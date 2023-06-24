A person with enough confidence and charisma can pull off pretty much any outfit, no matter how weird and fashion-forward. However, that doesn’t mean that the design itself is anything to write home about. At times, clothes designers get so wrapped up in their artistic vision that they forget about their customers.

And that’s where one popular Facebook group, ‘You Can’t Just Slap Some Fabric Together And Call It A Dress,’ comes in. It’s a collective that documents some of the most bizarre dresses that ever got made and then proceeds to criticize them, ever so gently. Scroll down, upvote your fave worst dresses out of the bunch, and always remember that the only thing anyone’s criticizing is the outfit—never the person.

We got in touch with Kelly, one of the administrators running the community, and she was kind enough to answer our questions. Read on to see what she told Bored Panda!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kanye West And His Wife, Bianca, On The Way To Sunday Service

Kanye West And His Wife, Bianca, On The Way To Sunday Service

Superficial Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

SAM SMITH Report

15points
POST
King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never fart while wearing these types of "clothes" or else this will happen.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

I Hope This Is Allowed, Because While It’s Not A Dress It Is One Of Our Frequent Flyers! Not Covering Her Face Because She’s Well Known

I Hope This Is Allowed, Because While It’s Not A Dress It Is One Of Our Frequent Flyers! Not Covering Her Face Because She’s Well Known

Leah Randall Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

According to Kelly, one of the two administrators running ‘You Can’t Just Slap Some Fabric Together And Call It A Dress,’ the Facebook group is so popular among internet users because of the amount of fresh content that gets posted there, daily.

"I think it’s so popular because, every day, there is a new fashion fail," she told Bored Panda that this is what keeps people engaged and entertained.

We were curious to get the administrator's thoughts on why some clothing designers fail to see just how bizarre their ideas are.

"I think sometimes they do see it, but sometimes fashion is a form of art," Kelly told us that designers have specific artistic visions in their minds. "I’m sure they see how strange it is, but we didn’t make the dresses, so I’m sure it’s art to the designer."
#4

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Olivia Rice Report

13points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like she took a dip in the deep fat fryer

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

I Love Björk, Her Music Is Awesome And I Get That The Quirky Fashion Thing Is Her Deal. But Did She Not Dress Like Covid

I Love Björk, Her Music Is Awesome And I Get That The Quirky Fashion Thing Is Her Deal. But Did She Not Dress Like Covid

Stephanie Stephens Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#6

Finally Have Something To Post Not Blurring Face As She’s A Top Model But This Dress Geeezus

Finally Have Something To Post Not Blurring Face As She’s A Top Model But This Dress Geeezus

Karen Beyer Report

13points
POST
King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must be very cold there.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The admin added that, "At the end of the day, if you enjoy your own canvas, that’s all that matters."

Meanwhile, Bored Panda wanted to find out how someone might diplomatically tell their friend that the dress they've picked out really isn't working out.

"I’m very a honest person, so I think everyone should just be honest," Kelly, the administrator at ‘You Can’t Just Slap Some Fabric Together And Call It A Dress,' told us. However, she added that nobody should go overboard with their criticism.

"You also shouldn’t push it. If what they're wearing is kinda ugly, and what they want to wear, then so be it," she said. "You shouldn’t sit there and try to convince them that it’s ugly/not the vibe."
#7

I’m Just.. So Confused!

I’m Just.. So Confused!

Sienna Stanley Clipson Report

12points
POST
King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The chest park looks the part of the massage table where you put your face.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Guy Zohar Report

12points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is literally just a plastic bag.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

That's One Way To Wear Your Dress

That's One Way To Wear Your Dress

Katherine Sinhawk Report

12points
POST
King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must have had one heck of a breeze there.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Trends seem to follow cycles and something that was old-fashioned one decade can make a sudden, rather unexpected comeback when you least expect it. According to Loretta G. Breuning, Ph.D., it’s not a coincidence that high fashion “looks eerily similar” to the clothes people wore when they were young.

“It’s the circle of life: Grandma’s clothes end up in a thrift shop. Hipsters patronize thrift shops. High-end designers imitate hipsters,” she writes on Psychology Today.

The Facebook group is currently run by two administrators, and anyone hoping to become a member of the style-loving collective has to agree to abide by the group’s rules.

“Dress shaming ONLY!” the admins note. “We do NOT shame bodies, or people. Especially on things that cannot be changed. We also are only shaming dresses. No shoes, hats, shirts, pants, etc.,” they note, adding that hate isn’t welcome in the community.
#10

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Guy Zohar Report

11points
POST
Niki A
Niki A
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I fell twice just looking at this dress.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

What The Hell Is That?!

What The Hell Is That?!

Guy Zohar Report

11points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That reminds me I have clothes in the dryer.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Guy Zohar Report

10points
POST
King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remember to always clean your navel or else plants will grow out of yours too.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

What’s more, the team running the show asks its members not to post their dream dresses. There’s a specific thread dedicated to that, so you can do it there. What’s more, the entire point of the group is to shame ugly dresses—there is no need to tell anyone whose outfit it actually is. So, if you mention that it’s your BFF’s wedding dress, your post may actually get declined! That also means covering all faces and identifying information in the pics.

Stating the obvious somewhat, but if you post a photo of a dress in the group, it will get shamed by the other members. “Don’t get [angry] if you post a dress you like/wore and people make fun of the dress. That’s your issue, not ours. It’s a shaming group. Stop being so soft,” the admins note. What’s more, it’s up to the team to decide if a dress is ugly enough. If your post isn’t approved, “find an uglier dress.”
#13

Dress Like Pizza

Dress Like Pizza

Historical Pictures Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#14

Julia Fox At Cannes, With Stars Added So The Photo Doesn't Get Zucced

Julia Fox At Cannes, With Stars Added So The Photo Doesn't Get Zucced

Rebecca Mis Report

9points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think her diaper needs changing pronto

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Some Girl From My College Wore This To Formal

Some Girl From My College Wore This To Formal

Abi Ricci Report

9points
POST
Larry Face
Larry Face
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why even wear a dress at that point 🤦 smh

0
0points
reply

The group was created in mid-April of 2020 and, at the time of writing, has grown to house 61k members. For a previous feature about ‘You Can’t Just Slap Some Fabric Together And Call It A Dress,’ Bored Panda had spoken to the original founder, Mary Waldron. She walked us through the history of the group and why she believes it grew so large, so quickly.

"I noticed the group gaining more popularity about 6-7 months after I created it, and it was honestly out of nowhere. I never expected it to be such a big group, but honestly, I should have because, at the time, shaming groups were a big trend on Facebook," she told us back in 2021.
#16

Dear God

Dear God

Karin Adele Report

9points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are so much better than most of the others on this list.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Emily Rose Gibson Report

9points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somewhere there Is a photo model thinking is that my face?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

I Don't Understand Boutique Clothing. Who Would Wear This And Where Would They Be Going And Why The F*** Would Anyone Pay Over $3000 For Horribly "Reworked" Levi's?!?!

I Don't Understand Boutique Clothing. Who Would Wear This And Where Would They Be Going And Why The F*** Would Anyone Pay Over $3000 For Horribly "Reworked" Levi's?!?!

Tiffany Runyon Report

8points
POST
King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that is one extreme wedgie.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

"Looking back, I think the thing about shaming groups in general that brings people together and really resonates with them is the idea that there are things so bad out there that they feel compelled to share them with everyone for a good laugh, just like when a group of kids in school will see a teacher with a really bad tie and make a few jokes. To me, it’s that same concept, just on a much larger scale, that really makes these groups what they are,” Waldron told Bored Panda.
#19

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Meghna Pandit Report

8points
POST
King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet another dress for when you get cold.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Lily No Report

7points
POST
Amy T
Amy T
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mayor from Nightmare Before Christmas.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

I Finally Found One In The Wild! Never Screenshotted Something So Fast In My Life. Why Fb Decided To Show Me This Ad I Will Never Know

I Finally Found One In The Wild! Never Screenshotted Something So Fast In My Life. Why Fb Decided To Show Me This Ad I Will Never Know

anon Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

"The group name was actually inspired by a comment on a post in the group, ‘That’s it, I’m wedding dress shaming,’" she said.

"The group was originally just a wedding dress shaming group called ‘You Can’t Slap On A White Skirt and Call it a Wedding Dress,' but over time, as more and more people joined, I decided to allow other types of dresses,” the founder shared how, eventually, she expanded the scope of the community.
#22

Moschino + Mcdonald’s

Moschino + Mcdonald’s

Tes De Leon Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#23

No Words Needed

No Words Needed

anon Report

7points
POST
King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The always slightly tilted wall picture look.

1
1point
reply
#24

How Is This Possibly A Bodycon Dress?

How Is This Possibly A Bodycon Dress?

Louise Frances Renton Report

7points
POST
King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She tired to go Hulk Hogan on it and gave up halfway through.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

"The dresses I tend to really gawk at are the ones that look like they could fall off, tear, or just completely malfunction at any given moment. But outside of the group, I try to keep an open mind when it comes to fashion because a person’s taste is as unique as their own,” Waldron said that impractical dresses, for her, are what deserve being poked fun at. However, everyone should take the dress wearer’s opinion into account, too.
#25

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Jennifer Culver-Irwin Report

7points
POST
King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a big bird cosplay gone wrong.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

For Sale On Etsy If You Have A Couple Of Hundred Dollars

For Sale On Etsy If You Have A Couple Of Hundred Dollars

Ella Edison Report

7points
POST
King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a cotton ball covered in dried Nickelodeon slime.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

At First, I Thought It Was Ai

At First, I Thought It Was Ai

Nick Emuchay Report

6points
POST

"At the end of the day, if a dress makes you feel happy when you wear it, then you wear it relentlessly because your body is your own to dress how you want to,” she said that the most important thing for the dress wearer is that they, themselves like the way they look. It's important to embrace that, no matter what some internet users might think about the outfit.
#28

Silver Dildo Chic

Silver Dildo Chic

Amanda O. Jonassen Report

6points
POST
King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We found the tin man's penis.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

What

What

Naomi Mercer Report

6points
POST
#30

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Meghna Pandit Report

6points
POST

For some more fantastically horrid (and sometimes so-ugly-they’re-beautiful) dresses, check out Bored Panda’s previous features about ‘You Can’t Just Slap Some Fabric Together And Call It A Dress’ right here: part 1, part 2, part 3, part 4, and part 5.

In the meantime, feel free to share your honest opinions about the dresses you’ve seen so far in the comments, dear Pandas. And if there were any designs that you’d genuinely love to wear in public, let us know which ones they were!
#31

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Daniela Escamilla Report

6points
POST
thatbisexualtacocat
thatbisexualtacocat
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did he leave you cause of your fashion choices?

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Can We Just Stop With The Aluminum Foil Moment, Please 😫 It Doesn't Look Good On Anyone!

Can We Just Stop With The Aluminum Foil Moment, Please 😫 It Doesn't Look Good On Anyone!

Lyn Beavers Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#33

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Marilyn Lawson Report

6points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Games of Thrones armour as interpreted by a Milan fashion house

0
0points
reply
#34

What In The Marshmallow Hell

What In The Marshmallow Hell

Child Of The Moon Report

6points
POST
thatbisexualtacocat
thatbisexualtacocat
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's put it in the microwave..... hehehehehehe

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Did Her Stylist Hate Her?😭

Did Her Stylist Hate Her?😭

Seriana Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#36

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Anonymous member Report

6points
POST
#37

Idk How I Feel About This

Idk How I Feel About This

Chantel Keeper-pronteau Report

5points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this one of those "what colour is the dress?" things?

0
0points
reply
#38

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Lily No Report

4points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here comes the bride, looking radiant

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Lily No Report

4points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't go on live TV like that otherwise you will induce seizures

0
0points
reply
#40

UK Premiere Of Little Mermaid. I Saw A Photo Of Her At A Different Premiere And She Looked Beautiful And Fit The Mermaid Vibe But This One Looks Cheap I Think. She Could Look So Much Better

UK Premiere Of Little Mermaid. I Saw A Photo Of Her At A Different Premiere And She Looked Beautiful And Fit The Mermaid Vibe But This One Looks Cheap I Think. She Could Look So Much Better

Samantha Smith Report

4points
POST
#41

Finally Found One! Thought It Was Posted In This Group When I Saw It! Not Blurring Because She's Verified. It Looks So Awful!!

Finally Found One! Thought It Was Posted In This Group When I Saw It! Not Blurring Because She's Verified. It Looks So Awful!!

Robyn Murphy Report

4points
POST
Niki A
Niki A
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It makes her boobs look lopsided.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Look I’m Sorry But Beyoncé Looks Like She’s Wrapped In Tin Foil. I Know She’s Beyoncé. But This Is Terrible. Lizzo’s Isn’t *great* Either But It Isn’t Nearly As Bad

Look I’m Sorry But Beyoncé Looks Like She’s Wrapped In Tin Foil. I Know She’s Beyoncé. But This Is Terrible. Lizzo’s Isn’t *great* Either But It Isn’t Nearly As Bad

Megan Thomas Report

4points
POST
thatbisexualtacocat
thatbisexualtacocat
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least their shoes are cute, right?

0
0points
reply
#43

Found On Shein

Found On Shein

anon Report

4points
POST
#44

Both Of Them Are So Gorgeous And Talented But Wtf Is She Wearing

Both Of Them Are So Gorgeous And Talented But Wtf Is She Wearing

Asher Cronus Report

4points
POST
#45

I Have So Many Questions (Not Blurring Bc She’s Famous)

I Have So Many Questions (Not Blurring Bc She’s Famous)

Gracie Cameron Report

4points
POST
#46

The More I Look At This The Less I Hate It But Wow! I Feel Bad Because It’s A Wedding Dress But Girlllllll

The More I Look At This The Less I Hate It But Wow! I Feel Bad Because It’s A Wedding Dress But Girlllllll

anon Report

4points
POST
#47

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Lisbeth Bengtsson Report

4points
POST
#48

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Lisbeth Bengtsson Report

4points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't just grab the bedspread and call it a dress

0
0points
reply
#49

I’m All For Thinking Outside Of The Box & Coming Up With Fresh Ideas But I Can’t Get Behind This One…

I’m All For Thinking Outside Of The Box & Coming Up With Fresh Ideas But I Can’t Get Behind This One…

Kennedy Heath Report

3points
POST
#50

I Could Never Wear Something Like This Honestly

I Could Never Wear Something Like This Honestly

anon Report

3points
POST
#51

On A Shein Ad. I Have No Words

On A Shein Ad. I Have No Words

Amber Ennis Report

3points
POST
Larry Face
Larry Face
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It kind of looks like a dress Violet Stanza wore a few days ago

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

An Ad From Farfetch

An Ad From Farfetch

Kárin Cardoso Report

3points
POST
#53

Part 1 I Wanted To Post A Collection Of Met Gala Looks So We Can Discuss And Shame Where Shame Is Needed

Part 1 I Wanted To Post A Collection Of Met Gala Looks So We Can Discuss And Shame Where Shame Is Needed

Lily No Report

3points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have the crossword but where are the clues?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#54

#teresagiudice's #watchwhathappenslive Appearance Outfit. 😜 (Nbcuniversal)

#teresagiudice's #watchwhathappenslive Appearance Outfit. 😜 (Nbcuniversal)

Heavy on Real Housewives Report

3points
POST
#55

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Guy Zohar Report

3points
POST
#56

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Kendal Ewers Report

3points
POST
#57

I Was Looking At Wedding Dresses And This Was Suggested 😬.. It Looks Like It’s Made Of Hefty Bags

I Was Looking At Wedding Dresses And This Was Suggested 😬.. It Looks Like It’s Made Of Hefty Bags

Amber Nicole Varner Report

2points
POST
#58

Oh My

Oh My

Sheri Urban Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!