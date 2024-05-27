“[She’s] Dressing Weird Again”: Lady Gaga Says Her Dress Was Made Of “A Car Part”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Gaga is shifting fashion gears again, wearing a boundary-pushing outfit that was compared to a “car part.”

The 38-year-old singer made a grand entrance at the Los Angeles premiere of her new concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, in an all-white look.

As she walked the red carpet at NYA studios in Hollywood on Thursday, May 22, the Paparazzi vocalist said her dress was made of a car part.

Lady Gaga was dressed in a sculptural piece created by Argentinian designer Selva for the premiere of her concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball

Image credits: David Jon/Getty Images for HBO

The sculptural ensemble was a creation by the Berlin-based Argentinian designer Selva, and the one-shoulder corset dress was topped off with a shoulder piece that resembled parts of an automobile.

“On the red carpet I told them it was a car part. They said what kind and I said I don’t know, I’m not a mechanic,” the Born This Way singer wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Fans were in awe of her outfit and declared that the “old Gaga” was back

A number of fans took over the comments section with remarks like “She’s back” and “Our Mother is back!”

“She said stop asking for the ‘old Gaga,’” one said while another quipped, “There she is.”

Many also made references to her 2013 album ARTPOP.

“Born This Way and ArtPop vibes,” one comment said about her all-white look

Another said, “ITS GIVING ARTPOP.”

“I feel like we are back to the ARTPOP era,” another wrote.

“I feel like if she’s dressing weird again, she’s inspired and we can count on some amazing music to come out!!!” one wrote on Facebook.

The artist’s new Chromatica Ball concert film “chronicles a time of immense creativity,” the A Star is Born actress wrote in a tweet

I'm so excited that we can finally share The Chromatica Ball film with the world. This film chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music. Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other—you all showed up for music and art in a big… pic.twitter.com/08qt8FAu8x — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 8, 2024

The Chromatica Ball concert film follows the A Star is Born actress during the Los Angeles stop of her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour.

During the Thursday premiere of the concert film, the artist participated in a Q&A with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans.

“I’m so incredibly lucky to be here with all of you. I’m so excited,” she told the crowd. “This was such a special time. This tour went on during a time that people didn’t think that you could tour [amid the pandemic] and stadiums were packed all over the world and they were sold out, all dressed up and dancing and singing. I’m just so excited for you all to see what we made up close.”

The ARTPOP album-maker admitted she did five shows with Covid-19 during her 2022 tour

While speaking to Scott, she also admitted she performed onstage during the 2022 tour while being infected with Covid-19 several times.

“[I] did five shows with COVID,” she said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. “I shared it with everyone on my team. I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but I’m going to do the show’ because I just didn’t want to let all the fans down. And the way that I saw it also is like the fans were all putting themselves in harm’s way every day coming to the show.”