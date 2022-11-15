When it comes to fashion, we like to think we’ve got an eye for what works… and what doesn’t. You’ve got to put your confidence on first! Wear your clothes—don’t let them wear you! And, please, for the love of God, have a style-savvy friend you can turn to for an honest opinion about your outfits.

‘You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress’ is a wonderfully funny and magical corner of the internet that documents an interesting phenomenon: the utter absence of fashion sense. Members of the Facebook group gently poke fun at strange dress designs that really don’t work. 

Stroll (or is that scroll?) down the runway for some truly mind-boggling designs, Pandas! If these won’t make you say, ‘Oh, honey, no!’ nothing will. Which dresses did you think might haunt you in your nightmares? Were there any items of clothing that you actually liked? Tell us all about it in the comments. Just remember: it’s perfectly fine to critique the dress, but don’t ever make fun of the person wearing it!

In the mood for some more fashion disasters to chase away the blues? We’ve got you covered, Pandas! Check out Bored Panda's earlier features about ‘You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress’ right over here: Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3

#1

Oh- Oh My

Oh- Oh My

Juné P. Tiamatakorn

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
59 minutes ago

IT WAS ALREADY BAD IN THE FRONT WHY DID THEY HAVE TO ADD A FART HOLE?

#2

This Is From Thom Brown’s Ready To Wear Collection. Did Mickey Mouse Get Drunk And Tried On Minnie’s Clothes Before Getting Into An Bar Fight?

This Is From Thom Brown's Ready To Wear Collection. Did Mickey Mouse Get Drunk And Tried On Minnie's Clothes Before Getting Into An Bar Fight?

Amber Sayre

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
58 minutes ago

My squid minions are going to rip it up, I’m so done

#3

Looks Like A Shower Curtain

Looks Like A Shower Curtain

Nadia Altom

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like a trash bag…oh wait, it’s supposed to be

62k Facebook users make the ‘You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress’ online community their home. The mod and admin team stress the fact nobody there should shame bodies or people. “We also are only shaming dresses. No shoes, hats, shirts, pants, etc. We take this very seriously. Hate isn’t welcomed,” they share.

The team also has the final say on whether or not any post makes it to the group’s feed. If you find that your pic got declined, then “find an uglier dress.”
#4

Is She Coming From A Wrestling Tournament That Took Place In The Mud?

Is She Coming From A Wrestling Tournament That Took Place In The Mud?

Valeria Volpe

#5

Sleeping Bag Inspired?

Sleeping Bag Inspired?

Skyy Noelle

Jen Hart
Jen Hart
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Reminds me more of braided rugs 🤔

#6

Even The Designer Knew This Was Horrendous!

Even The Designer Knew This Was Horrendous!

Jay West

Richard Coy
Richard Coy
Community Member
51 minutes ago

My gran had one of these for over a spare loo roll

The founder of the Facebook project, Mary Waldron, was kind enough to answer Bored Panda’s questions about the group, fashion, and dresses during a couple of chats a while ago.

Originally, the group was all about bad wedding dresses. It was only later that they expanded the scope of the page.
#7

$800 For Old Timey Underwear, Folks

$800 For Old Timey Underwear, Folks

Caitlyn Michelle Dennison

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I have something similar. I wore it on Halloween with a long black wig.

#8

I Don’t Even Know What Is Going On But All This Can Be Yours For Only $1,590

I Don't Even Know What Is Going On But All This Can Be Yours For Only $1,590

Whitney Whitney

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I goona give you a choice: you can either have pockets or a nice dress. You can't have both. (with the voice of Robert De Niro)

#9

Wow Could This Get Uglier?

Wow Could This Get Uglier?

Courtney Rene

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I was renovating my kitchen and ordered tiles... they were wrapped in something that looked exactly like this.

“I never expected it to be such a big group, but honestly, I should have because, at the time, shaming groups were a big trend on Facebook,” she said that the group had first started getting more and more attention around six months after it was created, a couple of years ago.
#10

Btw It's $1300

Btw It's $1300

Caitlyn Michelle Dennison

Crazy Cat Couple
Crazy Cat Couple
Community Member
37 minutes ago

So just basically slap on a really expensive price tag and it's all of a sudden 'chic.'

#11

When Ur Creepy Uncle Tries To Tickle You At The Family Reunion

When Ur Creepy Uncle Tries To Tickle You At The Family Reunion

Sara Briner

#12

Idk How They Can Call This A Dress…

Idk How They Can Call This A Dress…

At first glance I seriously thought this was a burp cloth or reusable menstrual pad

Katie O'Neill , Beka GZ

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I have that dress for free, it’s called a towel! 🙄

"Looking back, I think the thing about shaming groups in general that brings people together and really resonates with them is the idea that there are things so bad out there that they feel compelled to share them with everyone for a good laugh, just like when a group of kids in school will see a teacher with a really bad tie and make a few jokes. To me, it’s that same concept, just on a much larger scale, that really makes these groups what they are,” founder Mary shared with us during an earlier interview.
#13

I Do Not Understand Fashion

I Do Not Understand Fashion

Report

Chyppa Homer
Chyppa Homer
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Don't worry, neither do the designers. :D

#14

If You Took The Sleeves Off This It Wouldn't Be As Bad

If You Took The Sleeves Off This It Wouldn't Be As Bad

Marlaina Perez

AJay
AJay
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Not AS bad... but it would still be complete s**t

#15

Somebody Needs To Do A Wellness Check On Louis Vuitton. They Seem To Have Seriously Gone Off The Rails! The Current Collection Swings From Bdsm To Girly, Frilly Baby Doll Dresses

Somebody Needs To Do A Wellness Check On Louis Vuitton. They Seem To Have Seriously Gone Off The Rails! The Current Collection Swings From Bdsm To Girly, Frilly Baby Doll Dresses

Lyn Beavers

"The group name was actually inspired by a comment on a post in the group, ‘That’s it, I’m wedding dress shaming,’" she said.

"The group was originally just a wedding dress shaming group called ‘You Can’t Slap On A White Skirt and Call it a Wedding Dress,' but over time, as more and more people joined, I decided to allow other types of dresses.”
#16

Why Have Just One Wedding Dress When You Can Combine Ten In A Hideous Mish-Mash?

Why Have Just One Wedding Dress When You Can Combine Ten In A Hideous Mish-Mash?

Kate London KA

#17

For Sale On Shein. I'm Sure Everyone Will Run Right Out And Snag This Beauty

For Sale On Shein. I'm Sure Everyone Will Run Right Out And Snag This Beauty

Judi Curington Baker

#18

Not Hiding Faces Cos This Person Is Famous. Just... Um. Why?

Not Hiding Faces Cos This Person Is Famous. Just... Um. Why?

Matti Aveiro Dos Santos

Mary said that the dresses that really get her attention (in a bad way) are the ones that look like “they could fall off, tear, or just completely malfunction at any given moment. But outside of the group, I try to keep an open mind when it comes to fashion because a person’s taste is as unique as their own.”
#19

I Absolutely Hate It

I Absolutely Hate It

Kara Wilson

Jen Hart
Jen Hart
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Are her hands holding the fabric over her boobs, or is it just sticking there somehow?

#20

Confused As To How They Got It On

Confused As To How They Got It On

Jessica Griffiths

#21

Ugh The Tiktokers Are At It Again Not Censoring Their Face B/C They’re Verified On Tiktok

Ugh The Tiktokers Are At It Again Not Censoring Their Face B/C They're Verified On Tiktok

Breanna Lawther

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Verified? Don't you mean certified? "This certificate indicates that the patient has been assessed by a medical practitioner and it has been determined the patient is not mentally competent..."

“If a dress makes you feel happy when you wear it, then you wear it relentlessly because your body is your own to dress how you want to,” she said that what’s most important is how you personally feel about your clothes, not the internet.
#22

For Those Growing Up In The 2000s, Can We All Take A Moment To Remember Harper Finkle From Wizards Of Waverly Place? What An Icon

For Those Growing Up In The 2000s, Can We All Take A Moment To Remember Harper Finkle From Wizards Of Waverly Place? What An Icon

Allie Marie Zayas

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I’d gladly wear that, as long as the ducks squeak :D

#23

So So Many Questions!

So So Many Questions!

Anna Phillips

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Bro JUST GIVE US WOMEN NORMAL POCKEtS! It’s either too much or none at all!

#24

What Is This Yellow Dress Thing Whatever

What Is This Yellow Dress Thing Whatever

Svenja Goldhagen

Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Um yes please! If you need me, I’ll be in my hibernation Snuggie, tent, sleeping bag thing for the winter.

According to Mary, the founder of ‘You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress,’ it can be great for a designer when their designs get a lot of attention. Whether or not the design itself is pleasing to the eye is another question entirely.
#25

I Want This To Be Camp So Bad But It Just Hurts

I Want This To Be Camp So Bad But It Just Hurts

Hint Fashion Magazine

MrsBaconator
MrsBaconator
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Aladdin called he wants his shoes back

#26

So Creative

So Creative

Nick Emuchay

#27

Was Reading A Fb Article. Tons Of Wedding Dresses But This One Takes The Cake

Was Reading A Fb Article. Tons Of Wedding Dresses But This One Takes The Cake

Heidi Hernandez

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Tf why is that guy wearing a baseball cap to his own wedding-

Meanwhile, when it comes to giving your friends fashion advice, the word to keep in mind is ‘tact.’

"I think the important thing when sharing opinions on another person’s outfits is tact, it comes across as rude if you simply say, 'Your dress is ugly' and the other person may not be as willing to listen to you, but if you were to say, 'I don’t think that dress is very flattering for your figure, try this other dress.' It sounds less critical and gives you the chance to give them a better option," she told Bored Panda.
#28

It’s Not Giving What I Think It Thinks It’s Giving

It's Not Giving What I Think It Thinks It's Giving

Ashley Palmisano

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Well if they removed the sleeves and the entire dress and then sent the model home and just stopped making hideous things I think she could pull it off!

#29

For A $1500, You Too Can Look Like Car Wash Brush

For A $1500, You Too Can Look Like Car Wash Brush

Meltem Çoban

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I remove dust from the upper part of my shelf with something like this but it's on a stick

#30

I Don’t Know What’s Worse: The Dress Or The Fact It Was Originally $895.00

I Don't Know What's Worse: The Dress Or The Fact It Was Originally $895.00

Kelley Courtney

#31

I Didn’t Cover The Face Bc It’s Lizzo. I Love Her But That Is A Bed Sheet

I Didn't Cover The Face Bc It's Lizzo. I Love Her But That Is A Bed Sheet

Lee Heisler

Marette
Marette
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I was thinking how hard it would be for her to sit down, then I realised she probably has her own chair underneath all that.

#32

What In The Freshly Groomed Poodle Is This. (Ultra Famous So Haven’t Concealed Identity)

What In The Freshly Groomed Poodle Is This. (Ultra Famous So Haven't Concealed Identity)

Romi Tollman

#33

Not Blocking Her Face Because She’s Famous, But What The Heck Is This? I Know I Would Fall Flat On My Face If I Wore This Lol

Not Blocking Her Face Because She's Famous, But What The Heck Is This? I Know I Would Fall Flat On My Face If I Wore This Lol

Pamela Marie

MrsBaconator
MrsBaconator
Community Member
33 minutes ago

That my friend is my old bedspread

#34

I Absolutely Love Her But Yikes

I Absolutely Love Her But Yikes

Tawnie Ogle

