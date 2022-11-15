When it comes to fashion, we like to think we’ve got an eye for what works… and what doesn’t. You’ve got to put your confidence on first! Wear your clothes—don’t let them wear you! And, please, for the love of God, have a style-savvy friend you can turn to for an honest opinion about your outfits.

‘You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress’ is a wonderfully funny and magical corner of the internet that documents an interesting phenomenon: the utter absence of fashion sense. Members of the Facebook group gently poke fun at strange dress designs that really don’t work.

Stroll (or is that scroll?) down the runway for some truly mind-boggling designs, Pandas! If these won’t make you say, ‘Oh, honey, no!’ nothing will. Which dresses did you think might haunt you in your nightmares? Were there any items of clothing that you actually liked? Tell us all about it in the comments. Just remember: it’s perfectly fine to critique the dress, but don’t ever make fun of the person wearing it!

