The MTV Video Music Awards gave some banger moments onstage, but a few blunders were served on the red carpet ahead of the show.

Lipsticks were eaten, pubes were spotted, and “fish lip” accusations were made as the biggest stars in music posed for the cameras.

Here are some of the outfits that created the most buzz online.

Ariana Grande

Female celebrity in a polka dot dress posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars event.

After a long hiatus from the MTV VMAs, Ariana Grande marked her grand return with four different looks throughout the night.

Perhaps one of her more eyebrow-raising looks of the night was a black custom Fendi dress, covered with white polka dots.

Several netizens weren’t impressed with her look, with one saying, “This look is so basic.”

“I’ve seen halloween costumes with more effort than this fit,” one said.

“Take a look closely, there's nothing special here,” another said.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard Report

    Lady Gaga

    Celebrity in a dramatic ruffled black dress with floral headpiece posing at the 2025 Video Music Awards red carpet.

    Lady Gaga didn’t show up on the red carpet, but she quietly made it into the show and reportedly sat next to Ariana Grande.

    The 39-year-old singer received the coveted Artist of the Year Award before heading to Madison Square Garden for her Mayhem Ball concert.

    She was dressed in a voluminous black gown by Marc Jacobs from the designer's fall 2025 collection, featuring big sleeves and floral lace embroidery. The look was topped off with a red floral headpiece and dramatic makeup.

    “Crushed up tissue paper?” one netizen asked.

    “Looks like sh**,” one harshly said.

    “Who the hell edited her face?” one asked, while another wrote, “Best witch outfit ever.”

    “She’s dressed for a Superb Owl party,” said another.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Doja Cat

    Celebrity posing on the red carpet in a bold patterned dress and platform heels at the worst dressed stars 2025 Video Music Awards.

    Doja Cat’s red carpet moment went from daring to bizarre when she fished out an item from her clutch and proceeded to chomp it down like candy. Maybe she was hungry?

    The 29-year-old rapper wore a pastel minidress by Balmain and had her voluminous blonde curls cascading down.

    While posing for the cameras, she picked out some lipstick from her lipstick-shaped Judith Leiber Couture clutch and applied some on her lips.

    She then bit straight into the lipstick and told Entertainment Tonight, “It was delicious.”

    “I saw @DojaCat eating lipstick, so now I'm going to start eating lipstick,” MTV later wrote on X.

    One fan called her “gorgeous like an 80s Barbie doll,” while another asked, “Red carpet or strip Club?”

    Another commented, “Cute but kinda boring.”

    “Dolly Parton called. She wants her wardrobe back,” one quipped.

    “Girl fix those implants,” said one critic.

    TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Report

    Zara Larsson

    Female celebrity in a sheer, embellished dress with floral details posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Video Music Awards.

    Doug Peters/PA Images Report

    Paris Hilton

    Woman in a black flame-detail dress and long gloves posing on the red carpet at the worst dressed stars Video Music Awards.

    Paris Hilton posed for the cameras in a fiery-shaped minidress, accessorized with a leather choker and gloves. She had her beach-blonde ponytail falling all the way to her waist.

    “It’s full of detail, especially with the flames in the front, so we wanted a hairstyle that would complement it without competing,” celeb hairstylist Sienree Du told Cosmopolitan. “We went with her signature slicked-back ponytail to keep the focus on the outfit while adding a touch of drama in the back.”

    The Stars Are Blind singer’s look was a stark contrast to her sister Nicky Hilton’s light flowy Bronx and Banco dress.

    “Please get a new hairstyle,” one critic commented on Paris’ appearance.

    “So many dresses for you to wear Paris Hilton and that's what you chose,” one netizen said.

    Another asked, “why’s she not moving.”

    “Not her best moment…” commented another.

    Noam Galai/Getty Images Report

    Frankie Grande

    Person posing on the red carpet in a bold yellow and black patterned suit at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars.

    Frankie Grande stepped onto the red carpet flaunting a black-and-yellow zebra-like print suit and his signature flamboyant attitude.

    “I’m so excited to be here. I love the VMAs. It’s been several years since I’ve been here,” he told Billboard on the red carpet. 

    Netizens had plenty to say about his appearance. 

    He’s “channeling Beetlejuice at VMAs tonight,” one commented online, while another called him a “human labubu.”

    Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Report

    Rebecca Black

    Female star at the 2025 Video Music Awards wearing a unique lace dress and fur scarf among the worst dressed celebrities.

    A “sexy centaur” is how Rebecca Black described herself on the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet.

    The singer wore a furry gray halter top with a structured, puffy sheer lace skirt. Her brown heels had fur on them, too.

    She told USA TODAY that she had two hopes for the night: “To make it to the end of the carpet without tripping in my heels” and that “no men win.”

    Some netizens were harsh in the comments section, with one saying, “it’s not 2012 anymore.”

    “Spend hours getting ready and this is what she comes up with?” one asked about her outfit.

    “She shoplifted that table cloth from Target,” one quipped, while another wrote, “It's crazy, it's kooky, I'm intrigued. I don't like it, but I'm intrigued.”

    “Rebecca black often masters her styling but this one just isnt it. she gives shewolf… it just ends up looking like three different puzzle pieces put together. a different top and more accessories wouldve made this work,” another wrote.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    Fka Twigs

    Model wearing a dark red avant-garde outfit on the red carpet showcasing worst dressed stars at the 2025 Video Music Awards.

    TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Report

    Ice Spice

    Female celebrity with pink hair in a corset and patchwork skirt posing on the red carpet at the worst dressed stars event.

    Taylor Hill/WireImage Report

    Yungblud

    Shirtless man in black fur-collared coat and leather pants posing on red carpet at 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars.

    Yungblud stepped onto the red carpet in a long coat and ultra-low pants that were barely hanging on.

    “I've actually got Iggy Pop's leather pants on,” he told Nylon. “Richard [Stark] from Chrome Hearts said if you can fit in them you can wear them.”

    The Hello Heaven, Hello singer ditched his coat at some point and lifted his hands, flaunting his ripped body. But some viewers cringed at his body hair making an unexpected appearance as he stood in his dangerously low pants.

    “HIS PUBES??? HELLO????” one asked.

    “Someone get him a razor, ffs!…. so disgusting,” another harshly said.

    Others noticed the same thing and wrote comments like “the bush and everything just out??” and “that pubes is so uncalled for.”

    “Dude just walks around with no shirt and pubes out? Legendary,” one said. 

    “I’m sorry is his d*** hair just like casually hanging out? Who even is this. -goes to Google-,” read another commented.

    Some didn’t bat an eye when he showed up on the red carpet.

    “Why does he keep making that face pleaseee,” a commenter asked. 

    “Predictable posing and eyeliner. Seen it done better in the 80s and 90s. Not sorry,” wrote another.

    “These two look like straight up zombies,” one commented on a photo of him posing with Taylor Momsen.

    TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Report

    Jessica Simpson

    Female celebrity posing on the red carpet wearing a sheer black dress at the worst dressed stars 2025 Video Music Awards.

    For her first MTV VMAs appearance in 19 years, Jessica Simpson wore a black cut-out, corseted Christian Siriano gown from the designer’s Resort 2025 collection.

    Netizens claimed she looked “unrecognizable” and went wild with their snarky speculation about cosmetic procedures.

    “Why does her upper lip not move when she speaks?” one asked, while another wrote, “She destroyed her formerly beautiful face with absurd fish lips.”

    “Are women afraid of their face moving by accident when they talk?” one asked.

    “That's Jessica Simpson? Could she butcher her face anymore she looks hideous,” another critic commented. “So insecure …”

    TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Report

    Ciara

    Celebrity in an oversized red outfit posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars.

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Report

    Man wearing a long grey coat and sunglasses on the red carpet at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Megan Stalter

    Celebrity in an avant-garde white dress and hat posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars.

    TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Report

    Tate Mcrae

    Woman in a sheer white gown on the red carpet posing among worst dressed stars at the 2025 Video Music Awards.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Report

    Chance The Rapper

    Young man in casual streetwear waving on the red carpet at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars event.

    “Does he not have good clothes at home?” the internet asked after Chance the Rapper casually walked onto the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet in his school-uniform-like outfit.

    The 32-year-old artist wore a long-sleeved dark sweatshirt with black pants and sneakers. He posed for the cameras wearing a backpack.

    “Why does he dress like a kid on his first day of school?” one asked.

    “Looking like the first day of fourth grade,” another agreed.

    Another joked, “Looks like he just got off an airplane.”

    Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Report

    Lil' Wil

    Man wearing pink bucket hat, pink shirt, cream jacket, and baggy jeans posing on red carpet at worst dressed stars 2025 Video Music Awards.

    Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Report

    Ricky Martin

    Male celebrity on the red carpet wearing a loose, open shirt and black pants at the worst dressed stars 2025 Video Music Awards.

    Ricky Martin showed off his tattoo while wearing a silky, light blue shirt and black pants. While he did look dazzling, his outfit may have been too plain for the red carpet.

    The Livin' La Vida Loca singer made history by being the first recipient of the Latin Icon award at the MTV VMAs.

    “For the love of god, close that shirt!” one netizen said on social media, while another replied, “you mean take it off right!?”

    Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Report

    Taylor Momsen

    Person wearing a black crop top and pants on the red carpet at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars event.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard Report

    Conan Gray

    Fashion-forward star in an elaborate layered dress and platform boots at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed lineup.

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Report

    Joe Baggs

    Man wearing oversized beige jacket and wide gray pants posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars.

    Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic Report

    Maria Zardoya

    Female star in a beige and black feathered dress striking a pose at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars event.

    Christopher Polk/Billboard Report

    Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

    Woman in a structured white dress posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars event.

    Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Report

    Summer Walker

    Woman wearing a pastel blue fluffy hat and sequined pants at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars event.

    Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Report

    Nikki Glaser

    Woman in a sheer black gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Video Music Awards worst dressed stars event.

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Report

