like a massive tw@t.
Jessica Simpson
For her first MTV VMAs appearance in 19 years, Jessica Simpson wore a black cut-out, corseted Christian Siriano gown from the designer’s Resort 2025 collection.
Netizens claimed she looked “unrecognizable” and went wild with their snarky speculation about cosmetic procedures.
“Why does her upper lip not move when she speaks?” one asked, while another wrote, “She destroyed her formerly beautiful face with absurd fish lips.”
“Are women afraid of their face moving by accident when they talk?” one asked.
“That's Jessica Simpson? Could she butcher her face anymore she looks hideous,” another critic commented. “So insecure …”
Ciara
Dj Snake
Megan Stalter
Tate Mcrae
Chance The Rapper
“Does he not have good clothes at home?” the internet asked after Chance the Rapper casually walked onto the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet in his school-uniform-like outfit.
The 32-year-old artist wore a long-sleeved dark sweatshirt with black pants and sneakers. He posed for the cameras wearing a backpack.
“Why does he dress like a kid on his first day of school?” one asked.
“Looking like the first day of fourth grade,” another agreed.
Another joked, “Looks like he just got off an airplane.”
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin showed off his tattoo while wearing a silky, light blue shirt and black pants. While he did look dazzling, his outfit may have been too plain for the red carpet.
The Livin' La Vida Loca singer made history by being the first recipient of the Latin Icon award at the MTV VMAs.
“For the love of god, close that shirt!” one netizen said on social media, while another replied, “you mean take it off right!?”
Taylor Momsen
Conan Gray
Joe Baggs
Maria Zardoya
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Summer Walker
Nikki Glaser
I didn't know who the majority of these people were. It's happening.... the old age... it's setting in...
I came here to say the same thing. I am officially old. Recognized 4 names and that's stretching it a bit. LolLoad More Replies...
