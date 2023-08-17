What bands would you love to see play together?

#1

Bands/artists in no particular order, chosen for my dream festival with a good balance between dancing and calming down

The Cure (of course)
Anne Clark
Bauhaus
Kite
Boyharsher
Lebanon Hanover
Goethes Erben/Oswald Henke
Minuit Machine
The Beauty of Gemina
Wolfsheim/Peter Heppner
Sylvaine
Covenant
Esben and the Witch
Suicide Commando
Black Nail Cabaret
Skinny Puppy
DAF
The Jesus and Mary Chain
IAMX
Tying Tiffany

...and since you said it's fantasy, I can include bands that can't or won't be on stage anymore?

In this case I'd like to add Joy Division and R.E.M.

#2

Palaye royale
Frank Carter and the rattlesnakes
In this moment
Motionless in white
Placebo
Rob zombie

#3

Linkin Park, Sudden Lights, and Käärijä

