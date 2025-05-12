Doja Cat Suffers Plastic Surgery Mishap On Red Carpet, Begs Fans Not To Notice

ADVERTISEMENT

Doja Cat got into some real talk about her breast implant, suggesting she might have had a plastic surgery complication.

The rap superstar spent her evening on Saturday, May 10, at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango event.

Wearing an aquamarine-colored dressed, the singer appeared to be having fun posing on the red carpet. She also performed some of her top hits for the audience.

Doja Cat got into some real talk about her breast implants after iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango

Image credits: JStayReady_ / X

During iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, California, Doja took the stage for her headliner performance and belted hits like Tia Tamera, Need To Know, Say So, Get Into It (Yuh) and Lose My Mind.

She also served the audience a live debut of her song Crack, which she dropped on May 5. The song was available for download only for 24 hours.

Image credits: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Following the event, she wrote a tweet about her breast implants apparently going rogue.

“Don’t clock my contracted implant it’s all i ask,” she wrote on X.

Image credits: lovemajewski1

Fans reacted to her message with both humor and awe.

Netizens said she “nailed the look” even after she suggested there was a complication

Wait, boobs do this? pic.twitter.com/NUaZzelmmd — Let these Farthers be Farthers (@Beyondlively) May 12, 2025

“We were too mesmerized by the show to notice,” one fan said, while another wrote, “I sure was like what’s going on with miss mamas titties.”

“You nailed the look,” said another.

Another wrote, “girl ur titties look insanely good it’s unreal.”

Image credits: MaxwellelNkosi

“It was noticeable you’re botched,” read one comment online

Image credits: JStayReady_ / X

Image credits: DojaCat

Others claimed she appeared to have “Lumpy implants.”

“Yeah. Due to comments, she has acknowledged that she has capsular contracture,” one said.

Another wrote, “If your breast implants are messed up why would you wear a dress that highlights that.”

Image credits: AlwaysAtMe

Capsular contracture is a risk that can arise from getting breast implants. It involves the hardening of the tissue around the implant, and it can form around one or both implants.

Normally, the body will have a natural and automatic reaction when a foreign object (whether medical or cosmetic) is detected. Hence, in the case of breast implants, the body reacts to the foregin object by forming a “capsule” of scar tissue around the implant.

A “capsule” of scar tissue normally helps keep the implant in place without slippage

Image credits: DojaArchives / X

This is generally good because the capsule creates a barrier, thus keeping the implant in place and preventing any slippage.

However, about one in six patients might find that this capsule of scar tissue becomes unusually hard and contracts around the implant.

This can affect not only the aesthetics but can also cause pain, depending on the severity, according to a blog post on the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ website.

Image credits: DojaArchives / X

Doja, born Amala Dlamini, has been open with her fans about undergoing cosmetic changes in the past.

She chatted away with her audience on X about getting breast augmentation and liposuction on her hips in 2023.

The rap superstar previously spoke about getting breast augmentation and liposuction on her hips

When one fan asked how she was feeling, she said she is “4 days into recovery rn.”

“feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast,” she added.

Image credits: DojaNews / X

In the since-deleted thread, she added, “i could suck my own titties thats how good they look rn god damn.”

The Paint The Town Red singer also clapped back at haters passing judgment for her cosmetic choices.

“Eat my long quiet and warm farts,” she responded to a critic’s comment

Image credits: dojacat / Instagram

“Stop encouraging your young and impressionable fans to change their bodies,” said one critic, to which the rapper responded, “eat my long quiet and warm farts.”

Speaking of plastic surgery, her 2023 track W-t Vagina took a dig at the Kardashian family for their apparent overuse of cosmetic procedures.

“Tell me why ol’ shorty walkin’ like she got a stick in her a#@, And pretty face, plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian,” she rapped.

Doja Cat has tweeted about the Kardashians’ apparent overuse of cosmetic surgeries in one song

Image credits: dojacat / Instagram

The Kiss Me More is one among a few celebrities who openly share their experiences with plastic surgery.

Fellow singer Meghan Trainor proudly flaunted “the b**bs of my dreams” after undergoing breast augmentation.

Stars like Victoria Beckham, Pamela Anderson, SZA, and others have admitted they eventually removed their breast implants for health reasons, for a more natural look, or for other reasons.

Image credits: dojacat / Instagram

Last week, Doja joined some of the biggest names in the business at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the much awaited 2025 Met Gala.

She posed on the museum’s iconic steps wearing a pinstriped bodysuit from Marc Jacobs, complete with crystals and OTT shoulder pads.

“Thankfully, it’s the most comfortable thing I think I’ll ever wear to the Met Gala, too!” she told Vogue during the annual charity event.

The year before that, the rapper attended the 2024 Met Gala in a wet white dress.

“She should find a new plastic surgeon,” one said online, “that is horrific”

Image credits: itsbunniblack

Image credits: itsyasmany

Image credits: waveringshadows

Image credits: snobcollective

Image credits: fvckvrbody

Image credits: ImTheIzz

Image credits: ladidaix

Image credits: MattTheChampi0n

Image credits: Lady_StandBy

Image credits: GoKartHamster

Image credits: ATLboneNbred

Image credits: sinister_bromo

