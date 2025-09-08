Yungblud stepped onto the red carpet in a long coat and ultra-low pants that were barely hanging on.



“I've actually got Iggy Pop's leather pants on,” he told Nylon. “Richard [Stark] from Chrome Hearts said if you can fit in them you can wear them.”



The Hello Heaven, Hello singer ditched his coat at some point and lifted his hands, flaunting his ripped body. But some viewers cringed at his body hair making an unexpected appearance as he stood in his dangerously low pants.



“HIS PUBES??? HELLO????” one asked.



“Someone get him a razor, ffs!…. so disgusting,” another harshly said.



Others noticed the same thing and wrote comments like “the bush and everything just out??” and “that pubes is so uncalled for.”



“Dude just walks around with no shirt and pubes out? Legendary,” one said.



“I’m sorry is his d*** hair just like casually hanging out? Who even is this. -goes to Google-,” read another commented.



Some didn’t bat an eye when he showed up on the red carpet.



“Why does he keep making that face pleaseee,” a commenter asked.



“Predictable posing and eyeliner. Seen it done better in the 80s and 90s. Not sorry,” wrote another.



“These two look like straight up zombies,” one commented on a photo of him posing with Taylor Momsen.

