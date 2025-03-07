“Lyrics Have Aged Well”: Meghan Trainor Slammed For Breast Augmentation After Body-Positive Songs

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Trainor says she has to buy new clothes because she just got a brand-new bust.

“These are the b**bs of my dreams,” the 31-year-old singer told a news outlet after undergoing breast augmentation.

The pop sensation was ecstatic to share before-and-after looks after going under the knife. But fans had mixed reactions to the news, with some cheering her on and others calling her a “hypocrite.”

Meghan Trainor showed fans the results of her breast lift and augmentation

Image credits: meghantrainor

In a recent Instagram video, the Grammy winner told her audience that she had “big news” to share.

She said she had dealt with “sagging” breasts all her life and “always struggled with loving” her tatas.

Now, the All About That Bass singer says she and her husband of seven years, Daryl Sabara, are elated with her new “perky” assets.

The pop sensation said she wanted to go under the knife all her life to change her chest

Image credits: meghantrainor

“They stay perky when I’m laying down. It’s unbelievable,” she told People.

Admitting she had been thinking about getting the procedure for years, Meghan said she got a breast lift and augmentation with Motiva Implants, which describes itself as a medical technology company focused on breast aesthetics and breast reconstruction.

The procedure was performed by California-based plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour in the beginning of 2025.

Image credits: meghantrainor

The singer, who said she is “in love” with the results, explained in an Instagram video why she decided to undergo the procedure.

With touring, working, and “mommying” her two sons Riley, 4, and 19-month-old Barry, she “decided to do something” just for herself during this “super busy” phase of her life

“I love my results so much,” she said in her video. “My breasts look fuller, completely natural and they complement my body proportions beautifully.”

“They are finally twin sisters and not distant cousins,” she added.

In a podcast episode in November, she spoke about wanting to change her “saggy sacks”

Fans had mixed reactions to her surgical revelations, highlighting the body-positive lyrics she once sang and gained stardom for.

“Wasn’t this that one that was telling us to love our bodies? Or am I wrong?” one social media user asked.

“Wait. I thought she was all about the bass and no treble,” another said, referring to her hit lyrics. “But cool. As long as she’s happy, I’m happy for her.”

Fans left her body-positive lyrics in the comments section following the news

Image credits: meghantrainor

Another wrote, “I seem to recall her singing, ‘You know I won’t be no silicone stick-figure Barbie doll.’”

“Love her, but she really turned into everything she sang about not being,” one commenter said. “She looks good though.”

Several fans showed support, saying they were “happy for her.”

“Those lyrics have aged well,” a social media user said

“At least she’s honest,” one said. “And if it makes her feel better and more comfortable in her skin. More power to her!”

Another wrote, “It’s her body and her right to love it, she shouldn’t have to justify anything to anyone.”

“OMG Meghan, you go girl! Finally, the girls are behaving!” one fan said. “So happy for you and your newly unified front!”

“I am happy for her, but wish people were happy with themselves,” a commenter said

Image credits: meghantrainor

The night before the cosmetic surgery, Meghan said she had an emotional moment, giving her old chest a goodbye speech.

“I cried and was like, ‘You guys got me bullied. You didn’t make much milk for me for my babies. You always had to be duct taped to my chin. I love you and thank you for all you’ve done for me, but also goodbye,’” she told People.

“It was dramatic and I started crying,” she added.

The chart-topper said she was “so ready” to get the surgery because she was tired of looking at her breasts and thinking, “Those aren’t mine.”

“Get these off,” she used to think to herself.

When it comes to deciding the size of the implants, Dr. Nitzan Kenig revealed that patients and doctors discuss how to ensure they look natural and proportionate to the patient’s body.

Image credits: meghantrainor

“To ensure a natural result, the surgeon and the patient decide together based on the patient’s wishes and anatomy, along with specific information related to their case,” the Spain-based plastic surgeon told Bored Panda.

“Apart from the brand of the implant, the size and shape of the specific implant and the texture and cohesiveness of the surface and silicone gel all play an important role,” he continued. “Other factors such as the surgical technique are also relevant.”

Meghan’s announcement video for her breast implants was co-posted by Motiva Implants.

Going by the video, Dr. Kenig said the implants chosen are “considered a good option in the market.”

“Within the different recognized brands of implants, complication rates are generally low,” he said.

Nevertheless, he noted that sometimes complications can arise from different situations, some of which are not related to the implant itself.

The singer gave a “goodbye” speech to her old chest on the night before the cosmetic surgery

Image credits: meghantrainor

“The main complications related to the implant are rupture or capsular contracture, which present low rates,” Dr. Kenig explained. “Other complications such as hematoma or infection are also low, and are generally more related to the surgical technique itself, and less to the implant type.”

The plastic surgeon also explained that these implants are designed to last and normally do not require any kind of surgeries or treatments for regular maintenance.

“The long-term maintenance includes follow-ups with the surgeon and occasionally, some surgeons recommend image studies such as ultrasound to check up on the status of the implant,” the expert said.

Image credits: meghantrainor

“The risk of rupture is low, and in those cases, a relatively short and simple surgery can be performed to replace the damaged implant,” Dr. Kenig continued. “It is important to always contact a certified surgeon with experience in breast surgery before making the final decision.”

Last November, Meghan said in an episode of her podcast Workin’ on Upgrades that she was going to surgically enhance the ladies on her chest.

She had just wrapped up her Timeless Tour at the time and spoke about how it was difficult to wear some of the “amazing” outfits onstage because she felt uncomfortable wearing supportive lingerie underneath.

The Grammy-winning singer shared the following announcement, which also seemed like a promotional video for the implant company

“I have wanted this my whole life,” she said at the time.

She also previously said on her podcast that she may have gone a little too far with Botox injections and a “lip flip,” which requires injections to make the lips look fuller.

The hitmaker called it the “most painful thing” and said the mixture of the Botox in her jaw and the lip flip may have hampered her ability to smile at the time.

“I cannot smile anymore,” she said in November. “Everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try.”

Social media users had mixed reactions to her “big news”

