Meghan Trainor’s “Before And After” Photos Reveal More Than Just Weight Loss

Once a passionate supporter of body positivity, Meghan Trainor upset many with her now “unrecognizable,” admittedly altered appearance. Fans who enjoyed her body-positive hit “All About That Bass” felt disappointed after the Grammy-winning pop singer didn’t stay true to her earlier message.

More than 10 years have passed since Trainor topped the charts with her 2014 debut single, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, garnered a huge radio audience of 4.9 billion, attracted 1.1 billion on-demand U.S. streams, and sold 5.8 million downloads.

Now, even her most loyal fans are turning against her, criticizing her “heartbreaking” weight loss, breast augmentation, “too much” Botox, and a lip flip (per PEOPLE). Her stark before-and-after photos tell the story, and now everyone is body-shaming the 31-year-old singer-songwriter over her transformation, claiming she looks “so much worse” than before.

Blonde woman with long hair smiling softly wearing a black lace dress, illustrating Meghan Trainor before and after photos.

Image credits: picture alliance / Getty Images

Before proudly declaring that she looks “so good naked,” Meghan Trainor was known as the “chubby” All About That Bass hitmaker who embraces her curves even on the glitziest red carpets. The pop superstar experienced a change of heart.

Trainor began taking a weight-loss medication, shed 60 pounds, underwent a breast augmentation (per PEOPLE), and even replaced “I ain’t no size 2” with “I got some new boobs” in her 2014 hit All About That Bass (per E! News).

Meghan Trainor posing on a carpet in a black dress with long blonde hair at a women in entertainment event.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Meghan’s dramatic transformation had fans asking, “Where did all the bass go?” and “Where’s the boom boom that all the boys chase?” Besides changing her body shape, the Been Like This singer also admitted to having “messed up” her own face (per PEOPLE).

“I got what’s called a lip flip,” she explained last year on the Dec. 12 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. “It was my first ever. And everyone was like, ‘You’re gonna love it, you little lips.’ And I didn’t love it because I couldn’t smile and I was like [makes frozen face].”

Trainor opened up about her procedure on the November 20 episode of her ‘Workin’ on It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor’ podcast, where she expressed regret about getting “too much” Botox. “I need help,” she said, before admitting that she has filler in her upper lip.

Meghan Trainor in blue outfit with rhinestones and mesh details, highlighting Meghan Trainor before and after photos transformation.

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

“Someone convinced me, with my little lips, that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip,” Trainor recalled. “And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living. It was not true.” “I cannot smile anymore,” she said at the time.

Online Comments Turn Harsh As Fans Say She Looks “Unrecognizable”

The “All About That Bass” singer was just mistaken for petite Paris Hilton. After sharing a surprising TikTok clip of herself participating in Nicki Minaj’s stiletto challenge, where participants cross one leg over the other and balance on one or both feet, amazed fans quickly pointed out Trainor’s different appearance.

“I did not recognize her at first.. What happened!?” the top comment read. “[She] literally became what she sang about not being,” a second fan wrote. “I like the old Meghan,” a third reflected.

Meghan Trainor posing in a black off-shoulder top, showcasing her transformation in before and after photos.

Image credits: FOX / Getty Images

Meghan Trainor apparently read the comments. Only hours after she was body-shamed over her “disappointing” appearance, she responded to hate comments in another video of herself lip-synching to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her” while showing off her new makeover.

“I don’t care if these b**ches don’t like me,” the Lips Are Moving singer mouthed. “’Cause, like, I’m pretty as f**k. Just the other day, I heard a hoe say. Matter of fact, what could a hoe say with a face like this and a b***h bad? S**t.”

Trainor recently shed her cheeky attitude and acknowledged that she looks different. Sharing photos of herself at Billboard’s 2025 Women in Music Awards, the mother of two said that “it’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here.”

Meghan Trainor smiling during an interview, showcasing her long blonde hair and black top in a modern indoor setting.

Image credits: E! Entertainment / Getty Images

“No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago,” she admitted to her 18 million Instagram followers. “I’ve been on a journey to become the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and myself. I’ve worked with a dietitian, made big lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my second pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.

Trainor Admits To Using Weight-Loss Drugs And Plastic Surgery

Meghan Trainor smiling outdoors in a black top and white shorts, showcasing transformation in before and after photos.

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

Unlike some celebrities who have undergone major weight loss transformations, Meghan Trainor openly admitted to using drugs and having plastic surgery to achieve her toned legs, snatched waist, and voluptuous bust (per HELLO! Magazine).

The pop singer discussed her stunning new appearance during the April 9 episode of the Workin’ On It podcast, revealing that she started taking weight loss GLP-1 medication, Mounjaro, because she felt it “had less side effects” (per E! News).

The drug is commonly used to help people with type 2 diabetes manage their weight. After researching online, Meghan inevitably became the target of widespread ridicule. “Meghan Trainor’s new face makes me very uncomfortable,” read one Reddit post.

“Before I think she was a 6…Now I’m just not sure,” one critic wrote about the singer’s “heartbreaking” transformation.

Meghan Trainor posing in a sparkly mesh top and long wavy hair, highlighting before and after photos weight loss transformation.

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

“She was always a 5. Now she’s just a thin 5,” a second person evaluated. “To me she’s always been really unattractive. Her face is so masculine. But whatever she’s had done made it so much worse,” a third added.

Others mocked Meghan’s surgically altered face, writing, “It’s giving Paris Hilton’s surgeon,” and “That’s the worst lip filler I’ve seen in a while.”

Trainor, who shares two sons, Barry and Riley, with Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, struggled to regain her lost positive body image after pregnancy.

“My therapist was like: ‘You need to stand in the mirror naked for five minutes a day and stare at your body,’ which is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” the Mother singer said during a 2022 interview on Yahoo Life‘s body image series, It Figures. “By the third day, though, I started to like what I see and start believing it.”

She went on, “I’m covered in scars and stretch marks in new places I didn’t know stretch marks could be. There’s things that aren’t going to go away ever, and I have to learn to love that.”

Meghan Trainor smiling and holding a child dressed in a lion costume in a bright, modern home setting.

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

Red-Carpet Appearance Fuels New Wave Of Plastic Surgery Speculation

Meghan Trainor posing on blue carpet at event, showcasing before and after photos highlighting weight loss and transformation.

Image credits: Peacock / Getty Images

Meghan Trainor flaunted an “unrecognizable” silicone Barbie figure at Peacock’s The Paper premiere in Los Angeles on August 27, 2025. Her look featured a daringly low-cut black top, white shorts, a pair of leg-slimming high heels, and a body-hugging, bedazzled belt.

Many people were left stunned, unable to believe this was the same Meghan Trainor from 2014’s All About That Bass. “I can’t even tell that she’s the same person,” one social media user commented in a viral Reddit post.

“She kinda looks like Sharon Osbourne? Or maybe like current Kelly Osbourne, I dunno,” a popular comment read. Of course, Reddit being Reddit, many took the chance to make jokes about the singer’s surprisingly leggy appearance. “Those shorts look like old-timey underwear,” one user noted, while another chimed in, “It’s giving diaper.”

Speculations quickly arose about whether Trainor altered her appearance with cosmetic enhancements, fueled by strikingly different before-and-after photos of the retro-leaning singer.

Leaving no room for rumors, Meghan has been very open about her history of cosmetic procedures. She boldly teased fans about “getting a boob job” during the Nov. 20 episode of her podcast, Workin’ on Upgrades (per PEOPLE).

“Because my mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then full of milk and now they’re empty,” she said about her decision to get a breast augmentation. “They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small. I’ve lost some weight and I have sagging on, just like saggy sacks as boobs.”

Recent Posts Keep Debate Alive Over Meghan Trainor’s Transformation

Meghan Trainor isn’t doing anything to stop online gossip; in fact, she is just fueling it with steamy Instagram photos. As the mother becomes more comfortable with her new body, people are also becoming increasingly upset about it. “Please cover up,” one Instagram user asked. I want to hear your great songs. You have two young boys.”

The pop singer faced public scrutiny over her alleged use of Ozempic to lose weight. “Girl please, you used ozempic it’s clear af,” wrote one Redditor. “It’s looking like another case of a celebrity avoiding the word ‘ozempic’,” another agreed.

Meghan Trainor laughing joyfully in a retro style with platinum blonde hair and pink themed outfit for weight loss photos.

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

While Trainor did not exactly admit to using Ozempic, she clearly stated that she is open to experimentation. “So anything that’ll help me age backward, I’m into it,” she told ET (PEOPLE).

“I just learned about the NADs [food supplement capsules]. I was like, ‘make me Hailey Bieber, I’ll do it, I’ll take it’ … I’m trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me.”

Despite her best efforts, the internet still believes that Meghan appears older than she did before the transformation. “She looks 20 years older now,” commented one TikTok user.

In contrast, many fans angrily came to the singer’s defence, suggesting that critics are being unreasonable in their expectations.

One fan commented on Meghan’s perceived hypocrisy: “Interesting that you find a mother, who’s had 2 babies, beat diabetes during her pregnancy, all while making music and creating albums, being a very vulnerable human about everything she’s gone through, working out consistently and documenting it all for her own health and well-being, not staying true to herself.”

They added, “Interesting [that] you’re basing the woman she is today off of her song that she dropped when she was 20/21 years old.”

