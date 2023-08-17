3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Would Your Ultimate Fantasy Concert Or Festival Line-Up Be?
What bands would you love to see play together?
Bands/artists in no particular order, chosen for my dream festival with a good balance between dancing and calming down
The Cure (of course)
Anne Clark
Bauhaus
Kite
Boyharsher
Lebanon Hanover
Goethes Erben/Oswald Henke
Minuit Machine
The Beauty of Gemina
Wolfsheim/Peter Heppner
Sylvaine
Covenant
Esben and the Witch
Suicide Commando
Black Nail Cabaret
Skinny Puppy
DAF
The Jesus and Mary Chain
IAMX
Tying Tiffany
...and since you said it's fantasy, I can include bands that can't or won't be on stage anymore?
In this case I'd like to add Joy Division and R.E.M.
Palaye royale
Frank Carter and the rattlesnakes
In this moment
Motionless in white
Placebo
Rob zombie
Linkin Park, Sudden Lights, and Käärijä