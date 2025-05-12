Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Doja Cat Suffers Plastic Surgery Mishap On Red Carpet, Begs Fans Not To Notice
Doja Cat posing on red carpet with blonde hair and turquoise outfit amid plastic surgery mishap rumors.
Celebrities, News

Doja Cat Suffers Plastic Surgery Mishap On Red Carpet, Begs Fans Not To Notice

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Doja Cat got into some real talk about her breast implant, suggesting she might have had a plastic surgery complication.

The rap superstar spent her evening on Saturday, May 10, at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango event.

Wearing an aquamarine-colored dressed, the singer appeared to be having fun posing on the red carpet. She also performed some of her top hits for the audience.

RELATED:

    Doja Cat got into some real talk about her breast implants after iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango

    Doja Cat with blonde hair and tattoos wearing a sparkly teal dress highlighting plastic surgery mishap on red carpet.

    Image credits: JStayReady_ / X

    During iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, California, Doja took the stage for her headliner performance and belted hits like Tia Tamera, Need To Know, Say So, Get Into It (Yuh) and Lose My Mind.

    She also served the audience a live debut of her song Crack, which she dropped on May 5. The song was available for download only for 24 hours.

    Doja Cat on red carpet in sparkling blue dress, showing tattoos and glamorous makeup after plastic surgery mishap.

    Image credits: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Following the event, she wrote a tweet about her breast implants apparently going rogue.

    “Don’t clock my contracted implant it’s all i ask,” she wrote on X.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user replying with a humorous comment, related to Doja Cat plastic surgery mishap discussion.

    Image credits: lovemajewski1

    Fans reacted to her message with both humor and awe.

    Netizens said she “nailed the look” even after she suggested there was a complication

    “We were too mesmerized by the show to notice,” one fan said, while another wrote, “I sure was like what’s going on with miss mamas titties.”

    “You nailed the look,” said another.

    Another wrote, “girl ur titties look insanely good it’s unreal.”

    Tweet from user VIE questioning a possible altercation, reacting to Doja Cat plastic surgery mishap on red carpet incident.

    Image credits: MaxwellelNkosi

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It was noticeable you’re botched,” read one comment online

    Doja Cat wearing a revealing teal dress on the red carpet, showing confidence amid plastic surgery mishap rumors.

    Image credits: JStayReady_ / X

    Tweet from Doja Cat addressing her plastic surgery mishap, asking fans not to notice her contracted implant.

    Image credits: DojaCat

    Others claimed she appeared to have “Lumpy implants.”

    “Yeah. Due to comments, she has acknowledged that she has capsular contracture,” one said.

    Another wrote, “If your breast implants are messed up why would you wear a dress that highlights that.”

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Doja Cat's plastic surgery mishap on the red carpet, with humorous emojis.

    Image credits: AlwaysAtMe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Capsular contracture is a risk that can arise from getting breast implants. It involves the hardening of the tissue around the implant, and it can form around one or both implants.

    Normally, the body will have a natural and automatic reaction when a foreign object (whether medical or cosmetic) is detected. Hence, in the case of breast implants, the body reacts to the foregin object by forming a “capsule” of scar tissue around the implant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A “capsule” of scar tissue normally helps keep the implant in place without slippage

    Doja Cat performing on stage in a blue outfit, highlighting plastic surgery mishap during red carpet event.

    Image credits: DojaArchives / X

    This is generally good because the capsule creates a barrier, thus keeping the implant in place and preventing any slippage.

    However, about one in six patients might find that this capsule of scar tissue becomes unusually hard and contracts around the implant.

    This can affect not only the aesthetics but can also cause pain, depending on the severity, according to a blog post on the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ website.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Doja Cat performing in a sparkling blue dress on stage, highlighting a plastic surgery mishap during the event.

    Image credits: DojaArchives / X

    Doja, born Amala Dlamini, has been open with her fans about undergoing cosmetic changes in the past.

    She chatted away with her audience on X about getting breast augmentation and liposuction on her hips in 2023.

    The rap superstar previously spoke about getting breast augmentation and liposuction on her hips

    When one fan asked how she was feeling, she said she is “4 days into recovery rn.”

    “feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast,” she added.

    Doja Cat in a sparkling blue gown posing outdoors with cityscape background, highlighting plastic surgery mishap.

    Image credits: DojaNews / X

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the since-deleted thread, she added, “i could suck my own titties thats how good they look rn god damn.”

    The Paint The Town Red singer also clapped back at haters passing judgment for her cosmetic choices.

    “Eat my long quiet and warm farts,” she responded to a critic’s comment

    Doja Cat posing indoors wearing a colorful patterned outfit, highlighting a plastic surgery mishap on the red carpet.

    Image credits: dojacat / Instagram

    “Stop encouraging your young and impressionable fans to change their bodies,” said one critic, to which the rapper responded, “eat my long quiet and warm farts.”

    Speaking of plastic surgery, her 2023 track W-t Vagina took a dig at the Kardashian family for their apparent overuse of cosmetic procedures.

    “Tell me why ol’ shorty walkin’ like she got a stick in her a#@, And pretty face, plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian,” she rapped.

    Doja Cat has tweeted about the Kardashians’ apparent overuse of cosmetic surgeries in one song

    Doja Cat with blonde hair and bold makeup posing in a black outfit, related to plastic surgery mishap on red carpet.

    Image credits: dojacat / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Kiss Me More is one among a few celebrities who openly share their experiences with plastic surgery.

    Fellow singer Meghan Trainor proudly flaunted “the b**bs of my dreams” after undergoing breast augmentation.

    Stars like Victoria Beckham, Pamela Anderson, SZA, and others have admitted they eventually removed their breast implants for health reasons, for a more natural look, or for other reasons.

    Doja Cat posing indoors wearing a sheer black top and layered necklaces highlighting her plastic surgery mishap look.

    Image credits: dojacat / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Last week, Doja joined some of the biggest names in the business at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the much awaited 2025 Met Gala.

    She posed on the museum’s iconic steps wearing a pinstriped bodysuit from Marc Jacobs, complete with crystals and OTT shoulder pads.

    “Thankfully, it’s the most comfortable thing I think I’ll ever wear to the Met Gala, too!” she told Vogue during the annual charity event.

    The year before that, the rapper attended the 2024 Met Gala in a wet white dress.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She should find a new plastic surgeon,” one said online, “that is horrific”

    Social media reaction to Doja Cat plastic surgery mishap on the red carpet, with fans commenting online.

    Image credits: itsbunniblack

    Tweet from Yasmany Lopez reacting to Doja Cat’s plastic surgery mishap with excitement and praise, posted in May 2025.

    Image credits: itsyasmany

    Tweet showing a fan commenting on Doja Cat’s plastic surgery mishap and asking others not to notice on the red carpet.

    Image credits: waveringshadows

    Social media screenshot showing a fan reacting to Doja Cat’s plastic surgery mishap on the red carpet.

    Image credits: snobcollective

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet about Doja Cat plastic surgery mishap, mentioning need for refund or exchange, posted in 2025.

    Image credits: fvckvrbody

    Tweet from Izzy Mandelbaum criticizing Doja Cat’s plastic surgery mishap, posted May 11, 2025.

    Image credits: ImTheIzz

    A tweet praising Doja Cat's look amid rumors of a plastic surgery mishap on the red carpet.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Doja Cat’s plastic surgery mishap on the red carpet.

    Image credits: MattTheChampi0n

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Not Leaving Lady Katie responding about Doja Cat’s appearance after plastic surgery mishap, asking fans not to notice.

    Image credits: Lady_StandBy

    Tweet criticizing Doja Cat's appearance, referencing plastic surgery mishap and altered body features on social media.

    Image credits: GoKartHamster

    Doja Cat on the red carpet with visible signs of a plastic surgery mishap, asking fans not to notice.

    Image credits: ATLboneNbred

    Twitter reply screenshot from user Sinister Bromosexual responding to Doja Cat, discussing sibling relationship.

    Image credits: sinister_bromo

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda